Oct 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 1, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 3000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 73500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer Formokem India Corporation Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Formokem India Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 400 Withdrawal India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 2000 Withdrawal Meghmani Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Assigned Meghmani Industries Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Meghmani Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 85 Reaffirmed Fac Meghmani Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 95 Assigned Negotiation Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 Assigned P.M.K. Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned P.M.K. Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Enhanced from Rs.1 Billion Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Sundram Fasteners Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Tube Investments of India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5250 Enhanced from Rs.3500 Million Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee Universal Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd LOC ^^ CRISIL A1+ 3000 Notice of Withdrawal / Watch Negative ^^ Interchangeable with Bank guarantee Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 1000 Notice of Withdrawal, Watch Negative ^^Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee VRA Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 330 Reaffirmed Credit Zen Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arisudana Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Arisudana Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Bindal Coir Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Bindal Coir Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Cosco India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 290 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL 9300 Reaffirmed AA- ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AA-r Commodity Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity AA-r Linked Debentures Enmas Gb Power Systems Projects Ltd BG CRISIL D 770 Reaffirmed Enmas Gb Power Systems Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Enmas Gb Power Systems Projects Ltd LOC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Formokem India Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Formokem India Corporation Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Credit Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 85 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 9.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Ganpati Allied Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 57 Assigned Ganpati Allied Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 3 Assigned Ganpati Steels CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Ganpati Steels TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Golden Agrarian Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Govindam Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Govindam Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 3000 Withdrawal India Infoline Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1500 Withdrawal India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 17500 Withdrawal India Infoline Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 500 Withdrawal India Infoline Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 250 Withdrawal Loan Fac India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1000 Withdrawal Loan Fac India Infradebt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed India Infradebt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned Khurana Oleo Chemicals CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspension Revoked Khurana Oleo Chemicals Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 120 Suspension Revoked Khurana Oleo Chemicals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspension Revoked Meghmani Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with foreign bill purchase and export packing credit for Rs.150 million and Rs.100 million, respectively. Meghmani Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with demand loan, foreign bill purchase, export packing credit and purchase of bills Meghmani Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 39.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meghmani Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 125.6 Reaffirmed Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned Purchase Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 115 Assigned Credit Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 4.5 Assigned Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of EPC/PCFC-140 Million ,Bank Guarantee- 350 Million, PFCE(CEL)-07.0 Million P.M.K. Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac PCI Ltd BG CRISIL D 500 Reaffirmed PCI Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Reaffirmed PCI Ltd LOC CRISIL D 500 Reaffirmed PCI Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 816.2 Reaffirmed Pipe & Metal (India) CC CRISIL B 57.5 Assigned Pipe & Metal (India) TL CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Purvi Bharat Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Radhika Jewels CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Rishab Apparel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 225 Reaffirmed Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Shree Durga Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Shreejee Cotex - Shahada CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Shreejee Cotex - Shahada TL CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Shubham Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 175 Reaffirmed Shubham Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 3390 Notice of Withdrawal / Watch Negative Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 550 Notice of Withdrawal / Watch Negative Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 147.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 68 Reaffirmed Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Suyash Motors (Unit of Patton Logistic CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd) Suyash Motors (Unit of Patton Logistic Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd) Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Suyash Motors (Unit of Patton Logistic TL CRISIL BB- 14.5 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd) Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1500 Assigned Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1250 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 3500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term buyer's credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan UCN Cable Network Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ UCN Cable Network Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Universal Associates CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd CC ^ CRISIL AA 9770 Notice of Withdrawal / Watch Negative ^ Interchangeable with Working capital demand loans Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 500 Notice of Withdrawal / Watch Negative Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA 17205 Notice of Withdrawal, Watch Negative ^Interchangeable with Working Capital demand loans Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 1450 Notice of Withdrawal, Watch Negative VRA Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed VRA Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Zen Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Zen Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)