Nov 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 650 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A1 5710 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Assigned Agarwal Foundries LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended Alashore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Alloy Tech Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Bangalore Paper Store LOC CRISIL A4 95 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bell-O-Seal Valves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Bhagwat Wire Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Fats and Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 800 Assigned Suspension Revoked BSR Infratech India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ BSR Infratech India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 1100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Ceebros Hotels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 200 Suspended Deltron Electricals BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed Purchase DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 585 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India ST CD Programme* CRISIL A1+ 142416.6Reaffirmed *The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs. 142.4166 billion. Export Import Bank of India CP Programme* CRISIL A1+ 142416.6Reaffirmed *The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs. 142.4166 billion. Five-Star Business Credits Ltd CP CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Hav Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 3.7 Assigned Loan Fac HYT Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 73 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ IMP Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed IMP Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Kaira Can Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Kaira Can Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 155 Reaffirmed Kaira Can Co. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed Kaira Can Co. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 650 Suspended Kalika Steel Jalna Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10.2 Suspended Kamala Metachem Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kamala Metachem LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kamala Metachem Proposed Buyer CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from Credit Limit CRISIL A4 Kashish Metal BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reassigned Khandelwal Steel Industries Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Lala Harbhagwan Dass Memorial and Dr. BG CRISIL A4+ 6.6 Reaffirmed Prem Hospital Pvt Ltd Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 57 Reaffirmed Discounting Maruti Ispat and Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended Mehta Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Metal Power Analytical India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Notice of Withdrawal MS Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Suspended Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed NAC Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Credit Namratha Oil Refineries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Nestle India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Rs.80 million for buyers credit Padmesh Beverages BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Panini Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Philips India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 650 Reaffirmed Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2000 Reaffirmed Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 1550 Reaffirmed Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting^ CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 2950 Reaffirmed Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Pradeep Stainless India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pradeep Stainless India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A3 13.8 Suspended Ltd Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning Mills Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 18 Suspended Ltd Prolific Systems and Technologies Pvt BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed * 100% inter-changeable with Buyers credit Raymond UCO Denim Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1 980 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Raymond UCO Denim Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A1 750 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Sagar Cements Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sagar Cements Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Siddique Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 450 Suspended Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sitaram Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Sonata Information Technology Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A1 1580 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Sreenath Engg. Sales and Service Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Sreenath Engg. Sales and Service Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed SSG Pharma Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Swati Synthetics BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Swelect Energy Systems Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5050 Reaffirmed Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CP CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CP CRISIL A1+(SO) 4000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 2 Billion Toshbro Medicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Vipul Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 95 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kaira Can Co. Ltd FD FA 48.4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 107.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aarti Drugs Ltd TL CRISIL A 2302.2 Reaffirmed Agarwal Foundries CC CRISIL BBB 150 Suspended Agarwal Foundries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Suspended Loan Fac Alashore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Alashore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Alloy Tech CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Ave Maria Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned Ave Maria Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ave Maria Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Ave Maria Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Bangalore Paper Store CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bell-O-Seal Valves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-/Negative Bell-O-Seal Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-/Negative Bhagwat Wire Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Bhagwat Wire Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Fats and Edible Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Suspension Revoked Bhagwati Fats and Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 287 Assigned Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Bhagwati Fats and Edible Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Suspension Revoked Bhima Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB 2330 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellers TL CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Bhuvan Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ BSR Infratech India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Ceebros Hotels Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 1250 Suspended Ceebros Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 3550 Suspended Ceebros Property Development LT Loan CRISIL BBB 800 Suspended Celebrity Biopharma Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Celebrity Biopharma Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 72.5 Assigned Deccan Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Deccan Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deltron Electricals CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Deltron Electricals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deltron Electricals TL CRISIL B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 255 Reaffirmed DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 279.8 Reaffirmed DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DSL Hydrowatt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 68.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DSL Hydrowatt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 91.5 Reaffirmed Eden Real Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 460 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eden Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 290 Reaffirmed Elite Agro Specialities Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25.5 Assigned Loan Fac Elite Agro Specialities CC CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Elite Agro Specialities LT Loan CRISIL BBB 23.2 Assigned Export Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *There are no term loans outstanding as on date. Export Import Bank of India Bonds Issue CRISIL 50000 Assigned AAA Export Import Bank of India Bonds CRISIL 405319 Reaffirmed AAA Export Import Bank of India LT CD Programme* CRISIL 142416.6Reaffirmed AAA *The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs. 142.4166 billion Export Import Bank of India Term Deposit FAAA - Reaffirmed Programme Five-Star Business Credits Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Five-Star Business Credits Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 615 Reaffirmed Five-Star Business Credits Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed Five-Star Business Credits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Five-Star Business Credits Ltd NCD CRISIL 300 Assigned BBB-/Positive Ganganagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Ganganagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Ganganagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Fac Gayatri Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 675.9 Reaffirmed Gayatri Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 374.1 Reaffirmed Hav Automobiles Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 16.3 Upgraded from Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- Hav Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- HYT Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- HYT Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- HYT Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- IMP Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Kaira Can Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A- 125 Reaffirmed Kaira Can Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed Kaira Can Co. Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Kaira Can Co. Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 910 Suspended Loan Fac Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Suspended Kalika Steel Jalna Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120.6 Suspended Kalika Steel Jalna Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 22.1 Suspended Kamala Metachem CC CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kashish Metal CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kaveri Gas Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Kaveri Gas Power Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Kaveri Gas Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 92 Suspended Kaveri Gas Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35.5 Suspended Loan Fac Khandelwal Steel Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Khandelwal Steel Industries TL CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed Khetan Pack Fine Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Khetan Pack Fine Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khetan Pack Fine Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lala Harbhagwan Dass Memorial and Dr. TL CRISIL BB+ 78.4 Upgraded from Prem Hospital Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Maruti Ispat and Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Suspended Maruti Ispat and Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 16 Suspended Loan Fac Maruti Ispat and Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 90 Suspended Mehta Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Mehta Alloys Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 10.4 Reaffirmed Metal Power Analytical India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Notice of Withdrawal Metal Power Analytical India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 173.8 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal MS Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 850 Suspended MS Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 300 Suspended Loan Fac Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL 5000 Assigned AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL 5000 Assigned AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL 2767.1 Reaffirmed AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL 2790.7 Reaffirmed AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL 4562.4 Reaffirmed AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL 4593.2 Reaffirmed AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL 6932.8 Reaffirmed AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL 2749.4 Reaffirmed AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL 2597.5 Reaffirmed AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL 5000 Reaffirmed AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL 209.3 Reaffirmed AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL 232.879 Reaffirmed AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL 437.571 Reaffirmed AA- NAC Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed NAC Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 66 Reaffirmed Namratha Oil Refineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Nestle India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 18000 Reaffirmed AAA North India Steel Company CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed North India Steel Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Novarc Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Novarc Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 30 Assigned ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 3000 Reaffirmed ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 4920 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 28380 Reaffirmed Orchid Infrastructure Developers Pvt LtdProposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 1000 Suspended Limits Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 340 Reaffirmed Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Padmesh Beverages CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Padmesh Beverages Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Padmesh Beverages Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Padmesh Beverages TL CRISIL BB+ 18.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Palace Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 1300 Reaffirmed Panini Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Panini Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Panini Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Panini Granites Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Credit Philips India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 3350 Reaffirmed * Rs.2850 million interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit /Local Bill Discounting/Export Bill Discounting/Packing Credit and Bank Guarantees. Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1343 Reaffirmed Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 300 Withdrawal Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AA- - Placed on Rating Rating Watch with Developing Implications PPS Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed PPS Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Fac Pradeep Stainless India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pradeep Stainless India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 27.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Prakasam Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Prakasam Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 147.5 Suspended Ltd Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 154.7 Suspended Ltd Prolific Systems and Technologies Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Ltd Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 112 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 63 Reaffirmed Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd LT Debt CRISIL 20000 Downgraded A+/Negative from CRISIL AA- Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165.5 Reaffirmed Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 236.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Raymond UCO Denim Pvt Ltd FB Fac CRISIL A 2250 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Raymond UCO Denim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1520 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Sagar Cements Ltd CC CRISIL BB 720 Reaffirmed Sagar Cements Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 430 Reaffirmed Sagar Cements Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1830 Reaffirmed Saravanaa Projects & Co. CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Saravanaa Projects & Co. LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Showtime Syndicators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Showtime Syndicators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Siddique Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 147.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sitaram Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Suspended Sitaram Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 87.8 Suspended Loan Fac Sitaram Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 892.2 Suspended Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A-/Positive ^One way changeable to standby letter of credit/bank guarantee up to Rs.100 million Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC** CRISIL A 170 Upgraded from CRISIL A-/Positive ** Fully interchangeable with working capital loan Sonata Information Technology Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A-/Positive Sreenath Engg. Sales and Service Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sreenath Engg. Sales and Service Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 46.5 Suspended Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.2 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8.3 Suspended Sri Lakshmikantha Spinners Ltd CC*# CRISIL B- 478.5 Assigned *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.90 million of export packing credit/foreign bill discounting. #Includes a sub-limit of Rs.60 million of export packing credit/foreign bill Sri Lakshmikantha Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 651.5 Assigned SSG Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.6 Assigned Loan Fac SSG Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned SSG Pharma Pvt Ltd Auto loans CRISIL B+ 11.4 Assigned SSG Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Star Plastics CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Star Plastics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Plastics TL CRISIL BB- 113.5 Reaffirmed Swati Synthetics TL CRISIL B+ 73 Assigned Swati Synthetics CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Swelect Energy Systems Ltd TL CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL A 4500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.3250 million. Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd NCD CRISIL A200 Reaffirmed Toshbro Medicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Umed Sizers CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Umed Sizers TL CRISIL BB 24 Assigned Vee Technologies Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 64.2 Suspended Vee Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 48.8 Suspended Vipul Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vishal Chain and Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Suspension Revoked Vishal Chain and Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Yeshashvi Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Yeshashvi Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 73.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee CC-Cash Credit CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share CD-Certificate of Deposit CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation CPA-Claims Paying Ability CP-Commercial Paper CPS-convertible preference shares CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares DDB-Deep Discount Bond EPBI-Exchange premium bond FBL-Fund Based Limits FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit ITD-Immediate Term Debt LOC-Letter of Credit LT -Long Term LTB -Long Term Borrowing LTD -Long Term Debt MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture MTD -Medium term Debenture MTN-medium term notes NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation) NCD-Non-convertible Debentures NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds NM-Not Meaningful OCD-optionally convertible debenture OD-Over Draft OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture PCN-partly convertible notes PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share POCD-partly optional PP-privately placed PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit PS-Preference Shares PTC-Pass Through Certificates RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares SCPN-secured convertible preference notes SDO-Structured Debt Obligation SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio SO-Structured Obligation SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures SPN-secured premium notes STB-Short Term Bond STD-Short Term Debentures ST-Short Term Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds TB-Taxable Bond TFB-Tax Free Bond TL-Term Loan TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)