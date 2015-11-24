Nov 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 23, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Bajrang Wire Products India Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Bakshi Security and Personnel Services BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Bakshi Security and Personnel Services Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Bharat Exim and Trading Company Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
Bharat Exim and Trading Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 93.6 Reaffirmed
Binayak Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Emmbros Automotives Pvt Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Assigned
Fine Fragrances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
GRM Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 930 Reaffirmed
Credit
Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt LtdBG# CRISIL A1 848 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
#Includes sublimit of letter of credit (LC) of Rs.120.0 million for bank guarantee of Rs.600.0
million.
Includes sublimit of LC of Rs.60.0 million for bank guarantee
Jayesh Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
K D Infra BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reassigned
Kapoor Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 350 Assigned
Loan Fac
Maruthi Constructions - Visakhapatnam BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Mecamidi HPP India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed
Mecamidi HPP India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M/S. Dipak J. Bhivare BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP CRISIL A1+ 230000 Reaffirmed
Development
Enhanced from Rs.190 Billion
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural One-Year CDs CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Development Programme
Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 390 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Pokarna Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Pokarna Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Pragati Construction Consultants BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Pride Hotels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed
Prince Gold and Diamonds India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Raj Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned
Ram Kumar Ramesh Kumar Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 16.6 Reaffirmed
Forward
Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Sage Metals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 0.2 Reaffirmed
Sage Metals Ltd Foreign CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Sage Metals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 0.3 Reaffirmed
Sage Metals Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 50 Assigned
Sage Metals Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 67 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sage Metals Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 100 Assigned
Credit
SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Sigma Search Lights Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Sigma Search Lights Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Siva Stones INC Export Packing CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed
Credit
Siva Stones INC LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Solid Stone Co. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sterling Agro Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed
Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Suresh Techno Enterpriser BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Yokogawa India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed
Development
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2250 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BBB
Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 660 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BBB
Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1480 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL
BBB
Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed
Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 49.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Apex Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Apex Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Assam Motors CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Assam Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Assam Motors TL CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed
B. A. Consulting Project Loan CRISIL BB- 330 Assigned
B. A. Consulting Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bajrang Wire Products India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Bajrang Wire Products India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bajrang Wire Products India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed
Bakshi Security and Personnel Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Binayak Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Binayak Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Challani Jewellery Mart CC CRISIL BB- 160 Upgraded from
CRISIL
B+
Dasari Veer Raju and Gunnam Ram Chandra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.9 Upgraded from
Rao Memorial Trust Loan Fac CRISIL
B-
Dasari Veer Raju and Gunnam Ram Chandra TL CRISIL B 107.6 Upgraded from
Rao Memorial Trust CRISIL
B-
Eastern Silk Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 545.7 Reaffirmed
Eastern Silk Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Eastern Silk Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 535.7 Reaffirmed
Eastern Silk Industries Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 628.7 Reaffirmed
Eastern Silk Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 2959.9 Reaffirmed
Emmbros Automotives Pvt Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 28.8 Assigned
Emmbros Automotives Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 55 Assigned
Eparis Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Fine Fragrances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
G. D. Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 81 Reaffirmed
Fac
GRM Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 440 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
GRM Overseas Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed
Credit
Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt LtdExternal CRISIL A+ 169.5 Upgraded from
Commercial CRISIL
Borrowings A-
Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt LtdOverdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL
A-
Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL A+ 5.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL
A-
Home & Soul Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned
Jagannath Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Jayesh Industries Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed
Jayesh Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 102.5 Reaffirmed
Jayesh Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 39.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jayesh Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
K D Infra TL CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
K D Infra Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
K D Infra CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Kapoor Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1000 Assigned
Loan Fac
Keva Fragrances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 80 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL
A
Keva Fragrances Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A+ 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL
A
*Includes sublimit of export packing credit of Rs.120 million.
M/S. Dipak J. Bhivare CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
M/S. Dipak J. Bhivare TL CRISIL D 6.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
M/s. TNR Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed
M/s. TNR Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 39 Reaffirmed
M/s. TNR Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 41 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maa Kamakhya Multipurpose Himghar Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 120 Assigned;
Ltd Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Mahakali Chandrapur Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Mahakali Chandrapur Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed
Maruthi Constructions - Visakhapatnam Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Fac
Narmada Iron and Associates Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 200 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL 940000 Reaffirmed
Development AAA
Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 945 Upgraded from
CRISIL
B+
Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 165 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL
B+
Pokarna Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL
B+
Pokarna Ltd External CRISIL BB- 405 Upgraded from
Commercial CRISIL
Borrowings B+
Pokarna Ltd Foreign CRISIL BB- 170 Upgraded from
Documentary Bills CRISIL
Purchase B+
Pokarna Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 285.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL
B+
Pokarna Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 79.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL
B+
Pragati Construction Consultants CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Prakasam Milk Producer Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Prakasam Milk Producer Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Pride Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Pride Hotels Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 262.6 Reaffirmed
Pride Hotels Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB+ 13 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
Pride Hotels Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 33 Reaffirmed
Pride Hotels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 45.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pride Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1461.9 Reaffirmed
Prince Gold and Diamonds India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1400 Reaffirmed
Pujaris Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Pujaris Educational Trust CC CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned
Pujaris Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Puneet Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 69 Reaffirmed
Puneet Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Puneet Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed
Raj Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Raj Construction CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned
Ram Kumar Ramesh Kumar CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned
Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1120 Reaffirmed
Ravali Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1453.4 Reaffirmed
Rheoplast Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Rheoplast Technology Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Rushabh Trading Co. CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Rushabh Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S H Kelkar And Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL
A
S H Kelkar And Co. Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A+ 1670 Upgraded from
CRISIL
A
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.950 million export packing credit facility, sub-limit of Rs.200
million overdraft facility, sub-limit of Rs.400 million bills discounting facility, sub-limit of
Rs.200 million letter of credit facility, and sub-limit of Rs.50 million shipping guarantee.
S.B. Syscon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed
S.B. Syscon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Seth Roshan Lal Jain Trust CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Seth Roshan Lal Jain Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shubham Industries - Kadi CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned
Sigma Search Lights Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Sigma Search Lights Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sigma Search Lights Ltd TL CRISIL BB 22.2 Reaffirmed
Siva Stones INC Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B
Solid Stone Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Stepping Stone Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Stepping Stone Educational Society Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB- 19 Assigned
* its s revolving facility
Sterling Agro Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 2700 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with packing credit, export packing credit, foreign bills
discounting/foreign bills purchase, letter of credit, working capital demand loans, short-term
loans, and buyer's credit facilities.
Sterling Agro Industries Ltd External CRISIL A 1319.1 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Sterling Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 428.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sterling Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 142.5 Reaffirmed
Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 385 Reaffirmed
Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 274.1 Reaffirmed
Super Diamond Enterprises TL CRISIL BBB- 900 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BB+
Suresh Techno Enterpriser TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Suresh Techno Enterpriser CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
TNR Constructions India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
United Exports Bill Purchase - CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
United Exports CC CRISIL D 350 Reaffirmed
United Exports Packing Credit CRISIL D 350 Reaffirmed
United Exports TL CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed
Vivanta Realty Project Loan CRISIL B+ 99 Assigned
Yokogawa India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
Yokogawa India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA- 2690 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
