Nov 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 270 Reaffirmed Alphageo (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 110 Upgradedfrom CRISIL A4+ Amit Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Fac C.S. Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1670 Upgradedfrom CRISIL A4+ C.S. Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 780 Upgradedfrom CRISIL A4+ Concord Fortune Minerals India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Concord Fortune Minerals India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elite Green Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 80 Reassigned Credit GTFC Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Upgradedfrom CRISIL A4 GTFC Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 27 Upgradedfrom CRISIL A4 Hotel Sukhamaya Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Suspension revoked HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1071 Reaffirmed HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 48 Reaffirmed IDMC Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1410 Reaffirmed Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Jaypee Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed M K Shipping and Allied Industries Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 850 Reaffirmed Ltd M.K.Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1820 Reaffirmed Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Upgradedfrom CRISIL A2 Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 56 Upgradedfrom CRISIL A2 Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit$CRISIL A2+ 850 Upgradedfrom CRISIL A2 Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2+ 54 Upgradedfrom CRISIL A2 Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2+ 330 Upgradedfrom Discounting CRISIL A2 Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 120 Upgradedfrom CRISIL A2 Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A2+ 250 Upgradedfrom CRISIL A2 Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 711 Reaffirmed NED Energy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1090 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed CP) Enhanced from Rs.55 Billion Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences LOC CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 61.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac T.O. Ittoop and Associates BG CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed T.O. Ittoop and Associates Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Transnational LOC CRISIL A4 62 Reaffirmed Transnational Proposed Buyer CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Credit Limit Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Yogeshwari Petro Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned 3i Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL D 2580 Reaffirmed 3i Infotech Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 1488.6 Reaffirmed 3i Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL D 9747.9 Reaffirmed 3i Infotech Ltd CP CRISIL D 1000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adroit Corporate Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded From CRISIL BB Adroit Corporate Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 185.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Akshay Food Impex Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL BB 105 Assigned Negotiation Akshay Food Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Credit Alphageo (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ambe Agro Industries Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Ambe Agro Industries Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Ambe Agro Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit Amit Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Fac Amit Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bijjaragi Motors CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Bijjaragi Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Fac Elite Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgradedfrom CRISIL BBB- Elite Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 23.7 Upgradedfrom Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Elite Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 26.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Elite Green Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 45 Upgradedfrom CRISIL BB Elite Natural Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 65.1 Upgradedfrom CRISIL BB- Elite Natural Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 84.9 Upgradedfrom Loan Fac CRISIL BB- ETA Powergen Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 188.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- ETA Powergen Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 113.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- ETA Powergen Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 17.8 Downgraded From CRISIL B- Evolutionary Systems Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Purchase Evolutionary Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Globsyn Knowledge Foundation CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded From CRISIL B Globsyn Knowledge Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Globsyn Knowledge Foundation TL CRISIL D 127 Downgraded from CRISIL B Globsyn Technologies Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 84 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Gokul Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.4 Reaffirmed Gokul Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 64.5 Reaffirmed GTFC Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 14 Upgradedfrom CRISIL B+ GTFC Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.6 Upgradedfrom Loan Fac CRISIL B+ GTFC Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1 Upgradedfrom CRISIL B+ Hotel Sukhamaya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Suspension revoked Hotel Sukhamaya Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 42.5 Assigned Suspension revoked HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 564 Upgradedfrom CRISIL BB- HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 231.4 Upgradedfrom Loan Fac CRISIL BB- HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 117.2 Upgradedfrom CRISIL BB- IDMC Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 640 Upgradedfrom Loan Fac CRISIL A IDMC Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 30 Upgradedfrom CRISIL A Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Iscon Craft Paper Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 66.9 Reaffirmed Jaypee Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Jaypee Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M K Shipping and Allied Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Ltd M.K.Engineering CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed M.K.Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 245 Reaffirmed Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Mahavir Rolling Mill Pvt Ltd SME Gold Card CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 100 Upgradedfrom CRISIL BBB+ Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 190 Upgradedfrom CRISIL BBB+ Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 100 Upgradedfrom CRISIL BBB+ Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 264 Upgradedfrom CRISIL BB- NED Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A- NED Energy Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Nikita Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 36.5 Reaffirmed Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 21.7 Reaffirmed Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Raghavendra Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC*^# CRISIL BBB- 420 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Export Packing Credit of upto Rs.130 million ^Includes sub-limit of Foreign Bill Discounting of upto Rs.140 million #Includes sub-limit of Met Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 60000 Reaffirmed *Cash credit/working capital demand loan SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Cash credit/working capital demand loan SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL 1250 Reaffirmed Bonds AAA/Stable SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed Bonds AAA/Stable SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL 1500 Reaffirmed Bonds AAA/Stable SBW Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Assigned Shree Ambe Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 135 Reaffirmed Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust CC CRISIL B 8.5 Upgradedfrom CRISIL B- Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL B 99 Upgradedfrom CRISIL B- Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Upgradedfrom Loan Fac CRISIL B- Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B 35 Upgradedfrom CRISIL B- Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Swiss Garnier Genexiaa Sciences TL CRISIL B- 103.3 Reaffirmed Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tejas Constructions and Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Time Mauser Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Transnational CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed TRIF Kochi Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1320 Reaffirmed Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 23.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 26.1 Reaffirmed Wine Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 530 Reaffirmed Wine Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 210 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Yogeshwari Petro Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Yogeshwari Petro Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.