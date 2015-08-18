Aug 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 17, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A Infrastructure Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 105 Reaffirmed
A Infrastructure Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 345 Reaffirmed
A Infrastructure Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 33 Reaffirmed
Aarti Drugs Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 650 Assigned
Aarti Drugs Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A1 5710 Assigned
Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 850 Reaffirmed
Alfa Transformers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Alfa Transformers Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 1.3 Reaffirmed
Forward
Alfa Transformers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed
Alpha G:Corp Development Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed
Benara Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3 11 Reaffirmed
Benara Udyog Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 14 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Benara Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Benara Udyog Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 14 Reaffirmed
Chromaprint India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended
Ltd Credit
Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Ltd
Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended
Ltd
Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Ltd Credit
Finewear Leathers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Credit
Finewear Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
* Rs.7.5 Million interchangeable with Export packing credit.
Finewear Leathers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10.5 Suspended
Green Valleys Shelters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Suspended
Green Valleys Shelters Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended
Hero Future Energies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 3150 Reaffirmed
Jayalakshmi Alloys India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Jupiter Alloys and Steel India Ltd BG * CRISIL A3+ 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
*Includes Rs.15 million for foreign bank guarantee or letter of undertaking.
Jupiter Alloys and Steel India Ltd LOC ** CRISIL A3+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
** Includes Rs.10 million for buyers credit sanctioned as sub-limit.
Jupiter Wagons Ltd BG ** CRISIL A3+ 490 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
**One way interchangeability between from BG to LC up to Rs.100 million for purchase of steel
from Indian Railways approved suppliers.
Jupiter Wagons Ltd BG # CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
#Full interchangeability between LC and BG limits
Jupiter Wagons Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 280 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Jupiter Wagons Ltd LOC # CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
#Full interchangeability between LC and BG limits
Jyoti Industries (Unit-II) LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Kamath Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4 35 Suspended
* Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
Khaja Moideen Leather Company Export Bill CRISIL A4 26.5 Downgraded
Negotiation from CRISIL
A4+
Khaja Moideen Leather Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
KVN Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 967.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
M. Rajkumar BG CRISIL A4+ 87.5 Suspended
Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Pekon Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Pekon Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Prima Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Prima Plastics Ltd Bill Pur - Dis Fac CRISIL A3+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Prima Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 67.5 Reaffirmed
Punya Coal Roadlines BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Punya Coal Roadlines LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 24 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with foreign bill purchase up to 25 per cent
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 24000 Reaffirmed
*Rs 1100 million is interchangeable with Buyers Credit and SBLC
Regenix Drugs Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed
RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2000 Assigned
Sai Srinivasa Bottles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13 Reassigned
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Saraswati Industries BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed
SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Sunraja Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 Assigned
Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 62.8 Reaffirmed
Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with bank guarantee
The Cotton and Textile Corp Foreign CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Documentary Bills
Purchase
The Cotton and Textile Corp LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
The Cotton and Textile Corp Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Thermo Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A3 430 Reaffirmed
Thermo Cables Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
United Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Reassigned
Loan Fac
V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 27.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A Infrastructure Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 357 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
A Infrastructure Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 185.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
A Infrastructure Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB 14 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB-
A Infrastructure Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 112.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
A Infrastructure Ltd. WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Aarti Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Assigned
Aarti Drugs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 107.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aarti Drugs Ltd TL CRISIL A 2302.2 Assigned
Akanksha Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Akanksha Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 4 Assigned
Akanksha Poultry Farm Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 26 Assigned
Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 127.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 22.2 Reaffirmed
Alfa Transformers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Alfa Transformers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Alpha G:Corp Development Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 725 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Alpha G:Corp Development Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1975 Reaffirmed
Benara Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Benara Udyog Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Benara Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Benara Udyog Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 27.7 Reaffirmed
Chromaprint India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended
Chromaprint India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 134.2 Suspended
Didar Motors CC CRISIL B 14 Suspended
Didar Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B 75 Suspended
Fac
Didar Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 111 Suspended
Loan Fac
Divya Impex CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
DS Max Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 44 Suspended
Durga Seeds Farm (Regd.) CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Suspended
Ltd
Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 80.3 Suspended
Ltd
Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 102.2 Suspended
Ltd
Everflow Petrofils Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 350* Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
* Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.140 million
Everflow Petrofils Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Finewear Leathers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 17.5 Suspended
Finewear Leathers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 7 Suspended
FN Infrastructures Pvt Project Loan CRISIL B 32 Suspended
FN Infrastructures Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18 Suspended
Loan Fac
Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Suspended
Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 55.5 Suspended
Discounting
Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 23.3 Suspended
Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 65 Suspended
Green Valleys Shelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 600 Suspended
Green Valleys Shelters Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Suspended
Green Valleys Shelters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 220 Suspended
Loan Fac
HI Build Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 62.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
HI Build Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Assigned
HI Build Coatings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 107.6 Assigned
Hooghly Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35.4 Reaffirmed
Hooghly Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hooghly Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 33.7 Reaffirmed
Hotel R.S.R. Apple Tree LT Loan CRISIL B 42.5 Suspended
Hotel R.S.R. Apple Tree Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Jadhao Layland Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Jagdish Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed
Jagdish Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 29.4 Reaffirmed
