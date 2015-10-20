Oct 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Jute Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Ambica Jute Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Ameet Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 9 Reaffirmed Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Service Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Composite WC Limit CRISIL A3 95 Reaffirmed Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A3 40.6 Reaffirmed Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 112 Reaffirmed Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arora Fibres Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Bhasin and Company BG# CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed # interchangaebility with letter of credit Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 660 Assigned Fairdeal Filaments Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Global Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed H.K. Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 1030 Reaffirmed Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 5.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Negotiation J.P. Logistics LOC Bill CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Discounting K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ K K P Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ K K P Textiles Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A3 87.9 Upgraded from Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ K K P Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 30.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ LMD Educational and Research Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Reassigned Maxwell LOC CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Metal Craft Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Neva Garments Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 33 Reaffirmed Neva Garments Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 270 Reaffirmed Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 756.1 Reaffirmed Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Prasanthi Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Purchase Prasanthi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed Prasanthi Cashew Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed R S Paper Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Foreign Currency Reitzel India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Credit Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Reitzel India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 67.5 Reaffirmed Safechem Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned Shantinath Detergents Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 145 Assigned Sonai Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Surya Industries BG CRISIL A4 0.2 Reaffirmed Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Credit Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed TV Today Network Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 150 Withdrawal TV Today Network Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee Vinayaka Cashew Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vizag Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Jute Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Ambica Jute Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ameet Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 529 Reaffirmed Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 163 Assigned Apollo Enterprises Rupee TL CRISIL C 65 Assigned Apollo Enterprises CC CRISIL C 25 Assigned Apollo Enterprises CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 10 Assigned Arora Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL C 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B Arora Fibres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 19 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Bhasin and Company Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed * long term facility Bhasin and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhasin and Company TL CRISIL B+ 9.7 Reaffirmed Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 560 Reaffirmed Purchase Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Bush Tea Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Denzong Albrew Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Denzong Albrew Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 170 Reaffirmed Dhanera Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 136 Reaffirmed Credit Dhanera Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Dhanera Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Credit* *Includes sublimit of Export Packing credit of Rs. 50 million Dhanera Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Credit Dhanera Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 44 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fairdeal Filaments Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70.6 Assigned Fairdeal Filaments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Fairdeal Filaments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Ganga Knit Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned; Suspension Revoked GVR Nutries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned GVR Nutries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned H.K. Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.8 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 111.5 Assigned Ltd J. M. Feed Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 98 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ J.P. Logistics CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 39.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 69.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ K K P Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ K K P Textiles Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 95 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ K K P Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 141.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ K K P Textiles Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 164.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 71.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 98.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ K R Rubberite Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- K R Rubberite Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- K R Rubberite Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kairali Exports Packing Credit CRISIL B 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Kairali Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 210 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 420 Withdrawal Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended LMD Educational and Research Foundation TL CRISIL BB 182.7 Reaffirmed Manikeswari Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Maxwell CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 240 Reaffirmed Metal Craft Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 99.5 Reaffirmed Neva Garments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 290 Reaffirmed Neva Garments Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 27 Reaffirmed Credit Neva Garments Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 12.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 111.1 Reaffirmed Power Max India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 130 Reaffirmed Power Max India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 70 Reaffirmed Prasanthi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL B 300 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Prasanthi Cashew Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B 300 Upgraded from CRISIL B- R S Paper TL CRISIL B 44 Assigned R S Paper CC CRISIL B 16 Assigned Redhu Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Redhu Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 26.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Redhu Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 248 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Redhu Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 107.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Reitzel India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 9.3 Reaffirmed Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 29.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Safechem Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 55 Assigned Loan Fac Safechem Industries CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Shakti Cot Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shakti Cot Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shantinath Detergents Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned Loan Fac Shantinath Detergents Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 223.4 Assigned Shiv Mahima Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 70 Assigned Shiv Mahima Milk Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 56 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation OFCDs - CRISIL AAA (SO)4000 Reaffirmed Ltd Sonai Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Surya Industries CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Surya Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 65.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surya Industries TL CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 1.8 Reaffirmed Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TV Today Network Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 100 Withdrawal TV Today Network Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 170 Reaffirmed TV Today Network Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, and working capital demand loan TV Today Network Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 210 Reaffirmed U. K. Paper Converters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Vaishnodevi Oil Seeds Processing CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Industries Vaishnodevi Oil Seeds Processing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Industries Loan Fac Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex CC CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 66 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex TL CRISIL BB- 39 Reaffirmed Vinayaka Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed Vizag Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)