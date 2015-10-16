Oct 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankur Chemfood Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 52 Reaffirmed ASP Sealing Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Avtar and Company BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Daman Polythread Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Assigned Daman Polythread Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned DSP Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 0.5 Reaffirmed DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed Footwear (Klick) India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 17 Reaffirmed Footwear (Klick) India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Gail India Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 5.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme@ CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3+ 510 Reaffirmed Dis Fac Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 125 Reaffirmed Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 100 Withdrawal Loan Fac KBR Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 680 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ KBR Infratech Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 8.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Linde India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 781 Reaffirmed Linde India Ltd BG CRISIL 800 Reaffirmed A1+ Masina Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 11 Reaffirmed Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 750.6 Reaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 1600 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 820 Reaffirmed NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 4 Reaffirmed Forward Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Privi Organics Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL A2 1820.5 Assigned # Includes letter of credit, Buyers Credit and bank guarantee Pro-Arc Welding and Cutting Systems Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Psychotropics India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3 Psychotropics India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 1500 Assigned Raymond Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Non-FBL@ CRISIL A1+ 2150 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, buyer's credit, and suppliers' credit. Selfridges Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shiva Energy Resources Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Siva Sai Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Siva Sai Exports BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Siva Sai Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 # Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 10 # under LOC Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3+ 200 # Purchase -Discounting Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 200 # Credit Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 # Sri Durga Automotives BG CRISIL A4 30.5 Reaffirmed Sri Naga Nanthana Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Stone Age Pvt Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Stone Age Pvt Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Sujan Industries LOC# CRISIL A4+ 9.1 Reaffirmed #Includes sub-limit of Rs.4.6 Million of Bank Guarantee Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Texcel International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 The Waterbase Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 221.5 Reaffirmed Wadpack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Wadpack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankur Chemfood Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed Ankur Chemfood Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 47.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ankur Chemfood Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Apollo Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Apollo Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apollo Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Arihant Syncotex Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed ASP Sealing Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed ASP Sealing Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 86.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ASP Sealing Products Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Credit ASP Sealing Products Ltd TL CRISIL BB 31.6 Reaffirmed Avtar and Company CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Avtar and Company Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Fac Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Daman Polythread Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 103.6 Assigned Daman Polythread Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 65 Assigned *Letter of credit (sublimit) of Rs.65 Million Export packing credit/FBD (sub limit of CC) of Rs.30 Million Footwear (Klick) India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Gujarat Flotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 175 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 94.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 171360 Assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 445480 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowings CRISIL AAA 355940 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 57700 Reaffirmed Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed JPMorgan India Treasury Fund CRISIL BBBmfs - @ Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd CC* CRISIL A 100 Withdrawal *Includes a sub-limit for letter of credit and bank guarantee up to Rs.90 million. Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 550 Withdrawal Loan Fac KBR Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ KBR Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 31.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Linde India Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA 700 Reaffirmed Linde India Ltd LT Bk Fac# CRISIL AA 2800 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, cash credit and overdraft facility, trade finance in the form of export and import finance, letter of credi Linde India Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA 380.8 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with fund based and non fund based bank facilities. Linde India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Maa Bhawani Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Maa Bhawani Ginning & Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Maa Bhawani Ginning & Pressing TL CRISIL B+ 28 Upgraded from CRISIL B Masina Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mega Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Nauvata Engineering Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 900 Reaffirmed NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 299.5 Reaffirmed NYSE Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1100 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Orient Craft Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 4250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency, foreign documentary bills for purchase, foreign bill negotiation, and foreign bill purchase. Orient Craft Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 360.7 Reaffirmed Orient Craft Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 694.5 Reaffirmed Orient Craft Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 3194.8 Reaffirmed Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 756.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 111.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 12.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Pace Renewable Energies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- PIL Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- PIL Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 38.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- PIL Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 11.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Privi Organics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1100 Assigned Privi Organics Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL BBB+ 1550 Assigned * Includes cash credit, export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency, Working Capital Demand Loan and Direct Bill Discounting. Pro-Arc Welding and Cutting Systems Pvt CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Psychotropics India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 220 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Psychotropics India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 67.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Psychotropics India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 119 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 111.1 Assigned Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 388.9 Assigned Loan Fac Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Assigned Rashmi Realty Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 320 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 4850 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 1150 Reaffirmed Limits^ ^Interchangeable with non-fund-based bank limits. Raymond Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 2430 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 5570 Reaffirmed RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 668.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sai Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw and Boiled CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from Rice Mill CRISIL B+ Sai Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw and Boiled LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4 Upgraded from Rice Mill CRISIL B+ Saisree Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Saisree Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Saisree Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Saisree Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Saisree Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Saisree Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed SCG Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 96.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Selfridges Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Selfridges Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 23.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Selfridges Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Selfridges Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 40 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Selfridges Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shiva Energy Resources Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 149 Assigned Siva Sai Exports TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Siva Sai Exports Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Siva Sai Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 # Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 550 # Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 377.2 # Loan Fac Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 # Credit Sri Durga Automotives CC CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed Sri Ganesh Steels CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Sri Ganesh Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Kanya Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sri Naga Nanthana Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sri Naga Nanthana Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 32.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Sri Naga Nanthana Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sri Naga Nanthana Mills Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 46.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Stone Age Pvt Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB+ 39 Reaffirmed Gold Card Stone Age Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Discouting Stone Age Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 1 Reaffirmed Sujan Industries CC* CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.26 million of EPC/EBD. Sujan Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sujan Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Techno Tarp and Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 6.1 Reaffirmed Texcel International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 102 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Texcel International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 118 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ The Waterbase Ltd CC CRISIL C 152 Reaffirmed The Waterbase Ltd LOC CRISIL C 133.8 Reaffirmed Vaishnav Cashews CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Wadpack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Wadpack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Wadpack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Worth Peripherals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Worth Peripherals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)