Jayalakshmi Alloys India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Jayalakshmi Alloys India Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Jupiter Alloys and Steel India Ltd CC # CRISIL BBB 240 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
# Includes Rs.100 million for working capital demand loan and Rs.30 million for export
packing credit, sanctioned as sub-limits
Jupiter Alloys and Steel India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 48.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Jupiter Alloys and Steel India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 16.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Jupiter Wagons Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.100 million for Buyers credit/ Letter of Comfort/ Letter of
Undertaking
Jupiter Wagons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Jupiter Wagons Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Jyoti Industries (Unit-II) CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Kamath Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended
Kamath Transformers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
Kamath Transformers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Khaja Moideen Leather Company CC CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Khaja Moideen Leather Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.1 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Khaja Moideen Leather Company TL CRISIL B+ 8.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Kissan Industries CC CRISIL B 66 Reaffirmed
Kissan Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kissan Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Krishika Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Krishika Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
KVN Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
KVN Polytech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 133.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd CC CRISIL B 42 Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 33 Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd TL CRISIL B 39 Reaffirmed
M. Rajkumar Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
M. Rajkumar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 57.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
M. Rajkumar TL CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended
Marutham Appartment Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended
Marutham Developers TL CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended
Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed
Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
MercuryMinds Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 3.8 Suspended
MercuryMinds Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 3.5 Suspended
MercuryMinds Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 77 Reaffirmed
Nimbus Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 12 Assigned
Nimbus Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 18 Assigned
Nimbus Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 165 Assigned
Nimbus Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 105 Assigned
Orange Country Resorts and Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended
Orange Country Resorts and Hotels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended
Orange Country Resorts and Hotels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 330 Suspended
Loan Fac
Pattabi Enterprises CC CRISIL B 41 Suspended
Pattabi Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL B 4 Suspended
Credit
Pattabi Enterprises TL CRISIL B 46.8 Suspended
Pekon Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Pekon Electronics Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Limits
PMR Food Products Pvt CC CRISIL D 96.5 Suspended
PMR Food Products Pvt Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 24.4 Suspended
PMR Food Products Pvt TL CRISIL D 95 Suspended
PMR Food Products Pvt WC CRISIL D 29.1 Suspended
Prasad Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 97.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Prasad Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 37.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Prima Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed
Prima Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 165 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL D 775 Reaffirmed
Prime Meiden Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Prime Meiden Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 750 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Prime Meiden Ltd TL CRISIL D 1330 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Punya Coal Roadlines CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
PVSRSN Enterprise Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
PVSRSN Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed
PVSRSN Enterprise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Quest Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed
Quest Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Quest Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 14.5 Reaffirmed
Radha Marketing CC CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Radha Marketing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 33.2 Reaffirmed
Rajparis Civil Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Regalia Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed
Regenix Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42 Reaffirmed
Regenix Drugs Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed
Regenix Drugs Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Roharsh Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 170 Assigned
Roharsh Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
Overdraft Fac
RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
S.P. Mani and Mohan Dairy India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
S.P. Mani and Mohan Dairy India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed
Sai Srinivasa Bottles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sai Srinivasa Bottles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 70.1 Reaffirmed
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sambros Tex Global Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Sambros Tex Global Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 150 Suspended
Purchase
Sambros Tex Global Ltd TL CRISIL D 12.3 Suspended
Saraswati Industries CC CRISIL B 67 Assigned
Saraswati Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 46 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shiv Shakti Rice Mills(Partnership) CC CRISIL B 327.5 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Rice Mills(Partnership) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shiv Shakti Rice Mills(Partnership) WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed
Shree Ganesh Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Shree Ganesh Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 116 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Shree Sai Rolling Mills India CC CRISIL D 256 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Shree Sai Rolling Mills India Rupee TL CRISIL D 24 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Shree Ventures - Nagpur CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Shree Ventures - Nagpur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 63 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Spero Power Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 18.3 Suspended
Spero Power Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 81.7 Suspended
Srinivasa Cotton and Oil Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Srinivasa Cotton and Oil Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 23 Reaffirmed
Srinivasa Cotton and Oil Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 77 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Star Logistics Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Star Logistics Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Fac
Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56.4 Reaffirmed
Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B 67.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 253.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1022.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 435.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sunraja Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Assigned
Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Swastik Denim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Swastik Denim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 73 Assigned
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed
Technomax Building Solution India Pvt CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended
Ltd
Technomax Building Solution India Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 25 Suspended
Ltd
Technomax Building Solution India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.8 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Thakardhani Agroproduct Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Thakardhani Agroproduct Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 57 Reaffirmed
The Cotton and Textile Corp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Thermo Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Reaffirmed
Thermo Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 14.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Thermo Cables Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35.2 Reaffirmed
Tripura Natural Gas Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 170 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Unilink Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Unilink Pharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Unilink Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Unilink Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended
United Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Vardhman Spinners Proposed TL CRISIL B 65 Assigned
Vardhman Spinners CC CRISIL B 7 Assigned
Vardhman Spinners Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 53 Assigned
Vimala Paper Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended
Vimala Paper Company Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)