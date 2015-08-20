Aug 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed ANS Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 225 Suspended ANS Constructions Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Loan Fac Ashapura Infrastructure Company BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Aum Shri Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 173.1 Suspended Bansal Poles Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Bansal Poles Pvt TL CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Chittorgarh Kota Tollway Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Chittorgarh Kota Tollway Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cold Steel Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Cold Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Cold Steel Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Cosmo Ferrites Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Cosmo Ferrites Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 86.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Loan Fac Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned J.M. International Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 120 Suspended JSR & Company BG CRISIL A4+ 49 Assigned Kamala International Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Discounting Kamala International Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 46.5 Reaffirmed Forward Kasturi Overseas Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Kasturi Overseas LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Konark Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1525 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd Bill Dis under LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Matangi Rubber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 15 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed MGS Infrabuild Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Modern Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL D 515 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Nippon Audiotronix Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Nippon Audiotronix Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A2 NSL Textiles Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 933.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nui Pulp and Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Nui Pulp and Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Padma Polymers - Mumbai LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Perfect Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Suspended Perfect Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 280 Suspended Credit Perfect Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Suspended Perfect Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 45 Suspended Credit PES Installations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended PGS Tele World BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Prasoon Constructions BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Rahul Agencies BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Rama Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended Ramakrishna Teletronics Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Real Value Promoters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Suspended Royal Touch Laminates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sagari Leathers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Salem Automech - Salem BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Salem Automech - Salem LOC CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Seaga India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended SGS Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned SGS Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Shirt Company India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Shirt Company India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Shirt Company India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 108.8 Reaffirmed Shirt Company India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Shreeji Enterprise - Vadodara Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Signals and Systems India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Sundaram Mutual Fund Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned Loan Fac Sundaram Mutual Fund ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned Supreme Offshore Constructions and BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Technical Services Ltd Supreme Offshore Constructions and LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Technical Services Ltd Suvidha Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Suvidha Engineers India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Suyash Metatech Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 11.6 Assigned Techno Infratech Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended Techno Unique Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 722 Suspended Techno Unique Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 978 Suspended Techno Unique Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Tulip Yarn LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Tulip Yarn Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 3.3 Suspended Unique Infra Engineers and Edifices Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Ltd V. G. Shipbreakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agl Televentures Pvt CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Agl Televentures Pvt TL CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 56.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed ANS Constructions Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Ashapura Infrastructure Company CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Aum Shri Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26.9 Suspended Loan Fac B. R. Oil Mills TL CRISIL BB 11 Assigned B. R. Oil Mills CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned B. R. Oil Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Loan Fac Bansal Poles Pvt CC CRISIL B- 300 Suspended Bansal Poles Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 230 Suspended Loan Fac Beekay Auto Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 460 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BBB- Beekay Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 16.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Beekay Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 18.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Best Crop Science CC CRISIL B- 45 Suspended Best Crop Science Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40.6 Suspended Loan Fac Best Crop Science TL CRISIL B- 44.4 Suspended Bhartiya Samruddhi Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 1236 Reaffirmed Capital Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended Credit Cold Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Suspended Cosmo Ferrites Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Cosmo Ferrites Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 98.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Deepak Agro Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Deepak Agro Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deepak Agro Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd Equity-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 5 Reaffirmed Debentures AAr Programme Divyansh Promoters and Developers Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Ltd Fortune Rice Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Fortune Rice Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Fortune Rice Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Gupta Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 95 Assigned Hasan Steel and Alloys Pvt CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Indian Trading Bureau Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned IOT Utkal Energy Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 0.55 Assigned IOT Utkal Energy Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 90 Reaffirmed J.M. International CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended JSR & Company CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Kalinga Alloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Kalinga Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Kamala International Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 48.5 Reassigned Loan Fac Karo Coils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20.1 Reaffirmed Karo Coils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 86.5 Reaffirmed Kasturi Overseas Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Kasturi Overseas CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned KDH Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended KDH Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 52.6 Suspended Konark Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B- 907.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Konark Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Konark Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL B- 850 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lexicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL BB- 69.