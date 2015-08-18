Aug 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Infrastructure Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 105 Reaffirmed A Infrastructure Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 345 Reaffirmed A Infrastructure Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 33 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 650 Assigned Aarti Drugs Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A1 5710 Assigned Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 850 Reaffirmed Alfa Transformers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Alfa Transformers Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 1.3 Reaffirmed Forward Alfa Transformers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Alpha G:Corp Development Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Benara Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3 11 Reaffirmed Benara Udyog Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 14 Reaffirmed Purchase Benara Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Benara Udyog Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 14 Reaffirmed Chromaprint India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Ltd Credit Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Ltd Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Ltd Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Ltd Credit Finewear Leathers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Credit Finewear Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4 10 Suspended * Rs.7.5 Million interchangeable with Export packing credit. Finewear Leathers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10.5 Suspended Green Valleys Shelters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Suspended Green Valleys Shelters Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended Hero Future Energies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 3150 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Alloys India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Jupiter Alloys and Steel India Ltd BG * CRISIL A3+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 *Includes Rs.15 million for foreign bank guarantee or letter of undertaking. Jupiter Alloys and Steel India Ltd LOC ** CRISIL A3+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 ** Includes Rs.10 million for buyers credit sanctioned as sub-limit. Jupiter Wagons Ltd BG ** CRISIL A3+ 490 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 **One way interchangeability between from BG to LC up to Rs.100 million for purchase of steel from Indian Railways approved suppliers. Jupiter Wagons Ltd BG # CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 #Full interchangeability between LC and BG limits Jupiter Wagons Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 280 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Jupiter Wagons Ltd LOC # CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 #Full interchangeability between LC and BG limits Jyoti Industries (Unit-II) LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Kamath Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4 35 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Khaja Moideen Leather Company Export Bill CRISIL A4 26.5 Downgraded Negotiation from CRISIL A4+ Khaja Moideen Leather Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ KVN Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 967.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 M. Rajkumar BG CRISIL A4+ 87.5 Suspended Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Pekon Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Pekon Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Prima Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Prima Plastics Ltd Bill Pur - Dis Fac CRISIL A3+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Prima Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Punya Coal Roadlines BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Punya Coal Roadlines LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Purchase Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 24 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with foreign bill purchase up to 25 per cent Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 24000 Reaffirmed *Rs 1100 million is interchangeable with Buyers Credit and SBLC Regenix Drugs Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2000 Assigned Sai Srinivasa Bottles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13 Reassigned Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Saraswati Industries BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Sunraja Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 Assigned Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 62.8 Reaffirmed Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee The Cotton and Textile Corp Foreign CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase The Cotton and Textile Corp LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed The Cotton and Textile Corp Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Thermo Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A3 430 Reaffirmed Thermo Cables Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed United Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Reassigned Loan Fac V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 27.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Infrastructure Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 357 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- A Infrastructure Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 185.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- A Infrastructure Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL BB 14 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- A Infrastructure Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 112.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- A Infrastructure Ltd. WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Aarti Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Assigned Aarti Drugs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 107.8 Assigned Loan Fac Aarti Drugs Ltd TL CRISIL A 2302.2 Assigned Akanksha Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Akanksha Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 4 Assigned Akanksha Poultry Farm Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 26 Assigned Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 127.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 22.2 Reaffirmed Alfa Transformers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Alfa Transformers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Alpha G:Corp Development Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 725 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alpha G:Corp Development Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1975 Reaffirmed Benara Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Benara Udyog Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Benara Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Benara Udyog Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 27.7 Reaffirmed Chromaprint India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Chromaprint India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 134.2 Suspended Didar Motors CC CRISIL B 14 Suspended Didar Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B 75 Suspended Fac Didar Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 111 Suspended Loan Fac Divya Impex CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B DS Max Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 44 Suspended Durga Seeds Farm (Regd.) CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Suspended Ltd Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 80.3 Suspended Ltd Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 102.2 Suspended Ltd Everflow Petrofils Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 350* Upgraded from CRISIL BB * Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.140 million Everflow Petrofils Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Finewear Leathers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 17.5 Suspended Finewear Leathers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 7 Suspended FN Infrastructures Pvt Project Loan CRISIL B 32 Suspended FN Infrastructures Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18 Suspended Loan Fac Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Suspended Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 55.5 Suspended Discounting Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 23.3 Suspended Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 65 Suspended Green Valleys Shelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 600 Suspended Green Valleys Shelters Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Green Valleys Shelters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 220 Suspended Loan Fac HI Build Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 62.4 Assigned Loan Fac HI Build Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Assigned HI Build Coatings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 107.6 Assigned Hooghly Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35.4 Reaffirmed Hooghly Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hooghly Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 33.7 Reaffirmed Hotel R.S.R. Apple Tree LT Loan CRISIL B 42.5 Suspended Hotel R.S.R. Apple Tree Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Jadhao Layland Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jagdish Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Jagdish Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 29.4 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Alloys India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Jayalakshmi Alloys India Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Jupiter Alloys and Steel India Ltd CC # CRISIL BBB 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- # Includes Rs.100 million for working capital demand loan and Rs.30 million for export packing credit, sanctioned as sub-limits Jupiter Alloys and Steel India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 48.