Aug 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apra Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 330 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Arya Filaments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 16 Assigned Asian Sealing Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Asian Sealing Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Asian Sealing Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed BE Gold Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Damodar Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 70 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 10 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 12 Reaffirmed A1+ Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 73.5 Assigned Fitex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 GB Springs PVT BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 GB Springs PVT LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 IKM Investors Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A2 650 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with short-term loan. IKM Investors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Indochem and Polymers BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Indochem and Polymers LOC CRISIL A3 220 Reaffirmed Indra Hosiery Mills Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Karan Construction Company Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Karan Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Keshava Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.7 Reaffirmed Keshava Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Keyem Engineering Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Kodibail Import Export Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed M&G Impex India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended Discounting M&G Impex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended M. J. Chemicals Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 36.2 Assigned M. J. Chemicals Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 24.6 Assigned Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed MD Retail India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Payal Petrochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 434.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 PCC Infrastructure Pvt BG CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 270 Reaffirmed PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Revathi Modern Rice Mill Standby Line of CRISIL A4 2.4 Suspended Credit Roto Power Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Ruksh Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 142.1 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Ruksh Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Ruksh Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed S.R.Chaddha Industries Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 550 Reaffirmed Scope Ingredients Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Sharmili Spices Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4 Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed SLS Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Technopack Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 1.6 Reaffirmed Suam Overseas Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC# CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned # Includes buyers credit of Rs.10 million as a sublimit Tenon Property Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Tenon Property Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Thoppil Constructions BG CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG # CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Vineet Polyfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Yashaswi Fish Meal and Oil Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 240 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaray Global Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Aaray Global Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 170 Suspended AGI Infra Ltd TL CRISIL BB 410 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Apra Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Armaax Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Armaax Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Armaax Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 18.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Armaax Auto Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 41.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Armaax Auto Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 26.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Arya Filaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 79 Assigned Asian Sealing Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed Asian Sealing Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 54 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Avyaan Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 225 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Avyaan Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 375 Downgraded Discounting@ from CRISIL A4 @Fully interchangeable with foreign bill discounting max up to Rs.600 million. Also includes foreign bill purchase and foreign bill negotiation facilities. Axleo Industries CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Axleo Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Axleo Industries TL CRISIL B 29 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Axleo Industries WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 43.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Bajaj Polyblends Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 43.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Bansal Brothers (Delhi) Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed BE Gold Pvt Ltd Bill Pur-Dis Fac CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BB- 210 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL B+ Borrowings Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 62.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 127.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Damodar Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned Damodar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 560 Assigned Damodar Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 220 Assigned Credit Damodar Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Damodar Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 164.2 Assigned Devi Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BB ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 9.3 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Equity Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 11.9 Reaffirmed Debentures AA-r ECL Finance Ltd convertible CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed debentureity - AA-r Linked Debentures Fitex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL B Fitex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Gabriel India Ltd CC * CRISIL AA- 520 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ * Interchangeable with buyers credit Gabriel India Ltd LOC $ CRISIL AA- 480 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ $ Interchangeable with bank guarantee and cash credit GB Springs PVT CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Holy Faith Builders and Developers Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 30 Suspended Ltd Holy Faith Builders and Developers Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Hopewell Tableware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 128 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Hopewell Tableware Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Hopewell Tableware Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 330 Upgraded from CRISIL B- HP Telecom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Indochem and Polymers CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Indra Hosiery Mills CC CRISIL BB 39 Reaffirmed Indra Hosiery Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jyoti Threads India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 62 Reaffirmed Credit* *One-Way Interchangeability from Export Packing Credit/PCFC to Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Discounting (FBD) up to Rs.20 Million Jyoti Threads India Ltd TL# CRISIL BB 178 Reaffirmed #Fully Interchangeable with FBD Karan Construction Company CC CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Keshava Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Keshava Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Keshava Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Keshava Medi Devices Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 38.6 Reaffirmed Keyem Engineering Enterprises CC CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed Kodibail Import Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Konark Polytubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Kuldeep Singh Sukhvinder Singh and CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Others Kuldeep Singh Sukhvinder Singh and WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Others Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 175 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 5.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M&G Impex India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Credit M&G Impex India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 60 Suspended M. J. Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.2 Assigned Loan Fac M. M. Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.4 Assigned Loan Fac M. M. Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned M. M. Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Maharashtra Engineering CC CRISIL B 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Maharashtra Engineering TL CRISIL B 28 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Maharashtra Engineering WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 57 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed MD Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned MD Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Assigned MD Retail India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1587 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3363 Reaffirmed Naresh Cloth Store CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Naresh Cloth Store Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Padikkala Gold Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Padikkala Gold Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Pallavi Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed credit Payal Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B Payal Petrochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 345.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B PCC Infrastructure Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 480 Reaffirmed Pramerica Short Term Income Fund ST Income Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Notice of withdrawal Prerana Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Prerana Hospital Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Prerana Hospital Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Prerana Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 51.5 Reaffirmed PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PRS Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 39 Reaffirmed Radiant Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Radiant Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Pulses CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Pulses Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajasthan Pulses Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Revathi Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Revathi Modern Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.4 Suspended Revathi Modern Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Revathi Modern Rice Mill Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Roto Power Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Roto Power Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ruksh Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49.9 Reaffirmed S.R.Chaddha Industries Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sachin Finecot Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Sachin Finecot Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 21.9 Reaffirmed Scope Ingredients Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shrusti CC CRISIL BB- 98.9 Reaffirmed Shrusti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 101.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SLS Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed SLS Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Ram Technopack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Technopack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28.4 Reaffirmed Standard Strips India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Standard Strips India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suam Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned Suam Overseas Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned * Includes packing credit of Rs.20 million as a sublimit Suam Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 95 Assigned Tenon Property Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 12 Reaffirmed Tenon Property Services Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 63 Reaffirmed Thoppil Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 20 Suspended United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 13 Suspended United Steel and Structurals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 97 Suspended Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC * CRISIL AA 11500 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac ^ CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with non-fund based limits Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit *CRISIL AA 50 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 806.3 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 36856 Reaffirmed Vineet Polyfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 55.4 Assigned Vineet Polyfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 128 Assigned Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 16 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 12 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Virtuaal Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 32 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vispute Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Vispute Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac XO Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended XO Pack Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 50 Suspended XO Pack Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 3 Suspended Credit Yashaswi Fish Meal and Oil Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Yashaswi Fish Meal and Oil Company TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)