Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Steels LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Anilkumar Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Anupam Colours Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Avinashi Ads BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned B.L. Agro Oils Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 128.4 Assigned Bhushan Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Arihant Educational Society BG CRISIL A3 71 Assigned to bank debt Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Dodhia Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Dodhia Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed under LOC Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Gangai Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Govardhani Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Gulzar Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 87.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250^^ Reaffirmed ^^Includes Sub-limit of Rs.220 Million of Buyers credit. Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 350*# Reaffirmed *# Includes Sub-limit of Rs.300 Million of Import Invoice Financing, Rs.100 Million of Financial Guarantees/Standby Letter Of Credit (Trade), Rs.20 Million of Overdraft, Rs.350 Million of Import Letter Of Credit-secured, Rs.250 Million of Bond and Guarantees and Rs.40 Million of export invoice financiang. Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100$$ Reaffirmed $$Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee. Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 600@@ Reaffirmed @@ Includes Sub-limit of Rs.50 Million of Bank Guarantee for bid bond & Earnest Money Deposit(EMD). Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100## Reaffirmed ##Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit. Harisons Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ IND Sphinx Precision Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 17.5 Reaffirmed Inventaa Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Inventaa Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 33 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned # # Includes Bank Guarantee of Rs.1 million Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Credit ** ** Includes pre-shipment credit of Rs.20 million Kailashnath and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Kailashnath and Company Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Discounting Fac M/s Ironide Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended M/s Ironide Minerals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Mantra Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Mantra Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 181.1 Reaffirmed Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Poddar Tyres Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Poddar Tyres Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 190 Reaffirmed Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 61 Reaffirmed Rajalakshmi Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 190 Assigned Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.3 Suspended Rapha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Rattan Steel Supply Co Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed S S S Fibre Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Suspended Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed under LOC Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Pur - Dis Fac CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Simplon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Loan Fac SSK Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.6 Suspended SSK Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Sterling Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 270 Reaffirmed Sterling Tools Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Sujata Computers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Super Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Super Construction Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Super Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Super Construction Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tayal Sons Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed UB Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned UB Foods Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned UB Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Forward Universal Exports Export Bill Pur - CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Dis Universal Exports Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Usha Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Vikas Transport Co. BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adgaonkar Saraf Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Suspended Adgaonkar Saraf Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Loan Fac Akash Steels CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Alankar Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Suspended Alankar Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Alankar Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 190 Suspended Anilkumar Construction Company CC CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Anilkumar Construction Company TL CRISIL B- 8.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Anupam Colours Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Asan Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Asan Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ashoka Education Foundation CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Ashoka Education Foundation LT Loan CRISIL B+ 120.5 Suspended Ashoka Education Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 79.5 Suspended Loan Fac Avinashi Ads CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned B.L. Agro Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed B.L. Agro Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2750 Reaffirmed B.L. Agro Oils Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed B.L. Agro Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 591.6 Assigned Balkrishna Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B+ 175 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Ginning and Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhushan Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Bhushan Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 175 Suspended Loan Fac Bhushan Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Bhushan Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Blue World Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 250 Suspended Loan Fac BOI AXA Treasury Advantage Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Bommidala Sreeram Agro Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Suspended Bommidala Sreeram Agro Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Suspended Loan Fac Bommidala Sreeram Agro Traders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 55 Suspended Braza Tyres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Braza Tyres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Carol Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 350 Suspended Chauhan Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed Chauhan Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chauhan Poultry Farm TL CRISIL B 57.5 Reaffirmed Chinar Syntex Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Chinar Syntex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 39.9 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL B Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Cinq Micron Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Cinq Micron Chem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Arihant Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 259 Assigned Darjeeling Cements Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Suspended Darjeeling Cements Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 4.8 Suspended Loan Fac Darjeeling Cements Ltd TL CRISIL C 25 Suspended Dodhia Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Dodhia Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 47.