Nov 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 30 & 31, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.Ramanathan & Co. BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Aarti Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Aarti Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Aggarwal Associates - Mansa BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Ahuja Construction Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Albert David Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 180.1 Reaffirmed Anjani Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 215 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Ankur Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 160 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Anpras Food Products Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Bhardwaj Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Suspended Bhardwaj Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 85 Suspended Loan Fac Bhuval Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed BMR Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed BMR Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 245 Reaffirmed Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed Century Flour Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Century Flour Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Conc Shade Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Assigned Crown Steel Company Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 9.5 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A4+ Crown Steel Company LOC CRISIL A4 425 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ D.R.B. Commodities India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Dalkan Ship Breaking Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Decibels Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Delight Industries BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended ECL Finance Ltd Short -Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Short -Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned Issue ECL Finance Ltd Short -Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned Issue ECL Finance Ltd Short -Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned Issue ECL Finance Ltd Market -Linked PP- MLD A1+r 12000 Reaffirmed Debentures Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Short -Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned Issue* *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Short -Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned Issue* *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Short -Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 73500 Reaffirmed Issue* *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Short -Term Debt CRISIL A1+ 8000 Withdrawn Issue* *Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer Esspee Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Esspee Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Garuda Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed GKR Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Gondwana Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 380 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Gondwana Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Gordhandas Gobindram BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Gordhandas Gobindram Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Credit Goyal Agencies Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Goyal Agencies Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Hitech Grain Processing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 970 Assigned HMA Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ HMA Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ HMA Agro Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 395 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ HMA Agro Industries Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 405 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A4+ Inca Hammock Manufacturing and Export LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Inca Hammock Manufacturing and Export BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed Credit Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed International Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 480 Reaffirmed Kathiawar Steels LOC CRISIL A4 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kathiawar Steels Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 26900 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3100 Reaffirmed Krishna Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Kumar Steel India LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Reaffirmed Laxmi Construction BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Assigned Life Style Properties Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3 Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3 M/s. B. N. Chavan BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended M/s. Hima Sai Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 2250 Reaffirmed Medicamen Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Notice of Withdrawal Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 42.5 Notice of Withdrawal Minda Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 122.5 Developing Implications Minda Corporation Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1 100 Developing Foreign Currency Implications Minda Corporation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A1 1240 Developing Credit Implications Minda SAI Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 110 Reaffirmed Mor Techfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Multifilms Plastics Pvt Ltd Letters of Credit CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Muthulaxmi Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Naval Exporters and Importers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Credit Neev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 800 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Neev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2+ 360 Reaffirmed -Discounting Fac Nitta Gelatin India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 39.1 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 319 Reaffirmed Panda Infraprojects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Paras Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Paulose Abraham LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Paulose Abraham BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Pruthvi Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Quality Electrowire Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Rachana Construction Co Proposed BG CRISIL A3 250 Assigned Ramkishore Chemical Company Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Ramkishore Chemical Company Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Renny Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 25.4 Assigned Renny Steels BG CRISIL A4+ 4.6 Assigned S.N.K.M. and Sons Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Sai Export Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL A4 240 Reaffirmed Credit Sakhi Food Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 6.8 Assigned Sarat Chatterjee and Co (Vsp) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 700 Reaffirmed Sarathy Autocars Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac Saumil Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 610 Reaffirmed Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55.5 Reaffirmed Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Sovereign Tech Engineering Services Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned Ltd Sri Lakshmi Mini Rice Mill Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 7.1 Assigned Sri Madan Gopal Bhikam Chand Marketing Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Seetharama Constructions BG CRISIL A4 110 Suspended SSM Builders and Promoters BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Stadmed Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Star Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Star Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Sunrise Industries India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Sunrise Industries India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Timespac India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Trafo Power and Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 26 Reaffirmed Trafo Power and Electricals Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed V. N. V. Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended V. S. Y. International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Viceroy Exports India Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Vijaykumar and Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Vinayak Minerals Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Loan Fac Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Assigned Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 3000 Watch Negative and Notice of Withdrawal ^^ Interchangeable with Bank guarantee Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 1000 Watch Negative and Notice of Withdrawal ^^Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Wood Heaven Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned ZCL Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Assigned ZCL Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned ZCL Chemicals Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 150 Assigned Foreign Currency LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.G. Babu Sah Rupee TL CRISIL B 9.8 Assigned A.G. Babu Sah CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned A.G. Babu Sah Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.2 Assigned Loan Fac A.Ramanathan & Co. CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Aarem Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Aarem Tradex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Aarti Construction Company CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Aggarwal Associates - Mansa CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Ahuja Construction Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Albert David Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit Albert David Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 209.9 Reaffirmed Albert David Ltd TL CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed Ambica Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Ambica Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 24.4 Suspended Angel International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Anjani Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Anjani Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 59.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Anjani Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BB 315.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ankur Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Ankur Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Anpras Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 36.5 Reaffirmed Anpras Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26 Reaffirmed Atlas Pvc Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Atlas Pvc Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Avi Agri Business Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed Credit$ $ Includes sub limit of Cash Credit Facility of Rs.184 Million Avi Agri Business Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Credit# # Includes Sub Limit of Cash Credit Facility of Rs.64 Million Avi Agri Business Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Credit* * Includes Sub limit of Cash Credit Facility of Rs.72 million Avi Agri Business Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Bangalore Elevated Tollway Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 300 Suspended Bangalore Elevated Tollway Ltd TL* CRISIL BB+ 5700 Suspended * Company underwent a securitisation transaction where in it repaid all outstanding term loans from its consortium bankers using fresh drawdown of Rs.5700 millions from Punjab National Bank (outstanding Rs.5655 millions as on March 31, 2013). Bhagawathi Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Bhagawathi Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Bhuval Industries CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Bhuval Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BMR Exports TL CRISIL BB+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 530 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1070 Reaffirmed BRD Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed BRD Securities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Celebrity Corporate Club LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Suspended Century Flour Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Century Flour Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 43 Reaffirmed Century Flour Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 77 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chetak Lifespace Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Suspended Classic Papers CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended Classic Papers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 38 Suspended Loan Fac Classic Papers TL CRISIL D 10 Suspended Conc Shade Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 58.5 Assigned Conc Shade Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Cothas Coffee Co CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Cothas Coffee Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Crown Steel Company CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB D.R.B. Commodities India Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- #Fully interchangeable with packing credit Dalkan Ship Breaking Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Decibels Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Decibels Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Loan * CRISIL B- 17.5 Reaffirmed * Sub Limit of Rs.8.78 million as Foreign LC Delight Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Devaki Agencies CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Devaki Agencies LT Loan CRISIL D 20 Suspended Devaki Cement Agencies CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Devaki Steels CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Devaki Traders CC CRISIL D 190 Suspended Dhanalaxmi Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 27.5 Suspended Dhanalaxmi Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Suspended Dhanalaxmi Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Suspended Loan Fac Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 52.5 Suspended Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 470.9 Suspended Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 151.6 Suspended Loan Fac Dwarka Roofing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Assigned Dwarka Roofing Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 93000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Comm Linked PP- MLD AA-r 350 Reaffirmed Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Equity -Linked PP- MLD AA-r 119000 Reaffirmed Debentures Elroy Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Elroy Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned Financing Scheme Empezar Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Empezar Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 29 Reaffirmed Esspee Construction CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Esspee Construction CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Field Motor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Field Motor Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 165 Reaffirmed Fac Field Motor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Field Motor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Five Stars Bulkcarriers Ltd External CRISIL BB+ 3536.3 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Five Stars Bulkcarriers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 128.2 Reaffirmed Five Stars Bulkcarriers Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 2125.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fortune Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Fortune Pharma Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 6 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Fortune Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 29.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Fortune Pharma Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL D 45.