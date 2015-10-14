Oct 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 13, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Car Care Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Aditya Car Care Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Anand Sons Goyal Sons Zaveri Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Ankit Steels BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Arion Healthcare BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Ashwin Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
Ashwin Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 320 Reaffirmed
Credit
Augustan Textile Colours Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 220 Reaffirmed
Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
#100 per cent interchangeability with cash credit
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed
Cura Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Data Processing Forms Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Digvijay Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Gupta and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Gupta and Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Gupta and Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Himalayan Road Construction Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned
J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 600 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Services Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Services Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1.0925 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JMP Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed
Krishi Rasayan LOC CRISIL A2 315 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2+ 430 Reaffirmed
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC && CRISIL A2+ 850 @ Reaffirmed
@ Includes sublimits of Rs.850 million for buyers credit, Rs.10 million for bank guarantee
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC && CRISIL A2+ 375 ^ Reaffirmed
^ Includes sublimits of Rs.375 million for buyers credit/letter of undertaking for buyers
credit, Rs.100 million for bank guarantee
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC && CRISIL A2+ 150 ^^ Reaffirmed
^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for buyers credit
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd LOC && CRISIL A2+ 200 @@ Reaffirmed
@@ Includes sublimits of Rs.150 million for usance letter of credit, Rs.100 letter for
undertaking for buyers credit&Includes overdraft, WCDL-INR/FCY, buyers credit, export bill
negotiation
&&Includes letter of credit (inland/foreign), buyers credit, bank guarantee
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A2+ 1085 Reaffirmed
Credit Limit
Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 85 Reaffirmed
Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Lok Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 700 Reaffirmed
Manisha Textiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10 Reassigned
Mutual Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed
Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Plastiblends India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 46 Reaffirmed
Punjab Metal Works Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Punjab Metal Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 67.3 Reaffirmed
Shibsati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned
Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed
Spark Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Spire Cera-Frit Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 60 Assigned
Technocraft Industries India Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 220 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency%
% Fully interchangeable with export bill rediscounting (EBR), foreign bill purchase (FPB),
packing credit, letter of credit, buyers credit. Includes sublimits of Rs.50 Million for Bank
guarantee and Rs.10 Million of SBLC
Uklana Commodities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned
Uni Profiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Versatile Mobile Distributors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 51.5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Car Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Anand Sons Goyal Sons Zaveri Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Anand Sons Goyal Sons Zaveri CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Ankit Steels CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Ankit Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Ankit Steels TL CRISIL BB- 6.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Arion Healthcare CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Arion Healthcare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12.3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Arion Healthcare TL CRISIL BB+ 37.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Augustan Textile Colours Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Augustan Textile Colours Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Augustan Textile Colours Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 215 Reaffirmed
Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 195 Reaffirmed
Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
Birla Sun Life Cash Manager Fund Birla Sun Life CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed
Cash Manager Fund
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Couple International Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 0.9 Assigned
Couple International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 59 Assigned
Credit *
* Interchangeability with Foreign bill discounting
Couple International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4.8 Assigned
Cura Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45
Cura Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5
Loan Fac
Data Processing Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Digvijay Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Reaffirmed
Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gainup Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 217.3 Reaffirmed
Gold Sack Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
*Sub Limit of Letter of Credit for Rs.15 Million
Gold Sack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48.4 Suspended
Gupta and Company Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Gupta and Company LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Hare Krishna Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Hare Krishna Industries TL CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned
Himalayan Road Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A- 3650 Reaffirmed
J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 425 Reaffirmed
Credit
J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
J. N. Traders CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed
J. N. Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jahangir Biri Factory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed
Jahangir Biri Factory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JM Financial Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 1.3475 Reaffirmed
JMFPL CC CRISIL AA 1 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
JMFPL LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
JMFPL Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL AA-
Khimji-K.D. and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Krishi Rasayan CC CRISIL BBB+ 315 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC & CRISIL A- 440 * Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimits of Rs.440 million for working capital demand loan (WCDL), Rs.440 million
for buyers credit, Rs.35 million for export bill negotiation, and Rs.440 million for letter of
credit (LC)
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC & CRISIL A- 250 ** Reaffirmed
** Includes sublimits of Rs.250 million of working capital demand loan, Rs.100 million for
pre-shipment export credit, Rs.100 million for post shipment credit/foreign bills
purchased/discounted (foreign bill purchased/ foreign bill discounting).
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd CC & CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed
Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 70 # Reaffirmed
# Includes sublimits of Rs.70 million for buyers credit, Rs.70 million for letter of credit.
Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2.5 Reaffirmed
Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kumar Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned
Kunal Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Kunal Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Kunal Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 3 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Lala Munni Lal Mange Ram Charitable TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned
Trust
Lala Munni Lal Mange Ram Charitable CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned
Trust
Lala Munni Lal Mange Ram Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned
Trust Loan Fac
Lok Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Manav Sevarth Trust TL CRISIL BBB+ 74.8 Assigned
Manav Sevarth Trust CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Assigned
Manav Sevarth Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 105.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Manisha Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Manisha Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Mittal Coal Co. CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Mittal Coal Traders CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Mutual Industries Ltd CC ** CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee
Mutual Industries Ltd CC ^ CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.50 million
Mutual Industries Ltd CC ^^ CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed
^^ Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.40 million
Mutual Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 70 Reaffirmed
Mutual Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 45.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mutual Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 554.3 Reaffirmed
Mutual Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed
Nivia Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned
Nivia Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
Nivia Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 295 Reaffirmed
Plastiblends India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 210 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with packing credit, buyers credit, post-shipment credit in foreign currency,
working capital demand loan, and export bill discounting
Plastiblends India Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with packing credit, post shipment in foreign currency, working capital demand
loan, export bill discounting
Plastiblends India Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with cash credit, export bill discounting, buyers credit, post-shipment in
foreign currency, and working capital demand loan
Plastiblends India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Popular Motor World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Popular Motor World Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned
Fac
Punjab Metal Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Quenby Transfers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed
Quenby Transfers India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed
Quenby Transfers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.7 Reaffirmed
Shibsati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 57.2 Assigned
Shibsati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 37.8 Assigned
Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Spark Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned
Spire Cera-Frit Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Assigned
Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20.7 Reaffirmed
Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 490 Reaffirmed
Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed
Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 276.5 Reaffirmed
Suryabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
Suryabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed
Suryabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 39.4 Reaffirmed
Technocraft Industries India Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 1231 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL), pre shipment/post shipment finance,
buyers credit, letter of credit. Includes sublimit of Rs.465 Million for financial
guarantee/standby letter of credit (SBLC)
Technocraft Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 700 Reaffirmed
Technocraft Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed
Technocraft Industries India Ltd CC$ CRISIL A+ 619 Reaffirmed
$ Fully interchangeable with export packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency.
Includes sublimit of Rs.280 Million for letter of credit
Technocraft Industries India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 180 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with WCDL, pre shipment/ post shipment finance and letter of credit
Uni Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Uni Profiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Uni Profiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Versatile Mobile Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 88.5 Reaffirmed
Vijay Steel Traders CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Yasoram Builders LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
