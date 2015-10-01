Oct 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Ltd Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Ltd Alchemist Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Alchemist Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 750 Reaffirmed Chand Fruit Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Credit Chand Fruit Company Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Packing Credit Dalip Singh Rathore BG CRISIL A4+ 67 Assigned Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 82.5 Assigned Credit Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 120 Assigned EDAC Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4 727 Suspended EDAC Engineering Ltd BG** CRISIL A4+ 500 Suspended **Rs.400.00 Million include sublimit of letter of credit and Rs. 200 Million of LoU for Buyers Credit Evergreen Drums and Cans Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D GMP Technical Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed GMP Technical Solutions Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 175 Reaffirmed Gujarat Gas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4950 Reaffirmed Gujarat Gas Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 660 Reaffirmed Indo French Shellfish Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12 Assigned ITFT Consultancy Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Jatan Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed JNB Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 0.6 Assigned Loan Fac Kayathri Consultants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65 Assigned Kedia Steels Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Kshema Power and Infrastructure Company BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 38.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lineage Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned Lineage Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned Malbros International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Malbros International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Matrix Cellular (International) BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 15 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 100 Assigned Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Oasis Distilleries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Oasis Distilleries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Petro-Chem Industries BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Prakash Roadlines Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Prem Henna Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 45.3 Assigned Raghav Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Rai Raj Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Rathi Special Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Richi Travels BG CRISIL A4 13.8 Assigned Riello PCI India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 200 Reassigned Credit Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 49 Reassigned Forward Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 50 Reassigned Credit Shree Parmeshwar Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 74.7 Assigned Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 40 Assigned under LOC Shri Rathi Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Assigned Shri Rathi Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Shri Rathi Steels Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 50 Assigned under LOC Soubhik Exports Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Credit Soubhik Exports Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 277 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd St.Peter and Paul Seafood Exports Pvt Foreign CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from Ltd Documentary Bills CRISIL A4 Purchase St.Peter and Paul Seafood Exports Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4 St.Peter and Paul Seafood Exports Pvt Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from Ltd Credit CRISIL A4 Stainlay India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting* * Includes Export Packing Credit limits of Rs.80 million. Techfab India Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC# CRISIL A2 200 Assigned #Rs. 80 million sublimit for buyers credit, fully interchangeable with BG The Shalimar Works (1980) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 259.6 Reaffirmed Vandana Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Vandana Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Vandana Rolling Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Vandana Rolling Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed VNKC Agrocom Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Forward VNKC Agrocom Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahalya Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned Ahalya Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Aiswarya Granites Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Aiswarya Granites LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Aiswarya Granites Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Akanksha Power and Infrastructure Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned Ltd Alchemist Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Alchemist Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 133 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Alchemist Foods Ltd TL CRISIL B 97 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Alchemist Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Alchemist Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 127 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Alchemist Ltd TL CRISIL B 143 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Credit Almighty Auto Ancillary Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 190 Reaffirmed Purchase Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 16 Reaffirmed Credit Aroma Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 14 Reaffirmed Ayursundra Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Ayursundra Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ayursundra Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 453.9 Reaffirmed Bhagabati Store CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned Call Express Construction India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 500 Reaffirmed Call Express Construction India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Capitol Hill Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 450 Downgraded from CRISIL B Dalip Singh Rathore CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 58 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Daspara Tea Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Digital Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 71 Assigned EDAC Engineering Ltd BG* CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended *Includes Rs10.00 Million sublimit for cash credit EDAC Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Suspended EDAC Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Suspended Elite Properties Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Elite Properties Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Elite Properties TL CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Evergreen Drums and Cans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL D Evergreen Drums and Cans Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Evergreen Drums and Cans Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Evergreen Drums and Cans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 61.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Friends of WWB Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 258.3 Assigned Loan Fac GMP Technical Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 325 Reaffirmed GMP Technical Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 370 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL D 55 Assigned; Negotiation Suspension Revoked Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 45 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 76.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL D 13.5 Assigned; Discounting Fac Suspension Revoked Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 10 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Gujarat Gas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA 890 Reaffirmed Gujarat Gas Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 1179 Reaffirmed Gujarat Gas Ltd TL CRISIL AA 8821 Reaffirmed Haveli Entertainments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 97.5 Assigned Himavasini Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Himavasini Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Himavasini Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 18.