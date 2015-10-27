Oct 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 26, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alacrity Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports BG CRISIL A4+ 0.2 Assigned
Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Ambuj Hotel and Real Estate Pvt BG CRISIL A4 120 @
Ambuj Hotel and Real Estate Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 320.1 @
Ambuj Hotel and Real Estate Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A4 312.9 @
Loan Fac
Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Baba Onkarnath Multipurpose Himghar Pvt BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned
Ltd
Balaji Warehousing Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Bally Jute Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed
Bally Jute Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed
Bommidala Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Bommidala Ventures Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed
Bommidala Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Brandavan Food Products BG CRISIL A4+ 410 @
Cargo Service Center India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 110 Assigned
Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 270 Reaffirmed
Favourite Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Assigned
Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 4.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 240 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
JMK Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 17.1 Assigned
Kalyani Technoforge Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 750 Assigned
Malhotra Constructions Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 110 Assigned
Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed
Meghalaya Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed
Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 66 Reaffirmed
Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed
Milano Impex Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Milano Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Modern Industries - Bhavnagar Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Modern Industries - Bhavnagar BG CRISIL A4 4.9 Assigned
MT Educare Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 200 Reassigned
Loan Fac
MT Educare Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 200 Reassigned
N. R. C. Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 360 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Navair International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Navair International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
P. S. Infrabuild Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 46 Assigned
P.R. Acoustical and Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Pacifica Hotels (Ahmedabad Project) Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Plasto Manufacturing Co. LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Prince Gold and Diamonds India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
R.K. Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 @
Rapha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned
Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Roop Caterers BG CRISIL A4+ 100 @
Roopa Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Roopa Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Roopa Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Satyam Caterers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 240 @
Segal Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Assigned
Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned
Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned
Sharad Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Shingora Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A2 0.5 Reaffirmed
Shingora Textiles Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Shiv Durga Constructions and BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Engineerings Pvt Ltd
Sonthalia Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed
Sri Siddheshwar Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed
Swastik Overseas LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed
Triton Valves Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accurate Infra Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Accurate Infra Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Alacrity Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Amarparkash Rice Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 79 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Amarparkash Rice Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 61 * Downgraded
from CRISIL B
* Interchangeable with letter of credit
Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
Discounting
Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports CC CRISIL BB 37 Assigned
Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned
Andhra Bank Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Andhra Bank Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA 7200 Reaffirmed
Andhra Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed
Andhra Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned
Andhra Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Andhra Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
* Letter of Credit/ Bank Guarantee/ Buyers credit sublimit for entire amount.
Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac$ CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed
$ Cheque Purchase sub-limit of Rs. 2.0 Million
Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd TL# CRISIL BBB- 166.4 Reaffirmed
# Capex Letter of credit sub Limit of Rs.60 Million; Buyers Credit Sublimit of entire amount.
Athena Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Athena Educational Trust TL CRISIL B 64 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Athena Tradewinds Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Baba Bhubaneswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 4.5 Assigned
Baba Bhubaneswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
Baba Bhubaneswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
Baba Onkarnath Multipurpose Himghar Pvt TL CRISIL B 29.5 Assigned
Ltd
Baba Onkarnath Multipurpose Himghar Pvt CC CRISIL B 59 Assigned
Ltd
Bagwan Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Bagwan Cotex Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Balaji Warehousing Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 32.8 Assigned
Balaji Warehousing Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned
Bally Jute Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL BB
Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Bhumika Gems Export Packing CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bhumika Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bhumika Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Brandavan Food Products Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 770 @
Brandavan Food Products TL CRISIL BB+ 424 @
Brandavan Food Products WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 80 @
Capital Agro Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Capital Agro Export Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Cargo Service Center India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
Cargo Service Center India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A 1750 Reaffirmed
Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 349.8 Reaffirmed
Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 688.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A 1225.7 Reaffirmed
D A Jhaveri CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
D A Jhaveri Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
D A Jhaveri Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
D A Jhaveri Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Divine Infracon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 3730 Reaffirmed
Favourite Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 33.5 Assigned
