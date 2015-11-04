Nov 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alashore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Alashore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Anil Kumar and Company BG CRISIL A3 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Automag India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Automag India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Darrick Insectides Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Hari Ram Godara BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Hari Ram Godara Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Kashmiri Lal Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Metropole Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned MVPR Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed MVPR Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed MVPR Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Om Fire Safety Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ P. Rajesh and Co. Export Bill CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting P. Rajesh and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Quadra Infratel Synergies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Quadra Infratel Synergies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A2 35 Reaffirmed Rajapalayam Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Resonance Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Loan Fac Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1.5 Billion) SBEM Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 SBEM Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4 SBEM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 SBEM Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 SBEM Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4 SBEM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sifti Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 73 Reaffirmed Credit Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed United Polyfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Updater Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Notice of Withdrawal Vairam Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Vairam Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 55 Assigned Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Assigned Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Vinod Denim Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.6 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alashore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Anil Kumar and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Automag India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 105 Reaffirmed Automag India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Automag India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Bansal Starch and Foods Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6 Assigned Loan Fac Bansal Starch and Foods Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Bansal Starch and Foods Pvt. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 44 Assigned Chowdary Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed Clavecon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Clavecon India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 335 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 55 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 530 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Darrick Insectides Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Darrick Insectides Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Hari Ram Godara Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 0.5 Assigned against term deposits Hari Ram Godara Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9.5 Assigned Loan Fac Metropole Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 315 Assigned Metropole Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned MVPR Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed MVPR Infrastructure Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Om Fire Safety Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 17 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Om Fire Safety Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Priyesh Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Priyesh Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Priyesh Agro Industries TL CRISIL BB- 22.6 Reaffirmed Quadra Infratel Synergies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Quadra Infratel Synergies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Quadra Infratel Synergies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Quadra Infratel Synergies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Rajapalayam Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1550 Reaffirmed Rajapalayam Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1145.6 Reaffirmed Rajapalayam Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 394 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajapalayam Mills Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL BBB+ 650 Assigned * Includes sub-limits of Rs.629.2 million for working capital term loan, Rs.250 million for purchase bill discounting, Rs.300 million for foreign bill discounting and Rs.150 million for letter of credit-backed bill discounting. Resonance Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 136 Assigned Loan Fac Samson And Sons Builders And Developers Project Loan CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Pvt Ltd Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.2 Assigned Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 113.5 Assigned Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.3 Assigned Loan Fac Saurashtra Ginning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 67.5 Assigned Saurashtra Ginning Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.1 Assigned Loan Fac Saurashtra Ginning Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 18.4 Assigned Sawariya International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned SBEM Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ SBEM Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ SBEM Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ SBEM Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sifti Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Sifti Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sifti Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Sourabh Gilts and Securities Ltd CC CRISIL D 270 Suspended Sourabh Gilts and Securities Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 50 Suspended Sterling Habitats Pvt Ltd NCD - Series I CRISIL BB(SO) 250 Assigned Sterling Habitats Pvt Ltd NCD - Series II CRISIL BB-(SO) 250 Reaffirmed Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 17 Reaffirmed Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 62 Reaffirmed The Haryana State Cooperative Supply CC* CRISIL A- 39500 Reaffirmed and Marketing Federation Ltd *Interchangeable with short-term loan The Haryana State Cooperative Supply Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 30500 Reaffirmed and Marketing Federation Ltd Loan Fac Udit Contractors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Udit Contractors India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B United Polyfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed United Polyfab Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 1.4 Reaffirmed United Polyfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 143.6 Reaffirmed United Polyfab Unit-II Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed United Polyfab Unit-II Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Updater Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Usha Spinners CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Usha Spinners CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Vairam Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 340 Assigned Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned Vijayneha Polymers Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Fac Vinod Denim Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Vinod Denim Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 177.6 Reaffirmed Vinod Denim Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Vinod Fabrics Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 82.3 Reaffirmed Vrajpack Industries CC CRISIL B 59.5 Assigned Vrajpack Industries TL CRISIL B 40.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 