Oct 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Agribase Commodities Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 3.3 Reaffirmed Forward Aqualite Rubbers and Plastics Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 1.8 Assigned Forward Arjun Technologies India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Arjun Technologies India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ascent Engineers and Infrastructures BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Bhargavi Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Blessings Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Craft Int-Décor Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Deepmala Fisheries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Euroamer Garuda Resorts India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Essem Jute Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Essem Jute Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 2 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3 Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Huhtamaki PPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 592.5 Reaffirmed Huhtamaki PPL Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 220 Reaffirmed CP) Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1+ 195 Reaffirmed *Fund-based and non-fund-based facilities are fully interchangeable Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 280 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indu Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed K K Polycolor Asia Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D K K Polycolor Asia Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Maruti Chemicals Company Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Maverick Holdings and Investments Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Plasto Eltronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Plasto Eltronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Plasto Eltronics Pvt Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Precision Infomatic (M) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Propack Industries BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Propack Industries LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Shantilal C. Mehta LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 5.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Assigned Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed SSIPL Retail Ltd LOC and CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Bk Guarantee % % Buyers credit will be given as a sublimit of non-fund based (NFB) limit upto 180 days SSIPL Retail Ltd LOC # CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed # Includes sublimit of Rs.20 million of bank guarantee and Rs.10 million of loan equivalent risk limit Sumit Gas Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Kanniappa Mudaliar and A.M.K. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 78 Downgraded Jambulinga Mudaliar Educational Trust from CRISIL BB A.M. Kanniappa Mudaliar and A.M.K. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 76 Downgraded Jambulinga Mudaliar Educational Trust Loan Fac from CRISIL BB A.M. Kanniappa Mudaliar and A.M.K. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded Jambulinga Mudaliar Educational Trust from CRISIL BB Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Agribase Commodities CC CRISIL BB- 48.5 Reaffirmed Agribase Commodities TL CRISIL BB- 1.6 Reaffirmed Agribase Commodities Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 11.5 Reaffirmed Ajanta Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Ajanta Spintex Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 325 Reaffirmed Aqualite India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 125 Assigned Loan Fac Aqualite Rubbers and Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Aqualite Rubbers and Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Assigned Arjun Technologies India Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Arjun Technologies India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 22.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Arjun Technologies India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 54.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Arjun Technologies India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Ascent Engineers and Infrastructures Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from India Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB Ascent Engineers and Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB Balaji Rice Industries - Nellore Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Balaji Rice Industries - Nellore CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Balaji Rice Industries - Nellore LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned Barnala Realtech WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 70 Assigned Bhargavi Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Blessings Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 290 Downgraded from CRISIL B- BNR Egg Farms Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 3.8 Assigned BNR Egg Farms CC CRISIL B 17.2 Assigned BNR Egg Farms LT Loan CRISIL B 54 Assigned Craft Int-Décor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Craft Int-Décor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL D 1220 Reaffirmed Ltd DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt CC CRISIL D 1005 Reaffirmed Ltd DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 90.9 Reaffirmed Ltd DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 428.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt WC TL CRISIL D 105.9 Assigned Ltd Deepmala Fisheries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deepmala Fisheries TL CRISIL B 29.5 Reaffirmed Delhi Heart Institute and CC CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Multispeciality Hospital Delhi Heart Institute and Cash TL CRISIL BB- 177 Assigned Multispeciality Hospital Delhi Productivity Council Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Delhi Productivity Council TL CRISIL D 520 Reaffirmed Employees Welfare Fund CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Essem Jute Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Essem Jute Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 19 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Euroamer Garuda Resorts India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Excellent Power Cable Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 275 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 11.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 96.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Huhtamaki PPL Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 127.5 Reaffirmed Indian Bank Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Indian Bank Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AAA 263 Reaffirmed *Fund-based and non-fund-based facilities are fully interchangeable Indian Oil Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Indu Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed K K Polycolor Asia Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D K K Polycolor Asia Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 37.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D K K Polycolor Asia Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kasturi Ram Science and Technological TL CRISIL D 75 Downgraded Park Ltd from CRISIL B Konnecting India CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Kusalava Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 33 Assigned Kusalava Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Kusalava Motors Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL BB+ 4.5 Assigned Kusalava Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Kusalava Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 142.5 Assigned Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Cottex CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Maruti Chemicals Company CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Maruti Chemicals Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maruti Chemicals Company TL CRISIL B 11.5 Reaffirmed Maverick Holdings and Investments Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 105.1 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Maverick Holdings and Investments Pvt TL CRISIL BB 200 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Mehrab N Irani and Company CC CRISIL B+ 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mehrab N Irani and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Panchdeep Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Panchdeep Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 82.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Panchdeep Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Panchdeep Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Plasto Eltronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Power Cable Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 75 Assigned Precision Infomatic (M) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Assigned Propack Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Propack Industries TL CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B- R D Golden Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed R.N. Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Credit Shamshree International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Shamshree International Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable to cash credit limits Shantilal C. Mehta CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Shantilal C. Mehta Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 41.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL D 73.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Muthuram Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 49.5 Suspended Shri Muthuram Export Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 44.9 Suspended Shri Muthuram Export Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 38.3 Suspended Loan Fac Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 0.7 Assigned Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 138.3 Assigned Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Shyamsundar Satyanarayan Textiles Pvt CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Silver Sign Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG - 0.5 Withdrawal Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC - 195 Suspended Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC - 200 Withdrawal Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC - 170 Withdrawal Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC* - 30 Withdrawal *Interchangeable with cash credit limits up to Rs.30.00 million. Sree Ramcides Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 114.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac SSIPL Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 141.5 Reaffirmed SSIPL Retail Ltd CC & WC Demand CRISIL A- 252 Reaffirmed Loan * * One way Interchangeability upto Rs.50 million from fund based (FB) limits to NFB limits SSIPL Retail Ltd CC & WC Demand CRISIL A- 368 Reaffirmed Loan ^ ^ One way interchangeability from FB to NFB limits upto Rs.50 million. SSIPL Retail Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed SSIPL Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 28.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sumit Gas Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 33 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ TCG Urban Infrastructure Holdings Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 216 Reaffirmed Ltd Thane Municipal Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1300 Assigned Loan Fac Tuli Motors Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Tuli Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 47 Assigned Limits Tuli Motors Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B- 18 Assigned United Wire Products CC CRISIL D 119.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ United Wire Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 28.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ United Wire Products TL CRISIL D 1.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ - $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 