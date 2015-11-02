Nov 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 30 & 31, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.Ramanathan & Co. BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Aarti Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Aarti Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Aggarwal Associates - Mansa BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Ahuja Construction Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Albert David Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 180.1 Reaffirmed
Anjani Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 215 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Ankur Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 160 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Anpras Food Products Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed
Bhardwaj Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Suspended
Bhardwaj Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 85 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bhuval Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed
BMR Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
BMR Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 245 Reaffirmed
Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed
Century Flour Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Century Flour Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed
Conc Shade Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Assigned
Crown Steel Company Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 9.5 Downgraded
Forward from CRISIL
A4+
Crown Steel Company LOC CRISIL A4 425 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
D.R.B. Commodities India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 550 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Dalkan Ship Breaking Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed
Decibels Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Delight Industries BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
ECL Finance Ltd Short -Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Short -Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned
Issue
ECL Finance Ltd Short -Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned
Issue
ECL Finance Ltd Short -Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned
Issue
ECL Finance Ltd Market -Linked PP- MLD A1+r 12000 Reaffirmed
Debentures
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Short -Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned
Issue*
*Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also
utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Short -Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned
Issue*
*Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also
utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Short -Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 73500 Reaffirmed
Issue*
*Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also
utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Short -Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 8000 Withdrawn
Issue*
*Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also
utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer
Esspee Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Esspee Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Garuda Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
GKR Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Gondwana Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 380 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Gondwana Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Gordhandas Gobindram BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Gordhandas Gobindram Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended
Credit
Goyal Agencies Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Goyal Agencies Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Hitech Grain Processing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 970 Assigned
HMA Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
HMA Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
HMA Agro Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 395 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
HMA Agro Industries Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 405 Upgraded from
Foreign Currency CRISIL A4+
Inca Hammock Manufacturing and Export LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Inca Hammock Manufacturing and Export BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed
Credit
Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
International Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 480 Reaffirmed
Kathiawar Steels LOC CRISIL A4 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Kathiawar Steels Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A4+
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 26900 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3100 Reaffirmed
Krishna Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed
Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Kumar Steel India LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Construction BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Assigned
Life Style Properties Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL A3
Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL A3
M/s. B. N. Chavan BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
M/s. Hima Sai Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 2250 Reaffirmed
Medicamen Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Notice of
Withdrawal
Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 42.5 Notice of
Withdrawal
Minda Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 122.5 Developing
Implications
Minda Corporation Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1 100 Developing
Foreign Currency Implications
Minda Corporation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A1 1240 Developing
Credit Implications
Minda SAI Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 110 Reaffirmed
Mor Techfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Multifilms Plastics Pvt Ltd Letters of Credit CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed
Muthulaxmi Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Naval Exporters and Importers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Credit
Neev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 800 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Neev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2+ 360 Reaffirmed
-Discounting Fac
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 39.1 Reaffirmed
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 319 Reaffirmed
Panda Infraprojects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed
Paras Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Paulose Abraham LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Paulose Abraham BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned
Pruthvi Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Quality Electrowire Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Rachana Construction Co Proposed BG CRISIL A3 250 Assigned
Ramkishore Chemical Company Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Ramkishore Chemical Company Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Renny Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 25.4 Assigned
Renny Steels BG CRISIL A4+ 4.6 Assigned
S.N.K.M. and Sons Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Sai Export Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL A4 240 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sakhi Food Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 6.8 Assigned
Sarat Chatterjee and Co (Vsp) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 700 Reaffirmed
Sarathy Autocars Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Fac
Saumil Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 610 Reaffirmed
Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55.5 Reaffirmed
Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed
Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Sovereign Tech Engineering Services Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned
Ltd
Sri Lakshmi Mini Rice Mill Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 7.1 Assigned
Sri Madan Gopal Bhikam Chand Marketing Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Seetharama Constructions BG CRISIL A4 110 Suspended
SSM Builders and Promoters BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Stadmed Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
Star Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Star Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Sunrise Industries India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Sunrise Industries India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned
Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 70 Assigned
Timespac India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Trafo Power and Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 26 Reaffirmed
Trafo Power and Electricals Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
V. N. V. Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
V. S. Y. International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Viceroy Exports India Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Vijaykumar and Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Vinayak Minerals Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Assigned
Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 3000 Watch
Negative and
Notice of
Withdrawal
^^ Interchangeable with Bank guarantee
Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 1000 Watch
Negative and
Notice of
Withdrawal
^^Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Wood Heaven Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
ZCL Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Assigned
ZCL Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned
ZCL Chemicals Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 150 Assigned
Foreign Currency
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.G. Babu Sah Rupee TL CRISIL B 9.8 Assigned
A.G. Babu Sah CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
A.G. Babu Sah Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
A.Ramanathan & Co. CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Aarem Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Aarem Tradex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Aarti Construction Company CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Aggarwal Associates - Mansa CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Ahuja Construction Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Albert David Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with packing credit
Albert David Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 209.9 Reaffirmed
Albert David Ltd TL CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed
Ambica Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Ambica Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 24.4 Suspended
Angel International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Anjani Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Anjani Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 59.3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Anjani Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BB 315.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Ankur Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 140 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Ankur Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Anpras Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 36.5 Reaffirmed
Anpras Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26 Reaffirmed
Atlas Pvc Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended
Atlas Pvc Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Suspended
Avi Agri Business Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed
Credit$
$ Includes sub limit of Cash Credit Facility of Rs.184 Million
Avi Agri Business Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Credit#
# Includes Sub Limit of Cash Credit Facility of Rs.64 Million
Avi Agri Business Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed
Credit*
* Includes Sub limit of Cash Credit Facility of Rs.72 million
Avi Agri Business Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed
Bangalore Elevated Tollway Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 300 Suspended
Bangalore Elevated Tollway Ltd TL* CRISIL BB+ 5700 Suspended
* Company underwent a securitisation transaction where in it repaid all outstanding term loans
from its consortium bankers using fresh drawdown of Rs.5700 millions from Punjab National Bank
(outstanding Rs.5655 millions as on March 31, 2013).
Bhagawathi Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Bhagawathi Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Bhuval Industries CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed
Bhuval Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
BMR Exports TL CRISIL BB+ 20.5 Reaffirmed
Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed
Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 530 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1070 Reaffirmed
BRD Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed
BRD Securities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Celebrity Corporate Club LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Century Flour Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed
Century Flour Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 43 Reaffirmed
Century Flour Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 77 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chetak Lifespace Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Suspended
Classic Papers CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended
Classic Papers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 38 Suspended
Loan Fac
Classic Papers TL CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Conc Shade Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 58.5 Assigned
Conc Shade Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
Cothas Coffee Co CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Cothas Coffee Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Crown Steel Company CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
D.R.B. Commodities India Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
#Fully interchangeable with packing credit
Dalkan Ship Breaking Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Decibels Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed
Decibels Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Loan * CRISIL B- 17.5 Reaffirmed
* Sub Limit of Rs.8.78 million as Foreign LC
Delight Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Devaki Agencies CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended
Devaki Agencies LT Loan CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Devaki Cement Agencies CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Devaki Steels CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended
Devaki Traders CC CRISIL D 190 Suspended
Dhanalaxmi Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 27.5 Suspended
Dhanalaxmi Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Dhanalaxmi Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 52.5 Suspended
Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 470.9 Suspended
Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 151.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Dwarka Roofing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Dwarka Roofing Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned
ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 93000 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Comm Linked PP- MLD AA-r 350 Reaffirmed
Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd Equity -Linked PP- MLD AA-r 119000 Reaffirmed
Debentures
Elroy Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Elroy Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned
Financing Scheme
Empezar Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Empezar Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 29 Reaffirmed
Esspee Construction CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Esspee Construction CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Field Motor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Field Motor Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 165 Reaffirmed
Fac
Field Motor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Field Motor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Five Stars Bulkcarriers Ltd External CRISIL BB+ 3536.3 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Five Stars Bulkcarriers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 128.2 Reaffirmed
Five Stars Bulkcarriers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 2125.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Fortune Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Fortune Pharma Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 6 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Fortune Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 29.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Fortune Pharma Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 45.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Garuda Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed
Garuda Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2250 Suspended
Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1250 Suspended
Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 750 Suspended
Loan Fac
Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 250 Suspended
Loan Fac
GKR Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL C
GKR Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL C
Global Paper Resources CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Golawala Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
Golawala Diamonds Non -FBL CRISIL BB+ 8.2 Reaffirmed
Golawala Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed
Credit
Golawala Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gondwana Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL B- 210 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Gordhandas Gobindram CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended
Goyal Agencies Ltd CC CRISIL B 240 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Grand Hyundai CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Grand Hyundai Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Fac
Guru Aashish Texfab Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Suspended
Guru Aashish Texfab Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 250 Suspended
Loan Fac
Hareram Cotton Industries CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Hareram Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Loan Fac
Hareram Cotton Industries Rupee TL CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Hitech Agpro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Hitech Grain Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 310 Assigned
Loan Fac
Hitech Grain Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1070 Assigned
HMA Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
HMA Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 345 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Hotel Magic Mountain Proposed TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Inca Hammock Manufacturing and Export Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 64 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Discounting
Inca Hammock Manufacturing and Export Export Packing CRISIL B+ 111 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Credit
Indusind Media and Communications Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 400 Suspended
Indusind Media and Communications Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Suspended
Indusind Media and Communications Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 6600 Suspended
Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 135 Assigned
International Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Jharkhand Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 339.5 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JP Developers TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
JP Developers TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
K V Rama Krishna Rao BG CRISIL D 35 Suspended
K V Rama Krishna Rao Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 35 Suspended
Kapsun Resources Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 46 Assigned
Kapsun Resources Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kathiawar Steels CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Kathiawar Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Kohinoor Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 93.5 Suspended
Kohinoor Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kohinoor Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 43.9 Suspended
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 33500 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 13150 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 23350 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Krishna Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Kumar Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kumar Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Kumar Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.5 Assigned
Kumar Steel India CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Kumar Steel India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Laxmi Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Assigned
Loan Fac
Laxmi Construction CC CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned
Life Style Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Life Style Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB-
Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 580 Downgraded
Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
M/s. B. N. Chavan CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
M/s. B. N. Chavan Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
M/s. Hima Sai Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
M/s. Hima Sai Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mangalam Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Suspended
Mangalam Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
Fac
Mangalam Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mangalam Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14 Suspended
Maxvel Realtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Medicamen Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Medicamen Biotech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 97.8 Reaffirmed
Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Metro Panels Industries CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended
Metro Panels Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Metro Panels Industries TL CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
Minda Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A 625 Developing
Implications
Minda Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 12.5 Developing
Implications
Minda Furukawa Electric Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed
Minda Furukawa Electric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Minda Furukawa Electric Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Minda SAI Ltd CC CRISIL A 645 Reaffirmed
Minda SAI Ltd TL CRISIL A 445 Reaffirmed
Mistair Health And Hygiene Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Mistair Health And Hygiene Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned
Mistair Health And Hygiene Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mor Techfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 77.2 Assigned
Mor Techfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Multifilms Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 500 Reaffirmed
Multifilms Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Muthulaxmi Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Mysore Royal Academy Trust LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Suspended
Naval Exporters and Importers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 37.5 Assigned
Naval Exporters and Importers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
Naval Exporters and Importers Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL B- 18.5 Assigned
Packing Credit
Naval Exporters and Importers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
Naval Exporters and Importers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Neev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A- 46 Reaffirmed
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 123 Reaffirmed
Panda Infraprojects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 94 Reaffirmed
Paras Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Paulose Abraham CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Phoenix Structural and Engineering Pvt CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Ltd
Phoenix Structural and Engineering Pvt TL CRISIL D 47 Suspended
Ltd
Proper Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Proper Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Pruthvi Builders CC CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned
Quality Electrowire Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended
Quality Electrowire Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rachana Construction Co BG * CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned
* Includes sublimit of Rs. 5 million of CC
Ramkishore Chemical Company CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Renny Steels CC CRISIL BB- 195 Assigned
Renuka Constructions Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
S.N.K.M. and Sons Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed
Sai Essen Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sakhi Food Products CC CRISIL BB- 24.5 Assigned
Sakhi Food Products TL CRISIL BB- 52.7 Assigned
Sakhi Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sakthi Elegant Towers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sakthi Elegant Towers India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Santhosh Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Santhosh Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 32.4 Assigned
Santhosh Rice Industries Open CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Sarat Chatterjee and Co (Vsp) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 125 Reaffirmed
Sarat Chatterjee and Co (Vsp) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1372.1 Reaffirmed
Sarat Chatterjee and Co (Vsp) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 177.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sarathy Autocars CC CRISIL BB 245 Reaffirmed
Sarathy Autocars Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sarathy Autocars TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Sarveshwar Organics Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended
Sarveshwar Organics Foods Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB- 200 Suspended
SAS Trading Company CC CRISIL C 50 Assigned
SAS Trading Company TL CRISIL C 19.2 Assigned
Satyanarayana Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended
Satyanarayana Jewellers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Satyanarayana Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Loan Fac
Saumil Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 71 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Saumil Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Shiv Shanker Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shanker Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shiv Shanker Rice Mills TL CRISIL B+ 13.3 Reaffirmed
Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1250 Reaffirmed
Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 71.3 Reaffirmed
Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B- 220.8 Reaffirmed
Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 342.4 Reaffirmed
Shree Durga Parameshwari Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Durga Parameshwari Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned
Shree Durga Parameshwari Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 33.6 Assigned
Shree Karthik Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Shree Karthik Papers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Shree Krishna Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Shree Krishna Industries TL CRISIL B 22.5 Suspended
Shree Tech Paprers CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Assigned
Shreejee Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed
Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 1270 Assigned
Shyam Coal Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned
Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 3390 Watch
Negative and
Notice of
Withdrawal
Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 550 Watch
Negative and
Notice of
Withdrawal
Somani Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned
Loan Fac
Somani Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned
Somani Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned
Financing Scheme
Sovereign Tech Engineering Services Pvt TL CRISIL BB 58.4 Assigned
Ltd
Sovereign Tech Engineering Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 118 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Sovereign Tech Engineering Services Pvt CC CRISIL BB 35.6 Assigned
Ltd
Sri Krishna Nutritions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned
Sri Krishna Nutritions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Mini Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Mini Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned
Sri Laxmi Balaji Food Processing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Industries Loan Fac
Sri Laxmi Balaji Food Processing CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
Industries
Sri Laxmi Balaji Food Processing LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Industries
Sri Madan Gopal Bhikam Chand Marketing CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Madan Gopal Bhikam Chand Marketing Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Purchase
Sri Seetharama Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Sri Seetharama Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
SSM Builders and Promoters LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1800 Reaffirmed
SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 180 Suspended
SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 100 Suspended
SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 200 Suspended
Stadmed Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 78.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Stadmed Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Stadmed Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Star Exports CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Star Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB- 86.4 Reaffirmed
Star Exports Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 162.5 Reaffirmed
Star Exports Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 8.6 Reaffirmed
Stuti Jewellery CC* CRISIL B 100 Suspended
* Fully interchangeable with Standby Line of Credit
Sunrise Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Sunrise Industries India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 258.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sunrise Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 97.5 Reaffirmed
Super Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 87.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Super Infratech Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 49 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Super Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 19 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Super Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 4.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Superfine Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 18 Assigned
Superfine Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Superfine Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47 Assigned
Loan Fac
Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 116 Assigned
Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned
Swaminarayan Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Suspended
Timespac India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 56.7 Assigned
Credit
Timespac India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 42 Assigned
Loan Fac
Timespac India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 78.8 Assigned
Trafo Power and Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Unique Chains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Unique Chains Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Universal Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended
V. N. V. Builders Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Suspended
V. S. Y. International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Vara Lakshmi Paraboiled Rice Mills Pvt CC CRISIL D 12 Suspended
Ltd
Vara Lakshmi Paraboiled Rice Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 41 Suspended
Ltd
Venkata Rajesh Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed
Venkata Rajesh Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed
Venkata Rajesh Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed
Viceroy Exports India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Vijayasai Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Vijayasai Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 42 Suspended
Vijayasai Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vijaykumar and Co. CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Vikram Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 36.6 Suspended
Vikram Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 455.1 Suspended
Vikram Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 55.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vinayak Minerals TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Vinayak Minerals CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Vinayak Minerals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 74.5 Assigned
Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 3 Assigned
Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned
Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 9770 Watch
Negative and
Notice of
Withdrawal
^ Interchangeable with Working capital demand loans
Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 500 Watch
Negative and
Notice of
Withdrawal
Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 17205 Watch
Negative and
Notice of
Withdrawal
^Interchangeable with Working Capital demand loans
Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1450 Watch
Negative and
Notice of
Withdrawal
Wood Heaven Educational Society TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
Wood Heaven Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Yadav Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
ZCL Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Assigned
ZCL Chemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 491.5 Assigned
ZCL Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 18.5 Assigned
