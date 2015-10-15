Oct 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reassigned Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Balaji Impex Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Balaji Impex LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Balaji Impex Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Bhargavi Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Blue Star Malleable Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed BP Sangle Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Chakri Fisheries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Chakri Fisheries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Chem Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Continental Furnishers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Continental Furnishers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Crown Engineering Enterprises LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Discounting Crown Engineering Enterprises Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned D. K. Chauhan BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Elektronik Lab BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed GKB Ophthalmics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Upgraded from CRISIL D GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL D -Discounting GKB Ophthalmics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D GKB Ophthalmics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Goyum Screw Press Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Jumax Foam Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Forward Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Enterprises - Hyderabad Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 234 Reaffirmed under LOC LNV Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Assigned Magna Electro Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Magna Electro Castings Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Magna Electro Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Online Print and Pack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Pal Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Pal Enterprises Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Pal Enterprises Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed S.S.Natarajan & Co BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2700 Reaffirmed Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 800 Reaffirmed Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 1750 Reaffirmed Shri Basaveshwar Veerashaiva BG CRISIL A4 200 Upgraded from Vidayavardhak Sangha CRISIL D Srivenkateshwar Tradex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Triple Helix Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Triple Helix Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded Negotiation from CRISIL A4+ Triple Helix Industries LOC CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ValueLabs LLP Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd Yash Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 47 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 92 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 23.3 Assigned Advatech Cera Tiles Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 39.7 Assigned Aggarwal Cotton and General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Aquaco Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 17.9 Assigned Loan Fac Aquaco Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 28.4 Assigned Aquaco Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 73.7 Assigned Archis Packaging India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Archis Packaging India Pvt Ltd WC Fac* CRISIL BB- 62.5 Reaffirmed * interchangable with cash credit and letter of credit Asian Earthmovers CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Atlantic Shipping Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bahubali Cashews CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Balaji Impex CC* CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Bhargavi Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 155 Reaffirmed Blue Star Malleable Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed BP Sangle Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Chakri Fisheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Chakri Fisheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 12 Assigned Chakri Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 60 Assigned Discounting Chem Corporation CC CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Chem Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Continental Furnishers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 22.5 Reaffirmed Continental Furnishers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 21.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Crown Engineering Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Crown Engineering Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned D. K. Chauhan CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed D. K. Chauhan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac D. K. Chauhan Standby Line of CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Credit Elektronik Lab CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Elektronik Lab CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Elektronik Lab Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 77 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elektronik Lab TL CRISIL BB 18 Reaffirmed Enrich Exports Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 105 Assigned G R R Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed G R R Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G R R Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Galaxy Infracon Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Gayatri Agro Oil and Food Products TL CRISIL BB- 87.5 Assigned Gayatri Agro Oil and Food Products CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Gayatri Agro Oil and Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.2 Assigned Loan Fac GKB Ophthalmics Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Goyum Screw Press Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Ambe Quality Sugar CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Jumax Foam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Kanchi Karpooram Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kanchi Karpooram Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kanchi Karpooram Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Khator Fibre and Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 126.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 7500 Reaffirmed Credit Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 9250 Reaffirmed Credit Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 6110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 2500 Reaffirmed Credit Kiran Jewelry Export Packing CRISIL A- 240 Reaffirmed Credit Kiran Jewelry Post Shipment CRISIL A- 1110 Reaffirmed Credit Kkrishna Vaahan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kkrishna Vaahan Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Krishna Enterprises - Hyderabad CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB- 16 Reaffirmed Kuttanadu Vikasana Samithy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11.5 Assigned Loan Fac Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A 1918.9 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL A 125.7 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Fac CRISIL AAA 30.4 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Fac CRISIL BBB 41.8 Assigned Magna Electro Castings Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with PC/PCFC Magna Electro Castings Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with packing credit, foreign bill purchase. and foreign bill negotiation Magna Electro Castings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Magna Electro Castings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Millionaire Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Nagar Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed Navdurga Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed NIF Ispat Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 69.5 Upgraded from Credit* CRISIL BB- * Fully interchangeable with foreign bill discounting NIF Ispat Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 69.5 Upgraded from Discounting# CRISIL BB- # Fully interchangeable with export packing credit NIF Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 31 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Om Esha Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 45 Assigned Om Esha Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 155 Assigned Om Sai Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Om Sai Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 36 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Om Sai Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 14 Reaffirmed Online Print and Pack Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed #Includes a sub-limit of Rs.5 million of bill discounting, export packing credit, and inland/import letter of credit. Online Print and Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed Prime Cargo Movers CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Prime Cargo Movers & Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 59.3 Reaffirmed Rakshit Drugs Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 55.7 Reaffirmed Ravina Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Ryatar Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane NiyamitCC-Stock CRISIL B- 200 Reaffirmed Ryatar Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane NiyamitLT Bk Fac CRISIL B- 260 Reaffirmed S.S.Natarajan & Co Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 35 Assigned S.S.Natarajan & Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Sarwati Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Sarwati Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarwati Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 38.2 Reaffirmed Shankar Industries Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 69.5 Reaffirmed Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 42.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shanthala Spherocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 44 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1250 Reaffirmed Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Limits Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Shree Prakash Textiles (Guj.) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 213.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shri Basaveshwar Veerashaiva TL CRISIL B 777.1 Upgraded from Vidayavardhak Sangha CRISIL D Shri Dnyaneshwar Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Shri Dnyaneshwar Sahakari Sakhar LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 125.3 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Shri Dnyaneshwar Sahakari Sakhar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 324.7 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Loan Fac Shridhar Kraftpack LLP CC CRISIL B 27 Assigned Shridhar Kraftpack LLP TL CRISIL B 53 Assigned Srivenkateshwar Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 1 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking loan receivables CRISIL AAA 500.3 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd Triple Helix Industries CC CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Triple Helix Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 3.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- ValueLabs LLP LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30.5 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Vijaynath Roof And Wall Cladding TL CRISIL B- 27 Reaffirmed Systems Pvt Ltd Yash Enterprises CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 