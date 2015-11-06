Nov 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agsons Agencies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Feeds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Ajanta Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 71.5 Reassigned Ajanta Soya Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ajanta Soya Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4+ Ajanta Soya Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 730 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Akshaya Builders BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Allengers Medical Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 220 Reaffirmed Allengers Medical Systems Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 240 Reaffirmed Credit Atlas Castalloy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Watch Positive Atlas Castalloy Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Watch Positive Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 70400 Reaffirmed Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 5159.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Euroamer Garuda Resorts (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.4 Reaffirmed Finessac Food Ingredients and Colours LOC CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Gnosis Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat Export Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Gujarat Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Heena Engineering Co. Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Hoshiarpur Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Icon Cables Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Icon Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4 29 Assigned K K P Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15.9 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ K K P Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ K K P Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4+ K K P Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed K K P Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase K K P Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed K V Barad BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned K.K.P. Fine Linen Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 75 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4+ K.K.P. Fine Linen Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ K.K.P. Fine Linen Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 225 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A4+ Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 208.7 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 840.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 40.8 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Lambodhara Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Lambodhara Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Mansi Share and Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd BG * CRISIL A1 440 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A1 1650 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1 1100 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee PPAP Automotive Ltd BG CRISIL A1 90 Reaffirmed PPAP Automotive Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed PPAP Automotive Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 95 Assigned R. C. Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Credit Ram Ratna International Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Ram Ratna International Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Shree Khodiyar Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed Sky Automobiles Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 520.5 Reaffirmed Fac Sonthalia Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sri Siddhi Freezers and Exporters Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Siddhi Freezers and Exporters Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4 91.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Thirupathy Bright Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Thirupathy Bright Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 57 Reaffirmed UTM Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 65 Assigned Venkateswara Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Feeds CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Aishwarya Feeds LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Aiswarya Infrastructure and Services LT Loan CRISIL C 60 Assigned Aiswarya Infrastructure and Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 20 Assigned Loan Fac Ajanta Industries CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Ajanta Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ajanta Soya Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Akshaya Builders CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Akshaya Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Allengers Medical Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 110 Reaffirmed Allengers Medical Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aster DM Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A- 3500 Watch with Developing Implications Atlas Castalloy Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Watch Positive Atlas Castalloy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 127.6 Watch Positive Loan Fac Atlas Castalloy Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 157.5 Watch Positive Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 30000 Reaffirmed Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 58310.3 Reaffirmed Classic Marble Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1300 Reaffirmed Classic Marble Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 337.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Classic Marble Company Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 512.1 Reaffirmed Euroamer Garuda Resorts (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 160.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Finessac Food Ingredients and Colours CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Finessac Food Ingredients and Colours TL CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ganga Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 79 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ganga Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 91 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Gayatri Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25.1 Reaffirmed Gayatri Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 23.8 Reaffirmed Gayatri Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 201.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gayatri Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Gnosis Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Gnosis Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Gujarat Export Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gujarat Organics Ltd CC* CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with export packing credit/bill discounting/working capital demand loan Gujarat Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 19.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HCL Technologies Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AAA Reaffirmed Rating Heena Engineering Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Heena Engineering Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 64.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Heena Engineering Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140.3 Reaffirmed Himachal Soap and Detergents Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Himachal Soap and Detergents Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Hoshiarpur Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 85 Reaffirmed Hoshiarpur Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3 Assigned Loan Fac Icon Cables Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.4 Assigned Icon Cables Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Icon Cables Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 12.1 Assigned Limits Icon Cables Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned K K P Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 185 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ K K P Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB- 260 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ K K P Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 218.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ K K P Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ K K P Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ K K P Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed K K P Textiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Credit K K P Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 141.8 Reaffirmed K K P Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Credit K V Barad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7 Assigned Loan Fac K V Barad CC CRISIL BB 3 Assigned K.K.P. Fine Linen Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 28.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 710 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL BBB 155 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kameswari Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Lambodhara Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 235 Reaffirmed Lambodhara Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 372 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 660 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 4950 Reaffirmed Patna Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Patna Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Polyset Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Porbandar Solar Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+(SO) 1273 Assigned PPAP Automotive Ltd CC CRISIL A 610 Reaffirmed PPAP Automotive Ltd TL CRISIL A 525 Assigned R. C. Industries CC CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- R. C. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 26.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- R. C. Industries TL CRISIL BB 23.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- SBT Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 56 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ SBT Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 48 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Khodiyar Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sidhara Exports CC CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sidhara Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6 Assigned Loan Fac Sidhara Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Sky Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Sky Automobiles LT Loan CRISIL BB- 49.5 Reaffirmed Sky Automobiles Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 210 Assigned Sonthalia Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sonthalia Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sonthalia Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 84 Assigned Thirupathy Bright Industries CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Thirupathy Bright Industries TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 22.8 Reaffirmed Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 143.8 Reaffirmed Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 6.4 Reaffirmed UTM Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Assigned Venkateswara Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 