Nov 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Best Buildwell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.3 Reassigned Fresco Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Friends Alloys LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Graffiti Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed J.J. Plastalloy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed J.J. Plastalloy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India LtdForeign Bill CRISIL A2+ 90 Reaffirmed Discounting K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India LtdLetter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India LtdLOC CRISIL A2+ 2 Reaffirmed K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India LtdPacking Creditn * CRISIL A2+ 380 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs.175 Million of PCFC K. N. C. Agro Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned K. N. C. Agro Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Credit M.L.Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 190 Reaffirmed Discounting M.L.Exports LOC CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed M.L.Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 380 Reaffirmed Maddi Lakshmaiah and Co Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Madhav Constructions BG CRISIL A4 40 Reassigned Mahalaxmi Paddy Products (P) Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed Megaflex Plastics Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 40 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Megha Engineering and Infrastructures BG CRISIL A3 2000 Notice of Ltd Withdrawal Megha Engineering and Infrastructures LOC & BG CRISIL A3 41950 Notice of Ltd Withdrawal Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 4300 Notice of Ltd Loan Fac Withdrawal Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed ML Agro Products Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting ML Agro Products Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A2+ 4 Reaffirmed ML Agro Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2 Reaffirmed ML Agro Products Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL A2+ 160 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs.50.0 Million of PCFC Naxalbari Flour and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Partap Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Notice of Withdrawal Pawansut Construction BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Pride Hotels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Rupa & Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Rupa & Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Rupa & Co. Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed R. S. Enterprises (Ludhiana) Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A4 Saba Exports LOC CRISIL A3 11.5 Reaffirmed Shree Padmavati Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 182.5 Reaffirmed Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Ind. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 360 Reaffirmed Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 SP Fabricators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Withdrawal Sweta Minerals Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Wagad Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V.R.N.Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 180 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B A.V.R.N.Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 270 Downgraded from CRISIL B Amrutha Varshini Dairy Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Amrutha Varshini Dairy Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ AP Inc Lic TL CRISIL B 260 Assigned Best Buildwell Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Chathur Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chathur Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Dhariwal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 962.6 Reaffirmed Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 88 Reaffirmed Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 8.7 Reaffirmed Limits Elite Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 225 Reaffirmed Elite Vehicles Pvt CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Elite Vehicles Pvt TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Fresco Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Fresco Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Fresco Plus Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Friends Alloys CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Friends Alloys TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Gaurav Bharti Shiksha Sansthan TL CRISIL C 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Gloster Ltd CC CRISIL A 770 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 181.4 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 178.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gloster Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed Graffiti Exports CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Graffiti Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Credit Graffiti Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Discounting Graffiti Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Graffiti Exports WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Hariom Industries CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Hariom Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed J.J. Plastalloy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed J.J. Plastalloy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 321.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J.J. Plastalloy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.2 Assigned Jai Bharat Rice Mills (Partnership) CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Jai Bharat Rice Mills (Partnership) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India LtdCC CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 60.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K S Subbiah Pillai and Company India LtdTL CRISIL A- 35 Reaffirmed K. N. C. Agro Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Kaas Footwear Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 36.7 Assigned Kaas Footwear Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 67.1 Assigned Khandelwal Brass Industries CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Cotfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Lakshmi Cotfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned M.L.Exports CC CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed M.L.Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 58 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maddi Lakshmaiah and Co Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Maddi Lakshmaiah and Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 36.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maddi Lakshmaiah and Co Ltd TL CRISIL A- 69.5 Reaffirmed Madhav Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahalaxmi Paddy Products (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 67.6 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Paddy Products (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahalaxmi Paddy Products (P) Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 20.8 Reaffirmed Megaflex Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Megha Engineering and Infrastructures CC CRISIL BBB- 1450 Notice of Ltd Withdrawal Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Notice of Ltd Loan Fac Withdrawal Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Minmat Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 31.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ML Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed ML Agro Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ML Agro Products Ltd TL CRISIL A- 69.5 Reaffirmed Naxalbari Flour and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Naxalbari Flour and Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Neel Kanth Agro Food P Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Neel Kanth Agro Food P Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 35 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 13 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B+ 12.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 152.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pampar Ovenfresh Foods Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 17 Upgraded from CRISIL B Partap Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Notice of Withdrawal Partap Spintex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 250 Withdrawal Loan Fac Partap Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 255.6 Notice of Withdrawal Partap Spintex Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB+ 40 Notice of Withdrawal Pawansut Construction CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pawansut Construction TL CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pride Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Pride Hotels Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 281.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Pride Hotels Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 33 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Pride Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1461.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Pride Hotels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 39.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB R M Dhariwal (HUF) TL CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed R. S. Enterprises (Ludhiana) CC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B R. S. Enterprises (Ludhiana) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 29.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B R. S. Enterprises (Ludhiana) TL CRISIL D 60.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Rajamane Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Rajamane Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Rajamane Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Rupa & Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2310 Reaffirmed Rupa & Co. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Rupa & Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 140 Reaffirmed Saba Exports CC CRISIL BBB- 1 Reaffirmed Saba Exports Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 111.5 Reaffirmed Credit Saba Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saba Exports Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Padmavati Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Shree Raja Ram Prints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Shree Raja Ram Prints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Shree Rajaram Mills CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Ind. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Ind. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 122.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Shri Mahavir Sthan Nyas Samiti CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Shri Mahavir Sthan Nyas Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Mahavir Sthan Nyas Samiti TL CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd BG CRISIL BB 7670 Assigned Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- SP Fabricators Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 100 Withdrawal SP Fabricators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG Withdrawal 460 Withdrawal SP Fabricators Pvt Ltd WC TL Withdrawal 562.5 Withdrawal Sri Lakshmi Venkata Narayana Rice CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Industries Sweta Minerals CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Synkromax Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Synkromax Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Synkromax Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 87.5 Assigned Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs.35 million. Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 660 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11500 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with non-fund based limits Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA 50 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 806.3 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 36856 Reaffirmed Vinay Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Reaffirmed Vinay Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 47 Reaffirmed Vinayak Polypipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Vinayak Polypipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Vinil Trading Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 180 Reaffirmed Wagad Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 