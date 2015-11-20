Nov 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahammed Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Amit Capacitors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Credit Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 81.5 Reaffirmed Forward Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Credit Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Credit Aqua Machineries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Aqua Machineries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Ascent Networks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Ascent Networks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned BP Equities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 950 Reaffirmed Britacel Silicones Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Britacel Silicones Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Cordial Foundation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Creative and Crofts Industries India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd East West Combined Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 90.2 Reaffirmed under LOC East West Combined Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Elegant Collection Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Forward Foremost International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Discounting Foremost International Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 26.5 Reaffirmed Foremost International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Gatiman Auto Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Gatiman Auto Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 14.5 Reaffirmed Golchha Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Golchha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Herald Publications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Herald Publications Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Forward HVK International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Janatha Steel Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Kailash Hillways Engineering associates BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Continental Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Mahalaxmi Continental Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Maithon Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed N.S.K. Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 270 Reaffirmed Peekay Steel Castings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Credit Peekay Steel Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 204.7 Reaffirmed Resonance Specialities Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Resonance Specialities Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Forward Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed S. K. Impex Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Shri Amman Steel and Alied Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Amman Steel and Alied Industries LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd SRV Telecom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned; Suspension Revoked SRV Telecom Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Suprint Textiles (Jaipur) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Forward United Shippers Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 115 Reaffirmed United Shippers Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Vardhman Textiles Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed CP) Viraj Syntex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 13.5 Assigned Viraj Syntex Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Viraj Syntex Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Vrinda Nano Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Vardhman Textiles Ltd FD Programme FAA+/Stable - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahammed Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 51 Reaffirmed Ahammed Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Amit Capacitors Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Amit Capacitors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Angayarkkanni Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Angayarkkanni Enterprises WC TL CRISIL B+ 185 Assigned Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 1229 Reaffirmed Credit Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 1341 Reaffirmed Credit Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 288.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 145 Reaffirmed Credit Ankita Agro and Food Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ankita Agro and Food Processing Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 4.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ankita Agro and Food Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 75.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B Aqua Machineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Ascent Networks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Ascent Networks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Bajrang Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bajrang Cotton Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- BP Equities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Britacel Silicones Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Ciscons Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ciscons Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ciscons Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 132.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Ciscons Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Cordial Foundation Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Fac Coromandel Agro Products and Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Notice of Withdrawal Creative and Crofts Industries India CC CRISIL B+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Creative and Crofts Industries India Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Purchase Creative and Crofts Industries India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Dia Man Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A- 270 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub limit of Rs.250.0 million for Over Draft/Cash Credit limit for local business interchangeable with Packing Credit limits (export limits). Dia Man Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed Credit Disha Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Disha Auto Components Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Disha Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Durgashakti Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105.1 Reaffirmed Durgashakti Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 44.9 Reaffirmed East West Combined Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 9.8 Reaffirmed East West Combined Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Ela Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Ela Nirman Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Elegant Collection BG CRISIL A- 5 Reaffirmed Elegant Collection Export Packing CRISIL A- 270 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Elegant Collection Post Shipment CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed Credit* Elegant Collection Standby Line of CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Credit Envision Landmarks LLP TL CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Foremost International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 11 Reaffirmed Gatiman Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 46 Reaffirmed Golchha Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Herald Publications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Herald Publications Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 64.5 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 1062.5 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 2498.5 Reaffirmed Credit HVK International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1050 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HVK International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 639 Reaffirmed Credit Icon Developers TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Janatha Steel Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Jayawanti Babu Foundation TL CRISILD 118 Assigned Kailash Hillways Engineering associates TL CRISIL B 7 Assigned Kailash Hillways Engineering associates CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. Jasani Export Packing CRISIL A- 1560 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable M/s. Jasani Post Shipment CRISIL A- 1040 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable M/s. Jasani Standby Line of CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Credit Mahalaxmi Continental Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahalaxmi Continental Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Maithon Power Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA- 6250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs.3250 million Maithon Power Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed Maithon Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3324 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maithon Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 36276 Reaffirmed Maithon Power Ltd NCD CRISIL 5000 Assigned AA-/Stable Meridian Medical Research and Hospital Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+(SO) 57.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Meridian Medical Research and Hospital Proposed TL CRISIL A+(SO) 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Meridian Medical Research and Hospital TL CRISIL A+(SO) 332.4 Reaffirmed Ltd N.S.K. Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed N.S.K. Builders Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Nainani Medico CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Nainani Medico Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Odisha Multispeciality Hospital And TL CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Trauma Care Centre Pvt Ltd Omega Solar Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 480 Reaffirmed Omega Solar Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P. N. Memorial Neurocentre and Research CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Institute Ltd P. N. Memorial Neurocentre and Research TL CRISIL BBB- 615 Reaffirmed Institute Ltd Peekay Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Peekay Roller Flour Mills LOC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Peekay Roller Flour Mills LT Loan CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed Peekay Steel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Peethambra Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Rabina Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Assigned Renuka Constructions - Pune Project Loan CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Resonance Specialities Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Resonance Specialities Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Richfield Fertilisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed SAS Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned SAS Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Loan Fac SAS Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned SAS Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 180 Assigned Fac Shradha Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 360 Notice of Withdrawal Shree Satsangi Saket Dham Ram Ashram Rupee TL CRISIL B- 101.5 Reaffirmed Shri Amman Steel and Alied Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd SRV Telecom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Suprint Textiles (Jaipur) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Suprint Textiles (Jaipur) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Tirupati Corrugators BG CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed Tirupati Corrugators CC CRISIL D 77.5 Reaffirmed Tirupati Corrugators TL CRISIL D 59.2 Reaffirmed TVC Electronics Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Credit TVC Electronics CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned TVC Electronics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 1228.5 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 985.5 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Uni Gem India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 43.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac United Shippers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed USL Logistics Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A 432 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings USL Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 198 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11500 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with non-fund based limits Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA 50 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 806.3 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 36856 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.8000 Million Vidhatri Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B Viraj Syntex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.1 Assigned Viraj Syntex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.9 Assigned Loan Fac Viraj Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 41.5 Assigned Vrinda Nano Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Vrinda Nano Technologies Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Xplore Lifestyle Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Xplore Lifestyle Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 