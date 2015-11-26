Nov 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 25, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adage Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Adage Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Adpro Ceramics India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12 Assigned Adpro Ceramics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Adpro Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Agarwal and Associates Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Alphageo (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 290 Reaffirmed Baba Structural Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Balaji Heavy Lifters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 420 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Birla Corporation Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Chemline India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 37 Reaffirmed Chemline India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3.4 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 287.5 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Guarantee E.I.D. Parry India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee. E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd ST Loan^^ CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit, and buyers credit. Essee Metal Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Godrej Seeds and Genetics Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Khator Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned * Includes Letter of Credit limit of Rs.15 million Khator Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Forward Madineni Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 14.07 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed O. M. S. Tamarind Merchants Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd LOC *** CRISIL A1 2200 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ ***Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG *** CRISIL A1 1300 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ ***Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 780 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd BG * CRISIL A1 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ * 100% two-way interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limits Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd LOC * CRISIL A1 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ * 100% two-way interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee limits PKPN Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 125.7 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18260 Notice of Withdrawal Pratibha Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 1450 Notice of Withdrawal Pratibha Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5350 Notice of Withdrawal Pratibha Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 750 Notice of Withdrawal Pratibha Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 27.4 Assigned Premier Cotton Textiles Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 130 Reaffirmed Purchase Premier Cotton Textiles LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 93 Reaffirmed Premier Cotton Textiles Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 270 Reaffirmed Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 152.5 Reaffirmed Purchase Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 34.2 Reaffirmed Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 447.5 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 180 Reaffirmed Purchase Premier Mills Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A1+ 382.5 Reaffirmed Credit Premier Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 72 Reaffirmed Ltd Premier Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 520 Reaffirmed Ltd Prima Products Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Prima Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Prime Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed RA International LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed RA International Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Rama Ferro Alloys and Finance Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 7376.7 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with buyers credit/ suppliers credit. Radha Rukmani Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded From CRISIL A4 Rochem Separation Systems India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 225 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Rochem Separation Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Rochem Separation Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 RVN Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 210 Reaffirmed S M Rice Land Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed S M Rice Land Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 218.7 Reassigned Loan Fac Shankar Trading Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Assigned Ship Trade Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 257.5 Reaffirmed Small Industries Development Bank of CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed India Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with LC for Rs.80 Million Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Purchase Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Starcon Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.1 Reaffirmed Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed TAQA Neyveli Power Company Pvt Ltd BG ** CRISIL A1+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 **Interchangeable with letter of credit TAQA Neyveli Power Company Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Credit* *Includes sublimit of packing credit to the extent of Rs.6 million Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Credit Yazaki India Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A3+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ *Interchangeable with bank guarantee MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Small Industries Development Bank of FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed India LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A-1 Heights and Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Adage Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Adpro Ceramics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Adpro Ceramics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Adroit Urban Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 265 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Adroit Urban Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 185 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Agarwal and Associates Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B Agarwal and Associates Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Agarwal and Associates Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B Al Manama Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 124 Assigned Al Manama Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 116 Assigned Alphageo (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed B.Bucha Reddy and Co BG CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed B.Bucha Reddy and Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed B.Bucha Reddy and Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baba Structural Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 83.5 Reaffirmed Baba Structural Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 29.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baba Structural Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 51 Reaffirmed Balaji Enterprises (Pondy) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Balaji Enterprises (Pondy) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balaji Heavy Lifters Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB+ 175 Reaffirmed Balaji Heavy Lifters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 11 Reaffirmed Balaji Heavy Lifters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Balaji Heavy Lifters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 99 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 360 Reaffirmed Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 216.8 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Reaffirmed * Includes sub limit of Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs.62.5 million Binjusaria Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 34 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Birla Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 @ Chemline India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Reaffirmed Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 247.3 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Polytex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 258.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Coral Cove Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 24 Assigned Coral Cove Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 41 Assigned Diana Buildwell Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 # Diana Buildwell Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1040 # E.I.D. Parry India Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 4500 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- # Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit, short-term loans, and buyers credit. E.I.D. Parry India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 3188.7 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1363.