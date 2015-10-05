Oct 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 1, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 3000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 12000 Reaffirmed
Protected Market A1+r
Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also
utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 73500 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also
utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer
Formokem India Corporation Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Formokem India Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 400 Withdrawal
India Infoline Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal
India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 2000 Withdrawal
Meghmani Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Assigned
Meghmani Industries Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed
^ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit
Meghmani Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 85 Reaffirmed
Fac
Meghmani Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed
Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Assigned
Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 95 Assigned
Negotiation
Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 Assigned
P.M.K. Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
P.M.K. Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Enhanced from
Rs.1 Billion
Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Sundram Fasteners Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed
Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Tube Investments of India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5250 Enhanced from
Rs.3500
Million
Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Universal Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed
Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd LOC ^^ CRISIL A1+ 3000 Notice of
Withdrawal /
Watch Negative
^^ Interchangeable with Bank guarantee
Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 1000 Notice of
Withdrawal,
Watch Negative
^^Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
VRA Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 330 Reaffirmed
Credit
Zen Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arisudana Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Arisudana Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Bindal Coir Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Bindal Coir Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Cosco India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 290 Assigned
ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL 9300 Reaffirmed
AA-
ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed
Protected AA-r
Commodity Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed
Protected Equity AA-r
Linked Debentures
Enmas Gb Power Systems Projects Ltd BG CRISIL D 770 Reaffirmed
Enmas Gb Power Systems Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
Enmas Gb Power Systems Projects Ltd LOC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed
Formokem India Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Formokem India Corporation Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Credit
Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 85 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL BB-
Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 9.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Friendly Motors India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Ganpati Allied Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 57 Assigned
Ganpati Allied Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 3 Assigned
Ganpati Steels CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Ganpati Steels TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
Golden Agrarian Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned
Govindam Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Govindam Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
India Infoline Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 3000 Withdrawal
India Infoline Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1500 Withdrawal
India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 17500 Withdrawal
India Infoline Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 500 Withdrawal
India Infoline Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 250 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed
India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1000 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
India Infradebt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
India Infradebt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned
Khurana Oleo Chemicals CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspension
Revoked
Khurana Oleo Chemicals Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 120 Suspension
Revoked
Khurana Oleo Chemicals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspension
Revoked
Meghmani Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with foreign bill purchase and export packing credit for Rs.150 million and
Rs.100 million, respectively.
Meghmani Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed
** Fully interchangeable with demand loan, foreign bill purchase, export packing credit and
purchase of bills
Meghmani Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 39.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Meghmani Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 125.6 Reaffirmed
Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned
Purchase
Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 115 Assigned
Credit
Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 4.5 Assigned
Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of EPC/PCFC-140 Million ,Bank Guarantee- 350 Million, PFCE(CEL)-07.0 Million
P.M.K. Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
PCI Ltd BG CRISIL D 500 Reaffirmed
PCI Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Reaffirmed
PCI Ltd LOC CRISIL D 500 Reaffirmed
PCI Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 816.2 Reaffirmed
Pipe & Metal (India) CC CRISIL B 57.5 Assigned
Pipe & Metal (India) TL CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned
Purvi Bharat Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Radhika Jewels CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Rishab Apparel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 225 Reaffirmed
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
Shree Durga Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shreejee Cotex - Shahada CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed
Shreejee Cotex - Shahada TL CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed
Shubham Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 175 Reaffirmed
Shubham Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed
Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 3390 Notice of
Withdrawal /
Watch Negative
Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 550 Notice of
Withdrawal /
Watch Negative
Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 147.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 68 Reaffirmed
Stefina Ceramic Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Suyash Motors (Unit of Patton Logistic CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd)
Suyash Motors (Unit of Patton Logistic Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd) Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Suyash Motors (Unit of Patton Logistic TL CRISIL BB- 14.5 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd)
Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1500 Assigned
Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1250 Reaffirmed
Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed
Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed
Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed
Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 3500 Reaffirmed
Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with short-term buyer's credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan
UCN Cable Network Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
UCN Cable Network Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Universal Associates CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed
Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd CC ^ CRISIL AA 9770 Notice of
Withdrawal /
Watch Negative
^ Interchangeable with Working capital demand loans
Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 500 Notice of
Withdrawal /
Watch Negative
Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA 17205 Notice of
Withdrawal,
Watch Negative
^Interchangeable with Working Capital demand loans
Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 1450 Notice of
Withdrawal,
Watch Negative
VRA Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
VRA Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 120 Assigned
Zen Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed
Zen Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
