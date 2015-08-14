Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 13, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advani Hotels and Resorts India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed
Al-Badriya Wood Industries LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Ashoka Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Asian Paints Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Asian Paints Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 1370 Reaffirmed
Asian Paints Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac ^
^Interchangeable with invoice/cheque discounting facility
Asian Paints Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1680 Reaffirmed
Asian Paints Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed
Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1 27500 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 6 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 7.5 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 16.25 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1 0.25 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 9.25 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CP^ CRISIL A1+(SO) 10000 Assigned
^ Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd.
Coastal Corporation Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed
Credit
Coastal Corporation Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Coastal Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 17 Assigned
G.V. (God Vishnu) Rice Unit Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 370 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
G.V. (God Vishnu) Rice Unit Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Credit
Gautam International Pratisthan BG CRISIL A3 114 Reaffirmed
International Certification Services Proposed BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
International Certification Services BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Kamal Builders BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangable with letter of credit
Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC # CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangable with bank guarantee
Lucas Indian Service Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Lucas Indian Service Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with Letter of Credit of up to Rs. 50 million
Lucas Indian Service Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed
Lucas Indian Service Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
MALCO Energy Ltd LOC & BG ** CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with letter of undertaking
Mani Mahesh Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Morth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 19000 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 29000 Reaffirmed
Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed
Forward
Omshree Agro Tech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
P. C. Udyog Export Packing CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
P. C. Udyog Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
P. C. Udyog Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Poorva Chemtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Assigned
Rajsha Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Raymond Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.3500 Million
Raymond Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Raymond Ltd Non-FBL @ CRISIL A1+ 2150 Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, buyer's credit, and suppliers' credit.
Saket Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Shivaraja Impex Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shivaraja Impex Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Shri Madhur Foods Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Smruthi Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Smruthi Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Cylinders Ltd BG CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed
Tirupati LPG Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
NTPC Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABC Transcarriers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
Advani Hotels and Resorts India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Advani Hotels and Resorts India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 35 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Advani Hotels and Resorts India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 227.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 569.3 Reaffirmed
Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 40.7 Reaffirmed
Al-Badriya Wood Industries CC CRISIL B 24 Reaffirmed
Al-Badriya Wood Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Al-Badriya Wood Industries TL CRISIL B 21 Reaffirmed
Artefact Projects Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Notice of
Withdrawal
Artefact Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Notice of
Withdrawal
Artefact Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 90 Notice of
Loan Fac Withdrawal
Ashoka Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Ashoka Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Asian Paints Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed
Asian Paints Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed
Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 30000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 4 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 0.3 Reaffirmed
Coastal Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Coastal Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 7 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 0.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 100 Assigned
Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A 5.5 Assigned
Limits
Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A 12.5 Assigned
Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd CC ^ CRISIL A 15 Assigned
^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Fireworks Productions CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
G.V. (God Vishnu) Rice Unit CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
G.V. (God Vishnu) Rice Unit Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
Purchase CRISIL B+
Gautam International Pratisthan TL CRISIL BBB- 86 Reaffirmed
Hira Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Horizon Global Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Horizon Global Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAmfs Downgraded
Ltd Floating Rate Plan from CRISIL
AAAmfs
Notice of Withdrawal
International Certification Services Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Fac
International Certification Services Overdraft Fac * CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
* Its a revolving facility
International Certification Services LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed
Kama Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed
Kama Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
Kamal Builders CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Kamal Builders TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Komman Peoples Welfare Society TL CRISIL B+ 77.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.6 Assigned
Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Lucas Indian Service Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed
Lucas Indian Service Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 130 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan of up to Rs. 30 million
Lucas Indian Service Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 30 Assigned
M/s. Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt CC CRISIL D 190 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL B+
M/s. Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 47.5 Downgraded
Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
M/s. Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt ST Loan CRISIL D 38 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL A4
MALCO Energy Ltd CC & WC Demand CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
loan *
* Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking
MALCO Energy Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed
Mani Mahesh Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 83 Reaffirmed
Mani Mahesh Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39.5 Reaffirmed
Morth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65.5 Reaffirmed
Morth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nassco Trading India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned
Nation Exim CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Nation Exim Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Neelkamal Hotel and Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 149.5 Assigned
NTPC Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 589893.5Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 60106.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
NTPC Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned
NTPC Ltd NCD* CRISIL AAA 103068300 Reaffirmed
*Refers to Rs.103,068.305-million bonus debentures to be issued by NTPC to mark its 40th year of
operations. The debentures have a 10-year tenor with repayments in the 8th, 9th, and 10th years
and will carry interest rates of G-Sec plus 50 bps.
