Oct 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 105 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra CDs CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Hindusthan Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Loan Fac Hindusthan Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Indo Unique Flame Ltd BG CRISIL A3 490 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Jamna Metal Co BG CRISIL A4 16.7 Reaffirmed JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 55 Assigned Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3+ 18 Assigned Risk Limits Krishna Constructions Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 66 Reaffirmed Krishna Constructions Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 5.4 Reaffirmed Legend Cars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned M.V.V. Satyanarayana BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Mas Enterprises Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 23 Assigned Neogen Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Neogen Chemicals Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust BG CRISIL A1 102 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Rayalaseema Industries India Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shubhi Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Sure Cargo Control Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Vivan Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 195 Reaffirmed Alps Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 23.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bank of Maharashtra I Bonds (Under CRISIL A+ 10000 (Downgraded Basel III) from CRISIL AA-) Bank of Maharashtra Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA 15550 (Downgraded Bonds (Under Basel from CRISIL II) AA+) Bank of Maharashtra Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AA- 2950 (Downgraded Bonds (Under Basel from CRISIL II) AA) Bank of Maharashtra Upper Tier-II CRISIL AA- 12500 (Downgraded Bonds (Under Basel from CRISIL II) AA) Bhaskar Urade and Brothers CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Bhaskar Urade and Brothers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Fortis Hospitals Ltd LT Loan - 700 Withdrawal Fortis Hospitals Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 300 Withdrawal Loan Fac Fortis Hospitals Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 500 Withdrawal Greatship India Ltd WC Demand Loan @ CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Hindustan Herbals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Hindustan Herbals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Herbals Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Hindustan Herbals Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Hindusthan Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Hypnotik Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B 67.5 Reaffirmed Indo Unique Flame Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Jamna Metal Co CC CRISIL C 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Jamna Metal Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 100.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Jamna Metal Co TL CRISIL C 18.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Jamna Metal Co WC TL CRISIL C 55 Assigned Jewel World CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 390 Reaffirmed JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1350 Reaffirmed JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 232.5 Assigned Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 12.5 Assigned Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Kalamandir Jewellers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed King's Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Krishna Constructions Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 9.6 Reaffirmed Krishna Constructions Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kumar Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Kumar Autowheels Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Kumar Autowheels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Legend Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.4 Assigned Legend Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11.6 Assigned Loan Fac Legend Cars Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 33 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Legend Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Lotus Logistics And Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned M.V.V. Satyanarayana Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Manikeswari Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Mas Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL B- 196 Assigned Neogen Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Neogen Chemicals Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Neogen Chemicals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Neogen Chemicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 262 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Phorotech Surfin (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Phorotech Surfin (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Phorotech Surfin (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned Rayalaseema Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned Rayalaseema Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 97.5 Assigned Loan Fac Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Safilo Healthcare CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Safilo Healthcare TL CRISIL B 62.5 Assigned Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 245 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Satyam Eximtex International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Shri Amarnath Milk Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned Shri Amarnath Milk Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Shri Saiprasad Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Shri Saiprasad Rice Mill Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Shubhi Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Shubhi Agro Industries Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Shubhi Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 335.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shubhi Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 229.5 Assigned StoreEx Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned StoreEx Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 54.4 Assigned Suraj Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Sure Cargo Control Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Sure Cargo Control Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 39 Reaffirmed U. S. Agrawal & Co CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Vivan Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Vivan Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 61 Assigned VJR Poultry Farms Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 49 Assigned Loan Fac VJR Poultry Farms CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned VJR Poultry Farms LT Loan CRISIL B 36 Assigned Voora Shreeram Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)