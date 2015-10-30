Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akash Steels LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Anilkumar Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Anupam Colours Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Avinashi Ads BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
B.L. Agro Oils Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 128.4 Assigned
Bhushan Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended
Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Arihant Educational Society BG CRISIL A3 71 Assigned
to bank debt
Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Dodhia Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 4 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Dodhia Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A4
Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Gangai Garments Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended
Govardhani Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Gulzar Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 87.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250^^ Reaffirmed
^^Includes Sub-limit of Rs.220 Million of Buyers credit.
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 350*# Reaffirmed
*# Includes Sub-limit of Rs.300 Million of Import Invoice Financing, Rs.100 Million of Financial
Guarantees/Standby Letter Of Credit (Trade), Rs.20 Million of Overdraft, Rs.350 Million of
Import Letter Of Credit-secured, Rs.250 Million of Bond and Guarantees and Rs.40 Million of
export invoice financiang.
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100$$ Reaffirmed
$$Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee.
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 600@@ Reaffirmed
@@ Includes Sub-limit of Rs.50 Million of Bank Guarantee for bid bond & Earnest Money
Deposit(EMD).
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100## Reaffirmed
##Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit.
Harisons Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
IND Sphinx Precision Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 17.5 Reaffirmed
Inventaa Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Inventaa Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 33 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
#
# Includes Bank Guarantee of Rs.1 million
Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Credit **
** Includes pre-shipment credit of Rs.20 million
Kailashnath and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Kailashnath and Company Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Discounting Fac
M/s Ironide Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
M/s Ironide Minerals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Mantra Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Mantra Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 181.1 Reaffirmed
Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 82.5 Reaffirmed
Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Credit
Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Poddar Tyres Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed
Poddar Tyres Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 190 Reaffirmed
Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 61 Reaffirmed
Rajalakshmi Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 190 Assigned
Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.3 Suspended
Rapha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed
Rattan Steel Supply Co Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
S S S Fibre Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Suspended
Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed
Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Reaffirmed
Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Pur - Dis Fac CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Simplon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
SSK Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.6 Suspended
SSK Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Sterling Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 270 Reaffirmed
Sterling Tools Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Sujata Computers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Super Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Super Construction Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Super Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Super Construction Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tayal Sons Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
UB Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned
UB Foods Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned
UB Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Forward
Universal Exports Export Bill Pur - CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Dis
Universal Exports Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Usha Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Vikas Transport Co. BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adgaonkar Saraf Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Suspended
Adgaonkar Saraf Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Suspended
Loan Fac
Akash Steels CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Alankar Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Suspended
Alankar Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Alankar Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 190 Suspended
Anilkumar Construction Company CC CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Anilkumar Construction Company TL CRISIL B- 8.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Anupam Colours Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed
Asan Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Asan Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Ashoka Education Foundation CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended
Ashoka Education Foundation LT Loan CRISIL B+ 120.5 Suspended
Ashoka Education Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 79.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Avinashi Ads CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
B.L. Agro Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
B.L. Agro Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2750 Reaffirmed
B.L. Agro Oils Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
B.L. Agro Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 591.6 Assigned
Balkrishna Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B+ 175 Reaffirmed
Balkrishna Ginning and Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhushan Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Bhushan Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 175 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bhushan Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended
Bhushan Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Blue World Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 250 Suspended
Loan Fac
BOI AXA Treasury Advantage Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Bommidala Sreeram Agro Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Suspended
Bommidala Sreeram Agro Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bommidala Sreeram Agro Traders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 55 Suspended
Braza Tyres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Braza Tyres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Carol Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 350 Suspended
Chauhan Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed
Chauhan Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chauhan Poultry Farm TL CRISIL B 57.5 Reaffirmed
Chinar Syntex Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 210 Reaffirmed
Chinar Syntex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 39.9 Upgraded from
Limits CRISIL B
Chorus Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Cinq Micron Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Cinq Micron Chem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed
Clad Metal India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Arihant Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 259
Assigned
Darjeeling Cements Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Suspended
Darjeeling Cements Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 4.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Darjeeling Cements Ltd TL CRISIL C 25 Suspended
Dodhia Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Dodhia Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed
Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 47.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 34.9 Reaffirmed
Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation Pvt CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended
Ltd
Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation Pvt Export Packing CRISIL D 32.5 Suspended
Ltd Credit
Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Ltd Discounting
Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL D 230 Suspended
Ltd
Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation Pvt TL CRISIL D 160 Suspended
Ltd
Eden Critical Care Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 195 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
B'
Edimannickal Jewellery CC CRISIL B+ 56 Assigned
Edimannickal Jewellery Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43 Assigned
Loan Fac
Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed
Efftronics Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed
Elegant Coatings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Encorp Powertrans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Encorp Powertrans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Gangai Spinning Mills CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Gangai Spinning Mills WC TL CRISIL BB- 89.2 Suspended
Gold Museum Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Govardhani Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Greatship India Ltd WC Demand Loan@ CRISIL AA 3750 Reaffirmed
@ Interchangeable with fund based facilities like Buyers' credit, short term loan and forward
contract facility and non-fund based facilities like bank guarantees, and letter of credit.
