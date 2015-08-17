Aug 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 650 Akshit Enterprises Pvt. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned; under LOC Suspension Revoked Akshit Enterprises Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Akshit Enterprises Pvt. Ltd Standby Non-FB CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Assigned; Limit Suspension Revoked ARM Overseas Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 37.5 Reassigned Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 205 Assigned; Credit Suspension Revoked D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Deepak Rugs Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Deepak Rugs Packing Credit CRISIL A4 47 Reaffirmed Deepak Rugs Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dhanlaxmi TMT Bars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Equiplus India Export Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Equiplus India Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Purchase Equiplus India Export Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Credit FirstRand Bank Ltd CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 155 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee; @Interchangeable with buyer's credit and bank guarantee Forbes & Co Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed Haripack Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed High Seas Exim Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting High Seas Exim Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed High Seas Exim Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Infosys Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed M. K. Heemghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Assigned Mallikarjun Construction Co BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Mallikarjun Construction Co Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Micron Precision Screws Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Micron Precision Screws Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Omega Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Omega Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Opalium International Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 550 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 17 Reaffirmed Forward Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed Credit P.A.S. Petro Product Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Peaton Electrical Company Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Peaton Electrical Company Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Peaton Electrical Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Purushottam Jairam & Co LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 940 Reaffirmed Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Sarathy Coffee Curing Works Export Packing CRISIL A4 17 Reaffirmed Credit Sarathy Coffee Curing Works Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 599 Shraman Ji Fabrics Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Shraman Ji Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned SSF Plastics Convertors BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed SSF Plastics Convertors LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Unilec Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Unilec Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Aarti Drugs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 107.8 Loan Fac Aarti Drugs Ltd TL CRISIL A 2302.2 Aarti Drugs Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A 5710 Akshit Enterprises Pvt. Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 53.8 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Akshit Enterprises Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 6.2 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Akshit Enterprises Pvt. Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Akshit Enterprises Pvt. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Assigned; Credit Suspension Revoked Aliz Ceramic CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Aliz Ceramic TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Amritesh Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Amritesh Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned ARM Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Ashish Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Ashish Enterprises Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Avinash Tobaccos CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Avinash Tobaccos CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Bal Chand Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.7 Assigned Bal Chand Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Bal Chand Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 44.3 Assigned Loan Fac BRC Infra Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Fac Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 115 Assigned; Credit Suspension Revoked Core Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned; Suspension Revoked D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned; Suspension Revoked D S Alloyd Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Dayal Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Dhanlaxmi TMT Bars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Din Dayal Purushottam Lal CC CRISIL B+ 600 Reaffirmed Equiplus India Export Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Equiplus India Export Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned Forbes & Co Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 370 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between packing credit and working capital loans Forbes & Co Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 606.2 Reaffirmed Limits Forbes & Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 753 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Forbes & Co Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 185.8 Reaffirmed G. J. Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B- G. J. Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 318 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Haripack Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed High Seas Exim LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed Hitro Energy Solutions WC TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Hitro Energy Solutions CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Hitro Energy Solutions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Inex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 12.9 Downgraded From CRISIL B- Inex Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 30.7 Downgraded From CRISIL B- Inex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded From CRISIL B- Inex Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 54.4 Downgraded From CRISIL B- Inex Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 32 Downgraded From CRISIL B- Infosys Ltd LT Debt Programme CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Johnson Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 1600 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with buyer's credit, working capital loan, letter of credit, and bank guarantee. Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed M. K. Heemghar Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 10.1 Assigned M. K. Heemghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55 Assigned Loan Fac M. K. Heemghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 6.1 Assigned Mahant Overseas CC@ CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed @Interchangeability with Export Packing Credit upto Rs.80 million and FOBP upto Rs.100 million Mahant Overseas Export Packing CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit Mahant Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mallikarjun Construction Co CC CRISIL C 30 Reaffirmed Mallikarjun Construction Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Micron Precision Screws Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed Micron Precision Screws Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Micron Precision Screws Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 41.3 Reaffirmed Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Nilesh Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Omega Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Opalium International Exports CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Opalium International Exports Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed P.A.S. Petro Product CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Peaton Electrical Company Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Peaton Electrical Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Peaton Electrical Company Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7 Reaffirmed Perambalur Sugar Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Assigned Purushottam Jairam & Co CC CRISIL C 25 Reaffirmed Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RR Polynet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 54.8 Assigned Loan Fac Sarathy Coffee Curing Works CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Sarathy Coffee Curing Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 590 Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Loan Fac Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 171.6 Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 372.5 Shraman Ji Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20.6 Assigned Shraman Ji Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 24.4 Assigned Loan Fac Shraman Ji Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Shree Gautam Labdhi Trade Links CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Shri Sant Damaji Sahakari Sakhar LT Loan CRISIL B- 125 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Shri Sant Damaji Sahakari Sakhar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Loan Fac Shri Siddeshwar Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL B 14000 Downgraded Karkhana Ltd from CRISIL B+ Sivaram Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sivaram Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 155 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Skyline Foundations and Structures Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Sona Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Kailasanadha Cotton Syndicate Pvt CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Ltd SSF Plastics Convertors CC CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed SSF Plastics Convertors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 97.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SSF Plastics Convertors TL CRISIL BBB 55.4 Reaffirmed SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed SSF Plastics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 202.5 Reaffirmed Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunfame Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 43.5 Reaffirmed Unilec Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Unilec Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Unilec Engineers Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 8.2 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Unilec Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Unilec Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Unilec Engineers Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 8.2 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 89 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 46 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Veer Chemicals CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Veer Chemicals LOC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 360 Reaffirmed Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 165 Reaffirmed Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 38.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 302.3 Reaffirmed Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Vessel Warehousing Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Vinayak Polypies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Vinayak Polypies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinayak Polypies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 51.6 Reaffirmed VOI Jeans Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)