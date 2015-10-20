Oct 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 19, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambica Jute Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ambica Jute Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ameet Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 350 Reaffirmed
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 9 Reaffirmed
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Service
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Composite WC Limit CRISIL A3 95 Reaffirmed
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A3 40.6 Reaffirmed
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 112 Reaffirmed
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Arora Fibres Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed
Bhasin and Company BG# CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
# interchangaebility with letter of credit
Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 660 Assigned
Fairdeal Filaments Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned
Global Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed
H.K. Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 1030 Reaffirmed
Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 5.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Ltd Negotiation
J.P. Logistics LOC Bill CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Discounting
K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
K K P Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
K K P Textiles Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A3 87.9 Upgraded from
Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+
K K P Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 30.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
LMD Educational and Research Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Reassigned
Maxwell LOC CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed
Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed
Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Metal Craft Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
Neva Garments Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 33 Reaffirmed
Neva Garments Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed
Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 270 Reaffirmed
Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 756.1 Reaffirmed
Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Prasanthi Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Prasanthi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed
Prasanthi Cashew Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
R S Paper Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Reitzel India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed
Credit
Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Reitzel India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 67.5 Reaffirmed
Safechem Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned
Shantinath Detergents Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 145 Assigned
Sonai Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Surya Industries BG CRISIL A4 0.2 Reaffirmed
Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed
TV Today Network Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 150 Withdrawal
TV Today Network Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Vinayaka Cashew Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vizag Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Credit
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambica Jute Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
Ambica Jute Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ameet Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 529 Reaffirmed
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 163 Assigned
Apollo Enterprises Rupee TL CRISIL C 65 Assigned
Apollo Enterprises CC CRISIL C 25 Assigned
Apollo Enterprises CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 10 Assigned
Arora Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL C 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Arora Fibres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 19 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Bhasin and Company Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
* long term facility
Bhasin and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhasin and Company TL CRISIL B+ 9.7 Reaffirmed
Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 560 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Blue Water Foods and Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Bush Tea Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed
Denzong Albrew Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed
Denzong Albrew Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 170 Reaffirmed
Dhanera Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 136 Reaffirmed
Credit
Dhanera Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Dhanera Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*Includes sublimit of Export Packing credit of Rs. 50 million
Dhanera Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 750 Reaffirmed
Credit
Dhanera Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 44 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Fairdeal Filaments Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70.6 Assigned
Fairdeal Filaments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Fairdeal Filaments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned
Ganga Knit Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
GVR Nutries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
GVR Nutries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
H.K. Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.8 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Hyson Logistics and Marine Exports Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 111.5 Assigned
Ltd
J. M. Feed Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 98 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
J.P. Logistics CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 39.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
K K P Hi Tech Weaving India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 69.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
K K P Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
K K P Textiles Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 95 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB+
K K P Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 141.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
K K P Textiles Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4+
K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 164.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 71.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
K K P Weaving and Processing Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 98.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
K R Rubberite Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
K R Rubberite Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
K R Rubberite Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Kairali Exports Packing Credit CRISIL B 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Kairali Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 210 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 420 Withdrawal
Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended
LMD Educational and Research Foundation TL CRISIL BB 182.7 Reaffirmed
Manikeswari Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Maxwell CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed
Mehul Construction Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 240 Reaffirmed
Metal Craft Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 99.5 Reaffirmed
Neva Garments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 290 Reaffirmed
Neva Garments Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 27 Reaffirmed
Credit
Neva Garments Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 12.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 111.1 Reaffirmed
Power Max India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 130 Reaffirmed
Power Max India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 70 Reaffirmed
Prasanthi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL B 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Prasanthi Cashew Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
R S Paper TL CRISIL B 44 Assigned
R S Paper CC CRISIL B 16 Assigned
Redhu Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Redhu Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 26.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Redhu Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 248 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Redhu Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 107.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Reitzel India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 9.3 Reaffirmed
Reitzel India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 29.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Safechem Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 55 Assigned
Loan Fac
Safechem Industries CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned
Shakti Cot Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shakti Cot Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 22.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shantinath Detergents Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shantinath Detergents Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 223.4 Assigned
Shiv Mahima Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Shiv Mahima Milk Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 56 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation OFCDs - CRISIL AAA (SO)4000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sonai Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Surya Industries CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed
Surya Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 65.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Surya Industries TL CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed
Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 1.8 Reaffirmed
Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Talreja Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
TV Today Network Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 100 Withdrawal
TV Today Network Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 170 Reaffirmed
TV Today Network Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, and working capital demand loan
TV Today Network Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 210 Reaffirmed
U. K. Paper Converters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
Vaishnodevi Oil Seeds Processing CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed
Industries
Vaishnodevi Oil Seeds Processing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Industries Loan Fac
Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex CC CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed
Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 66 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex TL CRISIL BB- 39 Reaffirmed
Vinayaka Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed
Vizag Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
