Dec 1 (Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL for local debt instruments as of November 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Steel Industries BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Alakh Advertising and Publicity Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 25 Assigned Alakh Advertising and Publicity Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 54.9 Assigned Avani Dyechem Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Avani Dyechem Industries Foreign CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Bluezone Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 43 Assigned BP Plyboard Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 8 Assigned BP Plyboard Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 2.8 Assigned Calicut Landmark Builders and Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Developers India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Chandi Mata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned ClearTrip Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 449.8 Assigned ClearTrip Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 352.1 Assigned Delite Hi-Tech Furniture Industries Pvt BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Ltd Devesh Foods and Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed DF Power Systems Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A2 1300 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ @Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Euro Vistaa India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Euro Vistaa India Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 *Interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of 10 per cent of Bill Discounting Euro Vistaa India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Euro Vistaa India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Finolex Industries Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 11927.5 Reaffirmed #Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee are interchangeable with buyers credit. Finolex Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1030 Assigned Loan Fac Ganesan Builders Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Ganesh Diagnostic and Imaging Centre Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 49.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Hariharan Foundations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 370 Reaffirmed Hariharan Foundations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Indian Immunologicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed J R Tantia Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Jeevan Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned K.Remash Babu BG CRISIL A4 31 Assigned Maa Gauri Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 137.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Megamiles Bearing Cups Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Nancy Krafts Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Credit Nancy Krafts LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 11 Assigned Nancy Krafts Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 166.6 Assigned Credit Nancy Krafts Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Nancy Krafts Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Credit National Bulk Handling Corporation Pvt CP CRISIL A1 1500 Assigned Ltd Nirma Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 47.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 104.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 31.7 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A4 Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 12.7 Upgraded from Packing Credit CRISIL A4 R. M. Katore Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Radhe Sham Ravi Prakash Timbers PVT LTD LOC CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Radhe Sham Ravi Prakash Timbers PVT LTD Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ram Kumar Narwani BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Raymond Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Non-FBL@ CRISIL A1+ 2150 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, buyers credit, and suppliers credit. SCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 350 Assigned Shree Durga Iron and Steel Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 285 Assigned Shree Swami Enterprise Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 130 Assigned Srinathji Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 48.2 Assigned SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1750 Assigned SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 20 Assigned SSS Hi-Tech Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned TD Power Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1080 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ TD Power Systems Ltd BG $ CRISIL A1 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ TD Power Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Thrive Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Thrive Solar Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Vihan Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 16 Assigned under LOC Wellbore Engineering Company BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- The South Indian Bank Ltd ST FD CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Special Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned Aachi Special Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned Aero Treatments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 67 Assigned Aero Treatments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Assigned Loan Fac Aggarwal Steel Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Alakh Advertising and Publicity Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 20.1 Assigned Fac Anand Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Anand Rice Mills TL CRISIL BB 14.2 Assigned Anand Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 95.8 Assigned Loan Fac Anand Rice Mills Export Packing CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Credit Avani Dyechem Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.5 Assigned Avani Dyechem Industries CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 300 Revised from CRISIL A3 Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Avon Tubetech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Bluezone Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 317 Assigned Bluezone Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned BP Plyboard Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 54.2 Assigned BP Plyboard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Calicut Landmark Builders and TL CRISIL BB 99 Assigned Developers India Pvt Ltd Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd Bonds - Series II CRISIL AA- (SO2000 Reaffirmed Chandi Mata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20.7 Assigned Chandi Mata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4.3 Assigned Loan Fac Chandi Mata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 44 Assigned Chatterjee Cleaning Arts Services Pvt CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Ltd Chatterjee Cleaning Arts Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac ClearTrip Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 348.1 Assigned Fac ClearTrip Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned Delite Hi-Tech Furniture Industries Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Ltd Delite Hi-Tech Furniture Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Ltd Devesh Foods and Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed DF Power Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2700 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dynemic Products Ltd Export Finance CRISIL BBB 310 Reaffirmed Limit Dynemic Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Elmeasure India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Elmeasure India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 51.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elmeasure India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 53.2 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Euro Vistaa India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 53 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ferro Steel Solutions CC CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned Ferro Steel Solutions Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Fac Finolex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 825 Reaffirmed Finolex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 508.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Finolex Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 666.7 Assigned Ganesan Builders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ganesan Builders Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Ganesh Diagnostic and Imaging Centre Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Ganesh Diagnostic and Imaging Centre LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 74.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Garg Steels Udyog India Pvt Ltd Bk Loan Fac Rated CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.350 Million Georai Taluka Teachers Co-op Credit CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Society Hariharan Foundations Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Hariwansh Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Hariwansh Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Hotel Raj Park Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 115 Assigned Hotel Raj Park Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Indian Immunologicals Ltd CC$ CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit and working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs 650 million. Indian Immunologicals Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit and working capital demand loan Indian Immunologicals Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan, and LC/BG Indian Immunologicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 160 Reaffirmed Indian Immunologicals Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 740 Reaffirmed Industrial Mineral Company Packing Credit CRISIL BB 100 Assigned J R Tantia Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BB+ 270 Assigned Jay Khodiyar Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Jay Khodiyar Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned Jeevan Construction Company CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned K.Remash Babu CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Karnataka Neeravari Nigama Ltd Bonds - Series VIIICRISIL AA- (SO)5000 Reaffirmed Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds*^ CRISIL AA- (SO)2350 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. ^ These are non-convertible bonds. Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds*^ CRISIL AA- (SO)2500 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. ^ These are non-convertible bonds. Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds*# CRISIL AA- (SO)2000 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. #The trustee for this issuance has been changed from State Bank of Hyderabad to SBI CAPS. Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds*# CRISIL AA- (SO)2000 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. #The trustee for this issuance has been changed from State Bank of Hyderabad to SBI CAPS. Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds* CRISIL AA- (SO)1000 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds* CRISIL AA- (SO)1230 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds* CRISIL AA- (SO)770 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds* CRISIL AA- (SO)1000 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds* CRISIL AA- (SO)1000 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds* CRISIL AA- (SO)358 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds* CRISIL AA- (SO)1000 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Karnataka State Financial Corporation Bonds* CRISIL AA- (SO)1000 Reaffirmed * Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015. Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond - Series CRISIL AA- (SO)5016 Reaffirmed 2014-B Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond - Series CRISIL AA- (SO)2484 Reaffirmed 2014-C Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond - Series CRISIL AA- (SO)5120 Reaffirmed 2012-A** **Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014;* Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond - Series CRISIL AA- (SO)6445 Reaffirmed 2014-A** **Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2014;* Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 3550 Reaffirmed Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 900 Reaffirmed Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 1450 Reaffirmed M/s. Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt CC CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed Ltd M/s. Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 47.5 Reaffirmed Ltd M/s. Sri Parameswara Poultry Farm Pvt ST Loan CRISIL D 38 Reaffirmed Ltd Maa Gauri Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Maharana Pratap Education Centre TL CRISIL B- 388 Assigned Maharana Pratap Education Centre Proposed TL CRISIL B- 262 Assigned Maharana Pratap Education Centre Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 140 Assigned Maharana Pratap Education Centre Proposed BG CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Mahaveer Surfactants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Malwa Fresh Foods TL CRISIL B- 127.7 Assigned Maya Saha CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Megamiles Bearing Cups Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Metropolis Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Nancy Krafts Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19 Assigned Loan Fac Nancy Krafts Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Credit Nancy Krafts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 78.4 Assigned Loan Fac Nirma Ltd CC *^$ CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.3950 Million ^ Interchangeable with Inland/Import Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.250 million $ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.400 million. Nirma Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5200 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 300 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed NJT Granites Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 65 Assigned Loan Fac NJT Granites TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned Ozone Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- (SO)5 Assigned Ozone Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Ozone Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 31.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 147.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 45.7 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL B+ Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 7.9 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL B+ Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 94.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Perfect Agrofood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Perfect Agrofood Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Phoenix Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Phoenix Ispat Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS Phoenix Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac Poysha Power Generation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned R. M. Katore CC CRISIL BB 46 Assigned Radhika Infra Estate Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 135.4 Assigned Ram Kumar Narwani Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Raymond Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 4850 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 1150 Reaffirmed Limits^ ^Interchangeable with non-fund-based bank limits. Raymond Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 2430 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 5570 Reaffirmed Sadha Exports CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sapthavarna Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Loan Fac Sapthavarna Builders Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sapthavarna Builders Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Overdraft Fac Sapthavarna Builders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 44 Assigned SCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned Sharvi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sharvi Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Dev Wheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8.3 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Dev Wheels Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Shree Dev Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 17.5 Assigned Shree Durga Iron and Steel Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Shree Swami Enterprise Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Shree Swami Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Shreedhar Milk Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1247.8 Reaffirmed Shreedhar Milk Foods Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 460 Reaffirmed Shreedhar Milk Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 741.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreedhar Milk Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 190.7 Assigned Solano Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Solano Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 37.3 Reaffirmed Solano Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35.2 Reaffirmed Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Assigned Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Venkatalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Sri Venkatalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 34.4 Assigned Srinathji Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned SRK Constructions and Projects Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Fac SSS Hi-Tech Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned TANGEDCO Bond Programme CRISIL A 14000 Reaffirmed Tata Investment Corporation Ltd NCD* CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Investment Corporation Ltd did not participate in the rating process. TD Power Systems Ltd CC * CRISIL A 700 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ * Includes sublimit of Rs.100 million for packing credit and Rs.50 million for inland bill discounting under letter of credit. TD Power Systems Ltd CC # CRISIL A 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ # Fully interchangeable with short term loan Thrive Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37 Assigned Loan Fac Thrive Solar Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Assigned TNEB Bonds* - 2000 withdrawal *To be transferred to TANGEDCO TNEB Bonds** - 8 withdrawal ** To be transferred to TANTRANSC TNEB Bonds CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed UPL LTD Bk Fac / CP CRISIL AA+ / Reaffirmed programme CRISIL A1+ Veera Associates Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Veera Associates LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Veera Associates Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Veera Associates Export Packing CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Credit Vihan Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Vihan Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Vijayant Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Vijayant Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Vijayant Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Wellbore Engineering Company TL CRISIL B+ 31.9 Assigned Wellbore Engineering Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 78.1 Assigned Loan Fac Wellbore Engineering Company CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Zedson Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42 Assigned Zedson Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 43 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 