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Garuda Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Garuda Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2250 Suspended Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1250 Suspended Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 750 Suspended Loan Fac Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 250 Suspended Loan Fac GKR Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL C GKR Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C Global Paper Resources CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Golawala Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Golawala Diamonds Non -FBL CRISIL BB+ 8.2 Reaffirmed Golawala Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Credit Golawala Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gondwana Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL B- 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Gordhandas Gobindram CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Goyal Agencies Ltd CC CRISIL B 240 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Grand Hyundai CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Grand Hyundai Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Fac Guru Aashish Texfab Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Suspended Guru Aashish Texfab Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 250 Suspended Loan Fac Hareram Cotton Industries CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Hareram Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Suspended Loan Fac Hareram Cotton Industries Rupee TL CRISIL D 20 Suspended Hitech Agpro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Hitech Grain Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 310 Assigned Loan Fac Hitech Grain Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1070 Assigned HMA Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ HMA Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 345 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Hotel Magic Mountain Proposed TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned Inca Hammock Manufacturing and Export Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 64 Assigned Pvt Ltd Discounting Inca Hammock Manufacturing and Export Export Packing CRISIL B+ 111 Assigned Pvt Ltd Credit Indusind Media and Communications Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 400 Suspended Indusind Media and Communications Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Suspended Indusind Media and Communications Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 6600 Suspended Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Integrated Equipment India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 135 Assigned International Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jharkhand Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 339.5 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JP Developers TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned JP Developers TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned K V Rama Krishna Rao BG CRISIL D 35 Suspended K V Rama Krishna Rao Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 35 Suspended Kapsun Resources Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 46 Assigned Kapsun Resources Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34 Assigned Loan Fac Kathiawar Steels CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kathiawar Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Kohinoor Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 93.5 Suspended Kohinoor Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.1 Suspended Loan Fac Kohinoor Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 43.9 Suspended Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 33500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 13150 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 23350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Kumar Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.5 Assigned Loan Fac Kumar Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Kumar Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.5 Assigned Kumar Steel India CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Kumar Steel India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laxmi Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Assigned Loan Fac Laxmi Construction CC CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Life Style Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Life Style Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Lotus Wireless Technologies India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 580 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- M/s. B. N. Chavan CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended M/s. B. N. Chavan Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Suspended M/s. Hima Sai Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed M/s. Hima Sai Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 135 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mangalam Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Suspended Mangalam Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Fac Mangalam Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Suspended Loan Fac Mangalam Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14 Suspended Maxvel Realtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Medicamen Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Medicamen Biotech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 97.8 Reaffirmed Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Metro Panels Industries CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Metro Panels Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Metro Panels Industries TL CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Minda Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A 625 Developing Implications Minda Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 12.5 Developing Implications Minda Furukawa Electric Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed Minda Furukawa Electric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Minda Furukawa Electric Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed Minda SAI Ltd CC CRISIL A 645 Reaffirmed Minda SAI Ltd TL CRISIL A 445 Reaffirmed Mistair Health And Hygiene Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Mistair Health And Hygiene Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Mistair Health And Hygiene Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47 Assigned Loan Fac Mor Techfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 77.2 Assigned Mor Techfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Multifilms Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 500 Reaffirmed Multifilms Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthulaxmi Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Mysore Royal Academy Trust LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Suspended Naval Exporters and Importers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 37.5 Assigned Naval Exporters and Importers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Naval Exporters and Importers Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL B- 18.5 Assigned Packing Credit Naval Exporters and Importers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Naval Exporters and Importers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Neev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Nitta Gelatin India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A- 46 Reaffirmed Nitta Gelatin India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 123 Reaffirmed Panda Infraprojects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 94 Reaffirmed Paras Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Paulose Abraham CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Phoenix Structural and Engineering Pvt CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Ltd Phoenix Structural and Engineering Pvt TL CRISIL D 47 Suspended Ltd Proper Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Proper Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Pruthvi Builders CC CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned Quality Electrowire Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended Quality Electrowire Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Rachana Construction Co BG * CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned * Includes sublimit of Rs. 5 million of CC Ramkishore Chemical Company CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Renny Steels CC CRISIL BB- 195 Assigned Renuka Constructions Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended S.N.K.M. and Sons Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Sai Essen Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sakhi Food Products CC CRISIL BB- 24.5 Assigned Sakhi Food Products TL CRISIL BB- 52.7 Assigned Sakhi Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Assigned Loan Fac Sakthi Elegant Towers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sakthi Elegant Towers India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Santhosh Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.6 Assigned Loan Fac Santhosh Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 32.4 Assigned Santhosh Rice Industries Open CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Sarat Chatterjee and Co (Vsp) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 125 Reaffirmed Sarat Chatterjee and Co (Vsp) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1372.1 