Gulzar Motors Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 65 Assigned
* Interchangeable with FLC up to Rs. 15 Million.
Gulzar Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Guru Gobind Food & Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Guru Gobind Food & Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 80 Assigned
Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2600 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 768.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Harisons Steel Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Harisons Steel Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 130** Reaffirmed
**Includes Sub-limit of Rs.100 Million of Bill Discounting, Foreign Currency Non-Resident of USD
2 Million, Buyers Credit of Rs.80 Million, Working Capital Demand Loan INR/USD of Rs.130
Million, Export Packing credit(EPC)/Packing credit in Foreign Currency of Rs.50 Million, Foreign
Bill Discounting/Foreign bill Purchase/Foreign Usance Bill Discounted/Foreign Bill
Negotiation/Post Shipment Credit/Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency oF Rs.50 Million and
Bank Guarantee of Rs.100 Million.
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100# Reaffirmed
#Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee.
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300@# Reaffirmed
@# Includes Sub-limit of Rs.300 Million of Purchase Invoice Discounting
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 60.7 Reaffirmed
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 9.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
IND Sphinx Precision Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 137 Reaffirmed
IND Sphinx Precision Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Reaffirmed
IND Sphinx Precision Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 108 Reaffirmed
Inventaa Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 194 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Inventaa Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 650 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Iskcon Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Iskcon Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.5 Reaffirmed
Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Discounting *
* Includes Packing Credit Limit of Rs.20 million and cash credit of Rs.5million
Jennex Granite Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kailashnath and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Kailashnath and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kairasons Jems & Jewels LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kamachi Sponge and Power Corporation LtdBG CRISIL D 250 Suspended
Kamachi Sponge and Power Corporation LtdCC CRISIL D 1350 Suspended
Kamachi Sponge and Power Corporation LtdLOC CRISIL D 2800 Suspended
Kamachi Sponge and Power Corporation LtdLT Loan CRISIL D 4862.4 Suspended
Kamachi Sponge and Power Corporation LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 217.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kamachi Sponge and Power Corporation LtdWC TL CRISIL D 2350 Suspended
Kasturi Developers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Kasturi Developers TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Kaveri Pipes Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kaveri Pipes CC CRISIL BB- 32.1 Assigned
Kaveri Pipes LT Loan CRISIL BB- 26 Assigned
Krishna Autocomp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 63.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
KSR Cotton Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 48 Assigned
KSR Cotton Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52 Assigned
Loan Fac
Lakshman Veer Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned
Laxmi Steels CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
M/s Ironide Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Suspended
M/s. Jamuna Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended
M/s. Jamuna Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL B 22 Suspended
M/s. Jamuna Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43 Suspended
Loan Fac
Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences CC CRISIL BBB 45 Suspended
Ltd
Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences TL CRISIL BBB 563.3 Suspended
Ltd
Shiksha Prasarini Samiti Pt. Madan MohanProposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Malviya Vidya Mandir Limits
Manikeswari Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed
Mantra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 480 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.260 Million for letter of credit
Mantra Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 28.9 Reaffirmed
Mithra Cotton Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned
Mithra Cotton Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 51 Assigned
MNR Dairy Farms TL CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd CC CRISIL A 3155 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 90 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 4145 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 1070 Reaffirmed
Namitha Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended
Loan Fac
Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.7 Reaffirmed
National Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 48.9 Reaffirmed
National Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nishant Marketing LOC & BG* CRISIL B 50 Suspended
* Rs. 35 Millions is interchangeable with Cash Credit Limit
Poddar Tyres Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed
Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Pragati Electrocom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 54 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Q Nineth Ceramics Open CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned
Rajalakshmi Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 410 Assigned
Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 105 Suspended
Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 124.7 Suspended
Rapha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed
Rapha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 35.6 Reaffirmed
Rathna Stores CC CRISIL D 360 Suspended
Rathna Stores LT Loan CRISIL D 36 Suspended
Rathna Stores Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 75 Suspended
Rathna Stores Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 29 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rathna Stores Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 870 Suspended
