Oct 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 12, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abad Overseas Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Archis Packaging India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Arcon and Associates Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 700 Reaffirmed Bharat Electrical Contractors and BG CRISIL A3+ 1000 Suspended Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Bharat Electrical Contractors and LOC CRISIL A3+ 210 Suspended Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 18 Reaffirmed Carreg Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Carreg Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed *Includes letter of credit-backed usance bill discounting to the extent of Rs.50 million, and usance bill discounting to the extent of Rs.20 million, which is fully interchangeable with letter of credit-backed usance bill discounting Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 675 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1500 Reaffirmed Golani Brothers Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 110 Suspended Golani Brothers BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Infra Equip Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Jai Raj Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Suspended Jai Raj Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended Kalyani Forge Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 270 Reaffirmed Kanu Krishna Corporation Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Kirloskar Brothers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Kudu Knit Process Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates LOC CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Leade Liquor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mazagon Dock Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 3500 Withdrawal Mazagon Dock Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal MEC Electric Contracts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Merritronix Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Merritronix Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Mittapalli Agro Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Mittapalli Agro Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Mittapalli Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mittapalli Agro Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit Nitya Electrocontrols Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended P Narasimha Rao and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 P. D. Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed P. D. Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Pareena Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 150 Assigned PPAP Automotive Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 95 Reaffirmed SABMiller India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Saideep Electricals LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Suspended Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Sangameshwar Coffee Estates Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Selliamman Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Shivshakti Barrels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13.5 Assigned Sonex Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Reaffirmed Sonex Industries Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Forward Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1600 Reaffirmed Sudhama Hosieries Export Packing CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Credit Sudhama Hosieries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Discounting Sudhama Hosieries Standby Line of CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Credit Sunrise Silichem Industries LOC CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Transport Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 443.7 @ Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended VBC Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 12.7 Suspended Virgo Marine shipyards Pvt ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 350 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 Wagad Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditi Creation CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Aditi Creation LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Suspended Aditi Creation Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 0.9 Suspended Aditi Creation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 79.1 Suspended Loan Fac Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9.48% Bond Series CRISIL BBB+ 2000 Downgraded Corporation V/2012* (SO) from CRISIL A(SO) *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.5% Bond Series CRISIL BBB+ 770 Downgraded Corporation II/2008* (SO) from CRISIL A(SO) *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9% Bond Series CRISIL BBB+ 800 Downgraded Corporation III/2008* (SO) from CRISIL A(SO) *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.35% Bond Series CRISIL BBB+ 1210 Downgraded Corporation IV/2009* (SO) from CRISIL A(SO) *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bonds Series VII & CRISIL BBB+ 2080 Downgraded Corporation VIII/2014* (SO) from CRISIL A(SO) *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Aquarelle India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 450 Suspended Loan Fac Aquarelle India Pvt Ltd WC Fac# CRISIL BBB 190 Suspended #Interchangeable with the following facilities: i. Foreign bill discounting/foreign bill purchase not exceeding Rs.190.0 million, ii. Pre-shipment loan not exceeding Rs.190.0 million, iii. Letter of credit/buyer's credit not exceeding Rs.120.0 million, iv. Overdraft not exceeding Rs.60.0 million Aquarelle India Pvt Ltd WC Fac** CRISIL BBB 260 Suspended **Interchangeable with the following facilities: i. Cash credit and working capital demand loan not exceeding Rs.160.0 million, ii. Letter of credit/bank guarantee not exceeding Rs.100.0 million, iii. Packing credit in foreign currency and export packing credit not exceeding Rs.200.0 million, iv. Buyer's credit not exceeding Rs.100.0 million. v. Foreign bill purchase not exceeding Rs. 210 million Archis Packaging India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Archis Packaging India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Arcon and Associates TL CRISIL BB- 4.5 Assigned Arcon and Associates CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Arcon and Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30.5 Assigned Loan Fac Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 34.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB+ Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 36.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed * Including sublimit of Rs.100 million for bank guarantee Bajaj Basmati Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 380 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bajaj Basmati Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 190 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bajaj Basmati Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bharat Electrical Contractors and CC CRISIL BBB 350 Suspended Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Bharat Electrical Contractors and Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Credit Bhaskar Poultries CC CRISIL D 13.1 Suspended Bhaskar Poultries LT Loan CRISIL D 6.7 Suspended Bhaskar Poultries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 65.2 Suspended Bhaskar Poultries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 65 Suspended Loan Fac Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 31.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50.8 Reaffirmed Calstar Sponge Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Calstar Sponge Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Carreg Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B 70 Assigned Fac Carreg Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Coromandel Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Coromandel Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed ^ Includes secured overdraft (SOD) facility against book debts to the extent of Rs.160 million, which is also fully interchangeable with foreign currency loan Daga Global Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Devaki Foundation CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Devaki Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Suspended Loan Fac East West Freight Carriers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed East West Freight Carriers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 49.8 Reaffirmed Eurokids International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Euroschool Properties and TL CRISIL A- 310 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Fahim Tanning Company CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Fahim Tanning Company LOC CRISIL D 12.5 Suspended Fahim Tanning Company TL CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 402 Reaffirmed Herman Properties Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Herman Properties Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 250 Suspended HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL BBB- 21.7 Assigned HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Image Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Image Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.4 Suspended Infra Equip Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended Infra Equip Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended Financing Scheme(e-DFS) J. Ramachandraiah LT Loan CRISIL D 70 Suspended