Reaffirmed Sarat Chatterjee and Co (Vsp) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 177.9 Assigned Loan Fac Sarathy Autocars CC CRISIL BB 245 Reaffirmed Sarathy Autocars Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarathy Autocars TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Sarveshwar Organics Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended Sarveshwar Organics Foods Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB- 200 Suspended SAS Trading Company CC CRISIL C 50 Assigned SAS Trading Company TL CRISIL C 19.2 Assigned Satyanarayana Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Satyanarayana Jewellers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Satyanarayana Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Loan Fac Saumil Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 71 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Saumil Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Shiv Shanker Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Shiv Shanker Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiv Shanker Rice Mills TL CRISIL B+ 13.3 Reaffirmed Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1250 Reaffirmed Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 71.3 Reaffirmed Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B- 220.8 Reaffirmed Shivam Iron and Steel Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 342.4 Reaffirmed Shree Durga Parameshwari Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11.4 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Durga Parameshwari Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Shree Durga Parameshwari Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 33.6 Assigned Shree Karthik Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Shree Karthik Papers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Shree Krishna Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Shree Krishna Industries TL CRISIL B 22.5 Suspended Shree Tech Paprers CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Assigned Shreejee Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Shri Dutt India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 1270 Assigned Shyam Coal Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 3390 Watch Negative and Notice of Withdrawal Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 550 Watch Negative and Notice of Withdrawal Somani Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned Loan Fac Somani Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Somani Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned Financing Scheme Sovereign Tech Engineering Services Pvt TL CRISIL BB 58.4 Assigned Ltd Sovereign Tech Engineering Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 118 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Sovereign Tech Engineering Services Pvt CC CRISIL BB 35.6 Assigned Ltd Sri Krishna Nutritions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Sri Krishna Nutritions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Mini Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Mini Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Sri Laxmi Balaji Food Processing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Industries Loan Fac Sri Laxmi Balaji Food Processing CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Industries Sri Laxmi Balaji Food Processing LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Industries Sri Madan Gopal Bhikam Chand Marketing CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Madan Gopal Bhikam Chand Marketing Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Purchase Sri Seetharama Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Sri Seetharama Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac SSM Builders and Promoters LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1800 Reaffirmed SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 180 Suspended SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 100 Suspended SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Loan Fac SSV Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 200 Suspended Stadmed Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 78.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Stadmed Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Stadmed Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Star Exports CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Star Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB- 86.4 Reaffirmed Star Exports Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 162.5 Reaffirmed Star Exports Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 8.6 Reaffirmed Stuti Jewellery CC* CRISIL B 100 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with Standby Line of Credit Sunrise Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Sunrise Industries India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 258.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunrise Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 97.5 Reaffirmed Super Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 87.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Super Infratech Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 49 Downgraded from CRISIL B Super Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 19 Downgraded from CRISIL B Super Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 4.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B Superfine Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 18 Assigned Superfine Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Superfine Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47 Assigned Loan Fac Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 116 Assigned Survival Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Swaminarayan Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Suspended Timespac India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 56.7 Assigned Credit Timespac India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 42 Assigned Loan Fac Timespac India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 78.8 Assigned Trafo Power and Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Unique Chains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Unique Chains Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Universal Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended V. N. V. Builders Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Suspended V. S. Y. International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Vara Lakshmi Paraboiled Rice Mills Pvt CC CRISIL D 12 Suspended Ltd Vara Lakshmi Paraboiled Rice Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 41 Suspended Ltd Venkata Rajesh Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Venkata Rajesh Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Venkata Rajesh Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Viceroy Exports India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Vijayasai Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Vijayasai Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 42 Suspended Vijayasai Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18 Suspended Loan Fac Vijaykumar and Co. CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Vikram Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 36.6 Suspended Vikram Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 455.1 Suspended Vikram Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 55.1 Suspended Loan Fac Vinayak Minerals TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Vinayak Minerals CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Vinayak Minerals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 74.5 Assigned Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 3 Assigned Vinod Cotfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 9770 Watch Negative and Notice of Withdrawal ^ Interchangeable with Working capital demand loans Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 500 Watch Negative and Notice of Withdrawal Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 17205 Watch Negative and Notice of Withdrawal ^Interchangeable with Working Capital demand loans Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1450 Watch Negative and Notice of Withdrawal Wood Heaven Educational Society TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Wood Heaven Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Yadav Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned ZCL Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Assigned ZCL Chemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 491.5 Assigned ZCL Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 18.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.