Sep 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 24 & 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACB India Ltd CP CRISIL A1 750 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 3280 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd BG ** CRISIL A1 710 Reaffirmed ** Sublimit of Rs.200 Million for letter of credit ACB India Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Alicon Castalloy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 152 Reaffirmed Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG @ CRISIL A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed @ Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 154.8 Reaffirmed Damara Gold Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 315 Assigned HDFC Securities Ltd BG * CRISIL A1+ 1.1 Reaffirmed * HDFC Bank limits are interchangeable between funded and non-funded HDFC Securities Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 0.9 Reaffirmed Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt LtdBG # CRISIL A2+ 848 Reaffirmed #Includes sublimit of letter of credit (LC) of Rs.120.0 million for bank guarantee of Rs.600.0 million. Includes sublimit of LC of Rs.60.0 million for bank guarantee ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.7.5 Billion INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd STD* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis International Stones India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed ^100 % interchangeability between Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee Kennametal India Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed CP) Machino Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Machino Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 48 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Mahavir Transmission Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Mahavir Transmission Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Manoj Mathew BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Maruti Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.4.0 billion Nand Hospitality Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Narendra Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Omega Designs Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Omega Designs LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Omega Designs Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Orissa Stevedores Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed PNB Gilts Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Sachdeva Metal Works BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sara Suole Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Suspension Revoked Senbo Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1546.8 Reaffirmed Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from Negotiation CRISIL A3 Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 140 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 160 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Water Wealth Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd FD FAA Reaffirmed Jaya Hind Industries Ltd FD FA+ 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 8K Miles Software Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed 8K Miles Software Services Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 75 Developing Implications ACB India Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd BG # CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed # Sublimit of Rs.500 Million for working capital demand loan /cash credit ACB India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1070 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A+ 3137.5 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 2274.2 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1583.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ACB India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 6597.6 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 650 Reaffirmed Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB- 450 Assigned Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Agarwal Packers and Movers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 380 Reaffirmed Alicon Castalloy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 750 Reaffirmed Alicon Castalloy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 430 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2004 CRISIL D 2440 Downgraded Corporation Ltd * from CRISIL A(SO)/ Watch Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2005 CRISIL D 5970 Downgraded Corporation Ltd * from CRISIL A(SO)/ Watch Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2010 CRISIL D 10530 Downgraded Corporation Ltd * from CRISIL A(SO)/ Watch Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I & CRISIL D 8980 Downgraded Corporation Ltd II/2011 * from CRISIL A(SO)/ Watch Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series I/2012 CRISIL D 3140 Downgraded Corporation Ltd * from CRISIL A(SO)/ Watch Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Bond Series CRISIL D 10000 Downgraded Corporation Ltd II/2012 * from CRISIL A(SO)/ Watch Developing *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2013 Anupam Industries CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Anupam Industries TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 2780.8 Assigned Damara Gold Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 16 Assigned Damara Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned East West Freight Carriers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed East West Freight Carriers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 49.8 Reaffirmed Gemini Enterprises-Hyderabad CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Guru Nanak International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Assigned Guru Nanak International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned HDFC Securities Ltd LT Bk Fac * CRISIL AAA 0.4 Reaffirmed * HDFC Bank limits are interchangeable between funded and non-funded HDFC Securities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 0.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt LtdExternal CRISIL A- 169.5 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt LtdOverdraft Fac CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL A- 5.5 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier III Bonds CRISIL AAA 1500 Withdrawn ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AAA 3950 Reaffirmed Bonds Reduced from Rs.4.20 Billion Indianocean Shipping Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 930 Assigned International Stones India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit# #100 % interchangeability between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting International Stones India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 170 Reaffirmed Discounting@ @Rs.20.0 million sublimit of foreign bills discounting for deemed exports International Stones India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed *One way interchangeability from Letter of credit / Bank Guarantee to Export packing credit / Cash credit International Stones India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit International Stones India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J.K. Pulse Manufacturer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Karnal Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kataria Movers CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Kataria Movers LT Loan CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Key Tech TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 12000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 7250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac * Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 750 Reaffirmed Protected Market AAAr Linked Debentures Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 135 Assigned Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 18.2 Assigned Lotus Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 114.5 Assigned Lotus Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Lotus Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned Lotus Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Maa Tarini Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Maa Tarini Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 46.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Machino Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 215 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Machino Plastics Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Machino Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 514 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Machino Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Mahavir Transmission Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Mani Jewel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Mani Jewel CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Mani Jewel Gold Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Manoj Mathew Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Maruti Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Maruti Constructions CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Modern Sales Agency India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Nand Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 234.5 Assigned Nand Hospitality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.3 Assigned Loan Fac Nand Hospitality Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 3.2 Assigned Narendra Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Narula Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 196 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Narula Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Nilesh Timbers CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Nilesh Timbers Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Omega Designs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Orissa Stevedores Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Orissa Stevedores Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Orissa Stevedores Ltd TL CRISIL BB 570 Reaffirmed Palathra Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Pashupati Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Pashupati Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pashupati Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Sachdeva Metal Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Sachdeva Metal Works CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 1237.5 Suspension Credit Revoked Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 320 Suspension Discounting Revoked Sara Suole Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 228 Suspension Revoked Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 461.7 Suspension Loan Fac Revoked Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspension Credit Revoked Sara Suole Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 116 Suspension Revoked Senbo Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1180 Reaffirmed Senbo Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 73.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB 56 Upgraded from Gold Card CRISIL BBB- Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 0.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Shree Agencies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 38.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shree Pawansut Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Assigned Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ SVR Enterprises Proposed BG CRISIL B 10 Assigned SVR Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Assigned Water Wealth Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.