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL AA- Electronics Technology Parks- Kerala LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1963.1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Electronics Technology Parks- Kerala Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3970.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Embiotic Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Essee Metal Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 43 Reaffirmed Essee Metal Containers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 36.5 Reaffirmed Essee Metal Containers Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Ganesa Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Gayatri Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Gayatri Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Aluminium Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB+ 128.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Global Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 351.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Hitachi Consulting Software Services CC CRISIL A+ 5 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Hitachi Consulting Software Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 147.5 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Kakumanu Seeds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 72.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82 Reaffirmed Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 8 Reaffirmed Kaypee Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18 Reaffirmed Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 3.6 Reaffirmed Fac Khator Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 125.4 Assigned Khator Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29.7 Assigned Loan Fac Khator Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 18.9 Assigned KHR Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 42.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KHR Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 32.2 Reaffirmed M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Credit M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Packing Credit M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A 100 Assigned Packing Credit* *Interchangeable with Gold Loan to the extent of Rs. 75.0 Million M Suresh Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 140 Assigned Loan Fac Maa Tara Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Maa Tara Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Madineni Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 13.7 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 119.13 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 59.53 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Nandi Sahakari Sakkare Karakhane NiyamitSugar Pledge CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 320 Reaffirmed Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 76.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narmada Bio-Chem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 37.2 Reaffirmed NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nilkanth Cotton Fibers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Nilkanth Cotton Fibers LT Loan CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned O. M. S. Tamarind Merchants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reassigned Loan Fac Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL A 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, packing credit in foreign currency, post-shipment credit, letter of credit & bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A 1500 Downgraded Foreign Currency # from CRISIL A+ #Interchangeable with foreign bill discounting, foreign bill purchase, post-shipment credit, letter of credit, and letter of undertaking Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A 2000 Downgraded Foreign Currency @ from CRISIL A+ @Interchangeable with cash credit, working capital demand loan, letter of credit, and letter of undertaking Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan ** CRISIL A 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ **Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency and cash credit Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd WC Fac ^ CRISIL A 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ ^ Interchangeable with foreign bill discounting and foreign bill purchase Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 400 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A1+ Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Patidar Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Patidar Boards Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned PKPN Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 325.4 Reaffirmed PKPN Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 145 Reaffirmed Discounting PKPN Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 31.7 Reaffirmed PKPN Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 252.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pratibha Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 3422.5 Assigned Pratibha Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 17.2 Assigned Pratibha Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1088.3 Assigned Premier Cotton Textiles LT Loan CRISIL AA- 203.1 Reaffirmed Premier Cotton Textiles Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 337.4 Reaffirmed Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 563.4 Reaffirmed Premier Fine Linens Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 246 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 639.6 Reaffirmed Premier Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 120 Reaffirmed Limits Premier Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 1127 Reaffirmed Premier Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL AA- 806.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Premier Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 844.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Prima Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 315.1 Reaffirmed Prima Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 229 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prime Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Prime Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Radha Rukmani Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Radharani Himghar Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B- 10.6 Assigned Radharani Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 32 Assigned Radharani Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Radharani Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27.4 Assigned Loan Fac Ram Meher Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Ram Meher Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned Ram Meher Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 51 Assigned Loan Fac Rama Ferro Alloys and Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Rama Ferro Alloys and Finance Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Rational Engineers Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Rational Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 675 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packing credit/ packing credit in foreign currency Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd TL CRISIL AA 135 Reaffirmed Rochem Separation Systems India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rochem Separation Systems India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- RVN Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Rythu Mitra Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 47.5 Reaffirmed Rythu Mitra Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 102.5 Reaffirmed S M Rice Land Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sahara Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Sahara Poultry Farm Credit Limit Under CRISIL B+ 11 Reaffirmed Gold Card Sahara Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sahara Poultry Farm TL CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned Shankar Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.8 Assigned Loan Fac Shankar Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Assigned Ship Trade Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Ship Trade Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Bhatter Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Shriprop Dwellers Pvt Ltd NCD - Series I CRISIL BB+(SO) 217 Reaffirmed Shriprop Dwellers Pvt Ltd NCD - Series II CRISIL BB+(SO) 500 Reaffirmed Small Industries Development Bank of Bonds CRISIL AAA 28300 Reaffirmed India Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B Soundarya Decorators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 125 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 345.1 Reaffirmed Sree Narasimha Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 374.1 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Agri Genetics (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Sri Rama Agri Genetics (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Starcon Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 54.2 Reaffirmed Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10.1 Reaffirmed TAQA Neyveli Power Company Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL AA- 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 21 Reaffirmed Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 64.6 Reaffirmed Xrbia Hinjewadi Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 850 Reaffirmed Yazaki India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Yazaki India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.