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 34.9 Reaffirmed Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation Pvt CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Ltd Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation Pvt Export Packing CRISIL D 32.5 Suspended Ltd Credit Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL D 30 Suspended Ltd Discounting Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL D 230 Suspended Ltd Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation Pvt TL CRISIL D 160 Suspended Ltd Eden Critical Care Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 195 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B' Edimannickal Jewellery CC CRISIL B+ 56 Assigned Edimannickal Jewellery Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43 Assigned Loan Fac Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Encorp Powertrans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Encorp Powertrans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Gangai Spinning Mills CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Gangai Spinning Mills WC TL CRISIL BB- 89.2 Suspended Gold Museum Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Govardhani Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Greatship India Ltd WC Demand Loan@ CRISIL AA 3750 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with fund based facilities like Buyers' credit, short term loan and forward contract facility and non-fund based facilities like bank guarantees, and letter of credit. Gulzar Motors Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 65 Assigned * Interchangeable with FLC up to Rs. 15 Million. Gulzar Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Guru Gobind Food & Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Guru Gobind Food & Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 80 Assigned Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2600 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 768.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Harisons Steel Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Harisons Steel Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 130** Reaffirmed **Includes Sub-limit of Rs.100 Million of Bill Discounting, Foreign Currency Non-Resident of USD 2 Million, Buyers Credit of Rs.80 Million, Working Capital Demand Loan INR/USD of Rs.130 Million, Export Packing credit(EPC)/Packing credit in Foreign Currency of Rs.50 Million, Foreign Bill Discounting/Foreign bill Purchase/Foreign Usance Bill Discounted/Foreign Bill Negotiation/Post Shipment Credit/Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency oF Rs.50 Million and Bank Guarantee of Rs.100 Million. Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100# Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee. Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300@# Reaffirmed @# Includes Sub-limit of Rs.300 Million of Purchase Invoice Discounting Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 60.7 Reaffirmed Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 9.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IND Sphinx Precision Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 137 Reaffirmed IND Sphinx Precision Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Reaffirmed IND Sphinx Precision Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 108 Reaffirmed Inventaa Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 194 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Inventaa Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 650 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Iskcon Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Iskcon Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Discounting * * Includes Packing Credit Limit of Rs.20 million and cash credit of Rs.5million Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Kailashnath and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Kailashnath and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Kairasons Jems & Jewels LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac Kamachi Sponge and Power Corporation LtdBG CRISIL D 250 Suspended Kamachi Sponge and Power Corporation LtdCC CRISIL D 1350 Suspended Kamachi Sponge and Power Corporation LtdLOC CRISIL D 2800 Suspended Kamachi Sponge and Power Corporation LtdLT Loan CRISIL D 4862.4 Suspended Kamachi Sponge and Power Corporation LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 217.6 Suspended Loan Fac Kamachi Sponge and Power Corporation LtdWC TL CRISIL D 2350 Suspended Kasturi Developers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Kasturi Developers TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Kaveri Pipes Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.9 Assigned Loan Fac Kaveri Pipes CC CRISIL BB- 32.1 Assigned Kaveri Pipes LT Loan CRISIL BB- 26 Assigned Krishna Autocomp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 63.9 Suspended Loan Fac KSR Cotton Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 48 Assigned KSR Cotton Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52 Assigned Loan Fac Lakshman Veer Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Laxmi Steels CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned M/s Ironide Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Suspended M/s. Jamuna Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended M/s. Jamuna Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL B 22 Suspended M/s. Jamuna Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43 Suspended Loan Fac Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences CC CRISIL BBB 45 Suspended Ltd Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences TL CRISIL BBB 563.3 Suspended Ltd Shiksha Prasarini Samiti Pt. Madan MohanProposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Malviya Vidya Mandir Limits Manikeswari Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Mantra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 480 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.260 Million for letter of credit Mantra Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 28.9 Reaffirmed Mithra Cotton Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned Mithra Cotton Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 51 Assigned MNR Dairy Farms TL CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Muthoot Capital Services Ltd CC CRISIL A 3155 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 4145 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 1070 Reaffirmed Namitha Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Loan Fac Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.7 