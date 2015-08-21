Aug 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 20, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Albion Infotel Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended
APS Powertech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
B. M. Engineering Industries BG CRISIL A4 19 Suspended
B. M. Engineering Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 19 Suspended
Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150.2 Suspended
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 105 Reaffirmed
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 7.5 Upgraded from
Forward CRISIL A4+
Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 64 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 50 Suspension
Revoked
BLA Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 890 Suspended
Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
CS Aerotherm Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
CS Components Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
CS Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Dhruv Globals Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
* One Way interchangeability with export packing credit to the extent of 25 per cent
Dhruv Globals Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 147.5 Reaffirmed
Forward
Dhruv Globals Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
* One Way interchangeability with export packing credit to the extent of 25 per cent
Enrich Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 450 Suspended
Loan Fac
Essel Kitchenware Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 137.5 Reaffirmed
Frontier Strips Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Frontier Strips Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Garg Villas Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 120 Suspended
H.K. Narang Hosiery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
J.V. Strips Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
^ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit
Kingfisher Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4600 Reaffirmed
Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 270 Reaffirmed
Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended
Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd Bills - Inland CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Suspended
M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting
M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Madhusudan Garai BG CRISIL A4 35 Suspended
Maharani Innovative Paints Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed
Mithabhi Lamps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
MSK Creations Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Odeon Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1470 Suspended
Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 24.5 Reassigned
Loan Fac
Omsairam Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Suspended
Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 125 Reaffirmed
Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 375 Reaffirmed
Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Pesca Marine Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Credit
Pesca Marine Products Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Packing Credit
POSCO- India Pune Processing Center Pvt ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1 7970 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A2+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
**Fully interchangeable with export packing credit
Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 550 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 270 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Sam Industrial Enterprises Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Sam Industrial Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Shreenathji Rasayan Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 85 Suspended
Shri Girija Alloy and Power India Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 590 Suspended
Ltd
Silver Jubilee Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspension
Revoked
Sunder Marketing Associates LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Sunheri Texcraft Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Symbosa Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
Tirupati Balaji Cotfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Turakhia Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended
Turakhia Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
Virgo Laminates Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 35 Suspended
Yash Poly Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Achievers Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 218.2 Assigned
ACME Generics LLP CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
ACME Generics LLP TL CRISIL BB- 750 Assigned
Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 70 Suspended
Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 59 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ajanta India Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Ajanta India Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Suspended
Ajanta India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Ajanta India Ltd TL CRISIL D 46 Suspended
Albion Infotel Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended
Albion Infotel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended
Loan Fac
APS Powertech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42 Suspended
Ashoka Hosiery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Ashoka Hosiery Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
Ashoka Hosiery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ashoka Hosiery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended
B. K. Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
B. K. Gears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 235 Assigned
B. M. Engineering Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
B. M. Engineering Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Suspended
Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 182.9 Suspended
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 85 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bemco Hydraulics Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Best International Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 350 Suspended
Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 152.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 99.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Suspension
Revoked
Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Suspension
revoked
Bhupesh Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
BLA Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 226 Suspended
BLA Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 14.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
BLA Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 29.2 Suspended
Blue Star Building Materials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 125 Assigned
Blue Star Construction Co. CC CRISIL C 90 Suspension
revoked
C. M. Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.8 Suspended
Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
CS Aerotherm Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
* Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit.
