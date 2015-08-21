Aug 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Albion Infotel Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended APS Powertech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended B. M. Engineering Industries BG CRISIL A4 19 Suspended B. M. Engineering Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 19 Suspended Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150.2 Suspended Bemco Hydraulics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 105 Reaffirmed Bemco Hydraulics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 7.5 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4+ Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 64 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 50 Suspension Revoked BLA Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 890 Suspended Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended CS Aerotherm Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended CS Components Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed CS Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Dhruv Globals Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed * One Way interchangeability with export packing credit to the extent of 25 per cent Dhruv Globals Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 147.5 Reaffirmed Forward Dhruv Globals Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed * One Way interchangeability with export packing credit to the extent of 25 per cent Enrich Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 450 Suspended Loan Fac Essel Kitchenware Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 137.5 Reaffirmed Frontier Strips Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Frontier Strips Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Garg Villas Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 120 Suspended H.K. Narang Hosiery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended J.V. Strips Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended ^ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Kingfisher Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4600 Reaffirmed Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 270 Reaffirmed Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd Bills - Inland CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Discounting Bill Purchase Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Suspended M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Discounting M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Madhusudan Garai BG CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Maharani Innovative Paints Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Mithabhi Lamps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended MSK Creations Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Foreign Currency Odeon Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1470 Suspended Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Credit Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 24.5 Reassigned Loan Fac Omsairam Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 125 Reaffirmed Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 375 Reaffirmed Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pesca Marine Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Credit Pesca Marine Products Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Packing Credit POSCO- India Pune Processing Center Pvt ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1 7970 Reaffirmed Ltd Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A2+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 **Fully interchangeable with export packing credit Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 550 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 270 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Sam Industrial Enterprises Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Sam Industrial Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shreenathji Rasayan Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 85 Suspended Shri Girija Alloy and Power India Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 590 Suspended Ltd Silver Jubilee Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspension Revoked Sunder Marketing Associates LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Sunheri Texcraft Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Symbosa Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Tirupati Balaji Cotfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Turakhia Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended Turakhia Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Virgo Laminates Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 35 Suspended Yash Poly Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Achievers Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 218.2 Assigned ACME Generics LLP CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned ACME Generics LLP TL CRISIL BB- 750 Assigned Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 70 Suspended Airox Nigen Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 59 Suspended Loan Fac Ajanta India Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Ajanta India Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Suspended Ajanta India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Ajanta India Ltd TL CRISIL D 46 Suspended Albion Infotel Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Albion Infotel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended Loan Fac APS Powertech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42 Suspended Ashoka Hosiery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Ashoka Hosiery Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Ashoka Hosiery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Loan Fac Ashoka Hosiery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended B. K. Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned B. K. Gears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 235 Assigned B. M. Engineering Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended B. M. Engineering Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Suspended Loan Fac Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Suspended Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.4 Suspended Loan Fac Balkrishna Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 182.9 Suspended Bemco Hydraulics Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bemco Hydraulics Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Best International Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 350 Suspended Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 152.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Best Value Chem Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 99.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Suspension Revoked Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Suspension revoked Bhupesh Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended BLA Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 226 Suspended BLA Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 14.8 Suspended Loan Fac BLA Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 29.2 Suspended Blue Star Building Materials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 125 Assigned Blue Star Construction Co. CC CRISIL C 90 Suspension revoked C. M. Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.2 Suspended Loan Fac Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.8 Suspended Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended CS Aerotherm Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB 20 Suspended * Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit. CS Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- CS Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Dhruv Globals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 465 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Dhruv Globals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dhruv Globals Ltd TL CRISIL BB 148.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Enrich Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Esquire Mall Developers Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B 49.3 Suspended Discounting Loan Essel Kitchenware Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Essel Kitchenware Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 154.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 275.