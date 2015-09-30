Sep 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 29, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.V. Thomas and Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed
A.V. Thomas and Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 8.5 Reaffirmed
Aarti Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 2350 Reaffirmed
Ankit Electro Grating LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Ankit Electro Grating BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Bird Machines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Bird Machines Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Birla TMT Holdings Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Century Textiles and Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed
Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Non- FBL CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed
Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
CIM Tools Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
CIM Tools Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned
Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
Hyundai Motor India Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Hyundai Motor India Ltd BG # CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
#Bank guarantee is interchangeable with letter of credit.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL A1+ 29340 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable between letter of credit, buyer's credit, short-term loan, intra day overdraft,
bill discounting, and bank guarantee.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd Packing Credit ** CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with letter of credit, buyers credit, short-term loan, intra day overdraft,
bill discounting and bank guarantee; includes Rs.10 million for forward contract.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 3060 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 7500 Enhanced from
Rs.5.0 Billion
K P Transports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Kaamadhenu Spinners BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Suspended
Kavi Protein and Feed Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Pre- Shipment CRISIL A3+ 360 Reaffirmed
Credit^^
^^interchangeability permitted of Rs. 360.0 million of Pre-shipment Credit to Post Shipment
Credit
Lakhy Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned
M. Rajkumar BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspension
Revoked
Manugraph India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
Manugraph India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 270 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
* Letter of credit facility is completely fungible with Bank Guarantee.
Manugraph India Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 280 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
Manugraph India Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1 260 Assigned
Manugraph India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
Mayank's Welfare Society BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed
Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd Standby Letter of CRISIL A3+ 4.8 Reaffirmed
Comfort
Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspension
Revoked
Prasam Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Shangold India Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4+ 41.2 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Shangold India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 82.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem Packing Credit CRISIL A4 16 Assigned
SKD Rice Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Suchitra Education Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Swiss Parenterals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Assigned
Swiss Parenterals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned
The Ruby Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 128 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Titagarh Wagons Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 6000 Developing
Implications
Turquoise Investment and Finance Pvt LtdSTD/CP CRISIL A1+ 6250 Reaffirmed
Vindhyavasini Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Fac
Yash Poly Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.V. Thomas and Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with packing credit and bill discounting
Aarti Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Aarti Industries Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Aarti Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Aarti Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 7950 Reaffirmed
Aarti Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 670 Reaffirmed
Aarti Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Aarti Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1650 Reaffirmed
Al-Ayaan Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Ankit Electro Grating TL CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned
Ankit Electro Grating CC CRISIL BB- 66 Assigned
Bhati Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Bird Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Bird Machines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bird Machines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 6 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
Calco Poly Technik Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL AA- 22750 Reaffirmed
Century Textiles and Industries Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed
Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 107 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 12626 Reaffirmed
Chalimeda Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed
Chalimeda Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 75.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chalimeda Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 141.9 Assigned
Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Chetmani Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
CIM Tools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 43 Assigned
CIM Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
CIM Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned
Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 55 Assigned
Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 355 Reaffirmed
Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 157.9 Reaffirmed
Emerald Vitro Muro Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Emerald Vitro Muro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 44 Reaffirmed
Emerald Vitro Muro Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed
Emerald Vitro Muro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 39 Reaffirmed
Five Vision Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Fortpoint Automotive (Cars) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 757.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Fortpoint Automotive Mumbai Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 100 Assigned
Fac
Fortpoint Automotive Mumbai Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 242.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Headword Publishing Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned
Loan Fac
Headword Publishing Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 53 Assigned
Headword Publishing Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Hindustan Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
International Institute of Information Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 220 Upgraded from
Technology Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
Jawahar Education Society Rupee TL CRISIL B 310 Assigned
JP Morgan Mutual Fund JPMorgan India CRISIL BBBmfs Downgraded
Treasury Fund from CRISIL
A+mfs;
Continues on Watch with Negative Implications
K P Transports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
K P Transports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Kaamadhenu Spinners CC CRISIL B- 15 Suspended
Kaamadhenu Spinners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kaamadhenu Spinners TL CRISIL B- 43.1 Suspended
Karpadha Agro Foods CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended
Karpadha Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Karpadha Agro Foods SME Care Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended
Karpadha Agro Foods TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended
Kavi Protein and Feed Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 65 Assigned
Kavi Protein and Feed Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post- Shipment CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed
Credit##
## Fully interchangeable from Post Shipment Finance to Pre-shipment finance limit of Rs. 600.0
million
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post- Shipment CRISIL BBB 3840 Reaffirmed
Credit@@
@@ Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 1910.00 million & sublimit of Rs. 3300.00
million as Packing Credit against Third Party Unfinanced and non-overdue DD
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post- Shipment CRISIL BBB 1900 Reaffirmed
Credit$$
$$ Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 1000.0 million, sublimit of Rs. 422.22 million
in the form of Sales Invoice Financing against third party invoices.
KGK Diamonds (I) Pvt. Ltd. Post- Shipment CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed
Credit@$
@$ Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit of Rs. 400.00 million, sublimit of Rs. 100.0 million
as Cash Credit & sublimit of Rs. 100.0 million as Working Capital Demand Loan.
L.G. Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed
L.G. Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
L.G. Agro Industries TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Lakhy Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
M. Rajkumar Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Suspension
Revoked
Manugraph India Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 305 Downgraded
from CRISIL A+
^ Cash Credit facility is completely fungible with Working Capital Demand Loan and Export
Packing Credit
Manugraph India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 713 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A+
Mayank's Welfare Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed
Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd Standby Letter of CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Comfort
Metro Telworks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 35.2 Assigned
Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspension
Revoked
Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 13 Suspension
Revoked
Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 14.5 Suspension
Revoked
Prasam Exports CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed
Prasam Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 102.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Privi Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned
Privi Life Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Assigned
Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed
Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed
Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Satyam Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Satyam Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shangold India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Shangold India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 22.8 Assigned
Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem CC CRISIL B+ 24 Assigned
Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17.2 Assigned
Shri Siddarameshwar Education Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended
Shri Siddarameshwar Education Trust Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended
Siri Ganesh Rice and Oil Mills CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Siri Ganesh Rice and Oil Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
Loan Fac
SJ International Export Packing CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Credit
SKD Rice Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned
SKD Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Southern Holdings & Investments LT Loan CRISIL B 75 Assigned
(Chennai) Pvt Ltd
Sree Guru Raghavendra Farm TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Suchitra Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Suchitra Education Trust TL CRISIL B 36 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Sufalam Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Sufalam Infra Projects Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Swiss Parenterals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned
Credit
Swiss Parenterals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Swiss Parenterals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Swiss Parenterals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 63.4 Assigned
Swiss Parenterals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned
Purchase
The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 450 Reaffirmed
The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 550 Reaffirmed
The Ruby Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
The Ruby Mills Ltd TL CRISIL D 5564.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Titagarh Wagons Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1400 Developing
Implications
URC Infotec Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
URC Infotec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
URC Infotec Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
Ve Jay Textile Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ve Jay Textile Mills CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Ve Jay Textile Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 44 Assigned
Venkateshwar Hospital Dwarka TL CRISIL B- 1450 Assigned
Vikas Chain and Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 117.5 Assigned
Vimal Industries TL CRISIL D 27.3 Assigned
Vimal Industries CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned
Vimal Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vimala Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed
Vimala Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 43.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vimala Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 69.4 Assigned
Vindhyavasini Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Vindhyavasini Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Yash Poly Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)