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Lexicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 46 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 104.2 Reaffirmed M/s Shubhangi Sales CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Marlin Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Marlin Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Maruthi Clothing Company BG CRISIL D 2 Suspended Maruthi Clothing Company Bill Discounting CRISIL D 10 Suspended Maruthi Clothing Company CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Maruthi Clothing Company LOC CRISIL D 4 Suspended Maruthi Clothing Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 20 Suspended Maruthi Clothing Company Proposed TL CRISIL D 15.5 Suspended Maruthi Clothing Company TL CRISIL D 16 Suspended Matangi Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Matangi Rubber Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 17 Reaffirmed Credit Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd CC* CRISIL A 220 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with foreign bill discounting and export packing credit Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd CC** CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with demand loan, foreign bill purchase, export packing credit, and purchase of bills MGS Infrabuild Pvt Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from Financing Scheme CRISIL B+ MGS Infrabuild Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ MGS Infrabuild Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 13 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Modern Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 730 Downgraded from CRISIL B Modern Steels Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 102 Downgraded from CRISIL B Modern Steels Ltd TL CRISIL D 418.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B Modern Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 389 Downgraded from CRISIL B Navran Advanced Nanoproducts CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Development International Pvt Ltd Navran Advanced Nanoproducts Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 12 Suspended Development International Pvt Ltd Navran Advanced Nanoproducts LT Loan CRISIL D 233 Suspended Development International Pvt Ltd Nilanchal Grih Nirman Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Suspended Nippon Audiotronix Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Nippon Audiotronix Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ NSL Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 3016.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB NSL Textiles Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B+ 683.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB NSL Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 310.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB NSL Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7514.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Padma Polymers - Mumbai CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Padma Polymers - Mumbai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Perfect Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 158 Suspended PES Installations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended PGS Tele World CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended PGS Tele World Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Prabhat Fertilizer and Chemical Works CC CRISIL B+ 130 Suspended Prabhat Fertilizer and Chemical Works Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Prabhat Fertilizer and Chemical Works TL CRISIL B+ 19.5 Suspended Pragathi Tobacco Traders India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Prasoon Constructions CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Radhu Industries CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Suspended Rahul Agencies Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Fac Rainbow Stones Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Credit Rainbow Stones Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Loan Fac Rainbow Stones Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Ramakrishna Teletronics Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 250 Suspended Ramgad Minerals and Mining Ltd TL CRISIL D 400 Suspended Real Value Promoters Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BB- 284 Suspended Discounting Loan Real Value Promoters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 260 Suspended Real Value Promoters Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 42 Suspended Royal Touch Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Royal Touch Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Rubicon Inspection Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.B International CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended S.B International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35 Suspended Loan Fac S.R.K. Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 100 Suspended S.R.K. Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Salem Automech - Salem CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Sansar Texturisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Assigned Sarah Foods CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Sarah Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 71 Suspended Loan Fac Sarah Foods TL CRISIL B+ 54 Suspended Sarvahitha Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B+ 41 Suspended Sarvahitha Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 89 Suspended Satyam Industries CC CRISIL D 137 Downgraded from CRISIL C Satyam Industries TL CRISIL D 51.2 Downgraded from CRISIL C Seaga India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended SGS Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac SGS Marine Habitability Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sheel Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 200 Suspended Loan Fac Shirt Company India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 18.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shirt Company India Ltd TL CRISIL B- 438.1 Reaffirmed Shiv Fibretex International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Shiv Fibretex International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 13.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shiv Fibretex International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 57.9 Suspended Shiv Jyoti Furnace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Shiv Jyoti Furnace Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Shiv Jyoti Furnace Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Shree Gopal Industries CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Shree Gopal Industries TL CRISIL BB 52.5 Assigned Shreeji Enterprise - Vadodara TL CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Shri Venkateshwara Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 102 Reaffirmed Shri Venkateshwara Corporation TL CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Shristi Plywood Pvt CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Siddha Chakra Weaving Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Siddha Chakra Weaving Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Signals and Systems India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Singh Cycle & Motor Co. CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Singh Cycle & Motor Co. Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Fac Singh Cycle & Motor Co. TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Singla Apparels CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Singla Apparels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Sir Aurthor Cotton Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Sonovision Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Sri Hanuman Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 63.5 Suspended Sri Hanuman Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 5 Suspended Sri Hanuman Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Rajeshwar Education Society LT Loan CRISIL B 65.3 Suspended Sri Rajeshwar Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Suspended Sri Rajeshwar Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.2 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Sun India Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 98 Reaffirmed Sun India Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sun India Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 41.8 Reaffirmed Sunshine Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 19 Assigned Loan Fac Sunshine Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Sunshine Cars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 11 Assigned Supreme Offshore Constructions and CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Technical Services Ltd Surendra Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 122.5 Reaffirmed Surendra Steels Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Surendra Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 27.5 Reaffirmed Suyash Metatech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.4 Assigned Loan Fac Suyash Metatech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 12 Assigned Suyash Metatech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Techno Infratech Projects India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Techno Infratech Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Techno Infratech Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 170 Suspended Loan Fac Techno Unique Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 700 Suspended Techno Unique Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 400 Suspended Loan Fac The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Tibarumal Jewellery CC CRISIL BB- 110 Suspended Tulip Yarn CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Suspended Tulip Yarn Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.2 Suspended Loan Fac Tulip Yarn TL CRISIL BB- 37.5 Suspended Unique Infra Engineers and Edifices Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Ltd V. G. Shipbreakers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed *fully interchangeable with letter of credit Venshiv Pharmachem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 12 Suspended Venshiv Pharmachem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 49 Suspended VHV Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended VHV Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 155.7 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.