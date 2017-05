Nov 19 Below are the rating awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alphageo (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 109 Reaffirmed Amrit Dwellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Asia Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Bharat Pesticides Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Notice of Withdrawal Bharat Pesticides Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Notice of Withdrawal Bhatia Colour Company LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Cheviot Co Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Cheviot Co Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DPB Antibiotics LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Emboza Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Enterprise International Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Enterprise International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Gautam Technocast BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Gautam Technocast LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Goldstone Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Goldstone Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Gupta Threads Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.7 Reaffirmed Hothur Traders 100% E.O.U. BG CRISIL A4 73.3 Assigned Hothur Traders 100% E.O.U. Proposed BG CRISIL A4 26.7 Assigned IAC International Automotive India Pvt LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A3 ITA Lake Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40.3 Reaffirmed Jai Parvati Forge Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Jai Parvati Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Kanan Knitwear Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Purchase Kanan Knitwear Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates LOC CRISIL A4 23 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Manisha Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 570 Reaffirmed Manpho Exports LOC CRISIL A4 10 Withdrawal Maxflow Pumps India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Maxflow Pumps India Pvt Ltd Bills CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Discount/Cheque Purchase Maxflow Pumps India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.2.0 Billion Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.5.0 Billion MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 850 Reaffirmed MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Credit MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A4 90 Withdrawal Multifilms Plastic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Notice of Withdrawal Musale Construction BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Ramniwas Agrawal BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Responsive Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1041.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Rivoltech Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned S. V. Industries - Jalandar LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Super Hoze Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Tirubala Exports Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Tirubala Exports LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Tirubala Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3 17 Reaffirmed Tirubala International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 12.5 Reaffirmed TRP Sealing Systems India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed TRP Sealing Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 47.5 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1241.6 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 750 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 2500 Reaffirmed Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- PNB Housing Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA/Stable 80000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alphageo (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Alphageo (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amrit Dwellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Amrutvahini Sheti and Shikshan Vikas Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 47.5 Upgraded from Sanstha CRISIL B Amrutvahini Sheti and Shikshan Vikas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.5 Upgraded from Sanstha Loan Fac CRISIL B Amrutvahini Sheti and Shikshan Vikas TL CRISIL B+ 84 Upgraded from Sanstha CRISIL B Anand Machinery India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Anand Machinery India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Asia Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Asia Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 92.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asia Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 127.1 Reaffirmed Bharat Pesticides Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Notice of Withdrawal Bhatia Colour Company CC CRISIL B 110 Assigned Cheviot Co Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Cheviot Co Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 0.5 Reaffirmed DPB Antibiotics CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed DPB Antibiotics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Emboza Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 262.5 Assigned Emboza Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Emboza Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Enterprise International Ltd BG CRISIL B 9.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Enterprise International Ltd CC CRISIL B 10.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Fabjewels Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- # fully interchangeable with Export Finance, Standby line of credit and Bank Guarantee Fabjewels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- * fully interchangeable with Export Finance Frystal Pet Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Frystal Pet Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Frystal Pet Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 45.4 Reaffirmed Gautam Technocast CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Gautam Technocast Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Gautam Technocast Rupee TL CRISIL BB 143 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Goldstone Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Goldstone Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Goldstone Infratech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Goldstone Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Gupta Threads Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Gupta Threads Ltd TL CRISIL BB 265.3 Reaffirmed IAC International Automotive India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB- IAC International Automotive India Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 197.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB- ITA Lake Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 115 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- ITA Lake Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 154.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jai Parvati Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Jai Parvati Forge Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 29.5 Reaffirmed Kanan Knitwear CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Kanan Knitwear Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khandelwal Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Khandelwal Ginning and Pressing LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Khandelwal Ginning and Pressing Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Kings Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 230 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Lakshmi Durga Drugs and Intermediates Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Manisha Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Manpho Exports CC CRISIL B- 40 Withdrawal Manpho Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Withdrawal Loan Fac Maxflow Pumps India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Maxflow Pumps India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL C 300 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limits of Rs.150 million of Export Packing Credit/Post-shipment in Foreign Currency and Rs.50 million for Foreign Bills Discounting/Export Bill Rediscounting. Multifilms Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Notice of Withdrawal Multifilms Plastic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Musale Construction CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed MY Bike CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB National Ginning and Pressing Ind CC CRISIL B- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B National Ginning and Pressing Ind Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B National Ginning and Pressing Ind TL CRISIL B- 21.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B Orion Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Orion Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Fac Pace Renewable Energies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pace Renewable Energies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Parthvimeda Panchgavy Utpad Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Parthvimeda Panchgavy Utpad Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 26.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Parthvimeda Panchgavy Utpad Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 23.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 29340 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 10660 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PNB Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL 46000 Reaffirmed AA+/Stable PNB Housing Finance Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds CRISIL 5000 Reaffirmed AA+/Stable PNB Housing Finance Ltd Bonds CRISIL 11000 Reaffirmed AA+/Stable Prachin Foundation LT Loan CRISIL D 70.9 Reaffirmed Prachin Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 29.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pushkar Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Pushkar Properties Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Pushkar Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Fac Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 6440 Assigned Responsive Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and bill discounting Responsive Industries Ltd External CRISIL A- 3458.5 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Rivoltech Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 52.5 Assigned Rivoltech Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned S. K. Enterprises - Thane CC CRISIL B- 75 Assigned S. V. Industries - Jalandar TL CRISIL BBB- 4.5 Assigned S. V. Industries - Jalandar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Assigned Loan Fac S. V. Industries - Jalandar CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Silver Springs Pleasure Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 88.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Silver Springs Pleasure Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Silver Springs Pleasure Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 92.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 3300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sneha Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 2520 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sneha Foods & Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 910 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sneha Foods & Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 208.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sonam Builders TL CRISIL BB+ 750 Assigned Sonam Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 49.5 Assigned Sonam Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50.5 Assigned Loan Fac Soubhagya Processor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 48.7 Assigned Soubhagya Processor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Soubhagya Processor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16.3 Assigned Loan Fac Super Hoze Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Tirubala Exports CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Tirubala International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Purchase Tirubala International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Trident Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL C 250 Assigned Trident Sugars Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL C 250 Assigned TRP Sealing Systems India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.20 Million for Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Foreign Usance Bill Discounting Vahini Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vahini Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL A 3085 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 1894.5 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A 9187.7 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd NCDs CRISIL 2000 Assigned A/Positive Varun Beverages Ltd NCDs CRISIL 3000 Reaffirmed A/Positive Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Western MP Infrastructure and Toll Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 48 Reaffirmed Roads Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Western MP Infrastructure and Toll TL CRISIL A- 5602 Reaffirmed Roads Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 