Reaffirmed National Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 48.9 Reaffirmed National Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nishant Marketing LOC & BG* CRISIL B 50 Suspended * Rs. 35 Millions is interchangeable with Cash Credit Limit Poddar Tyres Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 54 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Q Nineth Ceramics Open CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Rajalakshmi Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 410 Assigned Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 105 Suspended Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 124.7 Suspended Rapha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed Rapha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 35.6 Reaffirmed Rathna Stores CC CRISIL D 360 Suspended Rathna Stores LT Loan CRISIL D 36 Suspended Rathna Stores Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 75 Suspended Rathna Stores Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 29 Suspended Loan Fac Rathna Stores Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 870 Suspended Ratnadeep Super Market Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Ratnadeep Super Market Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Rattan Steel Supply Co CC CRISIL B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Reshma Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Assigned Reshma Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Reshma Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.5 Assigned Loan Fac RKS Motor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended RKS Motor Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 540 Suspended Fac S S S Fibre Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended S S S Fibre Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 81.5 Suspended Loan Fac S S S Fibre Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 54 Suspended S. R. Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed S. R. Cotton Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. R. Cotton TL CRISIL B+ 20.4 Assigned S.B.I.O.A. Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Loan Fac S.B.I.O.A. Educational Trust TL CRISIL BBB 340 Assigned S.R. Overseas CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed S.R. Overseas Export Packing CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Credit S.R. Overseas TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Sahaj Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Assigned Sahaj Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 135 Assigned SDS Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 125 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- SDS Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 750 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shiv Jyoti Furnace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Shiv Jyoti Furnace Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Shiv Jyoti Furnace Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Anukul Knitting Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 170 Reaffirmed Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 23 Reaffirmed Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed # Inland Bill discounting backed by Prime Bank LC Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of Rs.4 crore for Letter of credit Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 0.8 Reaffirmed Simplon Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Simplon Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Simplon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Sreepathy Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 25 Suspended Sreepathy Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Suspended Loan Fac Sreepathy Trust TL CRISIL B 40 Suspended Sri Raja Rajeswari Constructions CC CRISIL B 200 Suspended Sri Sunflower Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B-' Sri Surya Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BB- 115.5 Reaffirmed Sri Surya Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 34.5 Reaffirmed SSK Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB 52.8 Suspended SSK Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Discouting SSK Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 180 Suspended Purchase* * Both way interchageability between packaging credit and foreign bill discouting to the tune of Rs 20 million SSK Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14.6 Suspended Sterling Tools Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed *Includes the sublimit for export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign documentary bill for purchase of Rs.90.00Million. Sterling Tools Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed #Includes the sublimit for packing credit of Rs.90.00 Million, for foreign documentary bill for purchase of Rs.90.00 Million, for foreign currency loan of Rs.450.00 Million. and for working capital demand loan of Rs.350.00 Million. Sterling Tools Ltd TL CRISIL A- 399 Reaffirmed Suchi Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Suchi Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 71.5 Reaffirmed Sujata Computers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Sundaram Mahadeo Autoworld Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 45 Assigned Sundaram Mahadeo Autoworld Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned Sunrise Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sunrise Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 63.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Sunrise Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 66.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Super Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac T.V.A.N. Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned T.V.A.N. Jewellers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 28.5 Assigned Taiyo Feed Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Taiyo Feed Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Taiyo Feed Mill Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 27.5 Assigned Taiyo Feed Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned Tayal Sons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed TPG Wholesale Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 137.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TPG Wholesale Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2488 Reaffirmed UB Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.1 Assigned Loan Fac UB Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5.9 Assigned UB Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Usha Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Usha Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Usha Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Vikas Transport Co. CC CRISIL B+ 38 Reaffirmed Vishwa Holdings LT Loan CRISIL BBB 27 Suspended Vishwa Holdings Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 14.8 Suspended Loan Fac Western Up Tollway Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 3850 Suspended Windar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Windar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 310 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Zodiac Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 66 Downgraded -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.