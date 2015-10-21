Oct 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1390 Reaffirmed Aska Equipments Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 50 $ Reaffirmed $ Includes sublimit of buyers credit to the extent of Rs.40 million. Bhavya Cements Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Bhavya Cements Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed DBS Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Expo Freight Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Goyal Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Goyal Sons LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Indu Multi-Pack Industries BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Janki Newsprint Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Janki Newsprint Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Kargwal Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned KJSL Coal and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 235 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A2 Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 2 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3+ Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Pregna International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Rajputana Stainless Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Rhenus Logistics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7 Assigned Rosebay Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned S.S.Wood Craft Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 14 Assigned under LOC Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 260 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit of around Rs.160 million Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 790 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee of around Rs.255 million Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 3000 Withdrawal ^^ Interchangeable with Bank guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Aska Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 * Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs.20 million of working capital demand loan. Aska Equipments Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB 100 # Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee. Bhavya Cements Ltd CC CRISIL BB 600 Reaffirmed Bhavya Cements Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2060 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Expo Freight Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 66.7 Assigned Genesis Finance Co. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Genesis Finance Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned Ghaziabad Forgings (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Ghaziabad Forgings (P) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Goraya Industries - Jalalabad CC CRISIL B+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Goraya Industries - Jalalabad TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Goraya Industries - Jalalabad Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Goyal Sons CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 171360 Assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 176550 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2689.3 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowings CRISIL AAA 355940 Reaffirmed (Including Bonds and Bank Borrowings) Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 577000 Reaffirmed Indu Multi-Pack Industries TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Indu Multi-Pack Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Indu Multi-Pack Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Janki Newsprint Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Janki Newsprint Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Kalinga Ferro Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2210 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kalinga Ferro Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Kalinga Ferro Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 615 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kargwal Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Kissan Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Kissan Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed KJSL Coal and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned KJSL Coal and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Assigned Loan Fac KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B- KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B- KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 41.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 127.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 410 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 571.5 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 469 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ Mahaveer Finance India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mahaveer Finance India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 42 Assigned Pregna International Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Pregna International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raghuvir Developers and Builders LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1800 Assigned Rajputana Stainless Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Rajputana Stainless Ltd Reupee TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Rami Chandidas Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rami Chandidas Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 104 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Rami Chandidas Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 336 Upgraded from CRISIL B Reflex Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Reflex Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Rhenus Logistics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 18 Assigned Rhenus Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Rhenus Logistics India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Rosebay Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rosebay Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- S.S.Wood Craft CC CRISIL B 16 Assigned S.S.Wood Craft Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL B 70 Assigned *Interchangeable with Letter of credit Sairam Rice Industry CC CRISIL BB- 72 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sangini Commerce Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 500 Reaffirmed Sangini Commerce Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Shrivision Towers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+(SO) 500 Reaffirmed Siddhi Laxmi Motors CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 3390 Reaffirmed Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 550 Reaffirmed Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 710 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan of about Rs.590 million; fully interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Tiwana Oil Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Assigned Tiwana Oil Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 42.5 Assigned Loan Fac Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 9770 Downgraded from CRISIL AA ^ Interchangeable with Working capital demand loans Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 500 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Wonderchef Home Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 