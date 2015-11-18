Nov 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 17, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Drugs Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 650 Reaffirmed
Aarti Drugs Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A1 5710 Reaffirmed
Aarti Drugs Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Assigned
Agarwal Foundries LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended
Alashore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Alloy Tech Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Bangalore Paper Store LOC CRISIL A4 95 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Bell-O-Seal Valves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Bhagwat Wire Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Fats and Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 800 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
BSR Infratech India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1200 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
BSR Infratech India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 1100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Ceebros Hotels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 200 Suspended
Deltron Electricals BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed
Purchase
DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 585 Reaffirmed
Export Import Bank of India ST CD Programme* CRISIL A1+ 142416.6Reaffirmed
*The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit
programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs. 142.4166 billion.
Export Import Bank of India CP Programme* CRISIL A1+ 142416.6Reaffirmed
*The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit
programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs. 142.4166 billion.
Five-Star Business Credits Ltd CP CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Hav Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 3.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
HYT Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 73 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
IMP Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed
IMP Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Kaira Can Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed
Kaira Can Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 155 Reaffirmed
Kaira Can Co. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed
Kaira Can Co. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed
Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Suspended
Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 650 Suspended
Kalika Steel Jalna Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10.2 Suspended
Kamala Metachem Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Kamala Metachem LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Kamala Metachem Proposed Buyer CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from
Credit Limit CRISIL A4
Kashish Metal BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reassigned
Khandelwal Steel Industries Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Lala Harbhagwan Dass Memorial and Dr. BG CRISIL A4+ 6.6 Reaffirmed
Prem Hospital Pvt Ltd
Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 57 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Maruti Ispat and Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Suspended
Mehta Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed
Metal Power Analytical India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Notice of
Withdrawal
MS Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Suspended
Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed
NAC Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed
Credit
Namratha Oil Refineries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
Nestle India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed
Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of Rs.80 million for buyers credit
Padmesh Beverages BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Panini Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Philips India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 650 Reaffirmed
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2000 Reaffirmed
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 1550 Reaffirmed
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting^ CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 2950 Reaffirmed
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed
Pradeep Stainless India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Pradeep Stainless India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A3 13.8 Suspended
Ltd
Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning Mills Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 18 Suspended
Ltd
Prolific Systems and Technologies Pvt BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Fac
Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
* 100% inter-changeable with Buyers credit
Raymond UCO Denim Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1 980 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Raymond UCO Denim Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A1 750 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Sagar Cements Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Sagar Cements Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Siddique Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 450 Suspended
Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed
Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Sitaram Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Suspended
Sonata Information Technology Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A1 1580 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Sreenath Engg. Sales and Service Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Sreenath Engg. Sales and Service Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
SSG Pharma Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
Swati Synthetics BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5050 Reaffirmed
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CP CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CP CRISIL A1+(SO) 4000 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 2 Billion
Toshbro Medicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Vipul Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 95 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kaira Can Co. Ltd FD FA 48.4 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed
Aarti Drugs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 107.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aarti Drugs Ltd TL CRISIL A 2302.2 Reaffirmed
Agarwal Foundries CC CRISIL BBB 150 Suspended
Agarwal Foundries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Suspended
Loan Fac
Alashore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
Alashore Marine Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Alloy Tech CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed
Ave Maria Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned
Ave Maria Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ave Maria Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Ave Maria Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Bangalore Paper Store CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Bell-O-Seal Valves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-/Negative
Bell-O-Seal Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-/Negative
Bhagwat Wire Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Bhagwat Wire Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Fats and Edible Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Bhagwati Fats and Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 287 Assigned
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Bhagwati Fats and Edible Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Bhima Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB 2330 Reaffirmed
Bhima Jewellers TL CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed
Bhuvan Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
BSR Infratech India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BBB
Ceebros Hotels Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 1250 Suspended
Ceebros Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 3550 Suspended
Ceebros Property Development LT Loan CRISIL BBB 800 Suspended
Celebrity Biopharma Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
Celebrity Biopharma Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 72.5 Assigned
Deccan Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Deccan Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Deltron Electricals CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Deltron Electricals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Deltron Electricals TL CRISIL B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed
DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 255 Reaffirmed
DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 279.8 Reaffirmed
DRRK Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
DSL Hydrowatt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 68.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
DSL Hydrowatt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 91.5 Reaffirmed
Eden Real Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 460 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Eden Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 290 Reaffirmed
Elite Agro Specialities Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Elite Agro Specialities CC CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned
Elite Agro Specialities LT Loan CRISIL BBB 23.2 Assigned
Export Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac*
*There are no term loans outstanding as on date.