Ratnadeep Super Market Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Ratnadeep Super Market Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Rattan Steel Supply Co CC CRISIL B+ 112.5 Reaffirmed
Reshma Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Assigned
Reshma Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned
Reshma Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
RKS Motor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended
RKS Motor Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 540 Suspended
Fac
S S S Fibre Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
S S S Fibre Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 81.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
S S S Fibre Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 54 Suspended
S. R. Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
S. R. Cotton Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S. R. Cotton TL CRISIL B+ 20.4 Assigned
S.B.I.O.A. Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
S.B.I.O.A. Educational Trust TL CRISIL BBB 340 Assigned
S.R. Overseas CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
S.R. Overseas Export Packing CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed
Credit
S.R. Overseas TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Sahaj Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Assigned
Sahaj Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 135 Assigned
SDS Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 125 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
SDS Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 750 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Shiv Jyoti Furnace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned
Shiv Jyoti Furnace Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned
Shiv Jyoti Furnace Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Anukul Knitting Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 170 Reaffirmed
Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Rathi Steel (Dakshin) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 23 Reaffirmed
Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
# Inland Bill discounting backed by Prime Bank LC
Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed
* Includes sub-limit of Rs.4 crore for Letter of credit
Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Simms Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 0.8 Reaffirmed
Simplon Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Simplon Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Simplon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sreepathy Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 25 Suspended
Sreepathy Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sreepathy Trust TL CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Sri Raja Rajeswari Constructions CC CRISIL B 200 Suspended
Sri Sunflower Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 120 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
B-'
Sri Surya Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BB- 115.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Surya Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 34.5 Reaffirmed
SSK Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB 52.8 Suspended
SSK Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
Discouting
SSK Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 180 Suspended
Purchase*
* Both way interchageability between packaging credit and foreign bill discouting to the tune of
Rs 20 million
SSK Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14.6 Suspended
Sterling Tools Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed
*Includes the sublimit for export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign
documentary bill for purchase of Rs.90.00Million.
Sterling Tools Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed
#Includes the sublimit for packing credit of Rs.90.00 Million, for foreign documentary bill for
purchase of Rs.90.00 Million, for foreign currency loan of Rs.450.00 Million. and for working
capital demand loan of Rs.350.00 Million.
Sterling Tools Ltd TL CRISIL A- 399 Reaffirmed
Suchi Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Suchi Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 71.5 Reaffirmed
Sujata Computers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed
Sundaram Mahadeo Autoworld Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 45 Assigned
Sundaram Mahadeo Autoworld Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Sunrise Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 170 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Sunrise Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 63.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Sunrise Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 66.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Super Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
T.V.A.N. Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
T.V.A.N. Jewellers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 28.5 Assigned
Taiyo Feed Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Taiyo Feed Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Assigned
Taiyo Feed Mill Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 27.5 Assigned
Taiyo Feed Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned
Tayal Sons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
TPG Wholesale Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 137.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
TPG Wholesale Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2488 Reaffirmed
UB Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
UB Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5.9 Assigned
UB Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Usha Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Usha Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Usha Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Vikas Transport Co. CC CRISIL B+ 38 Reaffirmed
Vishwa Holdings LT Loan CRISIL BBB 27 Suspended
Vishwa Holdings Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 14.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Western Up Tollway Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 3850 Suspended
Windar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Windar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 310 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Zodiac Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 66 Downgraded
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
