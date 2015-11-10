Nov 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aero Club BG CRISIL A3+ 32.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Aero Club Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 28.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Aero Club LOC CRISIL A3+ 948 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Ajay Natavarlal Commodities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed ANS Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 850 Reaffirmed Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Power and Steel Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Bimal Auto Agency BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Bimal Auto Agency Channel Financing CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Bimal Auto Agency Inventory Funding CRISIL A3+ 270 Reaffirmed Fac Bimal Auto Agency LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Black Jack India Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 40 Notice of Documentary Bills Withdrawal Purchase Black Jack India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 120 Notice of Forward Withdrawal Black Jack India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Notice of Withdrawal D. D. Enterprises (Pune) BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed D. D. Enterprises (Pune) LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned DIC India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 90.9 Reaffirmed DIC India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ganpati Industrial Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Genesys International Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Genesys International Corporation Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Hexa International Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 170 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed K T Quality Control Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 19.5 Suspended *Fully inter-changeable with buyers credit K T Quality Control Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Madhav Industrial Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Credit Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Discounting Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 12 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ply Com Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Praj Industries Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed *Amount interchangeable between bank guarantee and letter of credit QVC Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 QVC Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 QVC Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 QVC Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 QVC Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 R. V. Rail Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 225 Reaffirmed R.K. Transport and Constructions Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3+ 380 Reaffirmed R.K. Transport and Constructions Pvt LtdOverdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Raghav Ramming Mass Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from under LOC CRISIL A4 Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Ranika Exports Design (Ranika) Foreign CRISIL A4+ 40.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Ranika Exports Design (Ranika) Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40.5 Reaffirmed RSR Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Sanvi Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.8 Assigned Solarium Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Specific Alloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Techno Power Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 456.6 Assigned Trident Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 3500 Assigned Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 23 Assigned Loan Fac Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Assigned Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Ujala Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Wadhwani Commodities Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 9Planets Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 42 Reaffirmed 9Planets Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 149 Reaffirmed Aero Club CC* CRISIL BBB 804 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Full interchange ability from cash credit to working capital demand loan up to the extent of Rs.290 million Aero Club TL CRISIL BBB 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Aero Club WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 2270 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Ajay Natavarlal Commodities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed ANS Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 36.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 48.2 Reaffirmed Auro Sundram Ply and Door Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Power and Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bhagwati Power and Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 38.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Bhagwati Power and Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 186.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bhagwati Power and Steel Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bimal Auto Agency CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Bimal Auto Agency CC-Stock CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Bimal Auto Agency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac D. D. Enterprises (Pune) CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed DIC India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed DIC India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Empire Spices and Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Empire Spices and Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 182.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Empire Spices and Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 27.2 Reaffirmed Empire Spices and Foods Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Employees Welfare Fund CC CRISIL B+ 142.5 Reaffirmed Ganpati Industrial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Genesys International Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 130 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- HBS City Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 148 Suspended Hexa International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Hexa International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 42.5 Suspended Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 40 Reaffirmed *Fungible with bank guarantee Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 240 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5450 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 9750 Reaffirmed Jekay International Track Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed K T Quality Control Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended K T Quality Control Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25.5 Suspended Loan Fac Kirpa Foods CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Kirpa Foods Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Kirpa Foods LT Loan CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Kumar Drinks CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Kumar Drinks Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Madhav Industrial Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Marwadi Education Foundation CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Marwadi Education Foundation TL CRISIL BBB- 755 Reaffirmed MK Ghare Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Oriclean Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Oriclean Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 105 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Ply Com Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed * Fund-Based Working Capital (FBWC) under Trader's Easy Loan Praj Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA 50 Reaffirmed Praj Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Punalur Paper Mills Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 100 Assigned QVC Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ R. V. Rail Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed R.K. Transport and Constructions Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Raghav Ramming Mass Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Raghav Ramming Mass Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Raghav Ramming Mass Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ranika Exports Design (Ranika) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ranika Exports Design (Ranika) Standby Line of CRISIL BB 14 Reaffirmed Credit RSR Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sanei Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sanei Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL BB- Scheme(e-DFS) Sanei Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sanmaan Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Sanmaan Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 16 Reaffirmed Sanvi Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 345 Assigned Sanvi Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shubham Polyspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 24 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shubham Polyspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 62 Assigned Loan Fac Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 6 Assigned Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 36.7 Assigned Solarium Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Solarium Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 71 Reaffirmed Specific Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Specific Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Loan Fac Techno Power Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Reaffirmed Techno Power Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 178.4 Assigned Thakardhani Agroproduct Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Thakardhani Agroproduct Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thakardhani Agroproduct Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 57 Assigned Trident Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 26109.9 Assigned Trident Ltd CC CRISIL A- 11300 Assigned Trident Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 2006.3 Assigned Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 307 Assigned Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Ujala Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ujala Pumps Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Wadhwani Commodities Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)