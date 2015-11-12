Nov 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 10, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjaney Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Anjaney Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1150 Reaffirmed Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed Bathero Sanitary LLP Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Bhalla International Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Churiwal Technopack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Coal India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Coal India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Dhruba Kumar Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed ECP Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed ECP Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Ganesh Transmission Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 9 Assigned Loan Fac Ganesh Transmission Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned HT Media Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Including Commercial Paper; Enhanced from Rs.5.0 Billion Inderdeep Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Inderdeep Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Inderdeep Construction Co. ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed KNK Nexgen Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Assigned Madhav Steels (Ship Breaking Division) LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Maksons Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maurya Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mylan Laboratories Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed N.I. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A2+ Pidilite Industries Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed * interchangeable with short term loans, buyers credit and packing credit in foreign currency(PCFC), and LC/BGs. Pidilite Industries Ltd ST Loan@ CRISIL A1+ 1320 Reaffirmed @interchangeable with pre-shipment credit (PC), post-shipment credit (PSC), standby letter of credit (SBLC),bill discounting, overdraft (OD), letter of credit, bank Guarantees (BG's) and buyers credit Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Forward Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 133 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Printography Systems India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Printography Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Printography Systems India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed PTC Energy Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1 850 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.50 Million sub limit of Letter of Credit. PTC Energy Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 650 Assigned Loan Fac Rabindra Surgicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.6 Reaffirmed TCNS Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Tria Industries LLP Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Vinko Auto Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Vinko Auto Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Vinko Auto Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjaney Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Anjaney Alloys Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A 1570 Reaffirmed Anjaney Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 49 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anjaney Alloys Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 81 Reaffirmed Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Ashish Life Science Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baggit India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Baggit India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Bathero Sanitary LLP Proposed TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Bathero Sanitary LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 30 Assigned Bhalla International Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bhalla International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Bhalla International TL CRISIL BBB 15.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bls Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Churiwal Technopack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Churiwal Technopack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Churiwal Technopack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 32.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Coal India Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed Rating Coal India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed of India Ltd Rating Dendi Agro Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Dendi Agro Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 129.4 Reaffirmed Dhruba Kumar Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Dream Merchant Content Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 280 Assigned ECP Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 66 Reaffirmed ECP Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ECP Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Ganesh Transmission Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13 Assigned Ganesh Transmission Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned Loan Fac Ganesh Transmission Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Hitech Extrusion Llp TL CRISIL BB 13.5 Assigned Hitech Extrusion Llp CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Hitech Extrusion Llp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 171.5 Assigned Loan Fac HT Media Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Inderdeep Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Inderdeep Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inderdeep Construction Co. TL CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed Inderdeep Construction Co. Proposed BG CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1050 Reaffirmed Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 330 Reaffirmed KNK Nexgen Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Kolkata Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR A+ - Reaffirmed Rating Kolkata Municipal Corporation Bond CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Madhav Steels (Ship Breaking Division) CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Maksons Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Maksons Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 32.4 Reaffirmed Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B 123.1 Reaffirmed * includes sublimit of Rs.25.78 million of LC Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 275.5 Reaffirmed Maurya Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Maurya Motors Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Fac Mylan Laboratories Ltd Non-Convertible CRISIL AA- 803.4 Assigned Bonds Mylan Laboratories Ltd Non-Convertible CRISIL AA- 24000 Reaffirmed Bonds Mylan Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 7764 Reaffirmed *Limits interchangeable with working capital demand loan/packing credit/bill discounting/letter of credit/bank guarantee Mylan Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 286 Reaffirmed Loan Fac N.I. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.9 Assigned Loan Fac N.I. Infra Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 21.9 Assigned Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 80.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pidilite Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA+ 1600 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL) Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Printography Systems India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Printography Systems India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed PTC Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A 1720 Reaffirmed PTC Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 280 Assigned Loan Fac Rabindra Surgicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Sera Exports Export Packing CRISIL B+ 85 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Sera Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sera Exports Standby Fund Based CRISIL B+ 16 Upgraded from WC CRISIL B Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 41.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90.3 Reaffirmed Sri Vasavi Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Sri Vasavi Agro Foods WC Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed TCNS Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 380 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB TCNS Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Tria Industries LLP CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Tria Industries LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tria Industries LLP TL CRISIL BB- 26.9 Reaffirmed Trimula G Basmati Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Trimula G Basmati Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Varun Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 105.7 Reaffirmed Varun Breeding Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 68.7 Reaffirmed Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 41.8 Assigned Loan Fac Vinko Auto Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 29 Reaffirmed Vinko Auto Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinko Auto Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 11.1 Reaffirmed Visvesvaraya Technological University Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned YG Realty Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB(SO) 340 Reassigned from CRISIL BBB YG Realty Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB(SO) 500 Reassigned from CRISIL BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.