Export Import Bank of India Bonds Issue CRISIL 50000 Assigned
AAA
Export Import Bank of India Bonds CRISIL 405319 Reaffirmed
AAA
Export Import Bank of India LT CD Programme* CRISIL 142416.6Reaffirmed
AAA
*The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit
programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs. 142.4166 billion
Export Import Bank of India Term Deposit FAAA - Reaffirmed
Programme
Five-Star Business Credits Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed
Five-Star Business Credits Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 615 Reaffirmed
Five-Star Business Credits Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed
Five-Star Business Credits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Five-Star Business Credits Ltd NCD CRISIL 300 Assigned
BBB-/Positive
Ganganagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ganganagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Ganganagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Fac
Gayatri Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 675.9 Reaffirmed
Gayatri Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 374.1 Reaffirmed
Hav Automobiles Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 16.3 Upgraded from
Overdraft Fac CRISIL
BB-
Hav Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL
BB-
HYT Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
HYT Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
HYT Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
IMP Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Kaira Can Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A- 125 Reaffirmed
Kaira Can Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed
Kaira Can Co. Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed
Kaira Can Co. Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended
Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 910 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Suspended
Kalika Steel Jalna Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120.6 Suspended
Kalika Steel Jalna Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 22.1 Suspended
Kamala Metachem CC CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL
B+
Kashish Metal CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL
B+
Kaveri Gas Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Kaveri Gas Power Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Kaveri Gas Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 92 Suspended
Kaveri Gas Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Khandelwal Steel Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Khandelwal Steel Industries TL CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed
Khetan Pack Fine Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed
Khetan Pack Fine Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Khetan Pack Fine Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed
Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lala Harbhagwan Dass Memorial and Dr. TL CRISIL BB+ 78.4 Upgraded from
Prem Hospital Pvt Ltd CRISIL
BB
Lawrence Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Maruti Ispat and Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Suspended
Maruti Ispat and Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 16 Suspended
Loan Fac
Maruti Ispat and Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 90 Suspended
Mehta Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed
Mehta Alloys Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 10.4 Reaffirmed
Metal Power Analytical India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Notice of
Withdrawal
Metal Power Analytical India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 173.8 Notice of
Loan Fac Withdrawal
MS Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 850 Suspended
MS Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 300 Suspended
Loan Fac
Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL 5000 Assigned
AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL 5000 Assigned
AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL 2767.1 Reaffirmed
AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL 2790.7 Reaffirmed
AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL 4562.4 Reaffirmed
AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL 4593.2 Reaffirmed
AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL 6932.8 Reaffirmed
AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL 2749.4 Reaffirmed
AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL 2597.5 Reaffirmed
AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL 5000 Reaffirmed
AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL 209.3 Reaffirmed
AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL 1000 Reaffirmed
AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL 232.879 Reaffirmed
AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL 437.571 Reaffirmed
AA-
NAC Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed
NAC Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 66 Reaffirmed
Namratha Oil Refineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Nestle India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 18000 Reaffirmed
AAA
North India Steel Company CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
North India Steel Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Novarc Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Novarc Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 30 Assigned
ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 3000 Reaffirmed
ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 4920 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 28380 Reaffirmed
Orchid Infrastructure Developers Pvt LtdProposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 1000 Suspended
Limits
Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 340 Reaffirmed
Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Padmesh Beverages CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Padmesh Beverages Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Padmesh Beverages Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Padmesh Beverages TL CRISIL BB+ 18.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Palace Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 1300 Reaffirmed
Panini Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Panini Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed
Panini Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Panini Granites Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed
Credit
Philips India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 3350 Reaffirmed
* Rs.2850 million interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit /Local Bill Discounting/Export Bill
Discounting/Packing Credit and Bank Guarantees.
