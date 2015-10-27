Oct 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alacrity Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports BG CRISIL A4+ 0.2 Assigned Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Ambuj Hotel and Real Estate Pvt BG CRISIL A4 120 @ Ambuj Hotel and Real Estate Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 320.1 @ Ambuj Hotel and Real Estate Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A4 312.9 @ Loan Fac Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Purchase Baba Onkarnath Multipurpose Himghar Pvt BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Ltd Balaji Warehousing Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Bally Jute Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Bally Jute Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed Bommidala Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Bommidala Ventures Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Bommidala Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brandavan Food Products BG CRISIL A4+ 410 @ Cargo Service Center India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 110 Assigned Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 270 Reaffirmed Favourite Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Assigned Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 4.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 240 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 JMK Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 17.1 Assigned Kalyani Technoforge Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 750 Assigned Malhotra Constructions Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 110 Assigned Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Meghalaya Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 66 Reaffirmed Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Milano Impex Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Milano Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Modern Industries - Bhavnagar Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Modern Industries - Bhavnagar BG CRISIL A4 4.9 Assigned MT Educare Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 200 Reassigned Loan Fac MT Educare Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 200 Reassigned N. R. C. Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 360 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Navair International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Navair International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned P. S. Infrabuild Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 46 Assigned P.R. Acoustical and Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pacifica Hotels (Ahmedabad Project) Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Plasto Manufacturing Co. LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Prince Gold and Diamonds India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed R.K. Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 @ Rapha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Roop Caterers BG CRISIL A4+ 100 @ Roopa Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Satyam Caterers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 240 @ Segal Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Assigned Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Foreign Currency Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Sharad Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Shingora Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A2 0.5 Reaffirmed Shingora Textiles Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Shiv Durga Constructions and BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Engineerings Pvt Ltd Sonthalia Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Sri Siddheshwar Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Swastik Overseas LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Triton Valves Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Infra Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Accurate Infra Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Alacrity Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Amarparkash Rice Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 79 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Amarparkash Rice Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 61 * Downgraded from CRISIL B * Interchangeable with letter of credit Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.8 Assigned Loan Fac Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Discounting Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports CC CRISIL BB 37 Assigned Ambertex Sekhsaria Exports Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Andhra Bank Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds Andhra Bank Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA 7200 Reaffirmed Andhra Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Andhra Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 10000 Assigned Andhra Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Andhra Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed * Letter of Credit/ Bank Guarantee/ Buyers credit sublimit for entire amount. Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac$ CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed $ Cheque Purchase sub-limit of Rs. 2.0 Million Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aruna Alloy Steels Pvt Ltd TL# CRISIL BBB- 166.4 Reaffirmed # Capex Letter of credit sub Limit of Rs.60 Million; Buyers Credit Sublimit of entire amount. Athena Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Athena Educational Trust TL CRISIL B 64 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Athena Tradewinds Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Baba Bhubaneswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 4.5 Assigned Baba Bhubaneswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Baba Bhubaneswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Baba Onkarnath Multipurpose Himghar Pvt TL CRISIL B 29.5 Assigned Ltd Baba Onkarnath Multipurpose Himghar Pvt CC CRISIL B 59 Assigned Ltd Bagwan Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Bagwan Cotex Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Balaji Warehousing Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 32.8 Assigned Balaji Warehousing Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Bally Jute Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Belgaum Ferrocast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bhumika Gems Export Packing CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Credit Bhumika Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed Credit Bhumika Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brandavan Food Products Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 770 @ Brandavan Food Products TL CRISIL BB+ 424 @ Brandavan Food Products WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 80 @ Capital Agro Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Capital Agro Export Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Cargo Service Center India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Cargo Service Center India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A 1750 Reaffirmed Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 349.8 Reaffirmed Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 688.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cement Manufacturing Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A 1225.7 Reaffirmed D A Jhaveri CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed D A Jhaveri Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed D A Jhaveri Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit D A Jhaveri Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Divine Infracon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 3730 Reaffirmed Favourite Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 33.5 Assigned Favourite Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 57 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 6.