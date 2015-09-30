Sep 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Thomas and Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed A.V. Thomas and Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 8.5 Reaffirmed Aarti Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 2350 Reaffirmed Ankit Electro Grating LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Ankit Electro Grating BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Bird Machines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Bird Machines Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Birla TMT Holdings Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Century Textiles and Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Non- FBL CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned CIM Tools Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned CIM Tools Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Hyundai Motor India Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hyundai Motor India Ltd BG # CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed #Bank guarantee is interchangeable with letter of credit. Hyundai Motor India Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL A1+ 29340 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between letter of credit, buyer's credit, short-term loan, intra day overdraft, bill discounting, and bank guarantee. Hyundai Motor India Ltd Packing Credit ** CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with letter of credit, buyers credit, short-term loan, intra day overdraft, bill discounting and bank guarantee; includes Rs.10 million for forward contract. Hyundai Motor India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 3060 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 7500 Enhanced from Rs.5.0 Billion K P Transports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Kaamadhenu Spinners BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Suspended Kavi Protein and Feed Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Pre- Shipment CRISIL A3+ 360 Reaffirmed Credit^^ ^^interchangeability permitted of Rs. 360.0 million of Pre-shipment Credit to Post Shipment Credit Lakhy Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned M. Rajkumar BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspension Revoked Manugraph India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Manugraph India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 270 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ * Letter of credit facility is completely fungible with Bank Guarantee. Manugraph India Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 280 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Manugraph India Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1 260 Assigned Manugraph India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Mayank's Welfare Society BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd Standby Letter of CRISIL A3+ 4.8 Reaffirmed Comfort Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspension Revoked Prasam Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Shangold India Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4+ 41.2 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Shangold India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem Packing Credit CRISIL A4 16 Assigned SKD Rice Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Suchitra Education Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Swiss Parenterals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Assigned Swiss Parenterals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned The Ruby Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 128 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Titagarh Wagons Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 6000 Developing Implications Turquoise Investment and Finance Pvt LtdSTD/CP CRISIL A1+ 6250 Reaffirmed Vindhyavasini Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Fac Yash Poly Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Thomas and Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit and bill discounting Aarti Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Aarti Industries Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Programme Aarti Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Aarti Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 7950 Reaffirmed Aarti Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 670 Reaffirmed Aarti Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Aarti Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1650 Reaffirmed Al-Ayaan Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Ankit Electro Grating TL CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned Ankit Electro Grating CC CRISIL BB- 66 Assigned Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Bird Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Bird Machines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bird Machines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 6 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL AA- 22750 Reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 107 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 12626 Reaffirmed Chalimeda Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Chalimeda Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 75.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chalimeda Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 141.9 Assigned Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Chetmani Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed CIM Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 43 Assigned CIM Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13.3 Assigned Loan Fac CIM Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 55 Assigned Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 355 Reaffirmed Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 157.9 Reaffirmed Emerald Vitro Muro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Emerald Vitro Muro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 44 Reaffirmed Emerald Vitro Muro Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed Emerald Vitro Muro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 39 Reaffirmed Five Vision Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Fortpoint Automotive (Cars) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 757.2 Assigned Loan Fac Fortpoint Automotive Mumbai Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Fac Fortpoint Automotive Mumbai Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 242.8 Assigned Loan Fac Headword Publishing Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Loan Fac Headword Publishing Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 53 Assigned Headword Publishing Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Hindustan Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned International Institute of Information Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 220 Upgraded from Technology Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Jawahar Education Society Rupee TL CRISIL B 310 Assigned JP Morgan Mutual Fund JPMorgan India CRISIL BBBmfs Downgraded Treasury Fund from CRISIL A+mfs; Continues on Watch with Negative Implications K P Transports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed K P Transports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Kaamadhenu Spinners CC CRISIL B- 15 Suspended Kaamadhenu Spinners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60.3 Suspended Loan Fac Kaamadhenu Spinners TL CRISIL B- 43.1 Suspended Karpadha Agro Foods CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Karpadha Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.8 Suspended Loan Fac Karpadha Agro Foods SME Care Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended Karpadha Agro Foods TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended Kavi Protein and Feed Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Kavi Protein and Feed Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post- Shipment CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Credit## ## Fully interchangeable from Post Shipment Finance to Pre-shipment finance limit of Rs. 600.0 million KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post- Shipment CRISIL BBB 3840 Reaffirmed Credit@@ @@ Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 1910.00 million & sublimit of Rs. 3300.00 million as Packing Credit against Third Party Unfinanced and non-overdue DD KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post- Shipment CRISIL BBB 1900 Reaffirmed Credit$$ $$ Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 1000.0 million, sublimit of Rs. 422.22 million in the form of Sales Invoice Financing against third party invoices. KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post- Shipment CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Credit@$ @$ Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 400.00 million, sublimit of Rs. 100.0 million as Cash Credit & sublimit of Rs. 100.0 million as Working Capital Demand Loan. L.G. Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed L.G. Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac L.G. Agro Industries TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Lakhy Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac M. Rajkumar Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Suspension Revoked Manugraph India Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 305 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ ^ Cash Credit facility is completely fungible with Working Capital Demand Loan and Export Packing Credit Manugraph India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 713 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Mayank's Welfare Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd Standby Letter of CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Comfort Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 35.2 Assigned Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspension Revoked Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 13 Suspension Revoked Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 14.5 Suspension Revoked Prasam Exports CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Prasam Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 102.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Privi Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Privi Life Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Credit Satyam Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Satyam Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shangold India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Shangold India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.3 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 22.8 Assigned Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem CC CRISIL B+ 24 Assigned Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17.2 Assigned Shri Siddarameshwar Education Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended Shri Siddarameshwar Education Trust Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended Siri Ganesh Rice and Oil Mills CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Siri Ganesh Rice and Oil Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Loan Fac SJ International Export Packing CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Credit SKD Rice Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned SKD Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Southern Holdings & Investments LT Loan CRISIL B 75 Assigned (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Sree Guru Raghavendra Farm TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Suchitra Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Suchitra Education Trust TL CRISIL B 36 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sufalam Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Sufalam Infra Projects Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Assigned Swiss Parenterals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Credit Swiss Parenterals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Swiss Parenterals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.6 Assigned Loan Fac Swiss Parenterals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 63.4 Assigned Swiss Parenterals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Purchase The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 450 Reaffirmed The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 550 Reaffirmed The Ruby Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Downgraded from CRISIL B The Ruby Mills Ltd TL CRISIL D 5564.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Titagarh Wagons Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1400 Developing Implications URC Infotec Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Loan Fac URC Infotec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned URC Infotec Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Ve Jay Textile Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26 Assigned Loan Fac Ve Jay Textile Mills CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Ve Jay Textile Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 44 Assigned Venkateshwar Hospital Dwarka TL CRISIL B- 1450 Assigned Vikas Chain and Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 117.5 Assigned Vimal Industries TL CRISIL D 27.3 Assigned Vimal Industries CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Vimal Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.7 Assigned Loan Fac Vimala Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Vimala Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 43.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vimala Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 69.4 Assigned Vindhyavasini Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Vindhyavasini Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Yash Poly Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.