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1343 Reaffirmed
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed
Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Planet Retail Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 300 Withdrawal
Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AA- - Placed on
Rating Rating Watch
with
Developing Implications
PPS Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
PPS Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Fac
Pradeep Stainless India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BB+
Pradeep Stainless India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 27.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BB+
Prakasam Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed
Prakasam Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 147.5 Suspended
Ltd
Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 154.7 Suspended
Ltd
Prolific Systems and Technologies Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 112 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Punjab Sind Dairy Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 63 Reaffirmed
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd LT Debt CRISIL 20000 Downgraded
A+/Negative from CRISIL
AA-
Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165.5 Reaffirmed
Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 236.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed
Raymond UCO Denim Pvt Ltd FB Fac CRISIL A 2250 Upgraded from
CRISIL
A-
Raymond UCO Denim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 1520 Upgraded from
CRISIL
A-
Sagar Cements Ltd CC CRISIL BB 720 Reaffirmed
Sagar Cements Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 430 Reaffirmed
Sagar Cements Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1830 Reaffirmed
Saravanaa Projects & Co. CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Saravanaa Projects & Co. LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Showtime Syndicators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Showtime Syndicators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Siddique Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BB
Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 147.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BB
Sitaram Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Suspended
Sitaram Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 87.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sitaram Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 892.2 Suspended
Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL
A-/Positive
^One way changeable to standby letter of credit/bank guarantee up to Rs.100 million
Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC** CRISIL A 170 Upgraded from
CRISIL
A-/Positive
** Fully interchangeable with working capital loan
Sonata Information Technology Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL
A-/Positive
Sreenath Engg. Sales and Service Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL
B
Sreenath Engg. Sales and Service Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL
B
Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 46.5 Suspended
Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Jayamalar Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8.3 Suspended
Sri Lakshmikantha Spinners Ltd CC*# CRISIL B- 478.5 Assigned
*Includes a sub-limit of Rs.90 million of export packing credit/foreign bill discounting.
#Includes a sub-limit of Rs.60 million of export packing credit/foreign bill
Sri Lakshmikantha Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 651.5 Assigned
SSG Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
SSG Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
SSG Pharma Pvt Ltd Auto loans CRISIL B+ 11.4 Assigned
SSG Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Star Plastics CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed
Star Plastics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Star Plastics TL CRISIL BB- 113.5 Reaffirmed
Swati Synthetics TL CRISIL B+ 73 Assigned
Swati Synthetics CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd TL CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL A 4500 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.3250 million.
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd NCD CRISIL A200 Reaffirmed
Toshbro Medicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed
Umed Sizers CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Umed Sizers TL CRISIL BB 24 Assigned
Vee Technologies Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 64.2 Suspended
Vee Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 48.8 Suspended
Vipul Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Vishal Chain and Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Vishal Chain and Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Yeshashvi Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Yeshashvi Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 73.5 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee CC-Cash Credit CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share CD-Certificate
of Deposit CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation CPA-Claims Paying Ability CP-Commercial
Paper CPS-convertible preference shares CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares DDB-Deep Discount Bond EPBI-Exchange premium bond FBL-Fund Based Limits FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit ITD-Immediate Term Debt LOC-Letter of
Credit LT -Long Term LTB -Long Term Borrowing LTD -Long Term Debt MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture MTD -Medium term Debenture MTN-medium term notes NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation) NCD-Non-convertible Debentures NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds NM-Not Meaningful OCD-optionally convertible debenture OD-Over
Draft OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture
PCN-partly convertible notes PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share POCD-partly optional
PP-privately placed PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit PS-Preference Shares PTC-Pass
Through Certificates RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes SDO-Structured Debt Obligation SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio SO-Structured
Obligation SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures SPN-secured premium notes STB-Short
Term Bond STD-Short Term Debentures ST-Short Term Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds TB-Taxable
Bond TFB-Tax Free Bond TL-Term Loan TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)