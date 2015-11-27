Nov 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 180 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3+ 130 Assigned; Purchase Suspension -Discounting Revoked Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Assigned; Credit Suspension Revoked Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Arvind Footwears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 29.6 Assigned; Credit Suspension Revoked Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Deluxe Petrochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Deluxe Sales Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed EPC Industrie Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10.4 Reaffirmed EPC Industrie Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Fibcom India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 420 Reaffirmed Fibcom India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Forward Fibcom India Ltd Inland/Import LOC* CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with buyers credit Fibcom India Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Fibcom India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Fibcom India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed G G Oils and Fats Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Assigned Galaxy Transmissions Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Galaxy Transmissions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Assigned Jaideep India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed K. B. Rice Mills BG CRISIL A4 16 Assigned K. B. Rice Mills Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Loan Fac Kesar Alloys and Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Linde Engineering India Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 1780 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with letter of credit M Arunachalam Projects and BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Company Pvt Ltd Maimoon Impex L.L.P LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd BG * CRISIL A4+ 460 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of letter of credit of Rs.35 million Moreish Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.7 Assigned Natural Herbals and Seeds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Navkar Terminals Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 150 Assigned Loan Fac Omprakash Shivprakash Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed P.K.Laxmi Mill India Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase P.K.Laxmi Mill India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Padmavathi Hospitality & Facilities BG CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from Management Service CRISIL A4+ Padmavathi Hospitality & Facilities Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from Management Service Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Peekay Roller Flour Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reassigned SBI Global Factors Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Sinewave Generators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed USV Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed USV Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 75 Reaffirmed USV Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac USV Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac ^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.100 million. Vikas Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 23 Assigned Vikas Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Wadpack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A to Z Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ A to Z Developers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Aarvee International CC* CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed * Interchageable with packing credit/foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting to the extent of Rs.140 Million. Aarvee International Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Alliance Dental Care Ltd CC CRISIL A 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Alliance Dental Care Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 259 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Alliance Dental Care Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 191 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Ampa Housing Development Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 476.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ampa Housing Development Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 405 Reaffirmed Arun Laser Ovens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 970 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.300 Million Bill Discounting as Sub Limit and Rs.20 Million Packing credit as Sub Limit. Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 68.3 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Batukbhai Sons Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Ceedeeyes Infrastructure DevelopmentPvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 569 Reaffirmed Ltd Ceedeeyes Infrastructure DevelopmentPvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 591 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Ceedeeyes Infrastructure DevelopmentPvt Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Deluxe Petrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Deluxe Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Deluxe Sales Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed EPC Industrie Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 245 Upgraded from CRISIL A * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.100 million, with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.80 million, and with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.10 million. EPC Industrie Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 144.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A Fibcom India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 494.4 Reaffirmed Fibcom India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 153.1 Reaffirmed G G Oils and Fats Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 10 Assigned * fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Galaxy Transmissions Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Galaxy Transmissions Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 160 Assigned Galaxy Transmissions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Imperial Hospital and Research Centre CC CRISIL A+ 190 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A- Imperial Hospital and Research Centre LT Loan CRISIL A+ 810 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A- Jaideep India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 332 Reaffirmed Jaideep India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 145.3 Reaffirmed Jaideep India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 63.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. B. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed K. B. Rice Mills Rupee TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Kesar Alloys and Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kesar Alloys and Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Kesar Alloys and Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 44.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kishore G Lund CC CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kohli and Sons CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Kohli and Sons Channel Financing CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Linde Engineering India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA 1180 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with short-term loans M Arunachalam Projects and CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Company Pvt Ltd M Arunachalam Projects and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Maimoon Impex L.L.P CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Milan Infrastructures and Developers TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 395 Reaffirmed Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Moreish Foods Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Moreish Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 79.3 Assigned Loan Fac Moreish Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Narmada Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 430 Reaffirmed Natural Herbals and Seeds CC CRISIL BB- 125 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Natural Organic Farm CC CRISIL B 95.8 Reaffirmed Natural Organic Farm TL CRISIL B 9.2 Reaffirmed Navkar Terminals Ltd TL CRISIL A 2660 Assigned Omprakash Shivprakash CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed P.K.Laxmi Mill India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed P.K.Laxmi Mill India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 46.3 Reaffirmed P.K.Laxmi Mill India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 32.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Padmavathi Hospitality & Facilities Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from Management Service Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Padmavathi Hospitality & Facilities Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from Management Service Fac CRISIL BB+ Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Panoply Packagings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Peekay Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Peekay Roller Flour Mills LT Loan CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed Progress Traders CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Progress Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ratnesh Ispat Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 135 Reaffirmed Ratnesh Ispat Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Raymond Apparel Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 359 Reaffirmed Raymond Apparel Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 141 Reaffirmed Revti Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 71.5 Reaffirmed Revti Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23.5 Reaffirmed SBI Global Factors Ltd NCD CRISIL 2500 Reaffirmed AAA Shree Balaji Gum Industries TL CRISIL B+ 2.9 Assigned Shree Balaji Gum Industries CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Shree Balaji Gum Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.1 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Basav Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 70 Assigned Sinewave Generators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Sinewave Generators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Southern Health Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 54.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sree Veera Brahmendra Swamy Spinning CC CRISIL C 65 Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Sree Veera Brahmendra Swamy Spinning TL CRISIL C 75.1 Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Sri Srinivasa Agro Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.3 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Srinivasa Agro Products CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Sri Srinivasa Agro Products LT Loan CRISIL B 9.7 Assigned Srimathi Sundaravalli Memorial LT Loan CRISIL BB- 657.5 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Srimathi Sundaravalli Memorial Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Educational Trust SUS Agro Foods India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed SUS Agro Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SUS Agro Foods India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 82.8 Reaffirmed USV Pvt Ltd CC # (Note 1) CRISIL AA+ 195 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs.136.5 million. USV Pvt Ltd CC @ CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee. USV Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan @ CRISIL AA+ 80 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee. Vikas Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17 Assigned Loan Fac Vikas Organics Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB- 28.5 Assigned * Interchangeable with Export packing credit up to Rs. 15 Million Wadpack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Wadpack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wadpack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 51 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)