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 186 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Golden Floor Furnishing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 58 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Golden Floor Furnishing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 117 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Golden International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 115 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL BBB- Golden Terry Towel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 118.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Indo-American Hybrid Seeds India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed JMK Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned JMK Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Assigned Loan Fac JMK Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.5 Assigned Loan Fac JMK Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned JMK Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 19 Assigned JMK Enterprises Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned JMK Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.9 Assigned Loan Fac JMK Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned JMK Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 71.5 Assigned JMK Motowheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16.5 Assigned Loan Fac JMK Motowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned JMK Motowheels Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 70 Assigned K.S. Capital Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended K.S. Capital Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 495 Suspended Loan Fac Kalyani Technoforge Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 730 Assigned Kalyani Technoforge Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 440 Assigned Kalyani Technoforge Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 700 Assigned Commercial Borrowings Malhotra Constructions Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 220 Reaffirmed Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 405.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meghalaya Power Ltd CC CRISIL A 280 Reaffirmed Meghalaya Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 513.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meghalaya Power Ltd TL CRISIL A 1433.9 Reaffirmed Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 260 Reaffirmed Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 607 Reaffirmed Milano Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Milano Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Limits Modern Industries - Bhavnagar TL CRISIL B+ 30.5 Assigned Modern Industries - Bhavnagar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.1 Assigned Loan Fac Modern Industries - Bhavnagar CC CRISIL B+ 30.5 Assigned N. R. C. Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Navair International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned P. S. Infrabuild Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3 Assigned P. S. Infrabuild Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21 Assigned Loan Fac P. S. Infrabuild Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned P.R. Acoustical and Engineering Works Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd P.R. Acoustical and Engineering Works CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pacifica Hotels (Ahmedabad Project) Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Ltd Plasto Manufacturing Co. CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Plasto Manufacturing Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Plasto Manufacturing Co. TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Premium Foods CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Premium Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 67.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Prince Gold and Diamonds India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Reaffirmed R.K. Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 408 @ R.K. Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 601.2 @ R.K. Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 66 @ Rapha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 65 Assigned Loan Fac Rapha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Redlands Ashlyn Motors Plc. CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Redlands Ashlyn Motors Plc. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 13 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Redlands Ashlyn Motors Plc. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Roop Caterers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 120 @ Roop Caterers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 41.4 @ Loan Fac Roop Caterers TL CRISIL BB+ 174 @ Roopa Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Roopa Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roopa Industries Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Satyam Caterers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 217.6 @ Satyam Caterers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 432.8 @ Satyam Caterers Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 115 @ Segal Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 26.5 Assigned Segal Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Selvarani Dhall Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.1 Assigned Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Shah Paperplast Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Sharad Exports TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sharad Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B 15 Assigned Purchase Shingora Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed Shingora Textiles Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Shingora Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 379.5 Reaffirmed Shiv Durga Constructions and CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Engineerings Pvt Ltd Shiv Durga Constructions and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Engineerings Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Shiv Durga Constructions and TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Engineerings Pvt Ltd Shree Developers - Jhansi TL CRISIL B+ 56.5 Assigned Shree Developers - Jhansi WC Fac CRISIL B+ 23.5 Assigned Shree Jee Trading Company CC CRISIL B 97.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Siddhi Vinayak Alloys CC CRISIL B 34 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Alloys TL CRISIL B 46 Assigned Sim Diam Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 1300 Assigned Credit Sim Diam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Loan Fac Sonthalia Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sonthalia Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 84 Reaffirmed Sri Siddheshwar Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Sri Venkateswar Rice Mill Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd CC CRISIL A 700 Reaffirmed Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 756.9 Reaffirmed Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd TL CRISIL A 3123.1 Reaffirmed Swastik Overseas CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Triton Valves Ltd CC # CRISIL BBB+ 520 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Triton Valves Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 109.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Triton Valves Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 73 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Triton Valves Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 147.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB V. T. Adaskar and Company CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned V. T. Adaskar and Company TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Victorian Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 