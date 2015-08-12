Aug 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artefact Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Notice of Withdrawal Artefact Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Notice of Withdrawal Fermenta Biotech Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Fermenta Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Fermenta Biotech Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Fermenta Biotech Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Hindustan Zinc Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 10.8 Reaffirmed K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Upgraded from Samitee Himghar Ltd CRISIL D Kaka Overseas Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 34 Assigned Loan Fac Kaka Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Credit * *Interchangeability of Rs.15 million from foreign bill purchase to export packing credit and vice versa. Kaka Overseas Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Purchase * *Interchangeability of Rs.15 million from foreign bill purchase to export packing credit and vice versa. Mahalaxmi Buildwell India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Buildwell India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 28.5 Assigned Loan Fac Manidhari Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Narain and Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Pratibha Electrical Contractor LLP BG CRISIL A4 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pratibha Electrical Contractor LLP Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pratibha Electrical Contractor LLP LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Pyoginam BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Pyoginam Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 127 Reaffirmed Purchase Pyoginam Packing Credit CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed R.L.Construction BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Rajeev Metal Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Rajeev Metal Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Rajeev Metal Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Ritisha Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shobha Woollens Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Shobha Woollens Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Credit * *Interchangeability of Rs.15 million from foreign bill purchase to export packing credit and vice versa Shobha Woollens Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Purchase * *Interchangeability of Rs.15 million from foreign bill purchase to export packing credit and vice versa Time Technoplast Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 380 ^^^ Reaffirmed ^^^Includes sublimit of Rs.420 million for overdraft, Rs.400 million for short-term loans, Rs.480 million for import letter of credit Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 450 @@@ Reaffirmed @@@Includes sublimit of Rs.170 million for bank guarantee Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 560 @ Reaffirmed @ Includes sublimit of Rs.75 million for bank guarantee and fully interchangeable with stand-by letter of credit Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 80 & Reaffirmed &Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 620 $$ Reaffirmed $$ Includes sublimit of Rs.11 million for bank guarantee and fully interchangeable with buyer's credit Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 80 @@ Reaffirmed @@ Includes sublimit of Rs.10 million for bank guarantee Toyota Financial Services India Ltd ST/CP CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed Zim Laboratories Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned Aadhar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 26.1 Assigned Artefact Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Notice of Withdrawal Baba Naga Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Baba Naga Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 39 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baba Naga Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 156 Assigned Bhumika Egg Educing Valley TL CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Bhumika Egg Educing Valley CC CRISIL B+ 13.3 Assigned Bhumika Egg Educing Valley Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.2 Assigned Loan Fac Fermenta Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Fermenta Biotech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed Fermenta Biotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC & BG * CRISIL AAA 1.5 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with fund-based facilities Hindustan Zinc Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 5.2 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AAA 0.2 Reaffirmed J.G.Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 233.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- J.G.Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jin Plast India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 20 Assigned Jin Plast India Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Jin Plast India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Jindal House CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi CC CRISIL B- 43.8 Upgraded from Samitee Himghar Ltd CRISIL D K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 48 Upgraded from Samitee Himghar Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL D K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi WC Loan CRISIL B- 6.5 Upgraded from Samitee Himghar Ltd CRISIL D K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi WC TL CRISIL B- 3.9 Upgraded from Samitee Himghar Ltd CRISIL D Kaka Overseas Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 11 Assigned Credit Kakda Rolling Mills CC CRISIL B+ 135 Assigned Lekh Raj Autoplaza Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Lekh Raj Autoplaza Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lekh Raj Autoplaza Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Luni Power Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Buildwell India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Manidhari Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Manidhari Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Minda Furukawa Electric Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Minda Furukawa Electric Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 15 Assigned Minda Furukawa Electric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned Narain and Company CC CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed P. J. Exports CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed P. J. Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 65 Reaffirmed Discounting P. J. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Pioneer Motors (Kannur) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pioneer Motors (Kannur) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Pioneer Motors (Kannur) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pratibha Electrical Contractor LLP CC CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Pratibha Electrical Contractor LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Pyoginam Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 52 Reaffirmed R.L.Construction CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B R.L.Construction Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Rayfam Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Rayfam Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Rayfam Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Ritisha Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ritisha Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Sandu Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 53 Assigned Loan Fac Sandu Developers TL CRISIL B+ 377 Assigned Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shobha Woollens Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned Credit Shobha Woollens Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Developers TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shree Shakambari Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Shri Ram Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Shri Ram Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Shri Ram Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Muthukumaran Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 600 Assigned T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 130 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 85.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Tarini Infrastructure Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 76.5 Assigned Tarini Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL D 223.5 Assigned Time Technoplast Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 550 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 340 ## Reaffirmed ##Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, export finance and buyer's credit Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 575 ^^ Reaffirmed ^^Includes sublimit of Rs.460 million for working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 650 # Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 215 * Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 250 ^ Reaffirmed ^ Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 375 $ Reaffirmed $ Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for bank guarantee, and fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, letter of credit and buyer's credit Time Technoplast Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 3260 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Time Technoplast Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 40 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 645 ** Reaffirmed ** Includes sublimit of Rs.2.6 million for bill discounting/bill purchase and fully interchangeable with cash credit Time Technoplast Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 330 Reaffirmed Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 3000 Assigned Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 11000 Reaffirmed Zim Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 580 Reaffirmed Zim Laboratories Ltd External CRISIL BBB 333.3 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Zim Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 64.5 Reaffirmed Zim Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 22.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 