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 599 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 205.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Frontier Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Frontier Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Garnet Construction Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Garnet Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Garnet Construction Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB(SO) 144.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan H.K. Narang Hosiery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended H.K. Narang Hosiery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Loan Fac J.V. Strips Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 460 Suspended J.V. Strips Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 185 Suspended Loan Fac * Fully interchangeable with foreign bill discounting and export packing credit J.V. Strips Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended ** Fully interchangeable with demand loan, foreign bill purchase, export packing credit, and purchase of bills Jagat Agro (Guj) CC CRISIL B 54.5 Suspended Jagat Agro (Guj) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43.9 Suspended Loan Fac Jagat Agro (Guj) TL CRISIL B 1.6 Suspended Kamdar Carz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended Kamdar Carz Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended Loan Fac Kingfisher Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Kingfisher Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 46.5 Suspended Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1030 Reaffirmed Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Suspended Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Credit M.S.Kaarthikeyan Garments Propsed Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Madhuban Builders TL CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Madhusudan Garai CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Maharani Innovative Paints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 265 Reaffirmed Marudhar Polysacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Marudhar Polysacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 35 Suspended Mithabhi Lamps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Mithabhi Lamps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended MITS Mega Food Park Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MSK Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac MSK Creations Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Discounting Nikhil Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Nikhil Automobiles Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 22.5 Suspended Fac Nikhil Automobiles Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27.5 Suspended Odeon Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 600 Suspended Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL BB Scheme(e-DFS) Omsairam Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 360 Suspended Omsairam Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 113.9 Suspended Loan Fac Omsairam Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180.9 Suspended Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Payal Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.5 Suspended Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Suspended R. L. Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 875 Suspended R. L. Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 21.3 Suspended Loan Fac R. L. Jewels Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 303.7 Suspended Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Rajkamal Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 450 Suspended Loan Fac RC Goyal Dall Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed RC Goyal Dall Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL A- 550 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ^^Fully interchangeable with export packing credit and export bill discounting Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 3670 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 300 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Royal Star Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Royal Star Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended S. K. Traders CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended S. K. Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Loan Fac Sagar Roofings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Sagar Roofings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Sam Industrial Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Sam Industrial Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Assigned Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Santo Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sanya Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1650 Reaffirmed Shanti Janak Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 150 Suspended *fully interchangeable with letter of credit Shiv Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Shiv Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Shiv Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Suspended Shiv Cotex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Suspended Shiv Cotex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11 Suspended Loan Fac Shiv Cotex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 94 Suspended Shiva Agro Industries - Haryana CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Shiva Agro Industries - Haryana Proposed TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Shivam Corporation India CC CRISIL B- 200 Reaffirmed Shreenathji Rasayan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Shreenathji Rasayan Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Shreenathji Rasayan Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Shreyans Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Shreyans Oils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Balaji Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Shri Balaji Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 32.8 Suspended Shri Balaji Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.2 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Girija Alloy and Power India Pvt CC CRISIL B 160 Suspended Ltd Shri Girija Alloy and Power India Pvt TL CRISIL B 4750 Suspended Ltd Silver Jubilee Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B 537.5 Suspension Revoked Silver Jubilee Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Suspension Loan Fac Revoked Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton Ginning CC CRISIL B+ 56.4 Upgraded from and Pressing Factory CRISIL D Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton Ginning TL CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from and Pressing Factory CRISIL D Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton Ginning CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from Factory CRISIL B- Sriaditya Agri Links Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.2 Reaffirmed Sriaditya Agri Links Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 22 Reaffirmed Sriaditya Agri Links Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sriaditya Agri Links Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 31.1 Reaffirmed Sumati Engineering Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Sumati Engineering Co. Ujjwal Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Unnati Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Suspended Loan Fac Unnati Builders TL CRISIL BB- 129 Suspended Utkal Energy Resources Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Vastram India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Notice of Withdrawal Venus Infrabuild TL CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Venus Infrastructure and Developers Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 900 Suspension Ltd Loan Fac revoked Virgo Laminates Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Suspended Virgo Laminates Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 35 Suspended Loan Fac Walson Retails Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 275 Suspended Walson Retails Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 62.5 Suspended White House Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended White House Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended White House Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 170.7 Suspended Yash Poly Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed 