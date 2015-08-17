Aug 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 14, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Drugs Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 650
Akshit Enterprises Pvt. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned;
under LOC Suspension
Revoked
Akshit Enterprises Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Akshit Enterprises Pvt. Ltd Standby Non-FB CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Assigned;
Limit Suspension
Revoked
ARM Overseas Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 37.5 Reassigned
Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 205 Assigned;
Credit Suspension
Revoked
D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Deepak Rugs Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Bill Purchase
Deepak Rugs Packing Credit CRISIL A4 47 Reaffirmed
Deepak Rugs Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dhanlaxmi TMT Bars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Equiplus India Export Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Equiplus India Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Purchase
Equiplus India Export Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
Credit
FirstRand Bank Ltd CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Forbes & Co Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 155 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee; @Interchangeable with buyer's credit and bank guarantee
Forbes & Co Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed
Haripack Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
High Seas Exim Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Discounting
High Seas Exim Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
High Seas Exim Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Infosys Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed
Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
M. K. Heemghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Assigned
Mallikarjun Construction Co BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Mallikarjun Construction Co Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Micron Precision Screws Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Micron Precision Screws Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Omega Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Omega Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Opalium International Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 550 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC)
Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 17 Reaffirmed
Forward
Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed
Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed
Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed
Credit
P.A.S. Petro Product Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned
Peaton Electrical Company Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed
Peaton Electrical Company Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Peaton Electrical Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Purushottam Jairam & Co LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 940 Reaffirmed
Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed
Sarathy Coffee Curing Works Export Packing CRISIL A4 17 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sarathy Coffee Curing Works Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 599
Shraman Ji Fabrics Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Shraman Ji Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
SSF Plastics Convertors BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
SSF Plastics Convertors LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed
Unilec Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Unilec Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
from CRISIL
A4+
Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL A 300
Aarti Drugs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 107.8
Loan Fac
Aarti Drugs Ltd TL CRISIL A 2302.2
Aarti Drugs Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A 5710
Akshit Enterprises Pvt. Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 53.8 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Akshit Enterprises Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 6.2 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Akshit Enterprises Pvt. Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Akshit Enterprises Pvt. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Assigned;
Credit Suspension
Revoked
Aliz Ceramic CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Aliz Ceramic TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Amritesh Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Amritesh Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
ARM Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed
Ashish Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Ashish Enterprises Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Avinash Tobaccos CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Avinash Tobaccos CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Bal Chand Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.7 Assigned
Bal Chand Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Bal Chand Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 44.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
BRC Infra Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Fac
Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 115 Assigned;
Credit Suspension
Revoked
Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14 Assigned;
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Dayal Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed
Dhanlaxmi TMT Bars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Din Dayal Purushottam Lal CC CRISIL B+ 600 Reaffirmed
Equiplus India Export Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned
Equiplus India Export Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned
Forbes & Co Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 370 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable between packing credit and working capital loans
Forbes & Co Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 606.2 Reaffirmed
Limits
Forbes & Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 753 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Forbes & Co Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 185.8 Reaffirmed
G. J. Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
G. J. Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 318 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Haripack Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
High Seas Exim LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed
Hitro Energy Solutions WC TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Hitro Energy Solutions CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Hitro Energy Solutions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Inex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 12.9 Downgraded
From
CRISIL B-
Inex Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 30.7 Downgraded
From
CRISIL B-
Inex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
From
CRISIL B-
Inex Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 54.4 Downgraded
From
CRISIL B-
Inex Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 32 Downgraded
From
CRISIL B-
Infosys Ltd LT Debt Programme CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed
Johnson Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 1600 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with buyer's credit, working capital loan, letter of credit, and bank
guarantee.
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed
Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed
Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
M. K. Heemghar Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 10.1 Assigned
M. K. Heemghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55 Assigned
Loan Fac
M. K. Heemghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 6.1 Assigned
Mahant Overseas CC@ CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
@Interchangeability with Export Packing Credit upto Rs.80 million and FOBP upto Rs.100 million
Mahant Overseas Export Packing CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Credit
Mahant Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mallikarjun Construction Co CC CRISIL C 30 Reaffirmed
Mallikarjun Construction Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Micron Precision Screws Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed
Micron Precision Screws Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Micron Precision Screws Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 41.3 Reaffirmed
Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Omega Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Opalium International Exports CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Opalium International Exports Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
P.A.S. Petro Product CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Peaton Electrical Company Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Peaton Electrical Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Peaton Electrical Company Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7 Reaffirmed
Perambalur Sugar Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Assigned
Purushottam Jairam & Co CC CRISIL C 25 Reaffirmed
Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed
Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed
Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
RR Polynet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 54.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sarathy Coffee Curing Works CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Sarathy Coffee Curing Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 590
Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1
Loan Fac
Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 171.6
Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 372.5
Shraman Ji Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20.6 Assigned
Shraman Ji Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 24.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shraman Ji Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned
Shree Gautam Labdhi Trade Links CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Shri Sant Damaji Sahakari Sakhar LT Loan CRISIL B- 125 Reaffirmed
Karkhana Ltd
Shri Sant Damaji Sahakari Sakhar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed
Karkhana Ltd Loan Fac
Shri Siddeshwar Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL B 14000 Downgraded
Karkhana Ltd from
CRISIL B+
Sivaram Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Sivaram Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 155 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Skyline Foundations and Structures Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sona Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sri Kailasanadha Cotton Syndicate Pvt CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Ltd
SSF Plastics Convertors CC CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed
SSF Plastics Convertors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 97.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SSF Plastics Convertors TL CRISIL BBB 55.4 Reaffirmed
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed
SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 202.5 Reaffirmed
Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 43.5 Reaffirmed
Unilec Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Unilec Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Unilec Engineers Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 8.2 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BB-
Unilec Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
from CRISIL
BB-
Unilec Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Unilec Engineers Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 8.2 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BB-
Credit from CRISIL
BB-
Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 89 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 46 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB
Veer Chemicals CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Veer Chemicals LOC CRISIL B 45 Assigned
Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed
Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 360 Reaffirmed
Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 165 Reaffirmed
Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 38.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 302.3 Reaffirmed
Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
Vessel Warehousing Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed
Vinayak Polypies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Vinayak Polypies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vinayak Polypies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 51.6 Reaffirmed
VOI Jeans Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
