Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advani Hotels and Resorts India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Al-Badriya Wood Industries LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Ashoka Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Asian Paints Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Asian Paints Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 1370 Reaffirmed Asian Paints Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac ^ ^Interchangeable with invoice/cheque discounting facility Asian Paints Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1680 Reaffirmed Asian Paints Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1 27500 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 6 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 7.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 16.25 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1 0.25 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 9.25 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CP^ CRISIL A1+(SO) 10000 Assigned ^ Guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd. Coastal Corporation Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed Credit Coastal Corporation Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Purchase Coastal Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 17 Assigned G.V. (God Vishnu) Rice Unit Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 370 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 G.V. (God Vishnu) Rice Unit Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Credit Gautam International Pratisthan BG CRISIL A3 114 Reaffirmed International Certification Services Proposed BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd International Certification Services BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kamal Builders BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangable with letter of credit Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC # CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangable with bank guarantee Lucas Indian Service Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Lucas Indian Service Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Letter of Credit of up to Rs. 50 million Lucas Indian Service Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Lucas Indian Service Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee MALCO Energy Ltd LOC & BG ** CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Mani Mahesh Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Morth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 19000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 29000 Reaffirmed Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed Forward Omshree Agro Tech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed P. C. Udyog Export Packing CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Credit P. C. Udyog Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed P. C. Udyog Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Poorva Chemtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Assigned Rajsha Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.3500 Million Raymond Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Non-FBL @ CRISIL A1+ 2150 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, buyer's credit, and suppliers' credit. Saket Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Shivaraja Impex Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Loan Fac Shivaraja Impex Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Shri Madhur Foods Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Tirupati Cylinders Ltd BG CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Tirupati LPG Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- NTPC Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Transcarriers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac Advani Hotels and Resorts India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Advani Hotels and Resorts India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Advani Hotels and Resorts India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 227.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 569.3 Reaffirmed Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 40.7 Reaffirmed Al-Badriya Wood Industries CC CRISIL B 24 Reaffirmed Al-Badriya Wood Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Al-Badriya Wood Industries TL CRISIL B 21 Reaffirmed Artefact Projects Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Notice of Withdrawal Artefact Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Notice of Withdrawal Artefact Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 90 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Ashoka Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ashoka Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Asian Paints Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed Asian Paints Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 30000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 4 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 0.3 Reaffirmed Coastal Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Coastal Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 7 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 0.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 100 Assigned Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A 5.5 Assigned Limits Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A 12.5 Assigned Filtrum Fibretechnologies Pvt Ltd CC ^ CRISIL A 15 Assigned ^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Fireworks Productions CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed G.V. (God Vishnu) Rice Unit CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ G.V. (God Vishnu) Rice Unit Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL B+ Gautam International Pratisthan TL CRISIL BBB- 86 Reaffirmed Hira Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Horizon Global Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Horizon Global Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAmfs Downgraded Ltd Floating Rate Plan from CRISIL AAAmfs Notice of Withdrawal International Certification Services Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fac International Certification Services Overdraft Fac * CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd * Its a revolving facility International Certification Services LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37 Assigned Pvt Ltd Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed Kama Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Kama Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Kamal Builders CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Kamal Builders TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Komman Peoples Welfare Society TL CRISIL B+ 77.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.6 Assigned Limson Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40.4 Assigned Loan Fac Lucas Indian Service Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed Lucas Indian Service Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 130 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan of up to Rs. 30 million Lucas Indian Service Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 30 Assigned M/s. Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt CC CRISIL D 190 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ M/s. Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 47.5 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ M/s. Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt ST Loan CRISIL D 38 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 MALCO Energy Ltd CC & WC Demand CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed loan * * Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking MALCO Energy Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Mani Mahesh Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 83 Reaffirmed Mani Mahesh Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39.5 Reaffirmed Morth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65.5 Reaffirmed Morth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.5 Assigned Loan Fac Nassco Trading India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Nation Exim CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Nation Exim Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Neelkamal Hotel and Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 149.5 Assigned NTPC Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 589893.5Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 60106.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NTPC Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned NTPC Ltd NCD* CRISIL AAA 103068300 Reaffirmed *Refers to Rs.103,068.305-million bonus debentures to be issued by NTPC to mark its 40th year of operations. The debentures have a 10-year tenor with repayments in the 8th, 9th, and 10th years and will carry interest rates of G-Sec plus 50 bps. NTPC Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed XIIIA) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed XIIIB) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed XVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 500000 Reaffirmed XVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 500000 Reaffirmed XIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed XXI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3500 Reaffirmed XXVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed XXVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5500 Reaffirmed XXIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed XXX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXXI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1050 Reaffirmed XXXII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1950 Reaffirmed XXXIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed XXXIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1200 Reaffirmed XXXV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XXXVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed XXXVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XXXVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1050 Reaffirmed XXXIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XL) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XLII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XLIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3900 Reaffirmed XLVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed XLVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed XLIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed L) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed LI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed LII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 10150 Reaffirmed OM Industries - Dhule Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac OM Industries - Dhule Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Omshree Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Omshree Agro Tech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Omshree Agro Tech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 18 Reaffirmed Omshree Agro Tech Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16 Assigned Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 13.5 Assigned Credit Poorva Chemtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 24.5 Assigned Poorva Chemtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 24 Assigned Prasad Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Prasad Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prasad Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Qureshi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Rajarajeshwari Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 59 Assigned Rajsha Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 43.7 Reaffirmed Rajsha Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajsha Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 23.5 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 4850 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 1150 Reaffirmed Limits ^ ^Interchangeable with non-fund-based bank limits. Raymond Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 1070.8 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 6929.2 Reaffirmed S.P.Sampathys Siva Sivani Educational Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Society Loan Fac S.P.Sampathys Siva Sivani Educational TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Society Sagar Agro Inputs CC* CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Rs.30 million for bank guarantee Saket Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Shivaraja Impex Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Shivaraja Impex Company Bill Discounting CRISIL B 15 Assigned Shivaraja Impex Company CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Assigned Shri Madhur Foods Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 230.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Smruthi Organics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 114.6 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Sri Kangeyaa Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Sri Kangeyaa Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Sri Kangeyaa Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 31 Assigned Suma Refinaries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Suma Refinaries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Suma Refinaries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme 3 yrs Series 13 Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme 3 yrs Series 14 Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme 5 yrs Series 7 Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme 5 yrs Series 8 Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme 3 yrs Series 13 Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme 3 yrs Series 14 Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme 5 yrs Series 7 Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA(SO) Assigned Protection Oriented Scheme 5 yrs Series 8 Tirupati Cylinders Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Tirupati LPG Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed Trivik Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Universal Air Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Universal Air Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 155 Upgraded from CRISIL D V.N.C.Electrodes CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Venkatrama Poultries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 576 Reaffirmed Venkatrama Poultries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 259 Reaffirmed Venkatrama Poultries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 315 Reaffirmed Wave Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1400 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.