Nov 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Bajrang Wire Products India Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Bakshi Security and Personnel Services BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bakshi Security and Personnel Services Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bharat Exim and Trading Company Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Negotiation Bharat Exim and Trading Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 93.6 Reaffirmed Binayak Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Emmbros Automotives Pvt Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Assigned Fine Fragrances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ GRM Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 930 Reaffirmed Credit Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt LtdBG# CRISIL A1 848 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ #Includes sublimit of letter of credit (LC) of Rs.120.0 million for bank guarantee of Rs.600.0 million. Includes sublimit of LC of Rs.60.0 million for bank guarantee Jayesh Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed K D Infra BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reassigned Kapoor Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 350 Assigned Loan Fac Maruthi Constructions - Visakhapatnam BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Mecamidi HPP India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Mecamidi HPP India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/S. Dipak J. Bhivare BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP CRISIL A1+ 230000 Reaffirmed Development Enhanced from Rs.190 Billion National Bank For Agriculture and Rural One-Year CDs CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Development Programme Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 390 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pokarna Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pokarna Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pragati Construction Consultants BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Pride Hotels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Prince Gold and Diamonds India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Raj Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Ram Kumar Ramesh Kumar Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 16.6 Reaffirmed Forward Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sage Metals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 0.2 Reaffirmed Sage Metals Ltd Foreign CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Sage Metals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 0.3 Reaffirmed Sage Metals Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 50 Assigned Sage Metals Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 67 Assigned Loan Fac Sage Metals Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 100 Assigned Credit SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Sigma Search Lights Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Sigma Search Lights Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Siva Stones INC Export Packing CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed Credit Siva Stones INC LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Solid Stone Co. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Credit Sterling Agro Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Suresh Techno Enterpriser BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Yokogawa India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 660 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1480 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 49.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Apex Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Apex Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Assam Motors CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Assam Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Assam Motors TL CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed B. A. Consulting Project Loan CRISIL BB- 330 Assigned B. A. Consulting Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Loan Fac Bajrang Wire Products India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Bajrang Wire Products India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajrang Wire Products India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed Bakshi Security and Personnel Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Binayak Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Purchase Binayak Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Challani Jewellery Mart CC CRISIL BB- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dasari Veer Raju and Gunnam Ram Chandra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.9 Upgraded from Rao Memorial Trust Loan Fac CRISIL B- Dasari Veer Raju and Gunnam Ram Chandra TL CRISIL B 107.6 Upgraded from Rao Memorial Trust CRISIL B- Eastern Silk Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 545.7 Reaffirmed Eastern Silk Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eastern Silk Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 535.7 Reaffirmed Eastern Silk Industries Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 628.7 Reaffirmed Eastern Silk Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 2959.9 Reaffirmed Emmbros Automotives Pvt Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 28.8 Assigned Emmbros Automotives Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 55 Assigned Eparis Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Fine Fragrances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB G. D. Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 81 Reaffirmed Fac GRM Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 440 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GRM Overseas Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Credit Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt LtdExternal CRISIL A+ 169.5 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL Borrowings A- Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt LtdOverdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL A+ 5.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Home & Soul Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned Jagannath Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Jayesh Industries Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed Jayesh Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 102.5 Reaffirmed Jayesh Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 39.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayesh Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Credit K D Infra TL CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed K D Infra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K D Infra CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kapoor Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1000 Assigned Loan Fac Keva Fragrances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 80 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A Keva Fragrances Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A *Includes sublimit of export packing credit of Rs.120 million. M/S. Dipak J. Bhivare CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ M/S. Dipak J. Bhivare TL CRISIL D 6.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ M/s. TNR Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed M/s. TNR Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 39 Reaffirmed M/s. TNR Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 41 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maa Kamakhya Multipurpose Himghar Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 120 Assigned; Ltd Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Mahakali Chandrapur Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Mahakali Chandrapur Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Maruthi Constructions - Visakhapatnam Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Fac Narmada Iron and Associates Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL 940000 Reaffirmed Development AAA Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 945 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 165 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Pokarna Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pokarna Ltd External CRISIL BB- 405 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL Borrowings B+ Pokarna Ltd Foreign CRISIL BB- 170 Upgraded from Documentary Bills CRISIL Purchase B+ Pokarna Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 285.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pokarna Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 79.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pragati Construction Consultants CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Prakasam Milk Producer Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Prakasam Milk Producer Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pride Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Pride Hotels Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 262.6 Reaffirmed Pride Hotels Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB+ 13 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Pride Hotels Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 33 Reaffirmed Pride Hotels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 45.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pride Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1461.9 Reaffirmed Prince Gold and Diamonds India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1400 Reaffirmed Pujaris Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned Loan Fac Pujaris Educational Trust CC CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Pujaris Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned Puneet Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 69 Reaffirmed Puneet Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Puneet Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Raj Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Raj Construction CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Ram Kumar Ramesh Kumar CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1120 Reaffirmed Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1453.4 Reaffirmed Rheoplast Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Rheoplast Technology Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rushabh Trading Co. CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Rushabh Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S H Kelkar And Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A S H Kelkar And Co. Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A+ 1670 Upgraded from CRISIL A *Includes sub-limit of Rs.950 million export packing credit facility, sub-limit of Rs.200 million overdraft facility, sub-limit of Rs.400 million bills discounting facility, sub-limit of Rs.200 million letter of credit facility, and sub-limit of Rs.50 million shipping guarantee. S.B. Syscon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed S.B. Syscon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Seth Roshan Lal Jain Trust CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Seth Roshan Lal Jain Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shubham Industries - Kadi CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Sigma Search Lights Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sigma Search Lights Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sigma Search Lights Ltd TL CRISIL BB 22.2 Reaffirmed Siva Stones INC Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Solid Stone Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Stepping Stone Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Stepping Stone Educational Society Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB- 19 Assigned * its s revolving facility Sterling Agro Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 2700 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit, export packing credit, foreign bills discounting/foreign bills purchase, letter of credit, working capital demand loans, short-term loans, and buyer's credit facilities. Sterling Agro Industries Ltd External CRISIL A 1319.1 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Sterling Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 428.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sterling Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 142.5 Reaffirmed Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 385 Reaffirmed Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 274.1 Reaffirmed Super Diamond Enterprises TL CRISIL BBB- 900 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Suresh Techno Enterpriser TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Suresh Techno Enterpriser CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned TNR Constructions India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed United Exports Bill Purchase - CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac United Exports CC CRISIL D 350 Reaffirmed United Exports Packing Credit CRISIL D 350 Reaffirmed United Exports TL CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Vivanta Realty Project Loan CRISIL B+ 99 Assigned Yokogawa India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Yokogawa India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA- 2690 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 