NTPC Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed
XIIIA)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed
XIIIB)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XIV)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XV)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed
XVI)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 500000 Reaffirmed
XVII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XVIII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 500000 Reaffirmed
XIX)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XX)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
XXI)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XXII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XXIII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XXIV)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XXV)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XXVI)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3500 Reaffirmed
XXVII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
XXVIII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5500 Reaffirmed
XXIX)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed
XXX)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XXXI)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1050 Reaffirmed
XXXII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1950 Reaffirmed
XXXIII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed
XXXIV)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1200 Reaffirmed
XXXV)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed
XXXVI)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed
XXXVII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed
XXXVIII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1050 Reaffirmed
XXXIX)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed
XL)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed
XLI)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XLII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed
XLIII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
XLIV)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed
XLV)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed
XLVI)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3900 Reaffirmed
XLVII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed
XLVIII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
XLIX)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed
L)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
LI)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed
LII)
NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 10150 Reaffirmed
OM Industries - Dhule Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
OM Industries - Dhule Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Omshree Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Omshree Agro Tech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Omshree Agro Tech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 18 Reaffirmed
Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16 Assigned
Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 13.5 Assigned
Credit
Poorva Chemtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 24.5 Assigned
Poorva Chemtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 24 Assigned
Prasad Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Prasad Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prasad Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Qureshi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Rajarajeshwari Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 59 Assigned
Rajsha Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 43.7 Reaffirmed
Rajsha Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rajsha Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 23.5 Reaffirmed
Raymond Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed
Raymond Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 4850 Reaffirmed
Raymond Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed
Raymond Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 1150 Reaffirmed
Limits ^
^Interchangeable with non-fund-based bank limits.
Raymond Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 1070.8 Reaffirmed
Raymond Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 6929.2 Reaffirmed
S.P.Sampathys Siva Sivani Educational Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Society Loan Fac
S.P.Sampathys Siva Sivani Educational TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Society
Sagar Agro Inputs CC* CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
*Includes sublimit of Rs.30 million for bank guarantee
Saket Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Shivaraja Impex Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shivaraja Impex Company Bill Discounting CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Shivaraja Impex Company CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Shri Madhur Foods Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Smruthi Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed
Smruthi Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 230.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Smruthi Organics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 114.6 Reaffirmed
Smruthi Organics Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Sri Kangeyaa Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned
Sri Kangeyaa Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Sri Kangeyaa Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 31 Assigned
Suma Refinaries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed
Suma Refinaries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Suma Refinaries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA Assigned
Protection
Oriented Scheme 3 yrs Series 13
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA Assigned
Protection
Oriented Scheme 3 yrs Series 14
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA Assigned
Protection
Oriented Scheme 5 yrs Series 7
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA Assigned
Protection
Oriented Scheme 5 yrs Series 8
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned
Protection
Oriented Scheme 3 yrs Series 13
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned
Protection
Oriented Scheme 3 yrs Series 14
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned
Protection
Oriented Scheme 5 yrs Series 7
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned
Protection
Oriented Scheme 5 yrs Series 8
Tirupati Cylinders Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Tirupati LPG Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed
Trivik Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Universal Air Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Universal Air Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 155 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
V.N.C.Electrodes CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Venkatrama Poultries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 576 Reaffirmed
Venkatrama Poultries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 259 Reaffirmed
Venkatrama Poultries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 315 Reaffirmed
Wave Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1400 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)