Oct 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aeon Medical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Deepmala Marine Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Dhoot Compack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 26 Reaffirmed Dhoot Compack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed DML Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 1100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 DML World Trade Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Drishti Lifestyle Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 80 Assigned *Combined with PCFC (Pre-shipment Credit in Foreign Currency) Fabtech Technologies International Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 52.5 Assigned Fabtech Technologies International Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned Fabtech Technologies International Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Karam Industries LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Krishna Udyog - New Delhi BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Krohne Marshall Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Krohne Marshall Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Marico Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed Metro Cash and Carry India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 950 Reaffirmed Micron Pharmaceuticals BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Micron Pharmaceuticals Inland/Import LOC* CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.40 million of buyers credit PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd BG CRISIL A4 777.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 256.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 218.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed S. Rajiv and Co. Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2.6 Reaffirmed Forward S.N.K.M. and Sons Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Sai Engicon and Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Sai Security Printers Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A3 59.9 Suspended Sand Dune Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 100 Suspended SNJ Distillers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 90 Suspended Credit SNJ Sugars and Products Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 45 Suspended Credit Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Tirupati Balaji Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Wig Brothers Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Jan Kalyan Evam Shiksha Samiti Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Limits Aeon Medical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Aeon Medical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Amar Jyoti Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Amar Jyoti Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 104 Reaffirmed Amartex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 650 Reaffirmed Amartex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Amartex Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Amartex Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Anand Realtors WC TL CRISIL BB- 97.5 Assigned Arihant Packwell CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Arihant Packwell Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 68.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Arihant Packwell TL CRISIL B 16.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd CC CRISIL A- 8 Reaffirmed Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Credit Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd TL CRISIL A- 32 Reaffirmed Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed Credit Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15.6 Reaffirmed Avi Technologies CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Avi Technologies LT Loan CRISIL B 75 Assigned Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 57.5 Reaffirmed Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bansal Credits Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Bansal Credits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BST Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed BST Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 392.5 Reaffirmed BST Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 362.5 Reaffirmed Cotton Works TL CRISIL BB 36.5 Assigned Cotton Works CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Cotton Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18.6 Assigned Loan Fac D.M. Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 400 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Davi Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed Davi Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 13 Reaffirmed Davi Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Davi Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27.3 Reaffirmed Deepmala Marine Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd Equity Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Debentures AAr Programme Devhari Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Dhoot Compack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed Dhoot Compack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 129 Reaffirmed Digicall Teleservices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.6 Assigned Digicall Teleservices Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Digicall Teleservices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26.4 Assigned Loan Fac DML Exim Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- #Fully interchangeable with packing credit DML World Trade Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac # CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- #Fully interchangeable with packing credit DWS Ultra ST Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fabtech Technologies International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Credit Fabtech Technologies International Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 37.5 Assigned Fabtech Technologies International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned Forbes Marshall Arca Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 85 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 550 Reaffirmed Forbes Marshall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1100 Reaffirmed Greenleaf Tobacco Threshers Ltd Export Packing CRISIL C 150 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Jai Mata Di Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Jai Mata Di Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Jai Mata Di Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Karam Industries CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Kedia Guar Gum Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Kedia Guar Gum Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned Kirpa Foods CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Kirpa Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 290 Reaffirmed Krishna Udyog - New Delhi TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Krishna Udyog - New Delhi Drop Line CRISIL BB- 16 Assigned Overdraft Fac Krishna Udyog - New Delhi CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Krohne Marshall Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 75 Reaffirmed Krohne Marshall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Maa Padmawati Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Maa Padmawati Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maa Padmawati Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 111 Reaffirmed Marico Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 1460 Reaffirmed Metro Cash and Carry India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 3588.8 Reaffirmed Metro Cash and Carry India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 3091.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Metro Cash and Carry India Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A 810 Reaffirmed Micron Pharmaceuticals CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Micron Pharmaceuticals TL CRISIL B+ 5.4 Reaffirmed N. S. Impex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 75 Assigned PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 447.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Polyplastics Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Polyplastics Auto Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Polyplastics Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 83 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 32.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 31.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 49.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rahamath City Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 124.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rasik Vatika Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Reliance Industries Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AAA 499650 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable between bank guarantee, letter of credit, export packing credit, and post-shipment credit Reliance Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 350 Reaffirmed S. Rajiv and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B S. Rajiv and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.N.K.M. and Sons Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Sai Engicon and Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Sai Security Printers Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 225 Suspended Sai Security Printers Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 365.8 Suspended Sand Dune Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Fac Sand Dune Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 250 Suspended Sand Dune Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Satya Trucking Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Fac Satya Trucking Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 260 Assigned Loan Fac Shivam Corporation India CC CRISIL B- 200 Reaffirmed Shriram Industries and Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Shriram Industries and Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned Siddhi Ganesh Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Siddhi Ganesh Metal Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) SNJ Breweries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Suspended SNJ Breweries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 200 Suspended SNJ Breweries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 930 Suspended SNJ Distillers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Suspended SNJ Distillers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 460 Suspended SNJ Sugars and Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Suspended SNJ Sugars and Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 525 Suspended Sudesh Cotton Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Factory Surya Narayan Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Surya Narayan Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Surya Narayan Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Suryaamba Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 138.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Taurus and Taurus India Enterprises Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Ltd Tecpro Systems Ltd BG#$ CRISIL D 16500 Reaffirmed # Includes sub-limits of Rs.6.30 billion for letter of credit (LC), Rs.1.9 billion for export invoice financing, Rs.250 million for import invoice financing, Rs.250 million for import invoice financing, Rs.250 million for short-term money market loan, Rs.250 million for overdraft, USD12 million for financial guarantee/standby LC, Rs.1.90 billion for export packing credit (EPC), and Rs.630 million for buyer's credit. $ Includes a limit of Rs.2.05 billion fully interchangeable with LC Tecpro Systems Ltd CC** CRISIL D 9500 Reaffirmed ** Includes sub-limits of Rs.200 million for EPC, Rs.500 million for clearing against cheques, Rs.20 million for foreign bill discounting, Rs.1 billion for inland bill discounting (BD), Rs.10 million for BD, Rs.1.65 billion for working capital demand loan, and Rs.300 million for vendor finance facility. Tecpro Systems Ltd LOC & BG*** CRISIL D 16500 Reaffirmed *** Includes sub limit of Rs.3 billion for third-party guarantees. Tips Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 1000 Reaffirmed Tips Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupati Balaji Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Tirupati Balaji Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Tristar Global Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Tristar Global Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 270 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Tristar Global Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 Vedsidha Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vedsidha Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Vedsidha Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 195 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Venus Autoworks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Venus Autoworks Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Fac Venus Autoworks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Vindhyachal Distilleries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Vohra Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Vohra Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vohra Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Wig Brothers Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended Wings Travels Management (India) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned World Welfare Society Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Limits -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)