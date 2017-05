Oct 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Healthcare BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Lifesciences BG CRISIL A2 24 Reaffirmed Amar Ujala Publications Ltd CP Programm CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Asha Concast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 4.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Credit Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FB Limit CRISIL A1+ 149870 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed Non-FB CRISIL A1+ 1100 Reaffirmed Limits Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed Non-FB CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Limits^^^ ^^^ Equivalent to Rs.19.825 billion Biotech International Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Biotech International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed B-One Business House Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned Credit Empowertrans Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5265 Reaffirmed Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 4235 Reaffirmed Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd CP CRISIL A3+ 2000 Reaffirmed Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt LOC CRISIL A3+ 408 Ltd Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt LOC Bill CRISIL A3+ 55 Ltd Discounting Karnataka Antibiotics and LOC CRISIL A1 2.7 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Kaveri Ceramic BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 26900 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3100 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Linen Rugs Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Credit Linen Rugs Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Discounting Linen Rugs Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd. LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 810 # ^ Includes standby line of credit for foreign subsidiaries for Rs.100 million from Standard Chartered Bank and EUR3.5 million from ING Vysya Bank Ltd Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3+ 2750 Withdrawal Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd. Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 100 Withdrawal Credit Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.4 Reaffirmed Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80.9 Reaffirmed Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed P N International BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed P N International Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2 65 Reaffirmed P N International Foreign CRISIL A2 190 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase P N International LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Prime Leathers Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Prime Leathers Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Romega Foam Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Shri Guru Ram Rai Education Mission Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 337 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Srushti Baths & Interiors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Vallabh Textiles Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. B. V. Govindu CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed A. B. V. Govindu Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Assigned Loan Fac ACE Autocars Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Healthcare CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Lifesciences CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Lifesciences TL CRISIL BBB+ 476 Reaffirmed Amar Ujala Publications Ltd CC CRISIL A 1150 Reaffirmed Amar Ujala Publications Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Amar Ujala Publications Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amar Ujala Publications Ltd TL CRISIL A 715 Reaffirmed Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 125 Reaffirmed Credit Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Discounting Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 10.7 Reaffirmed Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 7.1 Reaffirmed Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Credit Andaman Sea Foods Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 196 Reaffirmed Asha Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Asha Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asha Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Bhansali & Co. Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 1800 Assigned Credit* *Equivalent to USD 27 million Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac @ CRISIL AAA 241800 Reaffirmed @ Rs.50.15 billion is interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac** CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed ** Equivalent to Rs.99.125 billion Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 6100 Reaffirmed Limits Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA Reaffirmed Limits*** *** Equivalent to Rs.165.615 billion Biotech International Ltd CC CRISIL B 115 Reaffirmed Biotech International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 58 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Empowertrans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Empowertrans Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47 Reaffirmed Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 103 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2550 Reaffirmed Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1400 Reaffirmed Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Fedders Lloyd Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Heritage Educational Society TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed (Chandigarh) Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 321.5 Ltd Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BBB 50 Ltd Credit Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt External CRISIL BBB 12.9 Ltd Commercial Borrowings Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB 81.2 Ltd Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 60 Ltd Indsil Energy and Electrochemicals Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7.2 Ltd Loan Fac Innova Childrens Heart Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 47.5 Assigned Innova Childrens Heart Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 117.5 Assigned Jagannath Traders - Delhi CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Karnataka Antibiotics and Bill Discounting CRISIL A- 5 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Karnataka Antibiotics and CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Karnataka Antibiotics and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 22.4 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Loan Fac Karnataka Antibiotics and TL CRISIL A- 62.4 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Karnataka State Muslim Federation LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 72.5 Assigned Kaveri Ceramic CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 33500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 13150 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 23350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 12000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 105420 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7900 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty- Linked CRISIL PP- MLD 3290 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 300 # Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd. CC* CRISIL BBB 2110 Withdrawal * Cash credit limits sanctioned by State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur includes inland bill discounting limits of Rs.60 million Lloyd Electric and Engineering Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB 270 # M. S. Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 77 Assigned M. S. Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned M. S. Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 13 Assigned Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 81.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 68.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 91.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Mansarovar Trade Link CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Motil Devi Organic Food Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Motil Devi Organic Food Industries Pvt TL CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 69 Reaffirmed P N International CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Prime Leathers CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Privi Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Privi Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Privi Life Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 55 Assigned Raj Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Raj Steel Rolling Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Romega Foam Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned Romega Foam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned S.G.N. Charitable Trust (R) LT Loan CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Sabari Enterprises - Mumbai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Loan Fac Sabari Jani Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 400 Assigned Loan Fac Sairam Rice Industry CC CRISIL BB- 72 Notice of Withdrawal Shankheshwar Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Shiv Sabari Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 400 Assigned Loan Fac Shivalik Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Shivalik Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Shree Bishnu Feed Industries CC CRISIL B- 83.5 Reaffirmed Shree Gita Ginning and Oil Industries CC * CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed * which includes sub-limit of Line of credit of Rs. 130 Million, Packing credit in foreign currency/ Bill discounting under Letter of Credit of Rs. 150 Million Shri Guru Ram Rai Education Mission Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 13 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Research and TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Training Institute Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Research and CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Training Institute Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Research and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Training Institute Loan Fac Silver Oak Shops and Office TL CRISIL B+ 180.8 Upgraded from Co-Operative Housing Society Ltd CRISIL B- Sion Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Sion Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sion Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 61.8 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Srushti Baths & Interiors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Loan Fac Srushti Baths & Interiors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned Srushti Baths & Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Sterling Abrasives Ltd CC ^ CRISIL A+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL A ^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL)/ export packing credit(EPC) / packing credit in foreign currency(PCFC)/ foreign bill discounting (FBD)/export bill rediscounting(EBR) up to Rs.60.0 million Sterling Abrasives Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A Sumit Wool Processors CC* CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed *includes sub limit for LC of Rs.75 million Sumit Wool Processors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sumit Wool Processors TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Swami Vivekanand Shikshakanchi Sahakari CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Patsanstha Maryadit Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL C 80 Downgraded Overdraft Fac from CRISIL B+ Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL C 60 Downgraded Financing from CRISIL Scheme(e-DFS) B+ Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 248 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Unik Traders CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 532.9 Reaffirmed Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL D 615 Reaffirmed Vaishanavi Ispat Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 240.7 Reaffirmed Vallabh Textiles Company Ltd CC CRISIL BB 800 Reaffirmed Vallabh Textiles Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 59.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vallabh Textiles Company Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1187.8 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 