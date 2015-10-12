Oct 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 09, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eastern Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Everest Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Everest Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Everest Organics Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Everest Organics Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Hanuman Texnit and Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Holly Offshore Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Howrah Gases Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed JMJ Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Kamleshkumar Balubhai Lad BG CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Assigned Mars Tea India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.7 Reaffirmed Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed P.P. Telecell Marketing Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 100 Assigned * 100% two-way interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limits Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 100 Assigned * 100% two-way interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limits Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed CP) Plastiblends India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 46 Reaffirmed Prayag Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Roto Pumps Ltd BG CRISIL A2 45 Reaffirmed Roto Pumps Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 37.5 Reaffirmed Samkeet Electronics Adhoc Limit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Shri S M Autade Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Simplex Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 320 Assigned Simplex Castings Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned Forward Simplex Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 230 Assigned Tej Hi-Tech Composite WC Limit CRISIL A4 79 Reaffirmed Tej Hi-Tech Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed The Daily Thanthi Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarvee International CC* CRISIL BB 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- *interchangeable with packing credit/Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Discounting to the extent of Rs.140 Million Aarvee International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Bristol Tourist Complex TL CRISIL B 500 Reaffirmed Eastern Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Reaffirmed Everest Organics Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Everest Organics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Everest Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Everest Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 64 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hanuman Texnit and Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Hanuman Texnit and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Holly Offshore Logistics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 55.5 Assigned Holly Offshore Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Howrah Gases Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Howrah Gases Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 28.5 Assigned JMJ Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ JMJ Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 22.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ K. M. Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Kamleshkumar Balubhai Lad CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Assigned Mars Tea India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mars Tea India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Mehta Gold CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Mehta Gold Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Overseas Health Care Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Credit P.P. Telecell Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 400 Assigned Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 400 Assigned Loan Fac Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1000 Assigned Plastiblends India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 210 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit, buyer's credit, post-shipment credit in foreign currency, working capital demand loan, and export bill discounting Plastiblends India Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with packing credit, post shipment in foreign currency, working capital demand loan, export bill discounting Plastiblends India Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with cash credit, export bill discounting, buyer's credit, post-shipment in foreign currency, and working capital demand loan Plastiblends India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prabir Foodstuff Factory CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B Prabir Foodstuff Factory Warehouse FinancingCRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B Prayag Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 105 Assigned Prayag Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Assigned Rohini Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Rohini Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 312 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Rohini Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 152 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Roto Pumps Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Roto Pumps Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 53.6 Reaffirmed Samkeet Electronics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Samkeet Electronics Drop Line CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Overdraft Fac Samkeet Electronics Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Sanyasihat Tea Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 56.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shri S M Autade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 93 Reaffirmed Simplex Castings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 59.5 Assigned Simplex Castings Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Simplex Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Assigned Sivika Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Sivika Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 32.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 191 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ The Daily Thanthi CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed The Daily Thanthi CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed The Daily Thanthi TL CRISIL BBB 2250 Reaffirmed The Totgars Co-operative Sale Society CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Ltd The Totgars Co-operative Sale Society TL CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Ltd The Totgars Co-operative Sale Society WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)