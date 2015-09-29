Sep 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Industrial Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 110 Reaffirmed Amit Metaliks Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Withdrawal Amit Metaliks Ltd TL CRISIL A4 Suspended Chembond Solenis Water Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A2 75 Assigned Devkinandan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned East West Combined Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70.2 Reaffirmed under LOC Elkosta Security Systems India LOC & BG CRISIL A4 80.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ESSI Integrated Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Exodus Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Goldstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Reaffirmed Hitech Print Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 313.5 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals BG CRISIL A4 175 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Lion Tapes Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Magnum Lubricants India Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Modern Construction Co. (Delhi) BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Nexus Electro Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Nexus Electro Steel Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 205 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Om Power Transmission Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65.5 Assigned Omega Designs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30.5 Reaffirmed Rubino Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed under LOC Rubino Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Rudranee Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rudranee Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 660 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sahyadri Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 157.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Santosh Infra Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Sara Suole Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed SH-Haryana Wires Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned SH-Haryana Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 160 Assigned Sonu Builders BG CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Spacewood Office Solutions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 27.1 Assigned under LOC Spectrum Scan Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Swastika Steel and Allied Products Pvt BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Swastika Steel and Allied Products Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 53.5 Reaffirmed Ltd V. R. & Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac V. R. & Company BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ----------------- Ajay Industrial Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 375 Reaffirmed Amit Metaliks Ltd CC CRISIL B- 294 Withdrawal Asian Society of Film and Television Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 72.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Asian Society of Film and Television TL CRISIL B+ 107.6 Assigned Brahmanand Himghar Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chembond Solenis Water Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 15 Assigned Deepa Jewellers CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Deepak Polyester Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+) Deepak Polyester Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+) Devkinandan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.7 Assigned Devkinandan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.1 Assigned Loan Fac Devkinandan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned * Inland/ Import Letter of Credit is sublimit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.20.0 million Dynemic Products Ltd Export Finance CRISIL BBB 230 Reaffirmed Limit Dynemic Products Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Credit Dynemic Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed East West Combined Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 9.8 Reaffirmed Elkosta Security Systems India CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Elkosta Security Systems India Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 59.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- ESSI Integrated Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Exodus Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned GK-Autopal Lighting Solutions LLP CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned GK-Autopal Lighting Solutions LLP Rupee TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned Golden Vats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Goldstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Goldstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.6 Reaffirmed GRG Trust Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 33.2 Reaffirmed GRG Trust TL CRISIL BBB- 91.8 Assigned Hav Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Hav Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Hav Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Hindustan Gunny Bags and Allied CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Suppliers Hitech Print Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Hitech Print Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hitech Print Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B 30.1 Reaffirmed Holiday Village Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Holiday Village Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 151.2 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 170 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 63.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac INOX Leisure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 640 Reaffirmed KVR Dream Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 26 Reaffirmed KVR Dream Vehicles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B- 47.5 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) KVR Dream Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 61.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals CC - Book Debt CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Latta Super Market CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Lion Tapes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 37.7 Assigned Lion Tapes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.8 Assigned Loan Fac Lion Tapes Pvt Ltd CC *$ CRISIL B 35.5 Assigned * Export packing credit is the sub-limit of cash credit to the extent of Rs.35.5 million $ Foreign Bill Discounting is the sub-limit of cash credit to the extent of Rs.35.5 million. M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed M/s. A. C. Shaikh Contractor TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Magnum Lubricants India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac Mahle Engine Components India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 764 Reaffirmed Mahle Engine Components India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Maxivision Laser Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Maxivision Laser Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 95.1 Reaffirmed Modern Construction Co. (Delhi) CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Nexus Electro Steel Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL C Nexus Electro Steel Ltd CC * CRISIL B- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL C * EPC is also a sub-limit under Cash Credit Nexus Electro Steel Ltd LOC # CRISIL B- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL C # Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit Nexus Electro Steel Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 250 Assigned Om Power Transmission Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Omega Designs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+) Omega Designs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+) Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 1.4 Reaffirmed Pure Petrochem India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Pure Petrochem India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pure Petrochem India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed R Misrilal Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B R. K. Cotgin and Pressing Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Assigned Loan Fac R. K. Cotgin and Pressing Industries CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned R. K. Cotgin and Pressing Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 42 Assigned Ratusaria Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Ratusaria Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ratusaria Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Rubino Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Rudranee Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1090 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Rudranee Infrastructure Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sachi Autonet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Sadaram Ginning and Pressing Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Sadaram Ginning and Pressing Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Sahyadri Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1141.5 Reaffirmed Sahyadri Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 900.6 Reaffirmed Santosh Infra Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 1750 Reaffirmed Credit Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 338.8 Reaffirmed Sara Suole Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 374.4 Reaffirmed Sarda Rice and Oil Mills CC CRISIL B+ 76 Reaffirmed Sarda Rice and Oil Mills TL CRISIL B+ 54 Reaffirmed Sardar Jewellers CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 28 Reaffirmed SH-Haryana Wires Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned SH-Haryana Wires Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Shree Ganpati Ridhi Sidhi Agro Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 25 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Shree Ganpati Ridhi Sidhi Agro CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Shree Ganpati Ridhi Sidhi Agro LT Loan CRISIL B 77 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit & Bill Discounting Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 44.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BBB- 24 Reaffirmed Shree Siddhivinayak Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 81.9 Assigned Shri Rani Sati Foods and Grains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Rani Sati Foods and Grains Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Smartak Footcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 44.7 Assigned Loan Fac Smartak Footcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 25.3 Assigned Smartak Footcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Sonigara Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sonu Builders CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Sonu Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Spacewood Office Solutions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 12.9 Assigned Spacewood Office Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Spectrum Scan Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Spectrum Scan Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Sri Loganayaki Timbers CC CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Sri Loganayaki Timbers LOC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sri Murugar Spinning Mill CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatesh Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Rice Mill - Gollaprolu SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Rice Mill - Gollaprolu Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Venkateswara Rice Mill - Gollaprolu CC CRISIL B 39.5 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Rice Mill - Gollaprolu LT Loan CRISIL B 12 Assigned Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 174.5 Reaffirmed Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 612.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 213.3 Reaffirmed Sterling Tubes Open CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 329.4 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 591.6 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 688.7 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 67.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL B+ 84.1 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 248.5 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 33.4 Assigned Swapna Enterprise TL CRISIL B+ 820 Assigned Swastika Steel and Allied Products Pvt CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Ltd Swastika Steel and Allied Products Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 98.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corpn Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed V. R. & Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 750 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 105.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Waaman Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)