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Indo French Shellfish Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 33 Assigned Indo French Shellfish Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 20 Assigned Credit ITFT Consultancy Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Fac ITFT Consultancy Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed J. Kamakshi TL CRISIL D 80 Suspended Jatan Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Jerusalem Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB+ 175 Assigned JNB Steel Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 48 Assigned JNB Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Assigned Kayathri Consultants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Assigned Loan Fac Kayathri Consultants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Kedia Steels CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Khalghat Sendhwa Tollways Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khalghat Sendhwa Tollways Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 5550 Reaffirmed Kshema Power and Infrastructure Company CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB- Kshema Power and Infrastructure Company TL CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB- Lakshmi Ceramics WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 48.5 Assigned Lakshmi Ceramics CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Lakshmi Ceramics LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 11.5 Assigned Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed * Interchangeability with working capital demand loan, export packing credit, packing credit foreign currency, foreign bill discounting, letter of credit and bank guarantee. Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 71.6 Assigned Lineage Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Assigned Malbros International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 330 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Malbros International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 151.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Malbros International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 203.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Malieakal Electronics Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Malieakal Electronics TL CRISIL B 26 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Matrix Cellular (International) CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Matrix Cellular (International) Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Matrix Cellular (International) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Maya Exports Corporation Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 386 Reaffirmed Discounting ^ ^ Foreign bill discounting includes a letter of credit limit of Rs. 60 million and direct dispatch of documents to overseas buyers of Rs.130 million. Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd CC* CRISIL A 220 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with foreign bill discounting and export packing credit Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd CC** CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with demand loan, foreign bill purchase, export packing credit, and purchase of bills Oasis Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 415 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Oasis Distilleries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Oasis Distilleries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Oasis Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pasa Associates Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Pasa Resources Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Pearl Furniture Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL B+ 38 Reaffirmed #Includes sublimit of Rs.12.50 Million of letter of credit import/buyers credit Pearl Furniture Pvt Ltd TL@ CRISIL B+ 25.3 Reaffirmed @Includes sublimit of open term loan of Rs.3 Million Petro-Chem Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Petro-Chem Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Petro-Chem Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Pondy Venkateswara Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Pondy Venkateswara Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Prakash Roadlines Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Prakash Roadlines Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Prem Henna Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 31.5 Assigned Prem Henna Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 413.2 Assigned Loan Fac Prem Henna Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 310 Assigned Quality Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Quality Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Loan Fac Raghav Steels CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Rai Raj Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Rajasthani Sammelan TL CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned Rathi Special Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Rathi Special Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rathi Special Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 162 Reaffirmed Richi Travels CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Riello PCI India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Rungta Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned S R Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 11 Assigned S R Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 39 Assigned Sabarmati Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Sabarmati Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Samrat Vijay Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned Santosh Warehousing Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 310 Assigned Savvy Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43.2 Assigned Loan Fac Savvy Industries CC CRISIL B 26 Assigned Savvy Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 25.8 Assigned Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 3429.8 Reaffirmed Credit Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 5005 Reaffirmed Credit Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1294.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A- 1760 Reaffirmed Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 255 Reaffirmed Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 1157 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Bala Ji Warehouse TL CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Shree Lakshmee Homes & Infrastructures LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Shree Parmeshwar Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Shree Raj Fashion Fabrics TL CRISIL B 39.4 Assigned Shree Raj Fashion Fabrics CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Shree Raj Fashion Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.6 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 8 Assigned Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 27.3 Assigned Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 170 Assigned Shri Rathi Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 33 Assigned Shri Rathi Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Rathi Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 320 Assigned Siva Cashew Company CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Soubhik Exports Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sree Sumangala Metals and Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 65.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Srinivasa Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Sri Srinivasa Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 35 Assigned St.Peter and Paul Seafood Exports Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Taj Leather Works CC CRISIL D 3.3 Reaffirmed Taj Leather Works Packing Credit CRISIL D 18 Reaffirmed Taj Leather Works Post Shipment CRISIL D 22 Reaffirmed Credit Taj Leather Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 34.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Taj Leather Works WC TL CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA 4347 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Second-loss Fac CRISIL BBB 397.2 Reaffirmed Techfab India Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Techfab India Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned *sublimit of Rs. 50 million bills discounting The Shalimar Works (1980) Ltd CC CRISIL C 7.5 Reaffirmed The Shalimar Works (1980) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 282.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vandana Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Vandana Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 0.6 Reaffirmed Vandana Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed VNKC Agrocom Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Wine Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 530 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Wine Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)