CS Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
CS Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Dhruv Globals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 465 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB-
Dhruv Globals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dhruv Globals Ltd TL CRISIL BB 148.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Enrich Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Esquire Mall Developers Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B 49.3 Suspended
Discounting Loan
Essel Kitchenware Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Essel Kitchenware Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 154.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 275.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 599 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB+
Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 205.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Frontier Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Frontier Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Suspended
Garnet Construction Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed
Garnet Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Garnet Construction Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB(SO) 144.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting Loan
H.K. Narang Hosiery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended
H.K. Narang Hosiery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
J.V. Strips Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 460 Suspended
J.V. Strips Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 185 Suspended
Loan Fac
* Fully interchangeable with foreign bill discounting and export packing credit
J.V. Strips Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended
** Fully interchangeable with demand loan, foreign bill purchase, export packing credit, and
purchase of bills
Jagat Agro (Guj) CC CRISIL B 54.5 Suspended
Jagat Agro (Guj) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Jagat Agro (Guj) TL CRISIL B 1.6 Suspended
Kamdar Carz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended
Kamdar Carz Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kingfisher Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Kingfisher Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 46.5 Suspended
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1030 Reaffirmed
Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed
Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Suspended
Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended
Credit
M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Propsed Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed
Madhuban Builders TL CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Madhusudan Garai CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Maharani Innovative Paints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 265 Reaffirmed
Marudhar Polysacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended
Marudhar Polysacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 35 Suspended
Mithabhi Lamps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Mithabhi Lamps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended
MITS Mega Food Park Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MSK Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
MSK Creations Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Discounting
Nikhil Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended
Nikhil Automobiles Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 22.5 Suspended
Fac
Nikhil Automobiles Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27.5 Suspended
Odeon Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 600 Suspended
Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from
Financing CRISIL BB
Scheme(e-DFS)
Omsairam Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 360 Suspended
Omsairam Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 113.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Omsairam Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180.9 Suspended
Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed
Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.5 Suspended
Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended
Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Suspended
R. L. Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 875 Suspended
R. L. Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 21.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
R. L. Jewels Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 303.7 Suspended
Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 450 Suspended
Loan Fac
RC Goyal Dall Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
RC Goyal Dall Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL A- 550 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
^^Fully interchangeable with export packing credit and export bill discounting
Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 3670 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 300 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
Royal Star Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
Royal Star Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
S. K. Traders CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended
S. K. Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sagar Roofings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Sagar Roofings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sam Industrial Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sam Industrial Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Assigned
Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Sanya Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1650 Reaffirmed
Shanti Janak Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 150 Suspended
*fully interchangeable with letter of credit
Shiv Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended
Shiv Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Shiv Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Suspended
Shiv Cotex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended
Shiv Cotex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shiv Cotex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 94 Suspended
Shiva Agro Industries - Haryana CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Shiva Agro Industries - Haryana Proposed TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Shivam Corporation India CC CRISIL B- 200 Reaffirmed
Shreenathji Rasayan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Shreenathji Rasayan Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shreenathji Rasayan Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Shreyans Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Shreyans Oils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shri Balaji Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Shri Balaji Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 32.8 Suspended
Shri Balaji Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shri Girija Alloy and Power India Pvt CC CRISIL B 160 Suspended
Ltd
Shri Girija Alloy and Power India Pvt TL CRISIL B 4750 Suspended
Ltd
Silver Jubilee Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B 537.5 Suspension
Revoked
Silver Jubilee Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Suspension
Loan Fac Revoked
Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton Ginning CC CRISIL B+ 56.4 Upgraded from
and Pressing Factory CRISIL D
Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton Ginning TL CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from
and Pressing Factory CRISIL D
Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton Ginning CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from
Factory CRISIL B-
Sriaditya Agri Links Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.2 Reaffirmed
Sriaditya Agri Links Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 22 Reaffirmed
Sriaditya Agri Links Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sriaditya Agri Links Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 31.1 Reaffirmed
Sumati Engineering Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Sumati Engineering Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Sunder Marketing Associates CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Sunheri Texcraft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Suvarna Fibrotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Suvarna Fibrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 86 Suspended
Suvarna Fibrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 59 Suspended
Symbosa Granito Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 200 Assigned
Symbosa Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Tirupati Balaji Cotfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 39 Suspended
Tirupati Balaji Cotfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Tulasi Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 650 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Tulasi Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Turakhia Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ujjwal Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Unnati Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Unnati Builders TL CRISIL BB- 129 Suspended
Utkal Energy Resources Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended
Vastram India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Notice of
Withdrawal
Venus Infrabuild TL CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Venus Infrastructure and Developers Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 900 Suspension
Ltd Loan Fac revoked
Virgo Laminates Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Suspended
Virgo Laminates Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 35 Suspended
Loan Fac
Walson Retails Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 275 Suspended
Walson Retails Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 62.5 Suspended
White House Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended
White House Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
White House Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 170.7 Suspended
Yash Poly Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