Favourite Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 57 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 6.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 186 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Golden Floor Furnishing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 58 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Golden Floor Furnishing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 117 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Golden International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 115 Upgraded from
Purchase CRISIL BBB-
Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 118.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Indo-American Hybrid Seeds India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed
JMK Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
JMK Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Assigned
Loan Fac
JMK Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
JMK Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned
JMK Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 19 Assigned
JMK Enterprises Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned
JMK Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
JMK Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
JMK Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 71.5 Assigned
JMK Motowheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
JMK Motowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
JMK Motowheels Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 70 Assigned
K.S. Capital Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended
K.S. Capital Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 495 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kalyani Technoforge Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 730 Assigned
Kalyani Technoforge Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 440 Assigned
Kalyani Technoforge Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 700 Assigned
Commercial
Borrowings
Malhotra Constructions Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 220 Reaffirmed
Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 405.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Meghalaya Power Ltd CC CRISIL A 280 Reaffirmed
Meghalaya Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 513.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Meghalaya Power Ltd TL CRISIL A 1433.9 Reaffirmed
Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 260 Reaffirmed
Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 607 Reaffirmed
Milano Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Milano Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Limits
Modern Industries - Bhavnagar TL CRISIL B+ 30.5 Assigned
Modern Industries - Bhavnagar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Modern Industries - Bhavnagar CC CRISIL B+ 30.5 Assigned
N. R. C. Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 220 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Navair International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
P. S. Infrabuild Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3 Assigned
P. S. Infrabuild Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21 Assigned
Loan Fac
P. S. Infrabuild Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned
P.R. Acoustical and Engineering Works Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
P.R. Acoustical and Engineering Works CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Pacifica Hotels (Ahmedabad Project) Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Plasto Manufacturing Co. CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Plasto Manufacturing Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Plasto Manufacturing Co. TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Premium Foods CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed
Premium Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 67.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Prince Gold and Diamonds India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Reaffirmed
R.K. Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 408 @
R.K. Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 601.2 @
R.K. Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 66 @
Rapha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 65 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rapha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned
Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Redlands Ashlyn Motors Plc. CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Redlands Ashlyn Motors Plc. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 13 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Redlands Ashlyn Motors Plc. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Roop Caterers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 120 @
Roop Caterers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 41.4 @
Loan Fac
Roop Caterers TL CRISIL BB+ 174 @
Roopa Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed
Roopa Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed
Roopa Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed
Roopa Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Roopa Industries Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed
Satyam Caterers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 217.6 @
Satyam Caterers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 432.8 @
Satyam Caterers Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 115 @
Segal Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 26.5 Assigned
Segal Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Selvarani Dhall Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.1 Assigned
Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Sharad Exports TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Sharad Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Purchase
Shingora Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed
Shingora Textiles Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shingora Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 379.5 Reaffirmed
Shiv Durga Constructions and CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Engineerings Pvt Ltd
Shiv Durga Constructions and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Engineerings Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Shiv Durga Constructions and TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Engineerings Pvt Ltd
Shree Developers - Jhansi TL CRISIL B+ 56.5 Assigned
Shree Developers - Jhansi WC Fac CRISIL B+ 23.5 Assigned
Shree Jee Trading Company CC CRISIL B 97.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Siddhi Vinayak Alloys CC CRISIL B 34 Assigned
Siddhi Vinayak Alloys TL CRISIL B 46 Assigned
Sim Diam Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 1300 Assigned
Credit
Sim Diam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sonthalia Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Sonthalia Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 84 Reaffirmed
Sri Siddheshwar Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned
Sri Venkateswar Rice Mill Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed
Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd CC CRISIL A 700 Reaffirmed
Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 756.9 Reaffirmed
Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd TL CRISIL A 3123.1 Reaffirmed
Swastik Overseas CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed
Triton Valves Ltd CC # CRISIL BBB+ 520 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Triton Valves Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 109.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Triton Valves Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 73 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Triton Valves Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 147.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
V. T. Adaskar and Company CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
V. T. Adaskar and Company TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Victorian Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
