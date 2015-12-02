Dec 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 1, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advy Chemical Pvt Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Payable Al Karma BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Al Karma LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Ars Energy Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 1487.5 Suspended Ars Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 232.5 Suspended Autotech Non-Wovens Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Autotech Non-Wovens Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 Dreamfolks Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 280 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A3 Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 221.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Lala Harbhagwan Dass Memorial and Dr. BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Prem Hospital Pvt Ltd Lala Harbhagwan Dass Memorial and Dr. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Prem Hospital Pvt Ltd Praj HiPurity Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 7750 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with buyer's credit/ supplier's credit. Somnath Textile Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 8.1 Suspended Somnath Textile Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A3 2.4 Suspended Superfil Products Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 40 Suspended Superfil Products Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A3 17.4 Suspended Superfil Products Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A3 53.6 Suspended Superfil Products Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 174 Suspended Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 45 Suspended Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Trafo Power and Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 26 Reaffirmed Trafo Power and Electricals Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Varindera Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 305 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarem Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Aarem Tradex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed ACME Generics LLP CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed ACME Generics LLP TL CRISIL BB- 750 Reaffirmed Advansys (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Advansys (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Advansys (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Advy Chemical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Advy Chemical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Al Karma CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Al Karma Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Al Karma WC Fac CRISIL B- 2.5 Reaffirmed Ars Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 480 Suspended Ars Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 46.3 Suspended Ars Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2883.7 Suspended Atria Power Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 240 Suspended Atria Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 260 Suspended Loan Fac Autotech Non-Wovens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Autotech Non-Wovens Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Autotech Non-Wovens Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 96.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CRISIL AA+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL AA * Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL AA Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL AA Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 2350 Suspended CorporationLtd Dreamfolks Services Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Limits Gajanan Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Suspended Gajanan Solvex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Suspended Gajanan Solvex Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 350 Suspended Hatsun Agro Product Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Hatsun Agro Product Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed Hatsun Agro Product Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed Hatsun Agro Product Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8.4 Downgraded From CRISIL B+ IT Expressway Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 911.6 Suspended IT Expressway Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 888.4 Suspended Loan Fac JDS Apparels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 755 Suspended JDS Apparels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 6 Suspended Loan Fac JDS Apparels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 239 Suspended Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lala Harbhagwan Dass Memorial and Dr. TL CRISIL BB+ 66.6 Reaffirmed Prem Hospital Pvt Ltd Lala Harbhagwan Dass Memorial and Dr. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.9 Reaffirmed Prem Hospital Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Lion Manpower Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Lion Manpower Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Manpasand Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Suspended Manpasand Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 37 Suspended Loan Fac Manpasand Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 297.3 Suspended Marvel Tea Estate India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Suspended P. N. Memorial Neurocentre and Research CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Institute Ltd P. N. Memorial Neurocentre and Research TL CRISIL BBB- 1465 Reaffirmed Institute Ltd Praj HiPurity Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 675 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packing credit/ packing credit in foreign currency Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd TL CRISIL AA 135 Reaffirmed Somnath Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Suspended Somnath Textile Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 196.6 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Venkata Narayana Rice CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Industries Superfil Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Suspended Superfil Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 55 Suspended Superfil Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended Loan Fac Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.8 Suspended Loan Fac Techser Power Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2.2 Suspended Trafo Power and Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Trafo Power and Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Varindera Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 295 Suspended Venkatadri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Venkatadri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 40 Downgraded From CRISIL B- Venkatadri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 88.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Yogesh Trading Co. CC CRISIL B+ 350 Suspended Z-Square Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 410 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.