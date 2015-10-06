Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B and A Packaging India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ B and A Packaging India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bhadresh Natural Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Chembond Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Creative Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL D 1200 Downgraded Limited from CRISIL A4+ DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 450 Downgraded Limited Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Dreamax Infra Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 34 Assigned East India Commercial Company Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 East India Commercial Company Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Haritasa Checkmate Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Industrial Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Moulika Infra Developers (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned N R I Academy of Sciences BG CRISIL A4+ 196.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Novus Green Energy Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed On Load Gears BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed PBR Select Infra Projects BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ram Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ram Engineers & Contractors Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd CP Programme ^ CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed ^Transferred from Reliance Petroleum Ltd, which has been merged with Reliance Industries Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed Shree Ceramic Fibers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Shree Ceramic Fibers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Skytouch Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 29 Reaffirmed Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Suprajit Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15 @ Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Vertellus Specialty Materials India Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Vertellus Specialty Materials India Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B and A Packaging India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ B and A Packaging India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ B and A Packaging India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bhadresh Natural Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed BLS Ecotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed BLS Ecotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 72 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BLS Ecotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 928 Assigned Chembond Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A- 160 Reaffirmed Chembond Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 73.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chembond Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A- 28.7 Reaffirmed Creative Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 20 Assigned Creative Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 126 Assigned Dayawati Bishwanath Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Dayawati Bishwanath Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt CC CRISIL D 1130 Downgraded Limited from CRISIL BB DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70 Downgraded Limited Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Dreamax Infra Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned East India Commercial Company Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 395 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ East India Commercial Company Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 82.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ East India Commercial Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 85 Reaffirmed Echjay Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 180 Reaffirmed Haritasa Checkmate Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Industrial Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed J.C. Brothers Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed J.C. Brothers Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed M. K. Ghare Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 44 Reaffirmed Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Moulika Infra Developers (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 40 Assigned Loan Fac Moulika Infra Developers (India) Ltd CC CRISIL C 75 Assigned N R I Academy of Sciences Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB N R I Academy of Sciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 125.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB N R I Academy of Sciences TL CRISIL BB 197.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Novus Green Energy Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Novus Green Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB On Load Gears Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 72 Reaffirmed On Load Gears Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac On Load Gears Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 18 Assigned Fac PBR Select Infra Projects Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Fac Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 232.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ram Engineers & Contractors LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.8 Reaffirmed Ram Engineers & Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 51.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliance Industries Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AAA 499650 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable between bank guarantee, letter of credit, export packing credit, and post-shipment credit Reliance Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 350 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 100080 Reaffirmed Relisys Medical Devices Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 158.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Remy Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Credit Remy Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Loan Fac S.B. Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Shahjahanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Shahjahanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned Shivam Offset TL CRISIL B- 58.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shree Ceramic Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Ceramic Fibers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Shree Ceramic Fibers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 0.8 Assigned Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.9 Assigned Loan Fac Singh Diamond Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Singh Diamond Packing Credit CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Singh Diamond Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Skytouch Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Skytouch Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 223 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 79.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Suprajit Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 470 @ Suprajit Engineering Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 925 @ Suprajit Engineering Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 150 @ Suprajit Engineering Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL AA- 150 @ Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 3.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vertellus Specialty Materials India Pvt CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Vertellus Specialty Materials India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Vertellus Specialty Materials India Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 26.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Vizag Hospital and Cancer Research CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd Vizag Hospital and Cancer Research LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 160 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd Vizag Hospital and Cancer Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)