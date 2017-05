Aug 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.N.E. Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Albertsons International Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 368 Reaffirmed Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reasigned Ltd Birla Corporation Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed C. Eswara Reddy and Company BG CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 C. Eswara Reddy and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Divya Engicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Durable Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Durable Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Dyna Automation Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A3 27.5 Reaffirmed Essel Thermoware Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed First Flight Couriers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Govind Steel Co Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed J.P.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed KELVOLT (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed M P Engineering Constructions (India ) BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd M P Engineering Constructions (India ) LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd M P Engineering Constructions (India ) Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A4+ 104 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd *Includes project specific overdraft facility to the tune of Rs.30 million M/s Daroga Pradhan BG CRISIL A4 170 Reaffirmed R. N. Bajaj Overseas Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed ^ Two way interchange ability between LC and BG upto 50 per cent of LC limit. Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed @ Includes sub limit of Buyers Credit of up to Rs.50 million RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 240 Reaffirmed Credit Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 220 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Smelters India Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shree Krishan Co (Manufacturers) Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Som Datt Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Sree Vaageswari Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Swain Aluminium Pvt Ltd Composite WC Limit CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Thomas Cook India Ltd BG # CRISIL A1+ 3650 Reaffirmed Thomas Cook India Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Thomas Cook India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 640 Reaffirmed Tilak Exports Export CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Post-Shipment Credit Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with bank guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.N.E. Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 240 Upgraded from CRISIL C Abhigna Rice and Parboiled Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Abhigna Rice and Parboiled Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed Abhigna Rice and Parboiled Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ACG Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 200 Reaffirmed Albertsons International Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd CC CRISIL AA 120 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1710 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 9500 Reaffirmed Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BB 700 Reaffirmed Ltd Birla Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL B- 4700 Assigned BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5459.1 Assigned Loan Fac BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL B- 18840.9 Assigned BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B- 6000 Assigned C. Eswara Reddy and Company TL CRISIL D 8.5 Downgraded from CRISIL C Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Discounting Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 42 Reaffirmed Limits Divya Engicon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Divya Engicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Dukes Products India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Durable Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Durable Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Dyna Automation Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Dyna Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Dyna Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Essel Thermoware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60.5 Reaffirmed Essel Thermoware Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 43.5 Reaffirmed First Flight Couriers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned First Flight Couriers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Gagan Wine Trade and Financers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Govind Steel Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Govind Steel Co Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 77.8 Reaffirmed Limits Govind Steel Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 32.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Halco Aluminium Extrusions CC CRISIL B+ 28.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Halco Aluminium Extrusions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 59.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Halco Aluminium Extrusions TL CRISIL B+ 7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Indo-American Hybrid Seeds India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed J.P.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 11.5 Reaffirmed J.P.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 31.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagaran Microfin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 500 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Jagdish Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Jagdish Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. C. Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed K. C. Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed K.C. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed KELVOLT (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed KELVOLT (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed M P Engineering Constructions (India ) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 188.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac M P Engineering Constructions (India ) TL CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd M/s Daroga Pradhan CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B M/s Daroga Pradhan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B M/s Daroga Pradhan TL CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B M/s Ganesh Ram Dokania CC CRISIL BB- 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mahadev Pulses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Mahadev Pulses Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Mutneja Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 180 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mutneja Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B R. N. Bajaj Overseas Packing Credit* CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned * long term facility Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd CC*# CRISIL A- 980 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of EPC/PCFC of up to Rs.540 million #Includes sub-limit of FBD of up to Rs.160 million Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 110 Reaffirmed Credit RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 0.8 Reaffirmed RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rohit Iron and Steel India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Suspended Sant Ram Mangat Ram Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Sant Ram Mangat Ram Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 165 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Krishan Co (Manufacturers) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 46 Reaffirmed Shree Krishan Co (Manufacturers) Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Krishan Co (Manufacturers) Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 154.5 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Smelters India Ltd CC CRISIL D 76.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Sai Smelters India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Sai Smelters India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 53.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sidharth Exporters CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Sidharth Exporters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sre Parthasarathi Hotels Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 130 Assigned Sree Vaageswari Educational Society TL CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Sri Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Pharma Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Sri Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Pharma Pvt CC CRISIL B 6 Assigned Ltd Sri Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Pharma Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Ltd Stanley Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac Swain Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Swain Aluminium Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B Tata Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 150 Assigned Tata Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Thamanian Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Thomas Cook India Ltd CC * CRISIL AA- 2250 Reaffirmed Tilak Exports TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with short-term buyers credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha Puttur CC CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vivekananda Vidyavardhaka Sangha Puttur TL CRISIL BBB 113.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)