Jai Raj Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Suspended Jai Raj Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 280 Suspended Loan Fac Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 115 Reaffirmed K.A.R. Leathers Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB 85 Suspended * Include the sublimit of Rs.4 Million letter of credit K.A.R. Leathers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Suspended Loan Fac Kalyani Forge Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Kalyani Forge Ltd TL CRISIL A- 330 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Brothers Ltd CC CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1.5 Assigned KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL AA 0.75 Assigned #Including sublimit of Rs.0.75 billion of Working Capital Term Loan. KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 2 Assigned Loan Fac KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Krishna Textile Process BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Krishna Textile Process CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Krishna Textile Process LT Loan CRISIL D 26.2 Suspended Krishna Textile Process Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 53.3 Suspended Loan Fac Krishna Textile Process Standby Line of CRISIL D 1.5 Suspended Credit Kudu Knit Process Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.3 Assigned Loan Fac Kudu Knit Process Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10.7 Assigned Kudu Knit Process Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned Lakshmi Cotton Traders CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates CC CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B- Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B- Lakshmy Jewellery CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Leade Liquor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Leade Liquor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 67.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lohia Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Lohia Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Loan Fac M/s. S.N. Mohanty LT Loan CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed M/s. S.N. Mohanty Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 56 Assigned Loan Fac Maitri and Maitri Builders and Proposed TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Developers Mazagon Dock Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 500 Withdrawal MEC Electric Contracts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Loan Fac Merritronix Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Merritronix Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Merritronix Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Mittapalli Agro Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Mittapalli Agro Exports CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Mittapalli Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Mittapalli Agro Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Credit National Plastics CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended National Plastics TL CRISIL B+ 57.5 Suspended Neeraja Trading Corporation CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Neeraja Trading Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nitya Electrocontrols Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 93.3 Suspended Nitya Electrocontrols Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.7 Suspended P Narasimha Rao and Company CC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ P Narasimha Rao and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ P. D. Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed P. D. Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed PPAP Automotive Ltd CC CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed PPAP Automotive Ltd TL CRISIL A 501.5 Reaffirmed R R Oomerbhoy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 123.3 Reaffirmed R R Oomerbhoy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16.7 Reaffirmed Ranjeet Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended S K International Stones Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Saideep Electricals CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 59.8 Suspended Loan Fac Sangam Weavers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.7 Suspended Sangameshwar Coffee Estates Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Sangameshwar Coffee Estates Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Selliamman Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Senthil Andavar Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended Senthil Andavar Modern Rice Mill Proposed TL CRISIL B 33.4 Suspended Senthil Andavar Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 1.6 Suspended Shajahans Jewellers CC CRISIL B 200 Suspended Shalibhadra Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Shalibhadra Traders CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Shanker Cotgin Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Shanker Cotgin Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Shivshakti Barrels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shivshakti Barrels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Shreenath Ceramics Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 68.5 Assigned Shreenath Ceramics Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Shreenath Ceramics Industries Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 17 Assigned Sonex Industries CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sonex Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 37.7 Reaffirmed Sonex Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1150 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 1739.8 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1850 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Lakshmi Constructions and Co CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Lakshmi Constructions and Co Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Fac Sri Selvakumar Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended Sri Selvakumar Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Sri Selvakumar Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Loan Fac Sterling and Wilson Co-Gen Solutions LOC* CRISIL BB+ 950 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee of Rs.950 Million, Buyers credit of Rs.500 Million, Packing Credit of Rs.400 Million, Working Capital Loan of Rs.150 Million, and Overdraft of Rs.50 Million. Sudhama Hosieries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 29.1 Suspended Loan Fac Sundeep Srivaras Coffee CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Sundeep Srivaras Coffee LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended Sundeep Srivaras Coffee Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sunrise Silichem Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Sunrise Silichem Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned T.J.S. Engineering College TL CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended The Chennai Shopping Mall-Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned The Chennai Shopping Mall-Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Transport Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL AA- 150 @ Transport Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2800 @ Transport Corporation of India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 1139.8 @ Transport Corporation of India Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1066.5 @ U. M. Ramesh Rao TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended ULCCS IT Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1260 Suspended V.N.C Steel Distributors CC CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 32.5 Suspended Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10.7 Suspended Loan Fac Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 13.1 Suspended VBC Associates LT Loan CRISIL BB- 174.2 Suspended VBC Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43.4 Suspended Loan Fac Vel Shree R.Rangarajan Dr.Sagunthala LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 37.1 Suspended Rangarajan Educational Academy Vel Shree R.Rangarajan Dr.Sagunthala Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended Rangarajan Educational Academy Vel Shree R.Rangarajan Dr.Sagunthala Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 142.9 Suspended Rangarajan Educational Academy Loan Fac Venus P.P. Varadaraju Spinning Mills BG CRISIL D 3.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Venus P.P. Varadaraju Spinning Mills CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Venus P.P. Varadaraju Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL D 17.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Venus P.P. Varadaraju Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 49.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Virgo Marine shipyards Pvt ltd BG CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Virgo Marine shipyards Pvt ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vision Metalik Company CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Vision Metalik Company TL CRISIL B+ 58 Reaffirmed Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 115 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Wagad Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended WUD Tools CC* CRISIL B 75 Suspended *Interchangeable with letter of credit upto Rs.20 million WUD Tools Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 92.4 Suspended Loan Fac WUD Tools TL CRISIL B 22.6 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 