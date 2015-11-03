Nov 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Everest Flavours Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ G.V.D. Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 610 Reaffirmed Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Link Quest Telecom Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Link Quest Telecom Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 3.4 Assigned Loan Fac Link Quest Telecom Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Assigned M/s. R.K.Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Mujawadia Tractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned National Motors BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Prakash Roadlines Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shah Foils Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Shah Foils Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Solanki Construction BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Spectra and Star Convergence Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with letter of credit Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed United Trade And Investments Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asvini Foundations Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Assigned Basant Betons CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Basant Betons LT Loan CRISIL B+ 116.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Basant Betons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 143.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Bhatpara Municipality Bond CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Bhoomee Land Developers and Builders TL CRISIL BB+ 92.5 Reaffirmed G.V.D. Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 106 Reaffirmed G.V.D. Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Ghaziabad Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 282 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 82.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kothari Steel Syndicate CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Laqshya Hyderabad Airport Media Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Link Quest Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned M/s. R.K.Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed M/s. R.K.Construction TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Mujawadia Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned National Motors CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended National Motors Inventory Fund Fac CRISIL B 150 Suspended National Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 600 Suspended Loan Fac Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Parevartan Educare Foundation TL CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Prakash Roadlines Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Prakash Roadlines Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Rachana Construction Co BG* CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed * includes sublimit of Rs. 5 million of CC Rachana Construction Co BG# CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed # includes sublimit of Rs. 5 million as CC Ramkripa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Ramkripa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Ramkripa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Ramkripa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Seven Islands Shipping Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 1730 Reaffirmed Seven Islands Shipping Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Seven Islands Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1380 Reaffirmed Shah Foils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Shah Foils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shah Foils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 57 Reaffirmed Siddhi Vinayak Roller Flour Mills Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Ltd Siddhi Vinayak Roller Flour Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Ltd Siddhi Vinayak Roller Flour Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Solanki Construction CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Spectra and Star Convergence Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency loan Suraj Industries - Mantha CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Techna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1700 Reaffirmed Thriarr Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 51.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Thriarr Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 19.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- United Trade And Investments CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 