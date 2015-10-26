Oct 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Axis Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Deepmala Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd STD CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Exim Focus Packing Credit CRISIL A4 49.5 Suspended Fab India - New Delhi BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Frontline Systems and Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Frontline Systems and Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Frontline Systems and Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ G.Venkateshwar Reddy BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Hanuman Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Heranba Industries Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Heranba Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Heranba Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Hercules Pigments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Jay Bhavani Cottex Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Loan Fac Karismaa Foundations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Learning Links Publishing House Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 75 Assigned Foreign Currency Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Assigned Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Assigned Max Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Max Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Merit Technologies India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Multicolor Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Components BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Precision Engineering Components Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Precision Engineering Components LOC CRISIL A4 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ R. Natarajan BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended R.S. Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Reaffirmed Rainbow Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 71 Notice of Withdrawal Rainbow Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1129 Notice of Withdrawal Raisingh And Company :View Rating BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Rationale Rine Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Salem Stainless Steel Suppliers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Fibres Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 90 Reassigned Sterlite Technologies Ltd STD CRISIL A1 3500 Developing Implications Sunil Garg and Co BG CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked The Muslim Educational Society (Regd.) BG CRISIL A4 53.5 Upgraded from Calicut CRISIL D Titan - Antony Aviation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Titan - Antony Aviation India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 370 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Veejay Syntex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Veejay Syntex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed White House Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 220 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A3+ White House LOC & BG CRISIL A2 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ White House Packing Credit CRISIL A2 230 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhilasha Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 680 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Abhivyakti Welfare Society Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Limits Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned Bond Issue Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Tier II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 25000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 60000 Reaffirmed Bond Issue Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB 9.7 Assigned Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 13.1 Assigned Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 4.7 Assigned Bharat Scans Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 27.5 Assigned Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Bhuvaneshwari Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deepmala Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dholadhar Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 0.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Dholadhar Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 101.2 Assigned Dr.A.G. Eye Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Suspended Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A- 1250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft/foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) loans/short-term loans. Exim Focus CC CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended Exim Focus Foreign Bill CRISIL B 33 Suspended Discounting Exim Focus Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac Fab India - New Delhi TL CRISIL BB- 11 Assigned Fab India - New Delhi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.9 Assigned Loan Fac Fab India - New Delhi CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Frontline Systems and Services Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- G.Venkateshwar Reddy CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Gajanan Extraction Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Gajanan Extraction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Gajanan Extraction Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 72.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Hanuman Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Heranba Industries Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB 585 Reaffirmed Hercules Pigments Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Hercules Pigments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 128 Reaffirmed Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2 Assigned Loan Fac Jay Bhavani Cottex CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Jay Bhavani Cottex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75 Suspended Loan Fac Jay Bhavani Cottex TL CRISIL B 15 Suspended Karismaa Foundations Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 8.5 Suspended Karismaa Foundations Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18 Assigned Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 8 Assigned Learning Links Publishing House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Learning Links Publishing House Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 267.5 Assigned Max Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Max Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32 Reaffirmed Max Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Max Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.8 Reaffirmed Merit Technologies India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Modern Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned Multicolor Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Multicolor Steels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 255 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ P. R. Packing Service Line of Credit CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed P. R. Packing Service Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P. R. Packing Service TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1750 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 11.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Precision Engineering Components CC CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Precision Engineering Components Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Precision Engineering Components Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 18 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- R. Natarajan CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended R.S. Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B R.S. Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B R.S. Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B R.S. Mills Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rainbow Papers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1300 Notice of Withdrawal Rainbow Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2276 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Rainbow Papers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Rainbow Papers Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4634 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Raj Ceramics CC CRISIL BB+ 79 Reaffirmed Raj Ceramics Fund & NFBL CRISIL BB+ 1.6 Reaffirmed Raj Ceramics LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Raj Ceramics Non-FBL CRISIL BB+ 14 Reaffirmed Ravi Plant Biotechnologies Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Ravi Plant Biotechnologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 126.7 Assigned Rav's Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Suspended Rav's Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Rav's Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Loan Fac Rav's Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 180 Suspended Rine Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Sai Maritime and Management Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Salem Stainless Steel Suppliers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 214 Reaffirmed Shree Tulsi Tea Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 47.5 Assigned Shree Tulsi Tea Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Lakshmi Textile Processors LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 124 Suspended Shri Lakshmi Textile Processors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 26 Suspended Loan Fac Shriya Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shriya Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Shriya Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 111 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Ram Fibres Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 24 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Fibres Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd Bond CRISIL A+ 2500 Developing Implications Sterlite Technologies Ltd Bond CRISIL A+ 2000 Developing Implications Sterlite Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 8450 Developing Implications Sterlite Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A+ 51850 Developing Implications Sterlite Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 225 Developing Loan Fac Implications Sterlite Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 5275 Developing Implications Sunil Garg and Co CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sunil Garg and Co Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sunil Garg and Co Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sunrise Maritime Pte Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surya Charitable And Welfare Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Regd Loan Fac Technology Frontiers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended Technology Frontiers India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended Technology Frontiers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Suspended Loan Fac The Muslim Educational Society (Regd.) Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from Calicut CRISIL D The Muslim Educational Society (Regd.) TL CRISIL B- 156.7 Upgraded from Calicut CRISIL D Titan - Antony Aviation India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 22.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri and Sons CC CRISIL BB- 90 Notice of India Pvt Ltd Withdrawal Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Notice of India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Withdrawal Uttam Chand Rakesh Kumar CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ V.S. Buildcon CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned; Fac Suspension Revoked Vasanth and Co CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Vasanth and Co LT Loan CRISIL A- 102.1 Reaffirmed Vasanth and Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 27.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vasanth and Co WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 50 Assigned Veejay Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Veejay Syntex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed VRS Foods Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB 2505 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with packing credit VRS Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 408 Suspended Loan Fac VRS Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 287 Suspended VRS Foods Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 300 Suspended White House LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 152.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.