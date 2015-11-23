Nov 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 20 & 21 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AKS Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 59 Assigned
B.N.R. Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Beekay Plaza Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction Pvt BG CRISIL A3 250 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL A4+
Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 16.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Central U.P. Gas Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 220 Suspended
Central U.P. Gas Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 280 Suspended
H.D. Infrastructures BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Hajee A.P.Bava and Company BG CRISIL A3+ 600 Suspended
Constructions Pvt Ltd
Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 290 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
J V Commodity Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed
K. G. Gupta Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Kunj Bihari Gold Leaf Industries Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned
Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
M S Infraengineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
M. Sambandam and Sons LOC CRISIL A4 6 Suspended
M/s. Dadabhai Hathibhai BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Midaas Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Midaas Construction Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 38.5 Reaffirmed
MY Store Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Natraj Proteins Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Natraj Proteins Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 53 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Natraj Proteins Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Navkar Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed
NGL Fine Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 48 Reaffirmed
P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
P.K.Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Peekay Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Peekay Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Peekay Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 370 Reaffirmed
Pidilite Industries Ltd Non-FBL@ CRISIL A1+ 370 Reaffirmed
@interchangeable with pre-shipment credit (PC), post-shipment credit (PSC), standby letter of
credit (SBLC),bill discounting, overdraft (OD), letter of credit, bank Guarantees (BG's) and
buyers credit.
PTC Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed
* Includes Rs.50 million sub limit of Letter of Credit.
PTC Energy Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 1250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Raghav Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Rajan Overseas Inc Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 116 Assigned
S V Distributors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Seamec Ltd BG# CRISIL A1@ 100 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Sohoni Metal Craft Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 32 Reaffirmed
Sri Kanya Corporation BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Sterlite Grid Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 CRISIL
A3/Watch
Developing
Sterlite Grid Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3 1100 CRISIL
A3/Watch
Developing
Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Tarsun Steels India Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Tayo Rolls Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Tayo Rolls Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A4+
Trimoorti Electricals BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned
Trimoorti Electricals Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 46 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AKS Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned
AKS Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 71 Assigned
AKS Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned
Ambit Securities Broking Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Ambit Securities Broking Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Amisal Export Packing CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Credit
B.N.R. Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
B.N.R. Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
B.N.R. Constructions Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 170 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
B.N.R. Constructions Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL BB
Beekay Plaza Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 83 Reaffirmed
Bhimji Velji Sorathia Construction Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded
Ltd from
CRISIL BB+
Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42 Assigned
Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Bishnupriya Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned
Concept Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
H.D. Infrastructures Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
H.D. Infrastructures CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Assigned
Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 18.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BBB-
Hi-Tech Power and Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 511.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Instyle Embroideries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed
Instyle Embroideries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Instyle Embroideries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 73.5 Reaffirmed
K. G. Gupta Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
K. G. Gupta Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 127.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Khushi Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB-
Khushi Tradex Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL BB-
Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation LT Loan CRISIL A+ 500 Assigned
Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 2000 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kunj Bihari Gold Leaf Industries Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 17 Assigned
Kunj Bihari Gold Leaf Industries Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kunj Bihari Gold Leaf Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2650 Reaffirmed
Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed
Luthfa Foundation CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed
Luthfa Foundation LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 29.5 Reaffirmed
Luthfa Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 63.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Luthfa Foundation Proposed TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned
M S Infraengineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed
M. Sambandam and Sons CC* CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
* fully interchangeable with packing credit
M. Sambandam and Sons Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
M. Sambandam and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 71.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
M. Sambandam and Sons Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
M. Sambandam and Sons WC TL CRISIL B+ 12.3 Suspended
M/s Anjaneya Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
M/s Anjaneya Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
M/s. Dadabhai Hathibhai CC CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries CC CRISIL BB- 340 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 53.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries TL CRISIL BB- 40.6 Assigned
Ltd
Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.4 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
MakIndian Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Maruti Metal Industries CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B
Maruti Metal Industries LOC CRISIL D 95 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4
Maruti Metal Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 130.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL B
Maruti Metal Industries Standby Line of CRISIL D 4.5 Downgraded
Credit from
CRISIL B
Maxtar Bio - Genics CC CRISIL BB 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Midaas Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Midaas Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Minakshi Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
MRG Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Assigned
MY Store Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
MY Store Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Nakkheeran Publications CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Nakkheeran Publications LT Loan CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed
Narasimha Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Narasimha Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed
Narasimha Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned
Loan Fac
Natraj Proteins Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 172 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Natraj Proteins Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Navkar Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed
Navkar Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 508.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Navkar Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 2695.8 Reaffirmed
NGL Fine Chem Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
NGL Fine Chem Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50.9 Reaffirmed
Northern Sky Properties Pvt Ltd LTL CRISIL BB- 1950 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Northern Sky Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 550 Upgradedfrom
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 570 Reaffirmed
P.K.Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 166 Reaffirmed
P.K.Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 284 Reaffirmed
Pack Mates Packaging India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 34 Suspended
Pack Mates Packaging India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 65 Suspended
Pack Mates Packaging India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Parker VRC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed rupee TL CRISIL BB- 6000 Reaffirmed
Peekay Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Peekay Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit limit.
Pidilite Industries Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA+ 3050 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL)
Pinnacle Life Science Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Assigned
Pinnacle Life Science Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 145 Assigned
Loan Fac
Pinnacle Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 25 Assigned
Pinnacle Life Science Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned
Plaza Tex (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
PTC Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL A 1720 Reaffirmed
PTC Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 280 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Purulia and Kharagpur Transmission Co. Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 3800 CRISIL
Ltd BBB-
R.K. Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 122.5 Upgradedfrom
CRISIL BB
R.K. Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgradedfrom
Financing CRISIL BB
Scheme(e-DFS)
Raghav Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Raghav Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Rajan Overseas Inc TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
RAPP Transmission Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 2200 #
Rialto Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 170 Suspended
Rialto Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
S V Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 280 Reaffirmed
Seamec Ltd CC* CRISIL A@ 100 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Seamec Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A@ 100 Placed on
Loan Fac Notice of
Withdrawal
Shakti Vegetables and Fruits Storage CC CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned
Shakti Vegetables and Fruits Storage TL CRISIL B- 97.5 Assigned
Shikhar Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Shikhar Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned
Shiv Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shiv Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Shiv Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 13.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shri Kalka Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 72.5 Reaffirmed
Shri Kalka Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Kalka Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Shri Ramraja Sarkar Lok Kalyan Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed
Shri Ramraja Sarkar Lok Kalyan Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Ramraja Sarkar Lok Kalyan Trust TL CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed
Sohoni Metal Craft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Sohoni Metal Craft Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sree Sankara National Institute of Drop Line CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned
Educational Trust Overdraft Fac
Sree Sankara National Institute of LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Educational Trust
Sri Kanya Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Kanya Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Sri Sreenivasa Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Sri Sreenivasa Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 260 Suspended
Sterlite Grid Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 CRISIL
BBB-/Watch
Developing
Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Tarsun Steels India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Tarsun Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Tayo Rolls Ltd CC CRISIL B 610 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Tayo Rolls Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 740 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Times Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B- 259.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Times Ferro Alloys Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 44.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Times Ferro Alloys Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 18.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Times Ferro Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B- 24.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Times Ferro Alloys Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 39.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
VAL Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
VAL Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 61.5 Suspended
Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 15.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 47.5 Assigned
Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 6.8 Assigned
Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 50.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)