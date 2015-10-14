Oct 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Car Care Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Aditya Car Care Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Anand Sons Goyal Sons Zaveri Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Ankit Steels BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Arion Healthcare BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Ashwin Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Ashwin Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 320 Reaffirmed Credit Augustan Textile Colours Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 220 Reaffirmed Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed #100 per cent interchangeability with cash credit Chandra Prabhu International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Cura Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Data Processing Forms Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Digvijay Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Gupta and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Gupta and Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Gupta and Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Himalayan Road Construction Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 600 Reaffirmed JM Financial Services Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed JM Financial Services Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1.0925 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JMP Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan LOC CRISIL A2 315 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2+ 430 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC && CRISIL A2+ 850 @ Reaffirmed @ Includes sublimits of Rs.850 million for buyers credit, Rs.10 million for bank guarantee Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC && CRISIL A2+ 375 ^ Reaffirmed ^ Includes sublimits of Rs.375 million for buyers credit/letter of undertaking for buyers credit, Rs.100 million for bank guarantee Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC && CRISIL A2+ 150 ^^ Reaffirmed ^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for buyers credit Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC && CRISIL A2+ 200 @@ Reaffirmed @@ Includes sublimits of Rs.150 million for usance letter of credit, Rs.100 letter for undertaking for buyers credit&Includes overdraft, WCDL-INR/FCY, buyers credit, export bill negotiation &&Includes letter of credit (inland/foreign), buyers credit, bank guarantee Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A2+ 1085 Reaffirmed Credit Limit Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 85 Reaffirmed Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Lok Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 700 Reaffirmed Manisha Textiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10 Reassigned Mutual Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Plastiblends India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 46 Reaffirmed Punjab Metal Works Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Punjab Metal Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Credit Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 67.3 Reaffirmed Shibsati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Spark Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Spire Cera-Frit Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Technocraft Industries India Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 220 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency% % Fully interchangeable with export bill rediscounting (EBR), foreign bill purchase (FPB), packing credit, letter of credit, buyers credit. Includes sublimits of Rs.50 Million for Bank guarantee and Rs.10 Million of SBLC Uklana Commodities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Uni Profiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Versatile Mobile Distributors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 51.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Car Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL B Anand Sons Goyal Sons Zaveri Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Anand Sons Goyal Sons Zaveri CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Ankit Steels CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ankit Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Ankit Steels TL CRISIL BB- 6.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Arion Healthcare CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Arion Healthcare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Arion Healthcare TL CRISIL BB+ 37.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Augustan Textile Colours Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Augustan Textile Colours Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Augustan Textile Colours Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 215 Reaffirmed Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 195 Reaffirmed Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Birla Sun Life Cash Manager Fund Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed Cash Manager Fund Chandra Prabhu International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Chandra Prabhu International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Couple International Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 0.9 Assigned Couple International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 59 Assigned Credit * * Interchangeability with Foreign bill discounting Couple International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4.8 Assigned Cura Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Cura Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Loan Fac Data Processing Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Digvijay Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Reaffirmed Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 217.3 Reaffirmed Gold Sack Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended *Sub Limit of Letter of Credit for Rs.15 Million Gold Sack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48.4 Suspended Gupta and Company Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Gupta and Company LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Hare Krishna Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Hare Krishna Industries TL CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Himalayan Road Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A- 3650 Reaffirmed J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 425 Reaffirmed Credit J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 5 Assigned Loan Fac J. N. Traders CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed J. N. Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jahangir Biri Factory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Jahangir Biri Factory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 1.3475 Reaffirmed JMFPL CC CRISIL AA 1 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- JMFPL LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- JMFPL Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL AA- Khimji-K.D. and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Krishi Rasayan CC CRISIL BBB+ 315 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC & CRISIL A- 440 * Reaffirmed * Includes sublimits of Rs.440 million for working capital demand loan (WCDL), Rs.440 million for buyers credit, Rs.35 million for export bill negotiation, and Rs.440 million for letter of credit (LC) Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC & CRISIL A- 250 ** Reaffirmed ** Includes sublimits of Rs.250 million of working capital demand loan, Rs.100 million for pre-shipment export credit, Rs.100 million for post shipment credit/foreign bills purchased/discounted (foreign bill purchased/ foreign bill discounting). Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC & CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 70 # Reaffirmed # Includes sublimits of Rs.70 million for buyers credit, Rs.70 million for letter of credit. Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2.5 Reaffirmed Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Kunal Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kunal Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Kunal Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 3 Downgraded from CRISIL B Lala Munni Lal Mange Ram Charitable TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned Trust Lala Munni Lal Mange Ram Charitable CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned Trust Lala Munni Lal Mange Ram Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Trust Loan Fac Lok Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Manav Sevarth Trust TL CRISIL BBB+ 74.8 Assigned Manav Sevarth Trust CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Assigned Manav Sevarth Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 105.2 Assigned Loan Fac Manisha Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Manisha Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mittal Coal Co. CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mittal Coal Traders CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mutual Industries Ltd CC ** CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Mutual Industries Ltd CC ^ CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.50 million Mutual Industries Ltd CC ^^ CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed ^^ Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.40 million Mutual Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 70 Reaffirmed Mutual Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 45.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mutual Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 554.3 Reaffirmed Mutual Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Nivia Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Nivia Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Nivia Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 295 Reaffirmed Plastiblends India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 210 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit, buyers credit, post-shipment credit in foreign currency, working capital demand loan, and export bill discounting Plastiblends India Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with packing credit, post shipment in foreign currency, working capital demand loan, export bill discounting Plastiblends India Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with cash credit, export bill discounting, buyers credit, post-shipment in foreign currency, and working capital demand loan Plastiblends India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Popular Motor World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Popular Motor World Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Fac Punjab Metal Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Quenby Transfers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Quenby Transfers India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Quenby Transfers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Shibsati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 57.2 Assigned Shibsati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 37.8 Assigned Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Spark Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Spire Cera-Frit Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Assigned Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20.7 Reaffirmed Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 490 Reaffirmed Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 276.5 Reaffirmed Suryabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Suryabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Suryabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 39.4 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 1231 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL), pre shipment/post shipment finance, buyers credit, letter of credit. Includes sublimit of Rs.465 Million for financial guarantee/standby letter of credit (SBLC) Technocraft Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 700 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Technocraft Industries India Ltd CC$ CRISIL A+ 619 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable with export packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency. Includes sublimit of Rs.280 Million for letter of credit Technocraft Industries India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 180 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with WCDL, pre shipment/ post shipment finance and letter of credit Uni Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Uni Profiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Uni Profiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Versatile Mobile Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 88.5 Reaffirmed Vijay Steel Traders CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Yasoram Builders LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 