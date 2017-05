Nov 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2500 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Arora Construction Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Brocade India Polytex Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Bhorosha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Chemetall India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 15 Reaffirmed Eltech Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 1050 Assigned ETA General Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed ETA General Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 2000 Reaffirmed Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed Garware Polyester Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 0.1 Assigned Loan Fac Garware Polyester Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 3999.5 Assigned Garware Polyester Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 790 Assigned Global Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed H. R. Power Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned H. R. Power Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned H.V.Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed H.V.Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Indore Public School Pvt Ltd Rent CRISIL A3+ 18.6 Reaffirmed Securitisation loan Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 650 Reaffirmed Kapoor Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2.5 Reaffirmed Kapoor Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 780 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting* * Includes sublimit of Packing Credit Rs.420 Million Kapoor Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 6 Assigned Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Pall India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Phalanx Labs Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D Puthupalayam Timber Industries LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Ravin Cables Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 1500 Reaffirmed Shankar Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Super Plateck Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Super Smelters Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1900 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Swachha Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Starlit Power Systems Ltd Bill Discouting CRISIL D 20 Downgraded under LOC from CRISIL A4+ Toyota Financial Services India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed Unique Constructions - Kundapura BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Vantech Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Vantech Chemicals Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Forward Vantech Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Pvt Ltd Bill Pur-Dis Fac CRISIL A3 1.7 Reaffirmed Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed Welsuit Glass and Ceramics Pvt CC CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed 20 Microns Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned 20 Microns Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 270 Assigned 20 Microns Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 20.8 Assigned Forward LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 485 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Accurate Education and Research Society CC CRISIL D 360 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Accurate Education and Research Society TL CRISIL D 221 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 215 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Assigned Arora Construction Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Atop Food Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Atop Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 42.7 Assigned Atop Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.3 Assigned Loan Fac Baggit India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 185 Reaffirmed Baggit India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baggit India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Bhola Nath Naresh Kumar CC CRISIL B- 38.5 Reaffirmed Bhola Nath Naresh Kumar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhola Nath Rakesh Kumar CC CRISIL B- 60.2 Reaffirmed Bhorosha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Bhorosha Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Brocade India Polytex Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Brocade India Polytex Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed BNP Paribas Securities India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA+ 700 Upgraded from CRISIL AA Chemetall India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 83.5 Reaffirmed Chemetall India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eltech Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac Eltech Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned ETA General Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 235 Reaffirmed ETA General Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 215 Assigned Loan Fac Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 5000 Reaffirmed *Rs.500 million interchangeable with letter of credit. Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 9500 Reaffirmed Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 312.5 Reaffirmed Galwalia Ispat Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 227.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Garware Polyester Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240 Assigned Garware Polyester Ltd FB Fac CRISIL BBB+ 820 Assigned Garware Polyester Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned Garware Polyester Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 760.4 Assigned Global Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Greenwood High Trust Drop Line CRISIL A- 54.5 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Greenwood High Trust LT Loan CRISIL A- 30.7 Reaffirmed Greenwood High Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 324.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Greenwood High Trust Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Fac H. R. Power Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned H.V.Equipments Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with overdraft facility H.V.Equipments Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Harshna Fruits Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Harvest Gold Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed Harvest Gold Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 87.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Harvest Gold Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 47.3 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 43.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Hindustan Hardy Spicer Ltd TL CRISIL BB 38 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Indore Education and Service Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Society-(Indore) Loan Fac Indore Education and Service TL CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed Society-(Indore) Indore Public School Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Kapoor Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 67.8 Assigned Loan Fac Kapoor Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 493.7 Assigned Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 221.1 Reaffirmed Kashi Vishwanath Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lily Realty Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB-(SO)200 Assigned Lily Realty Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB-(SO)3100 Assigned *Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee/Stand-by Letter of Credit Facility of Rs.300 million as sublimit of Term Loan Manoj Kumar and Sons CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Manoj Kumar and Sons Cash TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Modern Grit Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned Modern Grit Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Modern Grit Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27 Assigned Loan Fac Mother Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Mother Industries TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Mustang Services Open CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Mustang Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1587 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A- 3363 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Narendra Nath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.8 Assigned Narendra Nath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Narendra Nath Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11.2 Assigned Loan Fac Navkar Lifesciences TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Navkar Lifesciences CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Navkar Lifesciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac NHPC Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 10000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Phalanx Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL D Phalanx Labs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 315 Upgraded from CRISIL D Phalanx Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Puthupalayam Timber Industries CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned R T Exports Ltd TL CRISIL D 149.5 Assigned Ravin Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 650 Reaffirmed Ravin Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ready Roti India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Ready Roti India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 41 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ready Roti India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 154 Reaffirmed Ruhatiya Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Saisha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60.8 Assigned Loan Fac Saisha Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 64.2 Assigned Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC*^# CRISIL BBB- 420 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Export Packing Credit of upto Rs.130 million ^Includes sub-limit of Foreign Bill Discounting of upto Rs.140 million #Includes sub-limit of Metal Gold Loan of upto Rs.250 million Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shankar Motors Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Shankar Motors Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Shankar Motors Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Shankar Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Loan Fac Shankar Motors Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Fac Shree Balaji Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Shree Balaji Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 187.5 Assigned Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 252.5 Assigned Sri Laxmi Venkatadri Agro Food WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Industries Sri Laxmi Venkatadri Agro Food CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Industries Sri Laxmi Venkatadri Agro Food LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Industries Starlit Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL D 98 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Starlit Power Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 52.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Starlit Power Systems Ltd TL CRISIL D 79.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sundaram Mutual Fund Protection CRISIL AAA (SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund 5 Years (Series 2) Sundaram Mutual Fund Protection CRISIL AAA (SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund 5 Years (Series 4) Sundaram Mutual Fund Protection CRISIL AAA (SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund 5 Years (Series 9) Sundaram Mutual Fund Protection CRISIL AAA (SO)- Reaffirmed Oriented Fund 5 Years (Series 3) Super Plateck Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 37.5 Assigned Super Smelters Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 4450 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Super Smelters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 853 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Super Smelters Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4797 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Surendra Mining Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 552 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Swachha Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Swachha Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Swachha Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 Assigned Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 17000 Reaffirmed Triumph Auto Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Triumph Auto Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac * CRISIL BB 35 Assigned *Clean OD facility Unique Constructions - Kundapura CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Urban Land Management Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned V.S.T. Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 85 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 257.5 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Vantech Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Vantech Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 17 Reaffirmed Vantech Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30.5 Assigned Loan Fac Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BBB- 33.3 Reaffirmed Welsuit Glass and Ceramics Pvt LOC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed 20 Microns Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL BB- 127.9 Assigned 20 Microns Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19.3 Assigned Loan Fac 20 Microns Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 141.3 Assigned 20 Microns Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 610 Assigned 20 Microns Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 540.7 Assigned 20 Microns Nano Minerals Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 38 Assigned 20 Microns Nano Minerals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned 20 Microns Nano Minerals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.