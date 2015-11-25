Nov 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro Pulping Machinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27 Assigned Amy Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Amy Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Documentary Bills Purchase Analogic Controls India Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub limit of Rs.65million of Letter of Credit Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Notice of Withdrawal Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1250 Notice of Withdrawal Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2+ 51.2 Notice of Withdrawal B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Bina Commercial Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed DSP Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd ST Rating CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd ST Rating CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Electra Global Resources Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed Future Automobile Agency Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt LtdST Rating CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed Kajah Trading Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Assigned M. A. Ambhore Proposed BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned M. A. Ambhore BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Assigned N.S.K. Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 270 Reaffirmed Neha Constructions - Nagpur BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 13.5 Reaffirmed Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Rajasekar Textile Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Rajasekar Textile Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 3500 Reaffirmed S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 2350 Reaffirmed Shree Subhlaxmi Foods Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 8.4 Assigned Syngene International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 185 Reaffirmed Syngene International Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Syngene International Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 1815 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Tata Power Trading Co. Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ (SO)1500 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro Pulping Machinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Agro Pulping Machinery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned Agro Pulping Machinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Al Ameen Green Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1200 Assigned Loan Fac Amy Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.9 Assigned Loan Fac Amy Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 6.5 Assigned Amy Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B 7.6 Assigned Analogic Controls India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Analogic Controls India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A- 840 Reaffirmed Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 718.5 Withdrawal Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1740.3 Reaffirmed Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 2800 Reaffirmed B D Corporates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 157 Reaffirmed B D Corporates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 73 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B. D. Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 30 Reaffirmed B. D. Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 24.2 Reaffirmed B. D. Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 5.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 29.2 Reaffirmed Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd CC CRISIL B 539.8 Reaffirmed Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B 38.7 Reaffirmed Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd TL CRISIL B 750.9 Assigned Bihar Foundry and Castings Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 180.6 Assigned Limits Bina Commercial Corporation CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Burgundy Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 52 Reaffirmed Burgundy Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 62.5 Reaffirmed Burgundy Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 34.5 Reaffirmed Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 77.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 94 Reaffirmed Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 88.7 Assigned Citibank N.A. (India branch) ST /LT Rating CRISIL AAA/ A1+ Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 2000 Assigned Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Issue Dev Prayag Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Dev Prayag Paper Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B East North Interconnection Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A- 7000 Reaffirmed East North Interconnection Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA (SO)9250 Provisional Electra Global Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Electra Global Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 26 Reaffirmed Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 69 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Filter Manufacturing Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed Credit Future Automobile Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Future Automobile Agency Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Future Automobile Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Limits Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 436.9 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 1017.3 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 585.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 60 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Hatsun Agro Product Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Hatsun Agro Product Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed Hatsun Agro Product Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed Hatsun Agro Product Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd HSBC Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund Series II (Plan I) HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd HSBC Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund Series II (Plan II) HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd HSBC Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund Series II (Plan III) HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd HSBC Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Reaffirmed Protection Oriented Fund Series II (Plan IV) J.P. Morgan Securities India Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL AA+/ Reaffirmed Stable Kajah Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 6700 Reaffirmed Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 3345.8 Reaffirmed Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 54.2 Assigned Keerthi Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 67.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Keerthi Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Keerthi Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Keerthi Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned M. A. Ambhore Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned M. A. Ambhore CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Malebennur Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Malebennur Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 45 Assigned MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB(SO) 75.1 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB(SO) 25254.9 Assigned; Suspension Revoked N.S.K. Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed N.S.K. Builders Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed N.S.K. Fruits CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Neha Constructions - Nagpur CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Network Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Network Tradelink Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 82.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Rakshit Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 39.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1750 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Shree Fats and Proteins Pvt Ltd Standby Fund Based CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned WC Shree Fats and Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Shree Fats and Proteins Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 380 Assigned Credit Shree Subhlaxmi Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B- 34 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shree Subhlaxmi Foods Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 16.1 Assigned Limits Shree Subhlaxmi Foods Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 31.5 Assigned Shri Beereshwar Co-Operative Credit CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Society Ltd Shri Beereshwar Co-Operative Credit Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Society Ltd Shri Beereshwar Co-Operative Credit Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 215 Reaffirmed Society Ltd Loan Fac Shri Beereshwar Co-Operative Credit TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Society Ltd Syngene International Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA 350 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Syngene International Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL AA 600 Upgraded from Foreign Currency* CRISIL AA- *Fully interchangeable with cash credit. Vansh Education Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed YP Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned YP Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned 