Nov 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 16, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 270 Reaffirmed
Alphageo (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 110 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL A4+
Amit Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Fac
C.S. Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1670 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL A4+
C.S. Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 780 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL A4+
Concord Fortune Minerals India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Concord Fortune Minerals India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Elite Green Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 80 Reassigned
Credit
GTFC Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL A4
GTFC Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 27 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL A4
Hotel Sukhamaya Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned
Suspension
revoked
HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1071 Reaffirmed
HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 48 Reaffirmed
IDMC Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1410 Reaffirmed
Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Jaypee Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
M K Shipping and Allied Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 850 Reaffirmed
Ltd
M.K.Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1820 Reaffirmed
Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL A2
Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 56 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL A2
Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit$CRISIL A2+ 850 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL A2
Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2+ 54 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL A2
Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2+ 330 Upgradedfrom
Discounting CRISIL A2
Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 120 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL A2
Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A2+ 250 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL A2
Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 711 Reaffirmed
NED Energy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1090 Reaffirmed
SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed
CP)
Enhanced from Rs.55 Billion
Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences LOC CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed
Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 61.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
T.O. Ittoop and Associates BG CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed
T.O. Ittoop and Associates Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Transnational LOC CRISIL A4 62 Reaffirmed
Transnational Proposed Buyer CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Credit Limit
Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Yogeshwari Petro Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
3i Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL D 2580 Reaffirmed
3i Infotech Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 1488.6 Reaffirmed
3i Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL D 9747.9 Reaffirmed
3i Infotech Ltd CP CRISIL D 1000 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adroit Corporate Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded
From
CRISIL BB
Adroit Corporate Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 185.3 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed
Akshay Food Impex Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL BB 105 Assigned
Negotiation
Akshay Food Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
Credit
Alphageo (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Ambe Agro Industries Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Ambe Agro Industries Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed
Ambe Agro Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Amit Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Fac
Amit Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bijjaragi Motors CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Bijjaragi Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Fac
Elite Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL BBB-
Elite Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 23.7 Upgradedfrom
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Elite Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 26.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Elite Green Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 45 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL BB
Elite Natural Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 65.1 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL BB-
Elite Natural Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 84.9 Upgradedfrom
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
ETA Powergen Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 188.8 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
ETA Powergen Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 113.4 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL B-
ETA Powergen Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 17.8 Downgraded
From
CRISIL B-
Evolutionary Systems Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Evolutionary Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Globsyn Knowledge Foundation CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
From
CRISIL B
Globsyn Knowledge Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL B
Globsyn Knowledge Foundation TL CRISIL D 127 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B
Globsyn Technologies Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 84 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Gokul Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.4 Reaffirmed
Gokul Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 64.5 Reaffirmed
GTFC Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 14 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL B+
GTFC Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.6 Upgradedfrom
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
GTFC Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL B+
Hotel Sukhamaya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
Suspension
revoked
Hotel Sukhamaya Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 42.5 Assigned
Suspension
revoked
HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 564 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL BB-
HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 231.4 Upgradedfrom
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 117.2 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL BB-
IDMC Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 640 Upgradedfrom
Loan Fac CRISIL A
IDMC Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 30 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL A
Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 66.9 Reaffirmed
Jaypee Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Jaypee Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M K Shipping and Allied Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd
M.K.Engineering CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
M.K.Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 245 Reaffirmed
Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd SME Gold Card CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 400 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 100 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL BBB+
Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 190 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL BBB+
Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 100 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL BBB+
Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 264 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL BB-
NED Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 550 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A-
NED Energy Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A-
Nikita Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned
Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed
Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 36.5 Reaffirmed
Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 21.7 Reaffirmed
Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed
Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC*^# CRISIL BBB- 420 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit of Export Packing Credit of upto Rs.130 million
^Includes sub-limit of Foreign Bill Discounting of upto Rs.140 million
#Includes sub-limit of Met
Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 60000 Reaffirmed
*Cash credit/working capital demand loan
SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac*
*Cash credit/working capital demand loan
SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL 1250 Reaffirmed
Bonds AAA/Stable
SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed
Bonds AAA/Stable
SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL 1500 Reaffirmed
Bonds AAA/Stable
SBW Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Assigned
Shree Ambe Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 135 Reaffirmed
Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust CC CRISIL B 8.5 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL B-
Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL B 99 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL B-
Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Upgradedfrom
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B 35 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL B-
Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed
Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences TL CRISIL B- 103.3 Reaffirmed
Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Transnational CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
TRIF Kochi Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1320 Reaffirmed
Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 23.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 26.1 Reaffirmed
Wine Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 530 Reaffirmed
Wine Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 210 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Yogeshwari Petro Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Yogeshwari Petro Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)