Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavantika Gas Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Akash Coke Industries Pvt BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Akash Coke Industries Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akula Boards Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 182.5 Reaffirmed Apex Corporation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Astron International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Astron Zinc Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 56.8 Assigned Astron Zinc Industries BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Astron Zircon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 55 Assigned Astron Zircon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Astron Zircon Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Assigned under LOC Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 BLR Logistiks India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 135 Reaffirmed Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 # Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 # Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Forward Empowertrans Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Epson Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Fena Pvt Ltd LOC & BG * CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed * Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee are interchangeable with buyers credit. Kaira Can Co. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 20 Assigned Kaira Can Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 155 Assigned Kaira Can Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Assigned Kaira Can Co. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 25 Assigned Karbon Steelmart Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Credit Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Reaffirmed Lexi Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Lexi Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5 Reassigned Lexi Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A2+ 20 Reassigned Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd BG ** CRISIL A3 200 Assigned **Interchangeable with foreign letter of credit Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Pratik Hosiery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D Pratik Hosiery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D PSA Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Withdrawal Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd INLAND/INPORT LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Quantas Glass and Ceramic Pvt Ltd Revolving LOC CRISIL A3 6 Assigned Quantas Glass and Ceramic Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Riata Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Roland Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ruby Mica Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ruby Mica Co. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 19 Reaffirmed Credit Ruby Mica Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ruby Mica Co. Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Credit Sangam Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Santosh Overseas Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Santosh Overseas Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Santosh Overseas Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Santosh Overseas Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 340 Reaffirmed Santosh Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Timber Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 360 Reaffirmed Shresid Interiors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Silvertoss Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 370 Reaffirmed Stone Concern Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Development Pvt Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 17500 Reaffirmed Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 380 ^^^ Reaffirmed ^^^Includes sublimit of Rs.420 million for overdraft, Rs.400 million for short-term loans, Rs.480 million for import letter of credit. Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed @@@Includes sublimit of Rs.170 million for bank guarantee. Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 450 @@@ Reaffirmed @ Includes sublimit of Rs.75 million for bank guarantee and fully interchangeable with stand-by letter of credit. Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 560 @ Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 80 & Reaffirmed &Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 620 $$ Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 80 @@ Reaffirmed @@ Includes sublimit of Rs.10 million for bank guarantee TPL Plastech Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 444.5 Reaffirmed Ujala Minerals LOC CRISIL A4 5.3 Reaffirmed Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with buyers credit facility. Viridis Biopharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Zirconia Cera Tech Glazes BG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sundaram Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Convention TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Aavantika Gas Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Aavantika Gas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Aavantika Gas Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Akash Coke Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Akash Coke Industries Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 23 Reaffirmed Credit Akula Boards Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Akula Boards Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 32.5 Reaffirmed Limits Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 46.4 Assigned Apex Corporation India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Aristo Transmission Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Astron International Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 560 Assigned Astron Zinc Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 20.5 Assigned Astron Zinc Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Astron Zircon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Astron Zircon Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 22 Assigned Astron Zircon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 217.5 Assigned Avis India CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Axolo Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Axolo Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Beekalene Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 61.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bengal Intelligent Parks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1265.2 Reaffirmed BLR Logistiks India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 615 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.40 million BLR Logistiks India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 47.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BLR Logistiks India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 47.2 Reaffirmed Boulevard Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1588 Reaffirmed California Agri Nuts Corp. CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 @ Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 54.7 # Limits Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 459.4 # Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 94.6 # Crown Worldwide Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 750 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Deesan Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Credit Empowertrans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Empowertrans Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 650 Assigned Loan Fac Epson Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Epson Vitrified Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 83.5 Assigned Fena Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Gee Emm Spinfab Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB+ 2.6 Assigned Gee Emm Spinfab Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 114 Assigned Gee Emm Spinfab Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 358.4 Assigned Hindustan Zircon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Hindustan Zircon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10.8 Assigned Kaira Can Co. Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 150 Assigned Kaira Can Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A- 125 Assigned Kaira Can Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 25 Assigned Kaira Can Co. Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 10 Assigned Karbon Steelmart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 63.3 Reaffirmed Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 153 Reaffirmed Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 435.9 Reaffirmed Lexi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed M.M.Cotton Factory CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned M.M.Cotton Factory Rupee TL CRISIL B 3.7 Assigned M.M.Cotton Factory Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 50 Assigned Maximo Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Maximo Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maximo Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 49.2 Reaffirmed Mehta and Sons CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Discounting * *Interchangeable with foreign bill exchange. Microfinish Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 290 Assigned MK Builders and Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 400 Assigned Loan Fac MK Builders and Developers Corporate Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned MK Builders and Developers Project Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Param Agency CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Param Agency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Peethambra Granities Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Pratik Hosiery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D PSA Constructions CC CRISIL BB 25 Withdrawal Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 53.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 16.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B Quantas Glass and Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 31.5 Assigned Quantas Glass and Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company CC CRISIL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ram Cotex CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Ram Cotex TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Riata Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Riata Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Riata Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Roland Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Roland Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roland Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 47.3 Assigned Ruby Mica Co. Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Ruby Mica Co. Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B+ 12 Reaffirmed Ruby Mica Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ruby Mica Co. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Credit Sai Jyot Textiles CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sai Jyot Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sangam Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Sangam Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Santosh Overseas Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 271.9 Reaffirmed Santosh Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2640 Reaffirmed Santosh Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Credit Santosh Overseas Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Timber Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Shresid Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B Silver Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Silver Proteins Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Silver Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Silver Proteins Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 11.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Silvertoss Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Silvertoss Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Stone Concern Infrastructure CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Development Pvt Ltd Stone Concern Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Development Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sun Agency CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 40000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 6500 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Suresh Textiles CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Suresh Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Synergia Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Synergia Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 73.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Synergia Life Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 6.9 Reaffirmed TCG Facilities Management Services Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 181.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Bills Discounting, Export Packing Credit, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, and Foreign Bills Discounting. Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 550 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 340 ## Reaffirmed ##Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, export finance and buyers credit Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 575 ^^ Reaffirmed ^^Includes sublimit of Rs.460 million for working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 650 # Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 215 * Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 250 ^ Reaffirmed ^ Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for working capital demand loan Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 375 $ Reaffirmed $ Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for bank guarantee, and fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, letter of credit and buyers credit. Time Technoplast Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 3260 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Time Technoplast Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 40 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 645 ** Reaffirmed ** Includes sublimit of Rs.2.6 million for bill discounting/bill purchase and fully interchangeable with cash credit. Time Technoplast Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 330 Reaffirmed Tips Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 1000 Reaffirmed Tips Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tips Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90 Assigned TPL Plastech Ltd CC CRISIL A 385 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 6.4 Assigned Loan Fac TPL Plastech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 86.1 Assigned U.S. Infra Housing Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ujala Minerals CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 2.5 Reaffirmed Purchase Vikram Thermo (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Vinod Medical Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Viridis Biopharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Viridis Biopharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 26.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Viridis Biopharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 53.6 Reaffirmed Zirconia Cera Tech Glazes CC CRISIL BBB- 52.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 