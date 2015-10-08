Oct 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anita Medical Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed ARS Steels & Alloy International Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A3 1060 Assigned Bajaj Processors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Desu Veeraiah Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 25 Reaffirmed Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1875 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST DEBT ISSUE* CRISIL A1+ 8000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST DEBT CRISIL A1+ 73500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST DEBT ISSUE* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Ediz Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed HNB Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed K. Ravindran BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1100 Reaffirmed Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2100 Reaffirmed Kaveri Tubes BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Assigned Koso India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 210 Reaffirmed Malu Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Malu Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22 Assigned Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 68.4 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 105 Reaffirmed Positive Packaging Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 394 Reaffirmed Saggi Electric Company BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Sakarda Synthetics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2089 Reaffirmed Sara Suole Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Shahi Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sino Import and Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 340 Reaffirmed Sovika Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Sovika Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Tushar Fabrics LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Venkateswara Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 95 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro Phos India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Anita Medical Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Anita Medical Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ARS Steels & Alloy International Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac ARS Steels & Alloy International Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BBB- 101.3 Assigned ARS Steels & Alloy International Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 290 Assigned Bajaj Processors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Bajaj Processors Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 111.4 Reaffirmed Benito Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Benito Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Benito Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1000 Assigned Issue Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Desu Veeraiah Sons CC CRISIL BB- 175 Assigned Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Ediz Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Ediz Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 52.5 Reaffirmed Elson Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Gala Pulse Mill CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Granite Zone India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Granite Zone India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Hari Om Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed HNB Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 420 Reaffirmed J N S L Ferro Alloys TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned J N S L Ferro Alloys CC CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned J N S L Ferro Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned Loan Fac K. Ravindran CC CRISIL B+ 230 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kaaba Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 63 Reaffirmed Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu Realities Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamdhenu Realities TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Kartika Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 11 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kartika Ispat Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- * Rs.50 million of sublimit of letter of credit Kartika Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kaveri Tubes CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Koso India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 140 Reaffirmed Koso India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Lotus Landmarks (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Assigned Loan Fac Malu Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11.6 Assigned Loan Fac Malu Paper Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 568.9 Assigned Malu Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 247.5 Assigned Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 6 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 128.1 Reaffirmed P. C. Industries CC CRISIL B- 55 Assigned P. C. Industries TL CRISIL B- 19.9 Assigned Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 220 Assigned Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Positive Packaging Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1450 Reaffirmed Positive Packaging Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 25.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Positive Packaging Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 680.1 Reaffirmed Prabhukrupa Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Prabhukrupa Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prabhukrupa Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed S.R.K. Fabrics TL CRISIL D 32 Assigned S.R.K. Fabrics CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned S.R.K. Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 33 Assigned Loan Fac Saggi Electric Company CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Sakarda Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Sakarda Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 36.1 Reaffirmed Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 98.5 Reaffirmed Sanjay Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Reaffirmed Credit Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Credit* * Includes cash credit sublimit of Rs.12.5 million Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 338.8 Reaffirmed Sara Suole Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 374.4 Reaffirmed SFPL Crop Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 66.2 Reaffirmed Shah Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Shah Pulse Mill CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Shahi Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed Shahi Shipping Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 223 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sino Import and Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Sino Import and Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 420 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SNB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed SNB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed SNB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed SNB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Sovika Aviation Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sovika Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sovika Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sovika Aviation Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Trans Volt Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40.9 Assigned Loan Fac Trans Volt Engineering CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Trans Volt Engineering LT Loan CRISIL B 4.1 Assigned Tushar Fabrics CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Tushar Fabrics TL CRISIL B+ 6.2 Reaffirmed V.N.C. Steel Distributors CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Venkateswara Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)