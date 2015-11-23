Nov 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 20 & 21 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKS Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 59 Assigned B.N.R. Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Beekay Plaza Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction Pvt BG CRISIL A3 250 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4+ Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 16.1 Assigned Loan Fac Central U.P. Gas Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 220 Suspended Central U.P. Gas Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 280 Suspended H.D. Infrastructures BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Hajee A.P.Bava and Company BG CRISIL A3+ 600 Suspended Constructions Pvt Ltd Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 290 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 J V Commodity Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed K. G. Gupta Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Kunj Bihari Gold Leaf Industries Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed M S Infraengineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed M. Sambandam and Sons LOC CRISIL A4 6 Suspended M/s. Dadabhai Hathibhai BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Midaas Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Midaas Construction Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 38.5 Reaffirmed MY Store Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Natraj Proteins Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Natraj Proteins Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 53 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Natraj Proteins Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Navkar Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed NGL Fine Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 48 Reaffirmed P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency P.K.Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Peekay Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Peekay Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Peekay Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 370 Reaffirmed Pidilite Industries Ltd Non-FBL@ CRISIL A1+ 370 Reaffirmed @interchangeable with pre-shipment credit (PC), post-shipment credit (PSC), standby letter of credit (SBLC),bill discounting, overdraft (OD), letter of credit, bank Guarantees (BG's) and buyers credit. PTC Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.50 million sub limit of Letter of Credit. PTC Energy Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 1250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raghav Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Rajan Overseas Inc Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 116 Assigned S V Distributors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Seamec Ltd BG# CRISIL A1@ 100 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Sohoni Metal Craft Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 32 Reaffirmed Sri Kanya Corporation BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Sterlite Grid Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 CRISIL A3/Watch Developing Sterlite Grid Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3 1100 CRISIL A3/Watch Developing Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Tarsun Steels India Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Tayo Rolls Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tayo Rolls Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Trimoorti Electricals BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Trimoorti Electricals Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 46 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKS Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned AKS Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 71 Assigned AKS Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Ambit Securities Broking Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Ambit Securities Broking Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amisal Export Packing CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Credit B.N.R. Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB B.N.R. Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB B.N.R. Constructions Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BB B.N.R. Constructions Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB Beekay Plaza Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 83 Reaffirmed Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42 Assigned Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Concept Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB H.D. Infrastructures Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned H.D. Infrastructures CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Assigned Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 18.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 511.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Instyle Embroideries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Instyle Embroideries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Instyle Embroideries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 73.5 Reaffirmed K. G. Gupta Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed K. G. Gupta Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 127.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khushi Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Khushi Tradex Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation LT Loan CRISIL A+ 500 Assigned Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 2000 Assigned Loan Fac Kunj Bihari Gold Leaf Industries Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 17 Assigned Kunj Bihari Gold Leaf Industries Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Assigned Loan Fac Kunj Bihari Gold Leaf Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2650 Reaffirmed Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed Luthfa Foundation CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed Luthfa Foundation LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 29.5 Reaffirmed Luthfa Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 63.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Luthfa Foundation Proposed TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned M S Infraengineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed M. Sambandam and Sons CC* CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended * fully interchangeable with packing credit M. Sambandam and Sons Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended M. Sambandam and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 71.7 Suspended Loan Fac M. Sambandam and Sons Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended M. Sambandam and Sons WC TL CRISIL B+ 12.3 Suspended M/s Anjaneya Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended M/s Anjaneya Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended M/s. Dadabhai Hathibhai CC CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries CC CRISIL BB- 340 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 53.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries TL CRISIL BB- 40.6 Assigned Ltd Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.4 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac MakIndian Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Maruti Metal Industries CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Maruti Metal Industries LOC CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Maruti Metal Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 130.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Maruti Metal Industries Standby Line of CRISIL D 4.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B Maxtar Bio - Genics CC CRISIL BB 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Midaas Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Midaas Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Minakshi Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed MRG Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Assigned MY Store Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB MY Store Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nakkheeran Publications CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Nakkheeran Publications LT Loan CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Narasimha Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Narasimha Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Narasimha Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Loan Fac Natraj Proteins Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 172 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Natraj Proteins Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Navkar Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed Navkar Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 508.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Navkar Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 2695.8 Reaffirmed NGL Fine Chem Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed NGL Fine Chem Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50.9 Reaffirmed Northern Sky Properties Pvt Ltd LTL CRISIL BB- 1950 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Northern Sky Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 550 Upgradedfrom Loan Fac CRISIL B+ P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 570 Reaffirmed P.K.Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 166 Reaffirmed P.K.Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 284 Reaffirmed Pack Mates Packaging India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 34 Suspended Pack Mates Packaging India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 65 Suspended Pack Mates Packaging India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Suspended Loan Fac Parker VRC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed rupee TL CRISIL BB- 6000 Reaffirmed Peekay Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Peekay Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit limit. Pidilite Industries Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA+ 3050 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL) Pinnacle Life Science Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Assigned Pinnacle Life Science Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 145 Assigned Loan Fac Pinnacle Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 25 Assigned Pinnacle Life Science Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned Plaza Tex (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned PTC Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A 1720 Reaffirmed PTC Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 280 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Purulia and Kharagpur Transmission Co. Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 3800 CRISIL Ltd BBB- R.K. Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 122.5 Upgradedfrom CRISIL BB R.K. Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgradedfrom Financing CRISIL BB Scheme(e-DFS) Raghav Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Raghav Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Rajan Overseas Inc TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned RAPP Transmission Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 2200 # Rialto Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 170 Suspended Rialto Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended S V Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 280 Reaffirmed Seamec Ltd CC* CRISIL A@ 100 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Seamec Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A@ 100 Placed on Loan Fac Notice of Withdrawal Shakti Vegetables and Fruits Storage CC CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned Shakti Vegetables and Fruits Storage TL CRISIL B- 97.5 Assigned Shikhar Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Shikhar Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Shiv Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shiv Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Shiv Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 13.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Kalka Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 72.5 Reaffirmed Shri Kalka Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Kalka Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Shri Ramraja Sarkar Lok Kalyan Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Shri Ramraja Sarkar Lok Kalyan Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Ramraja Sarkar Lok Kalyan Trust TL CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Sohoni Metal Craft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sohoni Metal Craft Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Credit Sree Sankara National Institute of Drop Line CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Educational Trust Overdraft Fac Sree Sankara National Institute of LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Educational Trust Sri Kanya Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Kanya Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Sri Sreenivasa Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Sri Sreenivasa Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 260 Suspended Sterlite Grid Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 CRISIL BBB-/Watch Developing Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Tarsun Steels India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Tarsun Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Tayo Rolls Ltd CC CRISIL B 610 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Tayo Rolls Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 740 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Times Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B- 259.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Times Ferro Alloys Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 44.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Times Ferro Alloys Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 18.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Times Ferro Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B- 24.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Times Ferro Alloys Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 39.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D VAL Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38.5 Suspended Loan Fac VAL Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 61.5 Suspended Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 15.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 47.5 Assigned Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 6.8 Assigned Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 50.6 Assigned Loan Fac ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 