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Jupiter Alloys and Steel India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 16.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jupiter Wagons Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Includes sub-limit of Rs.100 million for Buyers credit/ Letter of Comfort/ Letter of Undertaking Jupiter Wagons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jupiter Wagons Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jyoti Industries (Unit-II) CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Kamath Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Kamath Transformers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Kamath Transformers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34.5 Suspended Loan Fac Khaja Moideen Leather Company CC CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Khaja Moideen Leather Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Khaja Moideen Leather Company TL CRISIL B+ 8.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kissan Industries CC CRISIL B 66 Reaffirmed Kissan Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kissan Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Krishika Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Krishika Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed KVN Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ KVN Polytech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 133.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd CC CRISIL B 42 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 33 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Venkat Farms Ltd TL CRISIL B 39 Reaffirmed M. Rajkumar Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended M. Rajkumar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 57.5 Suspended Loan Fac M. Rajkumar TL CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Marutham Appartment Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Marutham Developers TL CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Mayuri Broiler Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed MercuryMinds Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 3.8 Suspended MercuryMinds Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 3.5 Suspended MercuryMinds Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.7 Suspended Loan Fac Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Naveen Filters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 77 Reaffirmed Nimbus Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 12 Assigned Nimbus Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 18 Assigned Nimbus Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 165 Assigned Nimbus Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 105 Assigned Orange Country Resorts and Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended Orange Country Resorts and Hotels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended Orange Country Resorts and Hotels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 330 Suspended Loan Fac Pattabi Enterprises CC CRISIL B 41 Suspended Pattabi Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL B 4 Suspended Credit Pattabi Enterprises TL CRISIL B 46.8 Suspended Pekon Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Pekon Electronics Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Limits PMR Food Products Pvt CC CRISIL D 96.5 Suspended PMR Food Products Pvt Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 24.4 Suspended PMR Food Products Pvt TL CRISIL D 95 Suspended PMR Food Products Pvt WC CRISIL D 29.1 Suspended Prasad Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 97.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Prasad Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Prima Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Prima Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 165 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Prime Hitech Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL D 775 Reaffirmed Prime Meiden Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Prime Meiden Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 750 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Prime Meiden Ltd TL CRISIL D 1330 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Punya Coal Roadlines CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- PVSRSN Enterprise Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed PVSRSN Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed PVSRSN Enterprise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Quest Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed Quest Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Quest Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 14.5 Reaffirmed Radha Marketing CC CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Radha Marketing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 33.2 Reaffirmed Rajparis Civil Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Regalia Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Regenix Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42 Reaffirmed Regenix Drugs Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Regenix Drugs Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Roharsh Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 170 Assigned Roharsh Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Overdraft Fac RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed S.P. Mani and Mohan Dairy India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed S.P. Mani and Mohan Dairy India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Sai Srinivasa Bottles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sai Srinivasa Bottles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 70.1 Reaffirmed Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Credit Sambros Tex Global Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Sambros Tex Global Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 150 Suspended Purchase Sambros Tex Global Ltd TL CRISIL D 12.3 Suspended Saraswati Industries CC CRISIL B 67 Assigned Saraswati Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 46 Assigned Loan Fac Shiv Shakti Rice Mills(Partnership) CC CRISIL B 327.5 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Rice Mills(Partnership) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiv Shakti Rice Mills(Partnership) WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 116 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Shree Sai Rolling Mills India CC CRISIL D 256 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Sai Rolling Mills India Rupee TL CRISIL D 24 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Ventures - Nagpur CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shree Ventures - Nagpur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 63 Upgraded from CRISIL B SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Spero Power Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 18.3 Suspended Spero Power Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 81.7 Suspended Srinivasa Cotton and Oil Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Cotton and Oil Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 23 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Cotton and Oil Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 77 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Logistics Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Suspended Star Logistics Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B 30 Suspended Fac Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Credit Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56.4 Reaffirmed Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B 67.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 253.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1022.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sumita Tex Spin Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 435.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sunraja Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Assigned Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Swastik Denim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Swastik Denim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 73 Assigned Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed Technomax Building Solution India Pvt CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Ltd Technomax Building Solution India Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 25 Suspended Ltd Technomax Building Solution India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.8 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Thakardhani Agroproduct Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Thakardhani Agroproduct Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 57 Reaffirmed The Cotton and Textile Corp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thermo Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Reaffirmed Thermo Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 14.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thermo Cables Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35.2 Reaffirmed Tripura Natural Gas Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Unilink Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Unilink Pharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 30 Suspended Unilink Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended Loan Fac Unilink Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended United Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D V3 Engineers Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vardhman Spinners Proposed TL CRISIL B 65 Assigned Vardhman Spinners CC CRISIL B 7 Assigned Vardhman Spinners Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 53 Assigned Vimala Paper Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Vimala Paper Company Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)