Oct 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allure Tex Trend Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Forward Amkette Analytics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Amkette Analytics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed C.S.Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Delight Dairy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Expotec International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bill Negotiation/ Foreign Bill Discounting Expotec International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed G.S. Alloy Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed G.S. Alloy Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed IAP Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 16.3 Assigned IAP Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Credit JP Morgan Securities India Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal Lacton Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Lanford Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Liners India Ltd BG CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Liners India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4 Liners India Ltd LOC# CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 #Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 million for foreign letter of credit Liners India Ltd LOC## CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 ##Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 million for bank guarantee Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Megawin Leather (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed N Mohanlal and Company Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed N Mohanlal and Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 69.2 Reaffirmed Om Sakthi Constructions BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 550 Reaffirmed Credit Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 65.5 Reaffirmed Forward Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed Credit Saboo Cylinders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Sparco Multiplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 42.6 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Liners India Ltd FD FD 50 Downgraded from FB LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditi Industries CC CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Aditi Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Aditi Industries TL CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Allure Tex Trend Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Purchase Amkette Analytics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Anubandana Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 70 Assigned C.S.Construction CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Candy Spirits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Candy Spirits Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Candy Spirits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 21 Reaffirmed Caps Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 530 Assigned Caps Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac City Max Hospital and Research Centre TL CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Delight Dairy Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Delight Dairy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- G.S. Alloy Castings Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ IAP Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned IAP Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 93.7 Assigned JP Morgan Securities India Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 20000 Assigned JP Morgan Securities India Pvt Ltd Equity Linked CRISIL PP- MLD 4000 Withdrawal Debentures AA+r Kamal Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Kamal Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamal Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 21 Reaffirmed Lacton Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Lacton Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lacton Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Lanford Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Lanford Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lanford Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 71.2 Assigned Liners India Ltd CC* CRISIL D 125 Downgraded from CRISIL B * Includes sub-limit of Rs.8 million for export packing credit Liners India Ltd CC** CRISIL D 145 Downgraded from CRISIL B **Includes sub-limit of Rs.5 million for foreign bill discounting Liners India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 36.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Liners India Ltd TL CRISIL D 71 Downgraded from CRISIL B Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 16 Reaffirmed Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 31.7 Reaffirmed Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries CC CRISIL BB- 340 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 53.5 Assigned Ltd Megawin Leather (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 44 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 176 Reaffirmed N Mohanlal and Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed N Mohanlal and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 15.8 Assigned Loan Fac N.T. Rahamathulla Khan Associates CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed N.T. Rahamathulla Khan Associates WC TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Naveen Hotels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 260 Assigned Om Sakthi Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 95 Reaffirmed Pipe & Metal (India) CC CRISIL B 57.5 Reaffirmed Pipe & Metal (India) Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 42.5 Reaffirmed Limits Proform Interiors Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed # includes sub-limit of Rs. 1 Cr for LC Proform Interiors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saboo Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Sarra Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Sarra Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarra Motors Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sharda Motor Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1200 Upgraded from CRISIL A Sharda Motor Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 470 Upgraded from CRISIL A Shiroli Budruk Krishak Seva Sahakari CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Sanstha Ltd Shraddha Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Sparco Multiplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sparco Multiplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Transmission Corporation of Andhra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded Pradesh Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL A Transmission Corporation of Andhra TL CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded Pradesh Ltd from CRISIL A Transmission Corporation of Andhra 8.7% Series I/2006 CRISIL BB (SO) 310 @ Downgraded Pradesh Ltd (Option A)* from CRISIL A(SO) *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Transmission Corporation of Andhra 8.95% Series CRISIL BB (SO) 1600 @ Downgraded Pradesh Ltd I/2006 (Option B)* from CRISIL A(SO) *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Transmission Corporation of Andhra 8.59% Series CRISIL BB (SO) 1570 @ Downgraded Pradesh Ltd II/2006 (Option A from CRISIL A(SO) *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Transmission Corporation of Andhra 8.69% Series CRISIL BB (SO) 1330 @ Downgraded Pradesh Ltd II/2006 (Option B)* from CRISIL A(SO) *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Transmission Corporation of Andhra Series I/2008 CRISIL BB (SO) 3500 @ Downgraded Pradesh Ltd (Option A & B)* from CRISIL A(SO) *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014 Tribhawan and Co Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 100 Assigned Turbo Cast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Turbo Cast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 58.5 Reaffirmed Umang Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Assigned Umang Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.8 Assigned Loan Fac Vijayasree Cotton Syndicate CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd CC CRISIL C 157.7 Reaffirmed Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 75.8 Reaffirmed Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 76.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd TL CRISIL C 497.7 Reaffirmed Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 121.9 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.